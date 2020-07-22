Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Translation Problems By: Madison Orr
  2. 2. Muted Group Theory https://prezi.com/6j-68rpmiioq/muted-group-theory/ Use link to gain more information! “The language of a particular culture does not serve all its speakers equally, for not all speakers contribute in an equal fashion to its formulation.” Cheris Kramarae (Jandt 138)
  3. 3. Vocabulary Equivalence Use link to gain more information! https://prezi.com/xabdu5syjnma/vocabulary-equivalence/ In a word-for-word translation meaning can be lost easily.
  4. 4. Idiomatic Equivalence Idioms can cause many communication problems. For example Natives know “kick the bucket” refers to death, but outsiders would think of it as literally kicking a bucket. (Jandt 139). CAT GOT YOUR TONGUE
  5. 5. Grammatical-Syntactical Equivalence Language’s do not have the same grammar. They vary from country to country.
  6. 6. Experimental Equivalence The lack of similar cultural experiences. Makes it difficult to explain an experience, if the other culture has nothing to relate it to. Foods are something that all cultures differ in. It can be hard to describe a meal they may have never experienced for themselves.
  7. 7. Conceptual Equivalence American freedom vs Universal Freedom Fighting for the rights of all Free to come and goes as they please
  8. 8. Pidgins, Creoles, and Esperanto Pidgins Creoles Esperanto Two or more languages form new language New language from prolonged contact of two languages Similar to marriage, two becoming one Similar to having a child in a marriage, two coming together to make one Constructing a universal language Combining to make one language for all
  9. 9. Works Cited Garren, Mary Darby. “Muted Group Theory.” Prezi.com, 20 Mar. 2014, prezi.com/6j-68rpmiioq/muted-group-theory/. Jandt, Fred E. INTRODUCTION TO INTERCULTURAL COMMUNICATION: Identities in a Global Community. Sage Publications, 2020. Quijada, Berenice. “Vocabulary Equivalence.” Prezi.com, 13 Feb. 2017, prezi.com/xabdu5syjnma/vocabulary-equivalence/.

