The science of life [autosaved]

__ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __
Entomology
__ __ __ __ __ __ __
Anatomy
__ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __
Pteridology
__ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __
Herpetology
__ __ __ __ __ __ __ __
Cytology
THE SCIENCE OF LIFE Prepared by: Ma. Lucille W. Abarracoso MAIS – ASE
BIOLOGY  A Greek name is coined by a German naturalist in the early 19th century for this study of all physical aspects o...
WHAT IS LIFE? What does it mean to be alive?
LIFE  the condition that distinguishes animals and plants from inorganic matter, including the capacity for growth, repro...
CHARACTERISTICS OF LIVING THINGS 1. Grow and Develop Living things grow in size and undergo development from simple to com...
2. Highly Organized All organisms regardless of size and complexity are composed of chemical and cellular components. On c...
LEVELS OF BIOLOGICAL ORGANIZATION The biosphere Ecosystems Communities Populations Organisms Organs and organ systems Tiss...
3. Ability to acquire material and energy Living things obtain energy from food. Some organisms such as plants, algae and ...
4. Ability to respond to stimuli Living things are surrounded by various external factors that my affect them. They exhibi...
5. Ability to Adapt Adaptations are special features that allow an organism to live in a particular place or habitat.
6. Ability for homeostasis Living things have the ability to maintain constant or stable internal conditions necessary for...
7. Capacity to reproduce and transmit characteristics to offspring Reproduction is a process by which an organism produces...
8. A definite life span and development All living things have a particular life span or a period of existence. It undergo...
HISTORY OF BIOLOGY  PRIMITIVE PERIOD characterized by uncritical accumulation of information, mainly derived from the pra...
 CLASSICAL PERIOD Marked by the great curiosity about natural phenomena and an ability to organize biological knowledge a...
Theophrastus - Aristotle’s favourite pupil - carried on pioneer studies on the nature of plants, his works are the most co...
 RENAISSANCE During which anatomy, physiology, botany were established. Leonardo de Vinci - begins a series of anatomical...
MODERN ERA Robert Hooke, Matthias Schleiden & Theodore Schwann - established the concept of Cell theory Carolus Linnaeus -...
Louis Pasteur - Father of Modern Microbiology - He is best known to the general public for his invention of the technique ...
DIVISIONS OF BIOLOGY Agriculture - Science and practice of producing crops and livestock from the natural resources of the...
Biotechnology - applied science that is concerned with biological systems, living organisms to make or modify products or ...
Embryology - study of the formation and development of organisms in its earliest stages of development Entomology - study ...
Herpetology - study of reptiles and amphibians. Histology - study of tissues Ichthyology - study of fishes Marine Biology ...
Ornithology - study of birds Paleontology - study of the fossils of living things and their distribution in time Taxonomy ...
IMPORTANCE OF BIOLOGY 1. Explains the Changes of the Human Bodies By studying biology, everyone will be able to know the r...
3. Teaches Concepts on Basic Living Despite being a small-scale concept, the basic way of how human beings live is also co...
5. Shapes Different Careers Biology is one of the basic subjects that everyone has to take in school. With this being said...
SCIENTIFIC METHOD The scientific method is a process for experimentation that is used to explore observations and answer q...
EXAMPLE 1. Observation The apple turns to brown rapidly. 2. Question What can you put on an apple to keep it from turning ...
VARIABLES
5. Conclusion I have learned that the among the liquids, lemon juice will less likely turns an apple to brown. 6. Report o...
 http://www.historyworld.net/wrldhis/PlainTextHistories.asp?groupid=2473& HistoryID=ac22&gtrack=pthc#ixzz4lvnu09J0  http...
    ×