NHS & LSAS: The Fight Against Modern Slavery & Trafficking

Every year, the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) spends billions on goods and services related to healthcare and hospitals. To become an NHS supplier, companies must meet strict Labour Standards Assurance System (LSAS) requirements. Martin Toomey, Supplier Resilience and Sustainability Manager at the NHS, joins Abiola Okpechi, Assent’s Subject Matter Expert on Business and Human Rights, to discuss how the UK government is using standards like LSAS to fight modern slavery and human trafficking, and what companies need to know to compete for lucrative government contracts.



Topics to be covered in this webinar include:



- Healthcare procurement and the fight against modern slavery.

- The harmonization of labor compliance regulations and its effect on LSAS.

- How to create an effective LSAS program.



