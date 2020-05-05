Successfully reported this slideshow.
Job roles

  1. 1. JOB ROLES Madeleine Ross
  2. 2. Development Department Starting with an idea or concept, directors, screen writers and producers develop a film idea and raise the money to make it happen.
  3. 3. Development Department ■ Director- Directors are the creative leads of the project, usually coming up with the idea or concept, and are the creative vision throughout the pre-production through to the post production process. Directors start with a script, and work with a screenwriter and sometimes a script editing team. It’s not uncommon for the director to be the screenwriter as well. It is the job of the director to imagine the script in a visual form and translate it over to production.They work closely with producers to appoint heads of departments on the production such as Head of Photography, assistant directors ect.They oversea all production and all the departments inside of the project, working with costume departments, lighting departments ect. Once filming has ended, they lead the editing process, working with them to making a “directors cut” of the film to show to producers and financers before signing off the final cut that will distributed to cinemas and the public.
  4. 4. Development Department ■ Casting Director- Casting directors find the stars to bring the characters in a film orTV drama to life.They are hired by the production company to match actors to roles. Casting directors read scripts and meet with producers and directors to get a sense of the type of person they are looking for. They have to find someone who looks right for the role as well as acting it well.They need to understand the art of acting. Sometimes producers will have a lot of demands. Other times they won’t give much guidance at all. Casting directors consider the actor’s availability, fees and how much box office buzz they’re going to create. ■ Casting Directors need to have a good knowledge of the industry and a passion forTV and Cinema and appreciation for changing trends in the industry.They need to have an eye for talent, and spot actors that will fit well in the project and the industry, and also have the patience to search for the best actor for the roll.
  5. 5. Production Management Department Once funds are raised, the line producer, assistant director and locations manager do the detailed planning
  6. 6. Production Management Department ■ Locations Manager-The location in which a film is set has a huge impact on its look, feel and story. It’s the job of location managers to find that place in the physical world and make sure it’s accessible, safe and not too expensive to hire. After conversations with the director, producers and production designers, the location manager begins their research.They arrange visits to locations they have found in their research, and contact the owners or councils to negotiate terms for filming, and show the director what they have found. Once they have confirmed a location, they manage the area, making sure the cast and crew know how to get to that location.They also manage parking, catering and any official permissions that may be needed with the site’s management or owner.They are responsible for making the area safe.
  7. 7. Production Management Department ■ Assistant Director- The first assistant director (ad) is the director’s right hand. First ADs plan the filming schedule, working with the director, director of photography and other heads of department to ensure an efficient shoot. n pre-production, they break down the script, analysing it for what will be needed in terms of cast, locations, equipment and crew.They lead recces, going off to locations to assess their suitability for filming. ■ Assistant Directors need to be able to visualise the script, and understand what I means in terms of cameras, locations and cast.They need to be good at multi tasking, being able to film a shot whilst also knowing what comes next.They also need to be good at communicating to all the different departments getting them to work together, and of course listening to the Director.
  8. 8. Craft Department The make-up, costume, props and set dec, departments make sure the film looks right, construction builds the sets
  9. 9. Craft Department ■ Set Decorators -Set decorators are storytellers.They create the background of the action, explaining the context, adding mood and visual interest as the drama unfolds.While prop masters deal with the placing of objects an actor holds, set decorators are concerned with the walls, floors, vehicles and furniture. Before filming begins, set decorators work with the director, art director, props master and production buyers to go through the script and work out what sets are needed. They make a list and a plan for the props master to follow.Then they buy or hire the items and get in props makers to make furniture. ■ Set Decorators need to be good at understanding film, and are able to pick up on the directors vison and translate that into the set.They need to be good at researching, for example they may be asked to create a period set and it would have to be historically accurate. They also need to be good at organisation, and communication with the other departments to ensure everything is as the director wants, and everything works cohesively.
  10. 10. Craft Department ■ Production Designer- Production designers create the way a film orTV drama looks. Films can be set in any number of places; aVictorian orphanage, a Caribbean cruise ship, or another planet, for example.They work with all the other visual departments, costume, lighting, visual and special effects, and graphic design. Production designers start with the script. Researching and collaborating with the director, director of photography and other heads of department, they imagine the screenplay visually.They draw sketches showing mood, atmosphere, lighting, composition, colour and texture, which are given to the art director to develop. ■ Production Designers need to be creative, as they will be visualising a whole world from words on a page.They need to be artistic, and able to draw world designs to scale by hand, and also on digital computer programmes.They need to be able to understand colour theory in relation to the production, and also have a good knowledge of cameras, lenses and lighting and its effect on the mood.
  11. 11. Technical Department Ready to film, the director of photography, lighting technicians and sound mixers capture the action
  12. 12. Technical Department ■ Digital Imagining Technician- Digital imaging technicians (DITs) help the director of photography (DoP) with the digital knowhow of the camera.They advise the DoP on contrast, brightness and the effects of under or over-exposure, as these constraints are different from shooting with film.They also advise the camera crew on shots in progress, reporting any soft focus, framing issues or unwanted reflections and shadows. They do quality control checks on the recorded material. Most digital footage on professional shoots is shot raw, which means it has no colour baked in and the colour is applied in post- production. DITs apply colour to the raw footage to give an idea of how it will look.And they might be asked to put it into a viewable file so the director can watch it on a tablet on the way home. ■ Technicians need to have expert knowledge of cameras and computer systems to get the smoothest work flow.They also need to be able to understand digital photography, aspects such as contrast, exposure, brightness ect. Finally film production. They need to understand how a film set works, the roles within it and production process.
  13. 13. Post Production Department Once filming is done, editors, sound designers and colourists put it all together and make different versions
  14. 14. Post Production Department ■ Colourist-Colourists contribute to the mood and look of a film by defining its colours.They work with the director and director of photography to decide the palette; whether it’s restrained or hyper-coloured, whether it uses milky colours or primary ones. Colourists are able to contribute to these looks by changing the luminance levels (brightness) and chroma (colour).When colourists receive the files in the edit, they stylise the colour in line with the vision of the director and director of photography.They match the shots, balancing colour saturation and luminance so no one shot stands out in the sequence.They also offer creative solutions to picture-related problems.They might know what to do with under or over exposed images, or provide day for night corrections, for example. ■ Colourists need understand how colour enhances the story, have a good knowledge of the psychological effect colour has on the story, and know what look fits the style of drama. They need to have a knowledge of film production, an eye for detail, and be able to communicate with the director and other heads od departments.
  15. 15. Post Production Department ■ Editor- The editor puts together the pictures as they come in from the set. Films tend not to be shot in the order in which the story unfolds, so editors might be working on scenes from the end of the film before the beginning.Their job is to take scenes in non-story order and edit them bit-by-bit into a whole. In pre- production, editors work closely with the director to decide how to make the most of the script. Once filming starts, they look at the rushes each day, checking technical standards and the emerging sense of story and performance and editing it into a series of scenes. By the time the film wraps editors will have spent hours reworking scenes and cutting them together to create a rough assembly. ■ Editors are good at using editing software, have good attention to detail and are good at storytelling.They need to understand how to use pictures, rhythm, pace and tension to tell a tale.

