Structure of java program diff c- cpp and java

JAVA P.Prathibha
Topics for Today’s Session Differences between C, C++ & Java Structure of a Java Program
Differences between C, C++ and Java Feature C C++ Java Programming Paradigm Procedural language Object-Oriented Programmin...
Contd.. Feature C C++ Java Datatypes (union, structure) Supported Supported Not supported Inheritance No inheritance Suppo...
Structure of a Java Program
Documentation Section:  It includes the comments that improve the readability of the program.  It consists comments in J...
Package Statement  A package is a collection of classes, interfaces and sub- packages.  A sub package contains collectio...
Import Statement  Many predefined classes are stored in packages in Java, an import statement is used to refer to the cla...
Interface Section  This section is used to specify an interface in Java.  It is an optional section which is mainly used...
Class Definition  Java program may contain multiple class definition.  Classes are primary feature of Java program.  Th...
Main Method Class  Execution of a Java application starts from the main method.  In other words, its an entry point for ...
Summary  In this lesson you learnt about  Java  Differences between C , C++ and Java  Structure of Java Program
