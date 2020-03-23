Successfully reported this slideshow.
SAFE HAVENS FOR ANYONE WHO NEEDS A PLACE TO STAY THROUGHOUT THE #PANDEMIC! Share the news!

34 views

We know people are scrambling for a place to stay, needing additional accommodations, or a lodging alternative that can provide distance to older relatives at risk. No matter what, we're here for you. https://lnkd.in/enThq8Y

SAFE HAVENS FOR ANYONE WHO NEEDS A PLACE TO STAY THROUGHOUT THE #PANDEMIC! Share the news!

  1. 1. Right now, we have 450 furnished apartments throughout the northeast for wherever, whenever, and however long you’ll need.
  2. 2. During this time of uncertainty, we know that our furnished apartments can offer a piece of: normalcy calm and humanity while you, your friends, or your family need additional space. 
  3. 3. We’ve lowered our rates and added extra ﬂexibility for all budgets, lifestyles, and needs so we can best support our community. 
  4. 4. Our main priority is making sure that everyone has a safe place to stay.
  5. 5. Our crew’s hope is that staying in a Compass Cares apartment will alleviate some of the stress you and your families face during this pandemic.
  6. 6. Your fully equipped kitchen in unit laundry work station and spacious living room allows you to have a comfortable and safe space.
  7. 7. It's important to know the people behind the business. Our team is currently working remote, in our best comfy clothes, and available to you at all times.
  8. 8. We have a duty as humans to use our time, energy, and resources to help each other, our community, and make the difﬁcult things simple.
  9. 9. We know how unexpected all of these changes are, but we're here to make sure you have a comfortable place to stay for as long as you need it.
  10. 10. Email our sales team at  reservations@compasscorp.com  or call us at 866-671-1212. We are here for you.

