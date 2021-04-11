❤Ebook Online⚡ Ageless Body Timeless Mind BOOK ONLINE

COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/B00RVRH5GW PDFb❤"You are only as old as you think you are."PDFb❤ It's an old saying. But few people would take it seriously... even the scientists who are beginning to discover how true it really is have trouble believing their own findings. Yet study after study confirms that people can transform their bodies with their beliefs. The more we understand about the power of the human mind and spirit to create the life - and the world - we believe in - the more we discover how truly amazing reality is. In Ageless Body, Timeless Mind, Dr. Deepak Chopra explores the experience of health and aging. He discusses with you fascinating new discoveries in science, true-life accounts from his years of medical practice, philosophy from great literatures and religions of the world, quantum physics - all interpreted with his boundless wisdom and common sense. It explodes the myth of the "wear-and-tear" theory of aging and extols the amazing capability of the human body to renew itself minute by minute and to actually improve the more it is used. Dr. Chopra teaches that "today is the youth of your old age" and offers practical steps you can take now to create a positive outcome 30 or 40 years in the future - to actually change the way your body metabolizes time. In this program, you'll find the tools to control the way you age and release your body's beautiful, healthful potential. You'll develop new assumptions about yourself that can dramatically improve the way you think and feel about your body and your health, including: How to develop your awareness, the all-important, first step toward positive change. Ten new assumptions to help you see your world in a more exciting way. Making the seven qualities of highly creative people work for you. How your biological age is affected by your reactions to the events of your life.