COMMUNITY-DRIVEN STRATEGIES OF PREVENTING FORMATION OF VIOLENT EXTREMIST GROUP AMONG INTER-RELIGIOUS COMMUNITIES
Background of the Study Statement of the Problem Objectives of the Study Methodology Results and Findings
9/22/2018 MAADIL, M. A. | KASAJAHITRAAN@GMAIL.COM
Background of the StudyBackground of the Study  The Abu Sayyaf Group as a violent extremist group  Violent extremism as ...
Statement of the ProblemStatement of the Problem How do inter-religious communities understand violent extremism? What are...
Objectives of the Study  To describe the understanding of inter-religious communities on violent extremism  To identify ...
 Muslims form extremist violent group/s in the context of inter-religious communities and how their fellow members preven...
Significance of the StudySignificance of the Study  Recognizing the communities capacities to contribute in preventing vi...
Formation Of Violent Extremist GroupFormation Of Violent Extremist Group • Identity seeking • Psychological (inability to ...
METHODOLOGY This paper concerns itself on understanding the factors that trigger the formation of extremist violent group ...
Results and Findings Results and Findings 9/22/2018 MAADIL, M. A. | KASAJAHITRAAN@GMAIL.COM
Results and FindingsResults and Findings How do inter-religious communities understand violent extremism and groups practi...
Results and FindingsResults and Findings How do inter-religious communities strategize and prevent the formation of violen...
Magsukul “Seeking knowledge is obligatory for every Muslim” - Al- Tirmidhi, Hadith 74 “Seeking knowledge is obligatory for...
In the island provinces of Mindanao, people are constantly bombarded with the viciousness of armed conflict. This paper shall seek to contribute to preventing the formation of extremist Islamic beliefs which creates and strengthens the likes of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG), with a focus on community-driven strategies on preventing the formation of violent extremist groups among interreligious communities. It proposes to ask “how do communities strategize to prevent the formation
of violent extremist beliefs?” Two methods will be employed for this paper: key informant interviews (KII) and focus group discussions (FGD) with leaders and residents in the province of
Sulu. This is ongoing research and initial findings were learned from selected community leaders residing in the communities of Sulu where most known extremist groups form. Participants
shared that the emergence of violent extremist behaviors is not solely dependent on the individuals' Islamic beliefs. This type of behavior tends to come from individuals who perceive an imbalance of power when authority figures do not show fairness and equality in the enforcement of the law. The participants believe that strategies to prevent individuals from joining or
participating in violent extremist acts should focus on the roots of their motivation which may not necessarily be related to their extremist beliefs. With further interviews and FGDs, it is hoped that this study can lead to further insight into how communities are work towards preventing violent extremism.
Keywords: Community-driven Strategies, Terrorism, Extremism, Mindanao, Terror, ViolentExtremist Group, Inter-Religious

COMMUNITY-DRIVEN STRATEGIES OF PREVENTING FORMATION OF VIOLENT EXTREMIST BELIEFS AMONG INTER-RELIGIOUS COMMUNITIES

  1. 1. COMMUNITY-DRIVEN STRATEGIES OF PREVENTING FORMATION OF VIOLENT EXTREMIST GROUP AMONG INTER-RELIGIOUS COMMUNITIES Maudi A. Maadil MAIS, UP-IIS maudi.maadil@upd.edu.ph Inter national Explorator y Workshop Islam In Southeast Asia September 21-22, 2018 | UP NISMED Auditorium
  2. 2. Presentation Outline 9/22/2018 MAADIL, M. A. | KASAJAHITRAAN@GMAIL.COM Background of the Study Statement of the Problem Objective of the Study Methodology Results and Findings
  3. 3. 9/22/2018 MAADIL, M. A. | KASAJAHITRAAN@GMAIL.COM
  4. 4. Background of the StudyBackground of the Study  The Abu Sayyaf Group as a violent extremist group  Violent extremism as one form of armed conflict which has different roots: historical injustices, poor governance, structural inequalities, among others  Need for wider and localized understanding of violent extremism to address it  Need to harness local efforts on preventing violent extremism 9/22/2018 MAADIL, M. A. | KASAJAHITRAAN@GMAIL.COM
  5. 5. Statement of the ProblemStatement of the Problem How do inter-religious communities understand violent extremism? What are the elements contributing to the formation of extremist violent groups that the communities identify as necessary to address? How do inter-religious communities strategize and prevent the formation of violent extremist groups? 9/22/2018 MAADIL, M. A. | KASAJAHITRAAN@GMAIL.COM
  6. 6. Objectives of the Study  To describe the understanding of inter-religious communities on violent extremism  To identify the key elements contributing to the formation of extremist violent groups according to the inter-religious communities  To initiate the identification of strategies in preventing the formation of violent extremist groups using actual experiences of inter-religious communities. 9/22/2018 MAADIL, M. A. | KASAJAHITRAAN@GMAIL.COM
  7. 7.  Muslims form extremist violent group/s in the context of inter-religious communities and how their fellow members prevent the formation of such beliefs  The restoration of people who already hold such beliefs into upholding Islamic beliefs WILL NOT be discussed in this paper  The paper does NOT COVER military counter-strategies on already formed violent extremist groups. 9/22/2018 MAADIL, M. A. | KASAJAHITRAAN@GMAIL.COM Scope and DelimitationScope and Delimitation
  8. 8. Significance of the StudySignificance of the Study  Recognizing the communities capacities to contribute in preventing violent extremism  Explore actual understanding and practices of communities in preventing violent extremism  It seeks to promote the knowledge of communities by conveying their strategies in terms of preventing the formation of extremist Islamic beliefs;  The theoretical framework that this study utilizes can also be used by future research. 9/22/2018 MAADIL, M. A. | KASAJAHITRAAN@GMAIL.COM
  9. 9. Formation Of Violent Extremist GroupFormation Of Violent Extremist Group • Identity seeking • Psychological (inability to tolerate uncertainty and low self-esteem) • Behavioral • Religious Issues • Cultural Influence • Historical injustices • Bias treatment of the law • Organization • Sympathizers: Nationalist, ethnic groups, students, workers, etc. Identity • Funding and logistics • Communication • Ideology • Technical support • Training • Intelligence • External Support • Socially discontent • Socio political power Group • Social Support and External relations • Environment and government response • Assertions • Lack of legal means • Radicalization • Spiritual Motivation • Willingness to die Force • Operations and modus operandi • Bombing, Assassination, Kidnapping/Hostage Taking, Mass Poisoning, Rape, Other (E.G., Bioterrorism, Cyberterrorism • Suicide bombing • Killings • Political violence Violence 9/22/2018 MAADIL, M. A. | KASAJAHITRAAN@GMAIL.COM VIOLENCE
  10. 10. METHODOLOGY This paper concerns itself on understanding the factors that trigger the formation of extremist violent group among Muslims in interreligious communities and what strategies are employed by the community members in order to prevent these beliefs from forming. This paper seeks to contribute on the starting point in systematically identifying strategies that would address the formation of violent extremist groups.  Research Design: This study is exploratory in nature and intends to employ two main methods— key informant interviews and focus group discussions. These are planned to be conducted in Zamboanga City and Sulu.  Sample: The participants of the study will be sampled from Zamboanga City and Sulu. The selection of criteria are: They identify as part of the community which consists of more than one religion, most likely Christianity and Islam; Leaders of the community 9/22/2018 MAADIL, M. A. | KASAJAHITRAAN@GMAIL.COM
  11. 11. Results and Findings Results and Findings 9/22/2018 MAADIL, M. A. | KASAJAHITRAAN@GMAIL.COM
  12. 12. Results and FindingsResults and Findings How do inter-religious communities understand violent extremism and groups practicing it? • Violent extremism is formed when groups misunderstand the true teachings of Islam, particularly the concept of Jihad • Violent extremist acts that they identified are kidnapping, retaliation against perpetrator’s families, killing, and extortion What are the elements contributing to the formation of extremist violent groups that the communities identify as necessary to address? • Distrust between communities and specific government institutions (e.g. AFP, PGU, or MLGU) as well as between families in the communities • Practice of political patronage in providing access to government services • Tendency of conflicts between community members to escalate when not mediated • Individuals experience similar forms of injustices (e.g. arson, murder, etc.) 9/22/2018 MAADIL, M. A. | KASAJAHITRAAN@GMAIL.COM
  13. 13. Results and FindingsResults and Findings How do inter-religious communities strategize and prevent the formation of violent extremist groups? • Families influence their members to peacefully resolve their issues • Religious leaders and community leaders mediate between disputing parties • Practice of the perpetrators to seek help and support from religious leaders and community leaders to mediate • Teachers integrate Islamic values in their lessons despite these not being formally integrated in the curriculum • Families extends education of their children on the ideal Islamic teachings • Some residence seek support from the LGUs for regarding the issues face by their relatives. 9/22/2018 MAADIL, M. A. | KASAJAHITRAAN@GMAIL.COM
  16. 16. Magsukul “Seeking knowledge is obligatory for every Muslim” - Al- Tirmidhi, Hadith 74 “Seeking knowledge is obligatory for every Muslim” - Al- Tirmidhi, Hadith 74 9/22/2018 MAADIL, M. A. | KASAJAHITRAAN@GMAIL.COM Let us all hold on to the rope of peace, to break the walls of divisions and barriers in between. Always keep candle lights up in the dark. The lights of hopes, dialogues, understanding, forgiveness and acceptance. All of us in this world were created by one God, but unique to each other. Our objectives in this wonderful world is to share to other people our uniqueness as this will serves as a strength of the weak and guidance for the strong.

