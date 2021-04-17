Get Book Here : https://reader.ebookexprees.com/godvskong/B08Y736M3B This book contains sexually explicit scenes and adult content that may be considered offensive or disturbing to some readers including scenes of abuse and self-harm. Reader discretion is advisedKipexo is a battle wounded commander just trying to return to active duty. To get him back to the front lines faster⭐ his friends suggest he adopt an Earthling⭐ a rescued human from the dying planet Earth. He thought he PDF 8217 d be getting a simple servant ready and willing to lend a helping hand⭐ but from the day Ethan arrives⭐ it becomes clear Kipexo got a whole lot more than he bargained for.Ethan doesn PDF 8217 t know a word of Kipexo PDF 8217 Download language⭐ can PDF 8217 t follow even simple instructions⭐ and seems bent on disobeying his new master at every turn. As Kipexo struggles to tame his new Earthling⭐ he PDF 8217 Download torn between the urge to punish Ethan and the desire to hold him close. When he learns Ethan has some scars of his own⭐ Kipexo wonders if he should find the human a more suitable master or simply give in to temptation and take Ethan to bed.