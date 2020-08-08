CLASS 9TH The gathering information (Jean Jacques Rousseau)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SCHOOL: KENDRIYA VIDYALAYA NO 2 GOLCONDA NAME : T.MADHU CLASS: 9TH A
SOCIAL SCIENCE GATHERING INFORMATION PART 2
JEAN-JACQUES-ROUSSEAU
INFORMATION Rousseau by Maurice Quentin de La Tour, 1753 Born 28 June 1712 Geneva, Republic of Geneva Died 2 July 1778 (ag...
BIOGRAPHY  Youth  Rousseau was born in Geneva, which was at the time a city-state and a Protestant associate of the Swis...
 Rousseau was proud that his family, of the moyen order (or middle-class), had voting rights in the city. Throughout his ...
 There was much political debate within Geneva, extending down to the tradespeople. Much discussion was over the idea of ...
PHILOSOPHY Statue of Rousseau on the Île Rousseau, Geneva
THEORY OF HUMAN NATURE  The first man who, having fenced in a piece of land, said 'This is mine', and found people naïve ...
 In common with other philosophers of the day, Rousseau looked to a hypothetical "state of nature" as a normative guide. ...
 Rousseau asserted that the stage of human development associated with what he called "savages" was the best or optimal i...
 "Hence although men had become less forbearing, and although natural pity had already undergone some alteration, this pe...
 The perspective of many of today's environmentalists can be traced back to Rousseau who believed that the more men devia...
POLITICAL THEORY  The Social Contract outlines the basis for a legitimate political order within a framework of classical...
Île Rousseau, Geneva
EDUCATION AND CHILD REARING
 The noblest work in education is to make a reasoning man, and we expect to train a young child by making him reason! Thi...
FRENCH REVOLUTION  Robespierre and Saint-Just, during the Reign of Terror, regarded themselves to be principled egalitari...
 Rousseau's influence on the French Revolution was noted by Edmund Burke, who critiqued Rousseau in "Reflections on the R...
EFFECT ON AMERICAN REVOLUTION  According to some scholars, Rousseau exercised minimal influence on the Founding Fathers o...
 The first sign of [Rousseau's] political influence was in the wave of public sympathy that supported active French aid t...
 Rousseau's writings perhaps had an indirect influence on American literature through the writings of Wordsworth and Kant...
 --------------------THE END-----------------------
