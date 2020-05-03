Successfully reported this slideshow.
(Chaper One:THE ACCOUNTerms)
Parties in Accounting Direct Users Indirect Users Government Owners Management Investors Creditors Employee Tax and regula...
ACCOUNTING ART RECORDING SUMMARIZING CLASSIFYING TRANSACTION INTERPRETING Language of business Bookkeeping Asset, Liabilit...
FIELDS OF ACCOUNTING PUBLIC ACCOUNTING PRIVATE ACCOUNTING AUDITING TAX SERVICE MAS (Mgt. Advisory Services) COST ACCOUNTIN...
OWNERSHIP NATURE S ole proprietor (single) S Ervice eg. beauty shops P Artnership (couple or max. 5) M Erchandising eg. Sa...
T-ACCOUNT REAL ACCOUNT ASSET = LIABILITIES + PROPRIETORSHIP TERMS CURRENT ASSET CURRENT LIABILITIES *Cash (on hand or in b...
T-ACCOUNT NOMINAL ACCOUNT EXPENSE + COST - REVENUE =PROPRIETORSHIP *Salary *Purchases *Sales *Rent *Freight in *income *Ad...
ASSET ACCOUNTS CASH HAND BANK Money or coin you hold or in your pocket. Money or coin deposited in the bank. (means you ha...
LIABILITY ACOOUNT PAYABLES NOTES ACCOUNT INTERES Oral promise to pay Written promise to pay Interest from your debts UNEAR...
EQUITY ACCOUNT OWNER’S CAPITAL OWNER’S DRAWING Owner’s investment or contribution to the business Withdrawal of owner for ...
EXPENSE ACCOUNT *Advertising expense *Depreciation *Salaries and wages *premium contribution *Supplies expenses *Miscellan...
Pointers: 1. What is accounting? An art of recording, classifying, summarizing and interpreting transactions. 2. Why is ac...
13. What are the 3 accounting elements or values? Assets, Liabilities and Equity 14.What are assets? What are the classifi...
d. Decrease in Assets=Decrease in Liabilities Bok Ju paid the note issued to Jun Hyo trading e. Increase in one form of as...
Basic Accounting 101
Basic Accounting 101

Learning basic accounting in simplest way.

Basic Accounting 101

  1. 1. (Chaper One:THE ACCOUNTerms)
  2. 2. Parties in Accounting Direct Users Indirect Users Government Owners Management Investors Creditors Employee Tax and regulations Profit and returns Decision Making Acquired ownership Lending Remuneration and benefits
  3. 3. ACCOUNTING ART RECORDING SUMMARIZING CLASSIFYING TRANSACTION INTERPRETING Language of business Bookkeeping Asset, Liability, Equity, Expense and Revenue Financial Statement Analyzing Internal and External Business event
  4. 4. FIELDS OF ACCOUNTING PUBLIC ACCOUNTING PRIVATE ACCOUNTING AUDITING TAX SERVICE MAS (Mgt. Advisory Services) COST ACCOUNTING BUDGETING INTERNAL AUDIT GOVT. ACCOUNTING GENERAL ACCOUNTING INTERNATIONAL ACCOUNTING EDUCATIONAL ACCOUNTING SOCIAL ACCOUNTING Examines, test & checks accuracy of Financial report. Design, install and improves firm general accounting System. Filing and preparation of tax returns. All about Cost. Planning for future use Procedures inside firm. Accounting Cycle For Government service Social cost & Benefits
  5. 5. OWNERSHIP NATURE S ole proprietor (single) S Ervice eg. beauty shops P Artnership (couple or max. 5) M Erchandising eg. Sari sari store C Orporation (more than 5) M Anufacturing Eg. Apparel manufacturing
  6. 6. T-ACCOUNT REAL ACCOUNT ASSET = LIABILITIES + PROPRIETORSHIP TERMS CURRENT ASSET CURRENT LIABILITIES *Cash (on hand or in bank) *Payables (Accounts, Note, Interest) -due to customer *Receivables (Accounts, Notes, Interest) -claims from customer *Accruals (income,expense) *Inventories (raw materials to goods in process to finished goods) *Unearned Income (advance collection) *Prepayments (advance payments) NON-CURRENT ASSET NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES *PPE ( Property, Plant &Equipment, Machines, Vehicles, Land, Furniture & Fixture) *Bond *Mortgage *Payable in long term *Intangible (Patent, Copyright) *Long-term investments CONTRA ASSET Carried over to the next yr. Owned resources Debts & obligations Owner’s interest Convertedorduew/n ayr. Convertedor duebeyonda yr. DR. CREQUITY
  7. 7. T-ACCOUNT NOMINAL ACCOUNT EXPENSE + COST - REVENUE =PROPRIETORSHIP *Salary *Purchases *Sales *Rent *Freight in *income *Advertising *Freight out *Bad debts *Depreciation *Electricity and water *Communication *Taxes and Licenses *Miscellaneous *Premium Contribution *Interest *commision CONTRA ACCOUNT *Sales return and Allowances *Purchase return and Allowances *Sales discount *Purchase discount Being closed w/n the yr. DR. CR.
  8. 8. ASSET ACCOUNTS CASH HAND BANK Money or coin you hold or in your pocket. Money or coin deposited in the bank. (means you have bank account, ATM etc.) RECEIVABLE ACCOUNT NOTE INTEREST Oral promise to pay Written promise to pay Amount increase when You lend money Accounts Receivable Less: Allowance for Bad debts/ Doubtful Account NET REALIZABLE AMOUNT PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT Cost of property Less: Accumulated Depreciation BOOK VALUE PREPAYMENT MERCHANDISE INVENTORY UNUSED SUPPLIES EXAMPLE: Furniture and fixtures, Land, Building, Vehicle, Machineries Goods bought to sell example Raw materials and spare parts Expenses paid in advance to cover Certain date Amount that might collect from debtors Amount deducted from its cost over its useful life.
  9. 9. LIABILITY ACOOUNT PAYABLES NOTES ACCOUNT INTERES Oral promise to pay Written promise to pay Interest from your debts UNEARNED INCOME -earned but service are not Been rendered. ACCRUED EXPENSES -expenses are made but not yet paid LONG-TERM PAYABLES BOND LOAN MORTGAGE
  10. 10. EQUITY ACCOUNT OWNER’S CAPITAL OWNER’S DRAWING Owner’s investment or contribution to the business Withdrawal of owner for any purpose
  11. 11. EXPENSE ACCOUNT *Advertising expense *Depreciation *Salaries and wages *premium contribution *Supplies expenses *Miscellaneous *Taxes *Freight out *Utilities Expense *Fees and other charges *Bad debts *Repairs and maintenance COST ACCOUNT *Purchases *Raw materials *Freight in *Direct labor *Purchase Return & Allowances *Direct Material *Purchase discount *Overhead REVENUE ACCOUNT SERVICE PROFESSIONAL FEE INTEREST RENTAL SALES
  12. 12. Pointers: 1. What is accounting? An art of recording, classifying, summarizing and interpreting transactions. 2. Why is accounting called an art? A science? It is the language of business. A science due to accounting principles that serves as guide in accomplishing date and preparing reports. 3. Who are the parties interested in accounting data of the business? Why are they interested with these data? See the second slide. 4. Why do we study accounting? To be able to understand the gathered and recorded data in financial reports. 5. What are the four phases of accounting? Discuss each briefly. See the third slide. 6. What is bookkeeping? What are the two kinds of bookkeeping? Differentiate the two. Bookkeeping is a systematic and chronological way of recording business transaction in proper accounting books. Either: Single Entry- 1 Debit: 1 Credit Double Entry-1 or more Debit: 1or more Credit 7. What are the different fields of accounting? Public and Private Accounting 8. What are the common services offered by a public accountant? Discuss each briefly. See fourth slide. 9. Discuss briefly the areas covered in private accounting. See fourth slide. 10. What are the two classifications of business organization? Give the kinds of business under each classification. Discuss each briefly. See fifth slide. 11. Discuss the accounting principle. Always assume that the business is distinct and separate from its owner/s. 12. What is a transaction? Data recorded in accounting books internally and externally..
  13. 13. 13. What are the 3 accounting elements or values? Assets, Liabilities and Equity 14.What are assets? What are the classification of assets? Give example. An economic resource owned by business current or non-current. Eg. Cash 15.What are liabilities? Give the 2 classification of liabilities. Debt or obligation of the owner to the other party current and non-current. 16.What is an Equity? The right, claim or interest of a person over the assets of the business. 17.What are the two sources of Equity? Liability and Proprietorship 18. State the Accounting Equation. ASSETS=LIABILITIES + PROPRIETORSHIP 19. If the total assets of the business is worth P250,000 and there are P100,000 liabilities, how much is the interest of the owner of the business? P250,000= 100,000+150,000 20. The business owes P5,000 from the creditor and the owner invests P35,000 in the business. How much is the worth of the business assets? P40,000= 5,000+35,000 21. What are the sources of increase in Proprietorship? Increase in assets( cash, investment and receivable) 22. Under what circumstances does the Proprietorship account decrease? Decrease in Assets ( expenses, drawings) 23. Give example of business transactions which will prove the quality of the ff. questions: a. Increase in assets= Increase in Proprietorship Mr. Song opened a KTV bar and invested P100,000 cash b. Increase in Assets=Increase in Liabilities Bok Ju purchased repair supplies worth P20,000 on credit fr. Jung hyo Trading c. Decrease in Asset=Decrease in Proprietorship Sana withdrew P15,000 fr. The business for her personal use.
  14. 14. d. Decrease in Assets=Decrease in Liabilities Bok Ju paid the note issued to Jun Hyo trading e. Increase in one form of asset= Decrease in other form of asser Jeongyeon bought a table and chairs for the business worth P6,000 cash. f. Decrease in one form of liability= Increase in another form of Liability Bok Ju issued a promissory note to Jun Hyo Trading to apply on his account. 24. Define the ff. a. Account accounting device use to summarize the increase and decrease of accounting elements. b. T-account simple form of account c. To debit to enter the amount on the left side of T-account d. To credit enter the amount on the right side of the T-account e. Debit (left side of T-account) f. Credit (right side of T-account) 25. What is a Chart of Account? List of account titles used by the business 26. Name atleast 10 assets account and define each. (See Slide 8) 27.What is the contra asset account of accounts receivable? Doubtful account/Allowance for Bad debts 28. What is a valuation account? What is a valuation account of Fixed Asset? Its an account being used to offset(paired) on the Asset/Liability account recorded. Example: Fixed Asset= Accumulated Depreciation

