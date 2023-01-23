I prepared NFLX in great detail but it was not easy to form a bias. There was an earnings miss with a positive reaction. But there were some elements in the catalyst that were positive. The technicals were also strong so a reversal wasn't obvious at all. In the end the price action fitted the catalyst and setup: indecisive and choppy. Nevertheless, there was a solid trend PB trade that occured EOD. SPY was trending all afternoon and this was an important factor.