Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FILOSOFÍA LIC. PAOLA CARRANZA
RELACIÓN ENTRE LO HUMANO Y LO DIVINO • PODEMOS HABLAR DE FILOSOFÍA CRISTIANA DESDE EL MOMENTO EN QUE ALGUNOS CRISTIANOS UT...
LA ACTITUD FILOSÓFICA DE S. AGUSTÍN. • EL PUNTO DE PARTIDA DE S. AGUSTÍN ESTÁ CERCA DEL DE LA FILOSOFÍA HELENÍSTICA. LAS E...
RELACIONES ENTRE FE Y RAZÓN. • COMO PARA S. AGUSTÍN LO IMPORTANTE ES EXPLICAR LA RELACIÓN ENTRE EL ALMA HUMANA Y DIOS, ENT...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Filosofia 4

11 views

Published on

filosofia

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Filosofia 4

  1. 1. FILOSOFÍA LIC. PAOLA CARRANZA
  2. 2. RELACIÓN ENTRE LO HUMANO Y LO DIVINO • PODEMOS HABLAR DE FILOSOFÍA CRISTIANA DESDE EL MOMENTO EN QUE ALGUNOS CRISTIANOS UTILIZARON LA FILOSOFÍA GRIEGA CON FINES APOLOGÉTICOS QUE FAVORECIERAN LA DIFUSIÓN DE LA NUEVA RELIGIÓN. • ESOS PRIMEROS CRISTIANOS SON LOS LLAMADOS PADRES DE LA IGLESIA, Y ASÍ LA PRIMERA FILOSOFÍA CRISTIANA SE LLAMA PATRÍSTICA. • LA REVELACIÓN CRISTIANA ES LA CULMINACIÓN NATURAL DEL SABER FILOSÓFICO. ESTE PRINCIPIO PROVOCARÁ QUE LOS FILÓSOFOS DESCUBRAN UN NUEVO CAMPO DE REFLEXIÓN, NUEVOS TEMAS, POR EJEMPLO LA CREACIÓN, LA CONTINGENCIA DEL MUNDO, LA ESPIRITUALIDAD DEL HOMBRE HUMANO. • LA FILOSOFÍA PATRÍSTICA ENCONTRÓ FUNDAMENTALMENTE 3 CORRIENTES FILOSÓFICAS ASENTADAS EN SU ÉPOCA: • 1- EL NEOPLATONISMO, EN PRINCIPIO EL MÁS ATRACTIVO PARA EL CRISTIANISMO, POR LA DISTINCIÓN ENTRE EL MUNDO DE LAS IDEAS Y EL MUNDO SENSIBLE, QUERIÉNDOSE IDENTIFICAR LO SOBRENATURAL, LO DIVINO, LA SALVACIÓN ETERNA CON EL MUNDO DE LAS IDEAS. • 2- EL ARISTOTELISMO, QUE ERA MÁS DIFÍCIL DE CRISTIANIZAR POR SU EMPIRISMO Y "MATERIALISMO". • 3- EL ESTOICISMO, FUE UNA FILOSOFÍA ÉTICA POSTERIOR A PLATÓN. UNO DE SUS PRINCIPALES REPRESENTANTES FUE SÉNECA, QUE PROPUGNABA EL DOMINIO DE LA RAZÓN SOBRE LAS INCLINACIONES NATURALES DEL HOMBRE, EN CONTRA DE LOS HEDONISTAS, EPICUREÍSTAS, QUE AFIRMABAN QUE EL FIN
  3. 3. LA ACTITUD FILOSÓFICA DE S. AGUSTÍN. • EL PUNTO DE PARTIDA DE S. AGUSTÍN ESTÁ CERCA DEL DE LA FILOSOFÍA HELENÍSTICA. LAS ESCUELAS POSTERIORES A ARISTÓTELES CREYERON QUE EL FIN DEL ESTUDIO FILOSÓFICO APUNTABA A CONSEGUIR LA FELICIDAD. SIN EMBARGO S. AGUSTÍN, LEJOS DE LAS POSICIONES NATURALISTAS DE ESTAS ESCUELAS CREE QUE LA FELICIDAD SÓLO ES POSIBLE EN EL PLANO SOBRENATURAL. EL ÚNICO CAMINO PARA CONSEGUIRLA ES PARTIENDO DE LA INTERIORIDAD DEL ALMA HUMANA QUE ASCIENDE PROGRESIVAMENTE HASTA EL SER SUPREMO. AQUÍ ESTÁ EL PRIMER RECUERDO A LA FILOSOFÍA DE PLATÓN; CON MATICES S. AGUSTÍN ES EL ENCARGADO DE CRISTIANIZAR LA FILOSOFÍA PLATÓNICA. • SU TEOLOGÍA ESTÁ POR ELLO UNIDA AL PROBLEMA DEL HOMBRE, EL FILÓSOFO ES EL HOMBRE QUE BUSCA LA VERDAD PARTIENDO DE SU PROPIA CONTINGENCIA (MUTABILIDAD), PARA TRANSCENDER HASTA DIOS QUE SIENDO LO MÁS ÍNTIMO AL ALMA HUMANA DESBORDA SU CONTINGENCIA. • HAY POR LO TANTO UNA TEOLOGIZACIÓN DE LA FILOSOFÍA, PERO SIN OLVIDAR LO ANTROPOLÓGICO (CIENCIA DEL HOMBRE) • PODEMOS CONCLUIR QUE EN S. AGUSTÍN LA FILOSOFÍA NO ES SOLO UN SISTEMA RACIONAL SINO UNA ESTRUCTURA UNIDA A LA RELIGIÓN, QUE SE DESCUBRE CON UNA ESPECIAL ACTITUD DEL HOMBRE QUE VOLVIENDO A SU INTERIORIDAD SE ELEVA HASTA DIOS.
  4. 4. RELACIONES ENTRE FE Y RAZÓN. • COMO PARA S. AGUSTÍN LO IMPORTANTE ES EXPLICAR LA RELACIÓN ENTRE EL ALMA HUMANA Y DIOS, ENTONCES FE Y RAZÓN NO SON MÁS QUE MEDIOS O INSTRUMENTOS QUE SE EXIGEN MUTUAMENTE PARA ENCONTRAR LA VERDAD. • POR LO TANTO FE Y RAZÓN NO SE EXCLUYEN, SINO QUE SE COMPLEMENTAN. NI CREER ES ALGO IRRACIONAL, NI EL CONOCIMIENTO RACIONAL (DE DIOS) DESTRUYE LA FE. PARA SUPERAR ESTAS POSICIONES EXCLUYENTES, S. AGUSTÍN PROPONE QUE LA FE SE SITÚE AL COMIENZO Y AL FINAL DE LA ESPECULACIÓN RACIONAL. PRIMERO COMO UNA CONDICIÓN NECESARIA PARA QUE SE PONGA EN MARCHA UNA INVESTIGACIÓN SOBRE TEMAS QUE DE OTRA MANERA PERMANECERÍAN IGNORADOS, (LA FE ES GUÍA Y PAUTA DE LA RAZÓN), POR OTRO LADO LA INVESTIGACIÓN RACIONAL DIRIGE AL HOMBRE HACIA LA FE, ÉSTA ELIMINA LAS DUDAS CONSOLIDANDO EL CONOCIMIENTO RACIONAL.

×