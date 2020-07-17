In the island provinces of Mindanao, people are constantly bombarded with the viciousness of armed conflict. This paper shall seek to contribute to preventing the formation of extremist Islamic beliefs which creates and strengthens the likes of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG), with a focus on community-driven strategies on preventing the formation of violent extremist groups among interreligious communities. It proposes to ask “how do communities strategize to prevent the formation

of violent extremist beliefs?” Two methods will be employed for this paper: key informant interviews (KII) and focus group discussions (FGD) with leaders and residents in the province of

Sulu. This is ongoing research and initial findings were learned from selected community leaders residing in the communities of Sulu where most known extremist groups form. Participants

shared that the emergence of violent extremist behaviors is not solely dependent on the individuals' Islamic beliefs. This type of behavior tends to come from individuals who perceive an imbalance of power when authority figures do not show fairness and equality in the enforcement of the law. The participants believe that strategies to prevent individuals from joining or

participating in violent extremist acts should focus on the roots of their motivation which may not necessarily be related to their extremist beliefs. With further interviews and FGDs, it is hoped that this study can lead to further insight into how communities are work towards preventing violent extremism.

Keywords: Community-driven Strategies, Terrorism, Extremism, Mindanao, Terror, ViolentExtremist Group, Inter-Religious