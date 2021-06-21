Successfully reported this slideshow.
Relación de los juegos con las áreas de formación preescolar en las diferentes actividades lúdicas Estudiantes:  Ariadna ...
Contenido En el juego simbólico los niños reflejan el conocimiento del entorno que los rodea y las claves sociales y cultu...
Tipos de juego Capacidades que se desarrollan en el juego 01 Importancia del juego TABLE OF CONTENTS El juego 02 03 04
EL JUEGO 01
Piaget, vincula la capacidad de jugar a la capacidad de representar o simbolizar, lo cual ocurre en el primer año de vida ...
IMPORTANCIA DEL JUEGO 02
Para Jiménez E, es un principio didactico que subraya la necesidad de dotar de caracter lúdico. • El niño asi domina o con...
TIPO DE JUEGOS 03
Juego de descubrimiento Juego sociales favorece el desarrollo intelectual a la capacidad de plantearse problema de una man...
Juegos imaginativos Juego creativos proporciona ocasiones de expresar emociones, actuar y resolver aspectos problemáticos ...
CAPACIDADES QUÉ SE DESARROLLAN 04
Físicas Para jugar los niños se mueven, ejercitándose casi sin darse cuenta, con lo cual desarrollan su coordinación psico...
Afectivas Al experimentar emociones como sorpresa, expectación o alegría; y también como solución de conflictos emocionale...
Forma hábitos de cooperación Para poder jugar se necesita de un compañero. El juego hace que los bebés y niños pequeños ap...
1 Cabe destacar que el juego es un tema de gran importancia en relación a la educación preescolar, ya que por medio del ju...
Education
Jun. 21, 2021

Juego en el preescolar

Beneficios del juego en la etapa inicial

Juego en el preescolar

  1. 1. Relación de los juegos con las áreas de formación preescolar en las diferentes actividades lúdicas Estudiantes:  Ariadna Aguirre.  Madeley De Gracia.  Ingrid Rujano.  Areli Valencia.
  2. 2. Contenido En el juego simbólico los niños reflejan el conocimiento del entorno que los rodea y las claves sociales y culturales. Así, la selección y desarrollo del argumento en el juego demuestra que el niño comprende cada vez mejor el mundo adulto. Además, en esta etapa comienzan a entrar en el "mundo de fantasía" que tanto disfrutan los niños al usar la imaginación y creatividad sin límites propios de esta edad. En general, este tipo de juego permite: • Favorecer la imaginación y la creatividad • Desarrollar el lenguaje • Aprender y practicar comportamientos dentro de la sociedad • Comprender y asimilar el entorno
  3. 3. Tipos de juego Capacidades que se desarrollan en el juego 01 Importancia del juego TABLE OF CONTENTS El juego 02 03 04
  4. 4. EL JUEGO 01
  5. 5. Piaget, vincula la capacidad de jugar a la capacidad de representar o simbolizar, lo cual ocurre en el primer año de vida y se desarrolla durante el segundo y tercer año.
  6. 6. IMPORTANCIA DEL JUEGO 02
  7. 7. Para Jiménez E, es un principio didactico que subraya la necesidad de dotar de caracter lúdico. • El niño asi domina o conquista su medio ambiente. • El niño desarrolla formas de conductas para su actitud hacia el aprendizaje y la cominicacion social.
  8. 8. TIPO DE JUEGOS 03
  9. 9. Juego de descubrimiento Juego sociales favorece el desarrollo intelectual a la capacidad de plantearse problema de una manera creativa y de resolver los acuerdos a la capacidad de moverse en varios estudios de desarrollo conceptual. Influyen en el desarrollo social y general, tiene que ver con la capacidad de colaborar y cooperar con otras personas ayuda a la fluidez de la comunicación, aprender y valorarse así mismo.
  10. 10. Juegos imaginativos Juego creativos proporciona ocasiones de expresar emociones, actuar y resolver aspectos problemáticos al momento de suceder, realizar deseos y ambiciones capacidad imaginativa. desarrolla la destreza de coordinación pequeñas escalas, destrezas de pensamiento conceptual, abstracto lateral, repuestas creativas a problemas y capacidad para expresión y auto expresión y la seguridad de ellos.
  11. 11. CAPACIDADES QUÉ SE DESARROLLAN 04
  12. 12. Físicas Para jugar los niños se mueven, ejercitándose casi sin darse cuenta, con lo cual desarrollan su coordinación psicomotriz y la motricidad gruesa y fina; además de ser saludable para todo su cuerpo, músculos, huesos, pulmones, corazón, otros., por el ejercicio que realizan, además de permitirles dormir bien durante la noche Desarrollo sensorial y mental Mediante la discriminación de formas, tamaños, colores, texturas, otros.
  13. 13. Afectivas Al experimentar emociones como sorpresa, expectación o alegría; y también como solución de conflictos emocionales al satisfacer sus necesidades y deseos que en la vida real no podrán darse ayudándolos a enfrentar situaciones cotidianas. Creatividad el juego las despierta y las desarrolla.
  14. 14. Forma hábitos de cooperación Para poder jugar se necesita de un compañero. El juego hace que los bebés y niños pequeños aprendan a conocer su cuerpo, los límites de él y su entorno. Conocerse
  15. 15. 1 Cabe destacar que el juego es un tema de gran importancia en relación a la educación preescolar, ya que por medio del juego se pueden desarrollar diversos aspectos en la población infantil, tales como la socialización, el aprendizaje, nuevos conocimientos, madurez, entre otros. 3 Todo ello se debe realizar de forma gustosa y placentera, sin sentir obligación de ningún tipo y con el tiempo y el espacio necesarios. El juego infantil es una necesidad básica para un buen desarrollo de la inteligencia y también para el equilibrio físico emocional del niño/a. 2 Ayuda a Fomentar la sociabilización. Enseñan a ganar y perder, a respetar turnos y normas y considerar las opiniones de otros niños. Favorecen el desarrollo del lenguaje, memoria, razonamiento, atención y reflexión. 4 El niño debe divertirse al aprender un contenido, pero en muchas ocasiones el padre de familia desarrolla las destrezas e habilidades del niño, por ello creo que como docentes es esencial el estimular las inteligencias el niño para que se desarrolle plenamente en las futuras etapas. Conclusiones

