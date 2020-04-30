Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. My takeaways from V- 261 By Mackenzie Breihan
  2. 2. Presentation Skills ● Lesson of leadership ○ How to present ○ Body language ○ Voice projection ○ Powerpoint design skills
  3. 3. Microsoft Excel Teamwork In the microsoft excel group project the tasks were divided between group members Collaboration This presentation taught me the importance of collaboration and asking questions. Ask for help In this project I was not fully aware and understanding of how to operate excel. I should have gone to office hours and gotten help so I could have contributed more to my group.
  4. 4. Microsoft Access 1. How to analyze data 1. Store information 1. Create relationships between tables
  5. 5. In the future From this class I have learned key skills I will use with me in future classes and performing tasks. From starting out not knowing how to use Excel and Access I learned a lot of skills. I gained practice and knowledge on making and giving presentations. I learned the importance of time management and asking for help as well.

