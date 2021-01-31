*Gold Award Winner, Literary Titan It's OK to be Different written by Sharon Purtill and illustrated by Sujata Saha presents individuality. Everything about it is inspiring. Children will enjoy the fun and clever rhymes, as they are drawn in by the bright and cheerful illustrations. It is one of those books that both children and adults can enjoy, as it delivers the perfect message to young readers.This story has effectively imparted an ever important lesson that individuality should be celebrated and not shunned. It encourages kids to accept and befriend those who are different from themselves. Showing young children that they don't have to look alike or enjoy doing the same activities to be kind to one another.When the author wrote this children's book, she did so with one idea in mind. If we can instill positive messages, from a young age, about all the diversity our children will see in the world, we can help raise up compassionate and caring children. When children are raised to accept and embrace those who are different from themselves they are far more likely to be a friend than an adversary with their peers. This can lead to less bullying among children. And that is a beautiful thing.This charming children's picture book could be the next Children's Classic. It leaves readers with the message that: You should always be kind to those who are different than you. Because to them, you are different too. Imagine if all children read this story and learned this concept. We might be able to impact the world in a positive way while teaching early literacy at the same time.The book closes with a short survey for children about kindness.*Literary Titan 2019 Gold Award Winning Book - The Gold Award is bestowed on books that we found to be perfect in their delivery of original content, meticulous development of unique characters in an organic and striking setting, innovative plot that supports a fresh theme, and elegant prose that transforms words into beautifully written books.A few of the themes in this book include: Diversity, Kindness and Anti-bullying

