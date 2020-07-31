NHS & LSAS: The Fight Against Modern Slavery & Trafficking

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
© Assent Compliance 2020 1 We recommend you use either ear phones or a headset to listen to the webinar through your compu...
© Assent Compliance 2020 NHS & LSAS: The Fight Against Modern Slavery & Trafﬁcking
© Assent Compliance 2020 FIRST NAME, LAST NAME COMPANY NAME TITLE/POSITION INSERT HEADSHOT IMAGE OVER THIS IMAGE 3 Madison...
© Assent Compliance 2020 FIRST NAME, LAST NAME — COMPANY NAME TITLE/POSITION PHOTO HERE Introduction Abiola OkpechiMartin ...
© Assent Compliance 2020 Introduction
© Assent Compliance 2020© Assent Compliance 2020 ASSENT PRODUCTS Our Market-Leading Platform VENDOR MANAGEMENT CORPORATE S...
© Assent Compliance 2020© Assent Compliance 2020 OF FORTUNE 500 MANUFACTURERS Work with Assent 7 ASSENT OVERVIEW 75% 500+ ...
© Assent Compliance 2020 Feature Presentation
9 Delivering Healthcare Sustainably To develop our Sustainable Development strategy, we performed a best practice “materia...
10 Delivering Health Sustainably Delivering Health Sustainably – Strategy Activation Plan December 2019
11 We will focus the combined efforts of our organisation, our partners, and ultimately our supply chain to deliver an ins...
12 UN Sustainable Development Goals – The Blueprint The United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are the b...
13 Draft for Discussion Introducing our strategic pillars Delivering Health Sustainably – Strategy Activation Plan Decembe...
14 Draft for Discussion Human Rights & Labour Standards Delivering Health Sustainably – Strategy Activation Plan December ...
15 Draft for Discussion Human Rights & Labour Standards Objective 1: Starting immediately, we will develop clearer and mor...
16 Draft for Discussion Human Rights & Labour Standards Objective 2: By 2023, we will be proactively collaborating with Ti...
17 Draft for Discussion Human Rights & Labour Standards Objective 2: By 2023, we will be proactively collaborating with Ti...
18 Draft for Discussion Human Rights & Labour Standards Objective 3: Continue to campaign and collaborate to improve worki...
19 Modern Slavery Act 2015 What Is It? The Modern Slavery Act 2015 is a UK act of Parliament designed to tackle slavery an...
20 What Does Your Organisation Need to Do? If the organisation is covered by the legislation, it must produce an annual st...
21 Modern Slavery Assessment Program Background: There is a commitment by UK government that All Central Government Depart...
22 Timeline & Action Plan – Modern Slavery Assessment Tool Request that SCCL Team and CTSPs take the CIPS online course an...
23 LSAS covers the 11 Framework Agreements worth £330 million contract spend and approximately 200 suppliers LSAS Deliveri...
24 NQC's Modern Slavery Assessment helps businesses to be transparent about their supply chains, providing a framework and...
© Assent Compliance 2020 25 Labour Standards Working Group A forum for companies supplying to the UK NHS, and are therefor...
© Assent Compliance 2020 26 Conﬂict Minerals: Applying the OECD Due Diligence Framework to Your Business TUESDAY, AUGUST 2...
© Assent Compliance 2020 27 Subscribe to our newsletter and get webinar invitations, news and content delivered to your in...
© Assent Compliance 2020 Questions/ Discussion Conclusion
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

NHS & LSAS: The Fight Against Modern Slavery & Trafficking

11 views

Published on

Every year, the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) spends billions on goods and services related to healthcare and hospitals. To become an NHS supplier, companies must meet strict Labour Standards Assurance System (LSAS) requirements. Martin Toomey, Supplier Resilience and Sustainability Manager at the NHS, joins Abiola Okpechi, Assent’s Subject Matter Expert on Business and Human Rights, to discuss how the UK government is using standards like LSAS to fight modern slavery and human trafficking, and what companies need to know to compete for lucrative government contracts.

Topics to be covered in this webinar include:

- Healthcare procurement and the fight against modern slavery.
- The harmonization of labor compliance regulations and its effect on LSAS.
- How to create an effective LSAS program.

Check out assentcompliance.com/events for more webinars.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

NHS & LSAS: The Fight Against Modern Slavery & Trafficking

  1. 1. © Assent Compliance 2020 1 We recommend you use either ear phones or a headset to listen to the webinar through your computer’s audio. If you prefer to call in to the webinar, click here and call in using the details provided in the conﬁrmation email you received from GoToWebinar. You will be muted during the presentation, but able to submit your questions via the chat box. The presenter(s) will go through questions at the end of the presentation. If your question is not answered, someone will follow up with you directly following the webinar. You will receive a follow-up email with a copy of the recording and slides. If you have any questions about this webinar, please contact us at info@assentcompliance.com. Your feedback is important to us — please share with us how the webinar went at the end of the broadcast. Thank you for your patience and we hope you enjoy the webinar! NHS & LSAS: The Fight Against Modern Slavery & Trafﬁcking Thank you for registering for today’s webinar! The presentation will begin shortly.
  2. 2. © Assent Compliance 2020 NHS & LSAS: The Fight Against Modern Slavery & Trafﬁcking
  3. 3. © Assent Compliance 2020 FIRST NAME, LAST NAME COMPANY NAME TITLE/POSITION INSERT HEADSHOT IMAGE OVER THIS IMAGE 3 Madison Adams Assent Compliance Events & Partnerships Manager Today’s Moderator
  4. 4. © Assent Compliance 2020 FIRST NAME, LAST NAME — COMPANY NAME TITLE/POSITION PHOTO HERE Introduction Abiola OkpechiMartin Toomey NHS Supply Chain Supplier Resilience Manager & Sustainable Development Lead 4 Assent Compliance Subject Matter Expert on Business & Human Rights
  5. 5. © Assent Compliance 2020 Introduction
  6. 6. © Assent Compliance 2020© Assent Compliance 2020 ASSENT PRODUCTS Our Market-Leading Platform VENDOR MANAGEMENT CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PRODUCT COMPLIANCE AUDITS & INSPECTIONS 6
  7. 7. © Assent Compliance 2020© Assent Compliance 2020 OF FORTUNE 500 MANUFACTURERS Work with Assent 7 ASSENT OVERVIEW 75% 500+ CUSTOMERS MARKET-LEADING Supply Chain Data Management Solution GLOBAL PRESENCE FREE Assent University Educational Resources
  8. 8. © Assent Compliance 2020 Feature Presentation
  9. 9. 9 Delivering Healthcare Sustainably To develop our Sustainable Development strategy, we performed a best practice “materiality assessment,” which identified the sustainability topics that are most important to our business and our stakeholders. We concluded that four strategic pillars will now sit at the heart of our strategy: 1. Human rights and labour standards. 2. Waste and the circular economy. 3. Plastic products and packaging. 4. Climate change, energy and greenhouse gas emissions in our own operations. It is, however, important that NHS Supply Chain continues to address the other material issues in this matrix as they appear across the value chain. We are proud of our commitment to sustainability to date and acknowledge that we could and should do more. This strategy is the first step on our journey towards Sustainable Development leadership and our approach will continue to grow and evolve over time. To understand where we can really make a difference, we will baseline where we are today, then refine our objectives, and set clear and measurable targets for the future. Delivering Health Sustainably – Strategy Activation Plan December 2019
  10. 10. 10 Delivering Health Sustainably Delivering Health Sustainably – Strategy Activation Plan December 2019
  11. 11. 11 We will focus the combined efforts of our organisation, our partners, and ultimately our supply chain to deliver an instrumental step-change to the way we operate across these four areas, championing responsible and sustainable practices while supporting the priorities of the NHS and government. Our Strategy Is Embedded Within Our Vision, Purpose, & Values Our Values: • Ambitious. We will move quickly and make a difference in these priority areas; • Integrity. We will play our part in the NHS sustainability journey honestly demonstrating what we can and can’t do; • Future Focused. We will continually horizon scan for products that can provide better environmental impacts while being safe to use, fit for purpose and good value; • Respectful. While we follow our principles, we respect the differences in cultures within the global economy that we source our products from; and • Innovative. With our supply chain partners, we will develop new ways of doing things that make a difference in these priority areas. Delivering Health Sustainably – Strategy Activation Plan December 2019
  12. 12. 12 UN Sustainable Development Goals – The Blueprint The United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are the blueprint to achieving a better and more sustainable future for all. NHS Supply Chain are committed to supporting the UN SDGs as part of our ambition to “deliver health sustainably.” We have considered all 17 UN SDGs in the development of our strategy with the four outlined below most closely aligned with our core business operations. Our wider strategy contributes to a number of other goals UN Sustainable Development Goals: https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/sdgs Human rights and labour standards to proactively protect and respect the human rights of our employees, the people we work with, and the communities in which we operate; Waste and the circular economy to significantly reduce the proportion of product and packaging waste to landfill through the introduction of circular economy principles; Plastic products and packaging to significantly reduce the use of plastic products and packaging throughout the supply chain through better design, and increased re-use and recycling; and Climate change, energy, and GHG emissions to support the NHS with its ambition to reduce carbon emissions by 51% by 2025. Delivering Health Sustainably – Strategy Activation Plan December 2019
  13. 13. 13 Draft for Discussion Introducing our strategic pillars Delivering Health Sustainably – Strategy Activation Plan December 2019 Delivering health sustainably We are committed to leveraging the strength of our people, our operations, and our supply chain to drive better health outcomes and create sustainable economic, social, and environmental value for stakeholders. The sustainable development ambition of NHS Supply Chain reflects a long-term commitment to deliver sustainable environmental, social, and economic change. We have identified four strategic pillars covering existing and emerging sustainability topics across our value chain, that will enable us to focus on achieving the greatest impact and channel investment into areas that matter the most to our stakeholders and our business: Human rights and labour standards Upholding and promoting the basic rights and freedoms of those who work across the entirety of the NHS Supply Chain, including our response to international issues such as modern slavery, child labour, forced labour and trafficking, as well as our position on labour standards such as health and safety and employment terms. Waste and the circular economy The management of waste across the entirety of the NHS Supply Chain. This includes the impact of packaging, food, and other waste that is generated across our offices, distribution centres and the broader supply chain. This pillar also explores the application of circular economy principles to minimise resource input and further reduce waste. Plastic products and packaging This pillar relates to the use of plastics across NHS Supply Chain and our supply chain, ranging from SCCL-procured/distributed products and components, plastic materials used for packaging, as well as the broader issue of single-use plastics and the cumulative impacts of these products on the environment. Climate change, energy and GHG emissions NHS Supply Chain’s holistic response to climate change, air pollution and the carbon agenda. This includes direct energy consumption, carbon footprint, fuel usage, and GHG emissions associated with our own operations, infrastructure, and fleet, however does not relate to the impact of supplier’s operations on climate change.
  14. 14. 14 Draft for Discussion Human Rights & Labour Standards Delivering Health Sustainably – Strategy Activation Plan December 2019 Our Ambition: To more proactively protect and respect the human rights of our employees, the people we work with, and the communities in which we operate. Scope for SCCL Work Already Underway What We Commonly See in This Area Human Rights in Our Own Operations SCCL have recently been awarded the Bronze People accreditation on the Investors in People framework, which outlines principles in nine areas of which four are particularly aligned to the sustainable development strategy: creating sustainable success; leading and inspiring people; living our values and behaviours; and empowering and involving people. This speaks to SCCL’s commitment to proactively protecting and respecting human rights of their employees. Modern Slavery Currently, an assessment of human rights and the risk of modern slavery is using LSAS is a compliance requirement at tender stage, however SCCL are in the process of moving towards implementing the Modern Slavery Assessment Tool (MSAT) during supplier onboarding. A heat mapping activity is also being undertaken to assess high, medium and low risks of current suppliers. We recognise that the greatest risks of human rights violations exist in parts of the supply chain where visibility is lowest, and where regulatory enforcement is weak. With such a disaggregated supply chain, we need to prioritise how deep and wide we want to go in this area. As such, we will strengthen areas where we have greatest influence – our own operations – and work hard to appropriately manage risk with our suppliers. As a requirement of doing business with us, we will hold suppliers responsible for ensuring that their supply chain is robust and clean. We will work collaboratively with them to balance transparency, administration effort and cost. Over the next three years, we will place greatest emphasis on CTSPs (plus Unipart and DXC) and the categories, products, countries, and suppliers of highest concern in the first instance and work with direct suppliers to gain greater transparency in further down the supply chain. • We observe clients are increasingly paying attention towards ensuring ethical sourcing in their supply chain – from both a raw materials (i.e., responsible soy) to labour standards. As part of this, we have noticed an increasing number of our clients becoming members of Sedex – an organisation that helps members manage performance around labour rights, health & safety, the environment and business ethics through social audits (SMETA audits). • For example, a multinational food and retail company has established sustainability policies, one of which includes a supplier code of conduct containing clauses related to prohibiting the use of child labour, ensuring freedom of association and the right to collective bargaining. Suppliers are required to sign the code and the multinational reserves the right to audit suppliers to ensure compliance. This is in line with what SCCL already does.
  15. 15. 15 Draft for Discussion Human Rights & Labour Standards Objective 1: Starting immediately, we will develop clearer and more stringent ethical trade and human rights policies and practices Delivering Health Sustainably – Strategy Activation Plan December 2019 Proposed functional owner is provided to inform SCET decision making about responsibilities. Please see proposed RACI in appendix 1 for further detail. Actions Strategy sub-objective 0–6 months 6–12 months 12+ months Proposed functional owner Develop SCCL’s stance on human rights and labour standards and build it into policy Assess leading practice on ethical trading and human rights policies to understand and plan for opportunities for SCCL to strengthen their existing stance on human rights and labour. Assess and agree the scale of SCCL’s human rights and labour standards ambition (i.e. how far down the supply chain can SCCL mandate and guarantee compliance). Develop clear and more stringent ethical trade and human rights policies and practices within our own operations and with our direct and indirect suppliers to allow SCCL to be at the forefront of human rights issues before they occur. Identify a review point (e.g. annually) to assess our own compliance with our policies and practices in order to hold ourselves to account (e.g. conduct HRCA). Develop an ethical trading and human rights policy statement and communicate our approach on human rights and labour standards externally. SCET/Sustainability Team/strategy and comms Outcome: areas for improvement identified. Scale of ambition agreed. Outcome: policies updated to reflect more stringent practice. Outcome: our own compliance assessed. Approach communicated externally. Be seen as a leader in human rights by ensuring people policies align to sustainable development standards within SCCL’s own operations (e.g. equal pay, flexible working, job role descriptions and evaluation criteria). SCCL are already working towards leading practice in their own operations and have achieved Bronze in the Investors in People framework. Implement interventions towards Silver in the Investors in People framework Communicate to direct suppliers of staff (e.g. facilities management, cleaning services) that employment standards (e.g. living wage) must be upheld, and review contracts with suppliers to identify existing provisions relating to this Secure Silver accreditation and work towards leading practice in SCCL operations. Achieve Gold in the Investors in People framework. Where applicable and when up for renewal, update contracts with suppliers to incorporate employment standards (e.g. living wage) and continue to ensure ongoing compliance HR Outcome: Bronze Investors in People accreditation. Outcome: Silver Investors in People accreditation. Understanding of contracts that contracted staff are on. Outcome: Gold Investors in People accreditation. Suppliers of staff adhere to employment standards.
  16. 16. 16 Draft for Discussion Human Rights & Labour Standards Objective 2: By 2023, we will be proactively collaborating with Tier 1 suppliers to understand and manage labour risks and enhancement opportunities — acting on breaches identified within our supply chain Delivering Health Sustainably – Strategy Activation Plan December 2019 Proposed functional owner is provided to inform SCET decision making about responsibilities. Please see proposed RACI in appendix 1 for further detail. Actions Strategy sub-objective 0-6 months 6-12 months 12+ months Proposed functional owner Understand where there are risks to human rights and labour standards within the supply chain and differentiate high and low-risk suppliers. Continue to engage with CTs to influence them to conduct high level risk assessment to identify likelihood of modern slavery risks with suppliers within their supply chain. Continue to build out and update heat map identifying suppliers with high, medium and low risk to inform the need for further risk assessment and management. Using heat map prioritisation outputs, identify suppliers to work with. Identify and engage with appropriate stakeholders throughout. Document the approach to assess and manage human rights risks and build into tender documents. Communicate approach to suppliers and internal stakeholders (e.g. Trusts) and external stakeholders (e.g. HSJ). Supply Chain Team / strategy and comms (external comms) Outcome: human rights and labour standards risks identified and mitigation / management plans in place. Outcome: approach documented and built into tenders. Outcome: approach communicated to all appropriate stakeholders. Integrate an expectation for suppliers to meet ethical trade requirements into supplier selection, approval and contractual processes. Work with CTs to engage existing suppliers to undertake high level risk assessment. Invite eligible suppliers (those with identified risks) to complete online Modern Slavery Assessment Tool. Where supplier frameworks are active, engage with suppliers to request move to MSAT ensuring communication of the benefits of switching to MSAT (e.g. removal of external audit). Review and amend general procurement guidance and processes and build MSAT into all new frameworks at point of tender. Continuously apply strengthened contract management to manage risks, working with suppliers to progressively improve. Develop an appropriate due diligence / audit process to verify supplier compliance to MSAT and other legislation. Supply Chain Team / Commercial / Sustainability Team Outcome: CTs educated on ethical procurement. Suppliers requested to undertake risk assessment. Outcome: increased uptake in suppliers using MSAT. Outcome: ethical procurement processes secured and complied with.
  17. 17. 17 Draft for Discussion Human Rights & Labour Standards Objective 2: By 2023, we will be proactively collaborating with Tier 1 suppliers to understand and manage labour risks and enhancement opportunities — acting on breaches identified within our supply chain Delivering Health Sustainably – Strategy Activation Plan December 2019 Proposed functional owner is provided to inform SCET decision making about responsibilities. Please see proposed RACI in appendix 1 for further detail. Actions Strategy sub-objective 0-6 months 6-12 months 12+ months Proposed functional owner Raising awareness to ensure more effective prevention, detection and remediation. Relevant procurement, commercial staff to undertake CIPS training to raise awareness on how to identify modern slavery and steps to tackle it effectively, including how to report it through appropriate channels. Training to commence via a series of webinars in January 2020. Continue to build upon relevant staff training via additional MLAT resources (e.g. International Labour Organisation handbook). HR Outcome: relevant SCCL staff educated on ethical procurement and processes for escalation. Outcome: relevant SCCL staff continuously educated on ethical procurement and processes for escalation.
  18. 18. 18 Draft for Discussion Human Rights & Labour Standards Objective 3: Continue to campaign and collaborate to improve working conditions and combat modern slavery within our supply chain Delivering Health Sustainably – Strategy Activation Plan December 2019 Proposed functional owner is provided to inform SCET decision making about responsibilities. Please see proposed RACI in appendix 1 for further detail. Actions Strategy sub-objective 0–6 months 6–12 months 12+ months Proposed functional owner Continue to support industry-wide initiatives to strengthen local legislation and create broad momentum for the eradication of modern slavery (e.g. British Medical Association) Once we are confident that SCCL’s policies and processes are not only compliant but leading the way in regards to human rights and labour standards in their own operations, SCCL should use its influence to take a more active role in driving industry wide change. Work with relevant industry bodies to define what role this should be and develop supporting external communications and influencing strategy to enable this role. Strategy and comms Outcome: SCCL play an active role in driving change towards the eradication of modern slavery. Support enforcement bodies such as the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) with information on their investigations where we can Continue to provide information as required to support investigations. Strategy and comms Outcome: continued support provided to enforcement bodies.
  19. 19. 19 Modern Slavery Act 2015 What Is It? The Modern Slavery Act 2015 is a UK act of Parliament designed to tackle slavery and human trafficking through the consolidation of previous legislation and the introduction of new measures. Specifically it introduces new requirements for organisations in regards to their business and supply chains. What Type of Organisation Applies: • Is a body corporate or a partnership, wherever incorporated carries on a business, or part of a business, in the UK. • Supplies goods or services. • Has an annual turnover of £36,000,000 or more. • Furthermore, total turnover is calculated as: ○ the turnover of that organisation. ○ the turnover of any of its subsidiary undertakings (including those operating wholly outside the UK). Delivering Health Sustainably – Strategy Activation Plan December 2019
  20. 20. 20 What Does Your Organisation Need to Do? If the organisation is covered by the legislation, it must produce an annual statement setting out the steps you have taken to ensure there is no slavery in your business and supply chains. Some example information is summarised below: • Organisation’s structure, its business, and its supply chains. • Organisation’s policies in relation to slavery and human trafficking. • Organisation’s due diligence processes in relation to slavery and human trafficking in its business and supply chains. • The parts of the business and supply chains where there is a risk of slavery and human trafficking taking place, and the steps taken to assess and manage that risk. • Organisation’s effectiveness in ensuring that slavery and human trafficking is not taking place in its business or supply chains, measured against such performance indicators as considered appropriate. Delivering Health Sustainably – Strategy Activation Plan December 2019
  21. 21. 21 Modern Slavery Assessment Program Background: There is a commitment by UK government that All Central Government Departments and their agencies will adopt and comply to the Modern Slavery Act 2015 and the reporting on their supply chain. This means that we are to produce a Modern Slavery Statement with details actions that we take in training our staff and how we manage risk in our supply chain physically signed by a board member and published on the front Page of our website. This is an annual statement and declaration. For ease on this piece we can use the government’s statement. There is a requirement to Train our Staff on the subject and it has been agreed that people will access CIPS online Ethical Module (one hour) and this will be deem as satisfying this requirement. The programme will need to follow a set step-by-step process and will take three months to complete once we have imitated it. The programme is funded centrally, so training is free, access to the online portal is free, and there is a time and resource commitment from SCCL, CTSPs, and Suppliers, which I have detailed on the next slide. Delivering Health Sustainably – Strategy Activation Plan December 2019
  22. 22. 22 Timeline & Action Plan – Modern Slavery Assessment Tool Request that SCCL Team and CTSPs take the CIPS online course and report completion four weeks. Webinar Training on How to Use the Online Modern Slavery Portal Hosted and Run by NQC 2 sessions over two weeks – Completed February 2020. Risk assess our Suppliers and Supply chain based on the Modern Slavery Criteria, T/O: £36m, has a UK base or substantial UK business and/or is in a High Risk Supply chain or Supplies from High Risk Regions two weeks – We have taken our Suppliers under LSAS and loaded them onto the Governments Modern Slavery Platform and will invite them to complete questionnaire – beginning July 2020. Invite Companies to Participate in the Online Assessment the campaign can be run through the portal invitations, assess to the questions and report and follow up and action plans all online six weeks. Reports of actions, training suppliers responses etc. up to DoH and Home Office two weeks. I would suggest that this would take three months with central guidance from SCCL and CTPSs supporting with risk assessments and contacting their suppliers or centrally by SCCL. All resources are free of charge, including how to report templates, supplier templates, and call centre via NQC. Delivering Health Sustainably – Strategy Activation Plan December 2019
  23. 23. 23 LSAS covers the 11 Framework Agreements worth £330 million contract spend and approximately 200 suppliers LSAS Delivering Health Sustainably – Strategy Activation Plan December 2019
  24. 24. 24 NQC's Modern Slavery Assessment helps businesses to be transparent about their supply chains, providing a framework and guidance for good practice. In line with the recent and world-leading UK Modern Slavery Act, the assessment measures compliance in global supply chains and encourages businesses to recognise and tackle this difficult issue; not just because they are legally obliged to, but also because they recognise it is the right thing to do. NQC technology enables visibility of gaps in policy and practice that threaten corporate responsibility performance. The Modern Slavery Assessment is divided into sections covering the key themes highlighted by the Modern Slavery Act's “transparency in supply chains” provision. By responding to the assessment questions, organisations can record their policies and activities designed to tackle slavery. Using a common framework featuring guidance on best practice, the assessment also helps to identify gaps in supply chain policy and practice, enabling organisations to target improvement in these relevant areas. Delivering Health Sustainably – Strategy Activation Plan December 2019 Developed in conjunction with the Home Office, the Modern Slavery Assessment enables online supply chain analysis and reporting.
  25. 25. © Assent Compliance 2020 25 Labour Standards Working Group A forum for companies supplying to the UK NHS, and are therefore required to comply with the Labour Standards Assurance System. Opportunity to share learning and best practices on how to establish and improve labor standards in operations and supply chains. Contact: abiola.okpechi@assentcompliance.com Resources Learn more www.assentcompliance.com
  26. 26. © Assent Compliance 2020 26 Conﬂict Minerals: Applying the OECD Due Diligence Framework to Your Business TUESDAY, AUGUST 25 // 2 PM ET Corporate Social Responsibility Top 100: New Inﬂuencers, New Insights WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 // 11 AM ET The Digital Transformation of Trade Compliance WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 // 2 PM ET Upcoming Events Webinars Learn more about Assent events: www.assentcompliance.com/events
  27. 27. © Assent Compliance 2020 27 Subscribe to our newsletter and get webinar invitations, news and content delivered to your inbox. As a subscriber, you’ll be the ﬁrst to hear about the latest in regulatory and supply chain data management, including product compliance, corporate social responsibility, vendor management and more. Never miss an update again! Subscribe at info.assentcompliance.com/subscribe Stay Updated on Supply Chain Data Management News
  28. 28. © Assent Compliance 2020 Questions/ Discussion Conclusion

×