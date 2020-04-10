Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MIS SUEÑOS SON…
EN EDUCACIÓN Tener destino definitivo impartiendo formación en un centro donde se trabaje de manera colaborativa deseando ...
DESEO LABORAL Poder crear una empresa donde se contrate a las personas por su valía, su saber y querer hacer. Donde no exi...
DESEO LABORAL Paralelamente, desarrollar un Programa de Apoyo al Empleo, que permita que cada persona descubra y muestre s...
A NIVEL PERSONAL Y SOCIAL Que mis amig@s y pareja sean muy felices, para que yo pueda compartir esa dicha con ellos. Y una...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mis sueños son

35 views

Published on

Mis sueños a nivel educativo, laboral y personal

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mis sueños son

  1. 1. MIS SUEÑOS SON…
  2. 2. EN EDUCACIÓN Tener destino definitivo impartiendo formación en un centro donde se trabaje de manera colaborativa deseando que cada un@ de los profesionales nos enseñen sus competencias, para que cada una de ellas forme parte del Mejor Proyecto Educativo que se haya creado
  3. 3. DESEO LABORAL Poder crear una empresa donde se contrate a las personas por su valía, su saber y querer hacer. Donde no exista ningún tipo de discriminación ni sean necesarias ninguna ayuda a la contratación
  4. 4. DESEO LABORAL Paralelamente, desarrollar un Programa de Apoyo al Empleo, que permita que cada persona descubra y muestre su maravilloso “ramo de flores” con el que alcanzar sus objetivos
  5. 5. A NIVEL PERSONAL Y SOCIAL Que mis amig@s y pareja sean muy felices, para que yo pueda compartir esa dicha con ellos. Y una sorpresa…

×