Alongamentos Para Quem Fica o Dia Todo Sentado A maioria de nós passa o dia sentado em praticamente todos os lugares, seja...
escritório ou em casa. Infelizmente, ficar sentado por horas durante o dia é muito prejudicial à saúde e aos músculos do s...
– todos eles vão alongar e fortalecer os músculos que ficam prejudicados por ficarmos sentados o dia todo. 1. Alongamento ...
das coxas fiquem contraídos. Para evitar isso, faça o seguinte exercício.
1. Enquanto estiver na cadeira, coloque o calcanhar direito sobre o joelho esquerdo e mantenha as costas retas. 2. Incline...
3. Fique nesta posição por 60 segundos, depois repita o exercício com a outra perna. 2. Torção da coluna Quando ficamos o ...
esse dano, pois melhora a postura e alivia a dor lombar.
1. Sente-se em uma cadeira com as costas retas e coloque as pernas próximas uma da outra com os joelhos voltados para a fr...
3. Permaneça nessa posição por 30 segundos e tente alongar a coluna o máximo possível. Então repita o exercício do outro l...
fazem com que os músculos do pescoço, ombros e tórax fiquem tensos, e essa tensão só aumenta com o tempo. O próximo alonga...
1. Sente-se em uma cadeira com as costas retas e incline os ombros para trás, o máximo que puder.
2. Tente encostar a orelha direita no ombro direito – use a mão direita para aplicar uma leve pressão. 3. Para otimizar ai...
4. Alongamento da espinha Tanto a parte inferior quanto a superior das costas ficam com problemas se passarmos horas senta...
1. Sente-se em uma cadeira com as costas retas e estique os braços acima da cabeça, unindo as mãos
com as palmas voltadas para o teto. 2. Distribua seu peso em ambas as coxas e não apenas em uma delas, e então alongue a p...
os ombros, mantendo-os o mais longe possível das orelhas. Mantenha a retidão nas costas. 4. Permaneça nessa posição por 30...
nossa postura, o peito precisa estar aberto, e o alongamento seguinte fará exatamente isso.
1. Sente-se na ponta de uma cadeira com as costas retas. 2. Coloque as mãos juntas atrás das costas e alongue as omoplatas...
6. Lunge Esse alongamento neutraliza o desenvolvimento muscular desigual que ocorre por ficarmos horas sentados, e é parti...
1. Coloque o joelho esquerdo no chão e dobre o joelho direito em 90 graus. Deixe as mãos ao seu lado para
se equilibrar. 2. Alongue as costas e a parte inferior e mantenha as costas retas, certificando-se de não se debruçar. 3. ...
4. Permaneça nessa posição por 30 segundos, troque as pernas e faça novamente. 7. Alongamento dos isquiotibiais Os músculo...
evitar isso, bem como restaurar o movimento total sem desconforto, fazendo esse alongamento. 1. Deite-se de costas com os ...
os joelhos dobrados. 2. Alongue a perna direita em direção ao teto, segurando a coxa com as mãos. 3. Endireite a perna o m...
pé. 5. Permaneça nesta posição por 60 segundos, depois repita com a outra perna. 8. Postura da criança Essa postura é bem ...
próximo para melhores resultados. 1. Ajoelhe-se e mantenha as costas retas. 2. Coloque as nádegas nos calcanhares e estiqu...
separados. 3. Estique os braços o máximo que puder e permaneça nessa posição por 60 segundos. 9. Postura da cobra Essa pos...
abdômen e melhorar a postura. 1. Deite-se de barriga para baixo e coloque os cotovelos no chão – apoie o corpo com os ante...
abdominais e levante o peito para cima. Tente esticar a parte superior das costas e não aplicar pressão na parte inferior....
Uma última dica Além destes exercícios de alongamento, é altamente recomendável que você se levante e faça uma pequena cam...
o almoço ou simplesmente se alongar ocasionalmente – tudo isso vai amenizar os danos causados ao seu corpo por ficar tanta...
Alongamentos para quem fica o dia todo sentado

PREVENÇAO DE DOENÇAS PARA QUEM TRABALHA SENTADO

Alongamentos para quem fica o dia todo sentado

  1. 1. Alongamentos Para Quem Fica o Dia Todo Sentado A maioria de nós passa o dia sentado em praticamente todos os lugares, seja no carro, no
  2. 2. escritório ou em casa. Infelizmente, ficar sentado por horas durante o dia é muito prejudicial à saúde e aos músculos do seu corpo, mas hoje você aprenderá alguns alongamentos que ajudarão a neutralizar esse dano. Estes exercícios são recomendados após um longo dia, e você não levará muito tempo para fazê-los
  3. 3. – todos eles vão alongar e fortalecer os músculos que ficam prejudicados por ficarmos sentados o dia todo. 1. Alongamento da perna Quando você se senta em uma cadeira, o ângulo entre as coxas e a parte superior do corpo é pequeno, o que faz com que os músculos
  4. 4. das coxas fiquem contraídos. Para evitar isso, faça o seguinte exercício.
  5. 5. 1. Enquanto estiver na cadeira, coloque o calcanhar direito sobre o joelho esquerdo e mantenha as costas retas. 2. Incline-se para frente com o torso em direção às coxas até sentir o alongamento, e incline-se levemente para a direita para alongar o músculo adequadamente.
  6. 6. 3. Fique nesta posição por 60 segundos, depois repita o exercício com a outra perna. 2. Torção da coluna Quando ficamos o dia todo sentados, aos poucos vamos nos curvando sem perceber, o que coloca pressão na parte inferior das costas, causando dor. O próximo ajuda a neutralizar
  7. 7. esse dano, pois melhora a postura e alivia a dor lombar.
  8. 8. 1. Sente-se em uma cadeira com as costas retas e coloque as pernas próximas uma da outra com os joelhos voltados para a frente. 2. Vire a parte superior do corpo para a direita, enquanto a mão esquerda segura a parte externa da coxa direita para ajudar a alongar o corpo.
  9. 9. 3. Permaneça nessa posição por 30 segundos e tente alongar a coluna o máximo possível. Então repita o exercício do outro lado. 3. Alongamento do pescoço Quando trabalhamos sentados em frente ao computador, os ombros se inclinam para frente e
  10. 10. fazem com que os músculos do pescoço, ombros e tórax fiquem tensos, e essa tensão só aumenta com o tempo. O próximo alongamento é bem simples, mas bem eficaz para acabar com esse dano.
  11. 11. 1. Sente-se em uma cadeira com as costas retas e incline os ombros para trás, o máximo que puder.
  12. 12. 2. Tente encostar a orelha direita no ombro direito – use a mão direita para aplicar uma leve pressão. 3. Para otimizar ainda mais o alongamento, estique a mão esquerda em direção ao chão. 4. Permaneça nessa posição por 30 segundos, depois alongue do outro lado.
  13. 13. 4. Alongamento da espinha Tanto a parte inferior quanto a superior das costas ficam com problemas se passarmos horas sentados. Além da dor, isso também prejudica a postura, e o próximo alongamento ajuda a prevenir esses problemas.
  14. 14. 1. Sente-se em uma cadeira com as costas retas e estique os braços acima da cabeça, unindo as mãos
  15. 15. com as palmas voltadas para o teto. 2. Distribua seu peso em ambas as coxas e não apenas em uma delas, e então alongue a parte superior do corpo para o lado do direito, e você vai sentir a parte esquerda alongando. 3. Para otimizar o alongamento, tente abaixar
  16. 16. os ombros, mantendo-os o mais longe possível das orelhas. Mantenha a retidão nas costas. 4. Permaneça nessa posição por 30 segundos e, em seguida, faça o alongamento do outro lado. 5. Abertura do peito Quando nos sentamos com os ombros caídos, o peito fica tenso. Para melhorar
  17. 17. nossa postura, o peito precisa estar aberto, e o alongamento seguinte fará exatamente isso.
  18. 18. 1. Sente-se na ponta de uma cadeira com as costas retas. 2. Coloque as mãos juntas atrás das costas e alongue as omoplatas para trás. 3. Levante as mãos o máximo possível para alongar o máximo que puder. 4. Fique nesta posição por 30 segundos e solte.
  19. 19. 6. Lunge Esse alongamento neutraliza o desenvolvimento muscular desigual que ocorre por ficarmos horas sentados, e é particularmente eficaz quando combinado com o treinamento com pesos para fortalecer as coxas.
  20. 20. 1. Coloque o joelho esquerdo no chão e dobre o joelho direito em 90 graus. Deixe as mãos ao seu lado para
  21. 21. se equilibrar. 2. Alongue as costas e a parte inferior e mantenha as costas retas, certificando-se de não se debruçar. 3. Para otimizar o alongamento, levante as mãos sobre a cabeça e incline-se ligeiramente para a frente, sem dobrar as costas.
  22. 22. 4. Permaneça nessa posição por 30 segundos, troque as pernas e faça novamente. 7. Alongamento dos isquiotibiais Os músculos dos joelhos enrijecem depois de ficar sentado por muito tempo, o que reduz a amplitude de movimento. É possível
  23. 23. evitar isso, bem como restaurar o movimento total sem desconforto, fazendo esse alongamento. 1. Deite-se de costas com os pés apoiados no chão e
  24. 24. os joelhos dobrados. 2. Alongue a perna direita em direção ao teto, segurando a coxa com as mãos. 3. Endireite a perna o máximo possível e alongue- a sem dobrar o joelho. 4. Para melhorar o alongamento, tente colocar os dedos do pé em direção ao chão esticando apenas o
  25. 25. pé. 5. Permaneça nesta posição por 60 segundos, depois repita com a outra perna. 8. Postura da criança Essa postura é bem popular entre praticantes de ioga. Ajuda a alongar as costas e evita que fiquemos corcundas. Faça esse alongamento seguido do
  26. 26. próximo para melhores resultados. 1. Ajoelhe-se e mantenha as costas retas. 2. Coloque as nádegas nos calcanhares e estique os braços para a frente – mantenha os joelhos
  27. 27. separados. 3. Estique os braços o máximo que puder e permaneça nessa posição por 60 segundos. 9. Postura da cobra Essa postura é a continuação do alongamento anterior, por isso deve ser feito na sequência. O objetivo é fortalecer os músculos do
  28. 28. abdômen e melhorar a postura. 1. Deite-se de barriga para baixo e coloque os cotovelos no chão – apoie o corpo com os antebraços. 2. Pressione os músculos
  29. 29. abdominais e levante o peito para cima. Tente esticar a parte superior das costas e não aplicar pressão na parte inferior. 3. Empurre os ombros para baixo e mantenha-os afastados das orelhas para aumentar o alongamento. 4. Fique nesta posição por 30 segundos e solte.
  30. 30. Uma última dica Além destes exercícios de alongamento, é altamente recomendável que você se levante e faça uma pequena caminhada a cada hora. Em vez de enviar uma mensagem para um colega de trabalho, vá até a mesa e fale com ele. Você também pode fazer para uma curta caminhada após
  31. 31. o almoço ou simplesmente se alongar ocasionalmente – tudo isso vai amenizar os danos causados ao seu corpo por ficar tantas horas sentado.

