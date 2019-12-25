At Morris College All-Sports Camp, Greyson Gray discovers intense athletic competition, quirky huddlemates, and budding romance to distract him from the loneliness he has felt since his father?s mysterious disappearance. The lighthearted camp atmosphere turns, though, when Greyson stumbles upon a terrorist?s sinister plot brewing in the observatory ? a place already haunted by a chilling camp legend. Suddenly, Greyson toils with two dueling worlds ? one of lurking danger and mystery, the other of competition and hormones. Spurred on by his father?s words to do the good that ought to be done despite the danger, Greyson and his faithful friends must mount a cunning and coordinated heist on the observatory in order to save thousands of lives.

