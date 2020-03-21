Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Google Classroom – step by step Spis treści How to create school account.....................................................
Do zarejestrowaniaorganizacji wwersjienterprisekoniecznejestwypełnienie formularza kontaktowegoponiżej. https://edu.google...
Podaliśmywszystkiedane,które pozwolązidentyfikowaćnaszaszkołęi dane rejestrowe.W następnymkrokupodajemydomenęnaszej szkoły...
równieżużytadokonfiguracji kontmailowych,ale dopierojeślitozrobimy –na razie podajemy domene doskonfigurowaniakontaadminis...
Potwierdzami mamygotowąprzestrzeń –do pełnej konfiguracji potrzebujemypotwierdzić,ze jesteśmywłaścicielemdomeny –Jeśli zar...
Po weryfikacji domenymożemyprzejśćdokonfiguracji organizacji/dodawaniaużytkowników itp. Grupa nauczycieli dladanej organiz...
Właścicielemtej grupybędzie nauczyciel/wychowawcaNauczycielA Bardzo ważnymelementemjestdostęptaktylkodoodczytujakrównieżdo...
- Organizacjęz domenąprywatnaszkoły - Administratora - Grupę nauczycieli (przypisanynauczyciel) - Grupę ucznióww organizac...
Druga opcja jestDołaczdo zajęć – pokażępóźniej jesttoopcjadlauczniów. A więcstworzyliśmyswojepierwszezajęcia –poniżej dash...
ZakładkaZajęcia:
KlikamyUtwórz – pod tymprzyciskiemmamymożliwośćtworzeniazadań,projektów,pytańdo uczniówtakwszystkichuczniówlubpojedynczo –...
Wpisujemyocenępunktowąi zwracamyuczniowi zkomentarzem Poniżej widokwszystkichuczniów naktórymtomamymożliwość śledzićpostęp...
WidokOcendanegouczniaznajduje sięw ostatniej zakładce,gdziemamymożliwośćśledzenia wykonanychlubnie oddanychzadańi ichposzc...
Widok Ucznia: Uczeń widzi wkomunikatachinformacje ozadaniachi innychinformacja wysyłanychprzez nauczyciela. Praca nad zada...
Po kliknięci Oddaj napaneluNauczycielapojawiasięinformacjaprzydanymzadaniuzinformacją,że ktośoddał zadanie. Ocenione zadan...
Google classroom step_by_step
Google classroom step_by_step
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Google classroom step_by_step

30 views

Published on

krok po kroku jak uruchomic google classroom. Omówione konta nauczyciela oraz ucznia

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Google classroom step_by_step

  1. 1. Google Classroom – step by step Spis treści How to create school account.............................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. Rejestracja organizacji............................................................................................................... 1 WidokNauczyciela:................................................................................................................... 9 Widok Ucznia:..........................................................................................................................16 Jak stworzyć konto google classroom. Do rejestracji należywykonaćkilkarzeczy,które namsięprzydadząpóźniej: - Zarejestrowaćdomenędoszkoły np.ZSOnr1 w Warszawie domena sp111warszawa.edu.pl - Dokumentypotwierdzające,ze zakładanaorganizacjajestjednostkąedukacyjną,jeśli domenanie będzie wskazywałajednoznacznie. Rejestracja organizacji Abyzarejestrowaćorganizacjęszkolnąidziemydo: https://gsuite.google.com/signup/edu/welcome#0 Mamy dwie różne formyrejestracji GSuite orazwersjaEnterprise https://edu.google.com/products/gsuite-for-education/enterprise/?modal_active=none porównanie obuorganizacji https://edu.google.com/products/gsuite-for-education/editions/?modal_active=none
  2. 2. Do zarejestrowaniaorganizacji wwersjienterprisekoniecznejestwypełnienie formularza kontaktowegoponiżej. https://edu.google.com/products/gsuite-for-education/editions/contact/?modal_active=none WpisujemynazwęszkołyIwybieramyrodzaj Wprowadzamy dodatkowe informacjeoszkole jakdomenastronywww orazwielkośćszkoły –ilość uczniówi nauczycieli.
  3. 3. Podaliśmywszystkiedane,które pozwolązidentyfikowaćnaszaszkołęi dane rejestrowe.W następnymkrokupodajemydomenęnaszej szkołyjeśli jamamylubrejestrujemydomenęszkoły bezpośredniowgoogle.Jamamdomene,klikammami podaje doweryfikacji - domenamoże być
  4. 4. równieżużytadokonfiguracji kontmailowych,ale dopierojeślitozrobimy –na razie podajemy domene doskonfigurowaniakontaadministracyjnegoszkoły. Ostatnimkrokiemjestwyrażeniezgodynazbieranie,używaniei ujawnianie https://gsuite.google.com/terms/education_privacy.html Zgadzamysię i Kontoprawie jestgotowe:
  5. 5. Potwierdzami mamygotowąprzestrzeń –do pełnej konfiguracji potrzebujemypotwierdzić,ze jesteśmywłaścicielemdomeny –Jeśli zarejestrowaliśmydomenęzGoogle domenąbędzie zweryfikowanaautomatycznie.Jamamswojąwięc muszęją zweryfikować–klikamZweryfikuj. WeryfikacjadomenyjakwwieluusługachpoleganaprzypisaniarekorduTXTu naszegorejestratora domeny.Może to także byćrekordCNAME, metatag(na swojej stroniewww),lubprzesłaćplikHTML na swojastronę. KopiujemykodpokliknieciuDALEJi wprowadzamygourejestratoradomeny. Weryfikacjamoze potrwaćnawetokoło1godziny.
  6. 6. Po weryfikacji domenymożemyprzejśćdokonfiguracji organizacji/dodawaniaużytkowników itp. Grupa nauczycieli dladanej organizacjijeststworzonakoniecznie musimyutworzyćgrupdlaklas uczniów. – Poniżej kontonauczyciela,któregoprzypisaliśmydogrupy Nauczyciele wClassroom nauczyciele_classroom@domena.pl–jestto domyślnagrupanauczycieli Tworzymygrupę dladanej klasy – tutaj rocznik2019 klasa A
  7. 7. Właścicielemtej grupybędzie nauczyciel/wychowawcaNauczycielA Bardzo ważnymelementemjestdostęptaktylkodoodczytujakrównieżdomodyfikacji i kontaktudo tegosłużąnam ustawieniaGrupy Co mamystworzone:
  8. 8. - Organizacjęz domenąprywatnaszkoły - Administratora - Grupę nauczycieli (przypisanynauczyciel) - Grupę ucznióww organizacji (przypisanyuczeń) Widok Nauczyciela: PrzechodzimydoaplikacjiGoogle Clasroom–logujemysięnaNauczycielaA Po zalogowaniusięnanauczyciela klikamy„+”na górze i możemydodaćzajęcia.
  9. 9. Druga opcja jestDołaczdo zajęć – pokażępóźniej jesttoopcjadlauczniów. A więcstworzyliśmyswojepierwszezajęcia –poniżej dashboardi kanał komunikacyjnydla nauczycielai uczniów.Bardzoważnymelementem jestkodzajęćjestto kodjakimmogą się posługiwaćuczniowie dołączającydozajęć,jednakże tutaj będziemydodawali uczniów samodzielnie. KlikającUstawienia„Zębatka”mamymożliwośćzmianydodatkowychelementów
  10. 10. ZakładkaZajęcia:
  11. 11. KlikamyUtwórz – pod tymprzyciskiemmamymożliwośćtworzeniazadań,projektów,pytańdo uczniówtakwszystkichuczniówlubpojedynczo –dodatkowomamykalendarzKlasyjakrównież miejsce nadyskunadodatkowe materiaływ wersji plików. W międzyczasie zalogowałemsięi dołączyłemnakoncie uczniadodanej klasywykorzystująckod zajęć. Informacjao oddanymzadaniuprzezucznia Ocenianie Uczniów
  12. 12. Wpisujemyocenępunktowąi zwracamyuczniowi zkomentarzem Poniżej widokwszystkichuczniów naktórymtomamymożliwość śledzićpostępykażdegoznichjak równieżwysyłaćpersonalne komentarze.
  13. 13. WidokOcendanegouczniaznajduje sięw ostatniej zakładce,gdziemamymożliwośćśledzenia wykonanychlubnie oddanychzadańi ichposzczególnychocen –dodatkowonauczyciel ma możliwość Bardzo ważnymelementem Klasyjestkalendarzw którymplanujemynasze wykłady,zapraszamy klasęna wykładlubtworzymyspotkaniaGoogle Meetzdanymuczniem.
  14. 14. Widok Ucznia: Uczeń widzi wkomunikatachinformacje ozadaniachi innychinformacja wysyłanychprzez nauczyciela. Praca nad zadaniami – poniżej jakodpowiadaćzadanie kartkówka.Oczywiście jesttobardzoprosta forma,możemyjaskomplikowaćwpanelunauczycielazbudowaćlistępytańotwartychjaki wyboru.
  15. 15. Po kliknięci Oddaj napaneluNauczycielapojawiasięinformacjaprzydanymzadaniuzinformacją,że ktośoddał zadanie. Ocenione zadanie wwidokuucznia

×