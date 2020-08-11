Successfully reported this slideshow.
Whatis The Weather Like Today?
SUNNY
HOT
COLD
WINDY
RAINY
SNOWY
We use this PPP to review the weather. We make emphasis on the main question.

Published in: Education
  8. 8. A e s t a p r e g u n t a l a r e s p o n d e m o s d e l a s i g u i e n t e m a n e r a : - I T I S ( … ) S u n n y – C o l d – R a i n y – S n o w y – e t c . What is the weather like today?

