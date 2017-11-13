Root word list script

Root Word List SCRIB, SCRIPT = write
describe • to say or write down how something or someone looks; to use adjectives in writing • In personal narratives, the...
inscription • a short dedication written in a book engraved on something, such as a coin or monument • Inscriptions are us...
manuscript • A piece of writing; a book or play • Anthony was so excited to write his first manuscript that he completed i...
postscript • Short bit of writing added after a letter is finished; also abbreviated P.S. • After Grandma Sanders finished...
prescription • A piece of paper written by a doctor that lets you get medicine at the pharmacy • After going to the doctor...
scribble • Sloppy handwriting that is hard to read • Walter often gets in trouble at school when his homework looks like s...
scribe •A person who writes things down •Before modern technology, a scribe used a quill and ink well to write things down...
subscription • A written agreement to buy and read magazine or newspaper for a set period of time • There are so many more...
script •A set of papers with writing that will be read and acted out •The drama club got a new script to read for the Chri...
Transcribe •To write down or record; to translate •We can use many digital features to help transcribe from one language t...
