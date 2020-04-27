Urbo Boost VC Demo Day - April 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Conﬁdential | © Urban Robotics, Inc Urban Robotics Inc
Transportation for everyone Mission Conﬁdential | © Urban Robotics, Inc
Team Anand Nandakumar Founder / CEO Ex-Perception lead with Uber’s self driving program, over 15 years of engineering and ...
Conﬁdential | © Urban Robotics, Inc Source: INRIX & NHTS First ﬁve miles are the most expensive: - Highly Inefﬁcient (76% ...
• Flip the paradigms and turn ﬁrst ﬁve miles to be most capital efﬁcient • Urbo is fully electric, dual-operable via tele-...
April 26th 2020: Our current electric prototype ﬂeet of Urbos after testing in California Conﬁdential | © Urban Robotics, ...
User Journey Teleoperated mode Manual driving mode Charging station 6 No Teleoperated Next Pickup location 5 Yes Teleopera...
Developing & testing prototype ﬂeet with RetroﬁtKit Have been developing and testing our prototype ﬂeet with RetroﬁtKit in...
