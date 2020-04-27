Metodos diagnosticos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. M�TODOS DIAGN�STICOS M�TODOS�NO INVASIVOS EXAMEN F�SICO La evaluaci�n del paciente comienza en el momento del interrogatorio. La apariencia del paciente, la presencia de cianosis o palidez, as� como la dificultad respiratoria o la actitud ante el dolor deben tenerse en cuenta. RADIGRAFIA DE T�RAX Es una t�cnica necesaria para evaluar los pacientes con patolog�as como: cardiomegalia derrame pleural, edema de pulm�n e hipertrofia ventricular. Es una imagen diagnostica est�tica del t�rax. ELECTROCARDIOGRAMA El electrocardiograma es un examen que registra gr�ficamente la actividad el�ctrica del coraz�n. Con este estudio es posible evaluar el ritmo y la frecuencia cardiaca. PRUEBA DE ESFUERZO Es un examen para evaluar el efecto del ejercicio sobre el coraz�n. Para realizar esta prueba se le instalan al paciente varios electrodos en el pecho, los cuales se conectan a un computador que registra la actividad el�ctrica del coraz�n durante el estudio. son aquellos estudios que nos permiten diagnosticar patolog�as de origen card�aco MARIA FERNANDA RINCON DURAN
  2. 2. MAPEO El Mapeo electroanatomico tridimensional, es un sistema reciente que nos permite reconstruir a trav�s de cat�teres de electrofisiologia, la cavidades card�acas en 3 dimensiones y con diferentes colores para su manipulaci�n. Ademas tambi�n nos permite superponer im�genes extra�das de Tomograf�a o Resonancia card�acas son aquellos estudios que nos permiten diagnosticar patolog�as de origen card�aco. PRUEBA DE HOLTER Es un examen diagnostico de la actividad el�ctrica del coraz�n, que consiste en colocar en el pecho electrodos conectados a trav�s de cables a una grabadora que miden el registro continuo del coraz�n mientras se realiza cualquier tipo de labor en la vida diaria como comer, caminar, correr, jugar, subir escaleras, dormir, etc. ECOCARDIOGRAMA Es un examen diagnostico que se realiza colocando un aparato peque�o (llamado transductor) en varias zonas del pecho para as� poder observar el coraz�n desde distintos puntos y visualizar en tiempo real su forma (cavidades, v�lvulas, tejidos, vasos sangu�neos, etc.) y funci�n (contractilidad, flujo sanguineo). PRUEBA DE ESFUERZO CON ISOTOPOS RADIOACTIVOS Es un m�todo imagenologico que usa material radioactivo para mostrar que tan bien fluye la sangre hacia el musculo card�aco, tanto en reposo como en actividad. TOMOGRAF�A AXIAL COMPUTARIZADA una prueba de diagnostico por im�genes utilizada para crear im�genes detalladas de los �rganos internos, los huesos, los tejidos blandos y los vasos sanguineos.
  3. 3. RESONANCIA MAGN�TICA Es un examen imagenologico que utiliza imanes y ondas de radio potentes para crear im�genes del cuerpo. No se emplea radiaci�n ionizante (rayos X). CATETERISMO CARDIACO El cateterismo card�aco es un procedimiento usado para diagnosticar y tratar enfermedades cardiovasculares. Durante un cateterismo card�aco, se inserta un tubo largo delgado llamado cat�ter en una arteria o vena de la ingle, el cuello o el brazo y se pasa a trav�s de los vasos sangu�neos hasta el corazon. GAMMAGRAFIA MIOCARDICA La gammagrafia de perfusion miocardica es un m�todo diagnostico de imagen que permite estudiar el flujo sangu�neo en el miocardio y la integridad de sus c�lulas, tras la administraci�n por v�a intravenosa de un trazador radiactivo. m�todos invasivos

