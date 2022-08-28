Catering Service Supplies and Equipment (1).pptx

3.
ON THE TABLE:
• Flatware – This includes knives, forks and spoons. These should be polished and set out identically
for every customer.
• Glassware – Wine glasses and water glasses are a standard in most restaurants, with the exception
of some steakhouses and fast-food-style establishments. They should be polished and there should
always be spares, in case of breakages or extra guests arriving.
• Napkins – Whether you’re a fine-dining restaurant or a high-volume city center eatery, your
customers still need to have napkins to hand, even if they are the throwaway kind.
• Tablecloths – This depends on the type of establishment you are running, but they certainly add a
touch of class to any restaurant.
• Salt and peppershakers – These are an essential item for tables, and you should choose the type of
shakers that suit your establishment. Make sure you have plenty of spares, as these are known to go
walkabout.
4.
AT SERVICE STATION
• Different types of cutlery – Including soupspoons, dessert knives, salad forks and steak knives. The use of
these will often depend on what the customer orders from the menu, and will be switched before
service.
• Side plates – Restaurants that serve bread to their guests will often have side plates on the tables. These
should be kept at your service station so you can re-set tables quickly and store them when you clear
tables.
• Order pads and pens – If you are not using mobile POS systems, having a good supply of pads and pens at
your station is important. It looks extremely unprofessional to go to take a table’s order and then realize
you don’t have a pad or pen.
• Cleaning materials – For a quicker turnaround, servers should have cleaning products and materials to
hand so that tables can be cleared and cleaned quickly and the next set of customers can be seated
quickly. That said, cleaning materials should be kept out of the view of customers wherever possible.
• Trays and stands – For restaurants with large tables, trays and stands are essential tools for which to
serve customers quickly. Smaller trays can be used to deliver drinks to tables, and to use when changing
cutlery and taking items from your customer’s tables.
15.
RENTAL SUPPLIES & EQUIPMENT
• Canopies/ Tents – some caterers prefer to rent tents done buying because of the storage spa
• Chairs- The style and size of seats will differ based on the type of catering event. Benches will work
better in some locations while folding chairs might be just fine for a corporate picnic. Since seating is
a variable decision, rent it instead of buying
• Banquet Tables- owning 3 to 4 tables will be useful for small events but for large catering events
some caterers want to rent instead of buying.
• Sound / Visual Equipment- sound system or Dj, but it is mostly handled by the event planner.
16.
MANAGING THE
CATERING
EQUIPMENTS
17.
BACK OF THE HOUSE & STORAGE EQUIPMENTS
Daily kitchen checklist:
• Sweep and mop the floors or Clean the
Outdoor area.
• Take out the trash and recycling
• Disinfect surfaces where food is prepped
• Clean the grill, range, and fryer
• Wash tools such as the meat slicer,
can opener, and others.
Weekly kitchen checklist:
• Wash and sanitize the walk-in freezers and
refrigerators
• Clean the oven racks, doors, and walls
• Boil out the deep fryer
18.
FRONT OF THE HOUSE & RENTED EQUIPMENTS
• Sanitize the tables
• Inspect and wipe down the condiments
and salt and pepper shakers
• Wipe down all the counters
• Clean the seats and benches
• Run cloth napkins, tablecloths, linens and wait
staff aprons is complete and secure in one
bag to be wash later.
• Take out the trash and recycling
• Clean the interior and exterior of all the trash
and recycling bins
• Sweep and mop the floors
• Stock up all the chairs and tables used
19.
PROPERLY STORING OF SUPPLIES & EQUIPEMENTS
• Only store clean and dry items: If the serving dishes, dinnerware, chairs or tables
aren’t clean and dry, don’t store them in a storage unit. Storing an item that’s either
dirty or not entirely dry can result in a mold or mildew outbreak in your storage unit.
• Utilize climate controlled storage: When storing decorations, wooden furniture and
more, it’s essential to utilize a climate controlled storage unit. A climate controlled
storage unit will help to protect your belongings from any temperature fluctuations.
• Keep commonly used items towards the front: To minimize the amount of time you
have to spend digging through your storage
20.
FACTORS TO
CONSIDER IN BUYING
SUPPLIES &
EQUIPEMENTS
21.
The equipment needs to be versatile and strong because they should be durable apart from
being efficient because you cannot afford to replace them after a short while and run a successful
business. catering business there is a need of proper and good quality catering equipment. There are
various factors that need to be considered while choosing equipment :
• Space:
It is important to know exactly how much space do you have in your commercial facility because
the design and versatility of the kitchen depends a lot on the size of the place. The decision of
owning a single door or double door or even a triple one depends not only on the size of the
business but also on the size of the place. The units with one and two doors are more useful if you
are planning on catering equipment small groups and it can also be rolled on casters to the two
different prep areas that are separate
22.
• Shelves:
While planning on running a business make sure that the shelving of your choice is able
to hold at least 60 kg/1322.2 lbs. and they should be easily moveable. With commercial
units there are usually two options which are shelf clips and sliders. Sliders are more
recommendable because they are easier to work with.
• Warranty:
Choose the refrigeration units commercially make sure to choose the ones with the
best warranties. Never compromise on this matter because if the equipment
encounters any problem at the really early stages then you will not have thrown your
money down the drain and will be able to salvage it by having a good warranty deal.
23.
• Cost:
Considering not only the initial cost of the equipment but also the running cost of the
unit while selecting a infrico catering unit Saving money is very essential to run a good
profitable business so always look for the units which are Energy star rated and energy
efficient and they may costs more at start but its running cost is much more less and
affordable.
• Digital:
It is a huge benefit to have an external programmable digital displays as they are very
good at keeping an eye on the temperature of the unit without opening the
refrigeration unit. You can also change the temperature without opening the unit.
Keeping the doors closed has a lot of impact on the energy consumption of unit.
• Food safety:
Make sure it easy to clean and maintain because it is important for food safety.
31.
WORKSTATION DESIGN CONSIDERATION
• Seating Arrangement: A smart seating style sets the tone for your event and helps guests
feel comfortable and relaxed. Here’s our quick guide to the most popular seating
arrangements, so you can make a confident choice next time you’re planning something
special.
• Food Preparation Area: an area for storing and preparing food in an individual’s
apartment. This area must include, as a minimum, six (6) square feet of clear countertop, a
small refrigerator, bar-type sink, a cabinet for food storage and either two stovetop burners
or a microwave oven
• Safety and security : The term safety is broadly used to refer to the protection of
individuals, organizations, and assets against external threats and criminal activities that
can be directed to such entities hence rendering them inactive.
32.
• Simplicity : Kitchens are prone to clutter, and clutter leads to confusion and poor sanitation that negatively
affect a foodservice operation. To maximize space and effectiveness, consider designing a kitchen with
simplicity in mind. Locating server stations near the kitchen, for example, limits trips through the dining
room, while modular or drop-in equipment eliminates some corners and edges and unnecessary shelving.
Further, selecting the proper equipment with only necessary accessories will save you space and money.
• Flow of Materials and Personnel : A kitchen is a busy place, but it doesn't have to be chaotic. A kitchen
designed around the flow of materials and personnel will have a logical layout in which no employees or
materials backtrack through the space. In other words, the kitchen will operate in some type of circular
pattern.
• Space Efficiency : Most restaurants have minimal room for their equipment, so you'll need to figure out
how to get all of the necessary equipment in your limited kitchen space. When designing a small kitchen
for food trucks or concession stands, countertop equipment and other small products are necessary.
33.
• Wash-up area: Dishwashing has a high rate of importance because of its significance in sanitation and hygiene.
The wash-up area consists of three parts, manned by the kitchen steward.
a)Loading – dirty equipment is pre-washed and loaded on baskets/trays for machine or hand washing.
b)Washing – consists of cleaning, rinsing and sanitizing.
c)Unloading – The clean equipment is kept on racks, picked by waiters or delivered by stewards.
- Pre-rinsing calls for a water of warm temperature. 120º F will melt fat but not cook foods firmly onto the surfaces.
- The washing temperature must be 140º F hot enough for effective cleaning action. Sanitizing calls for a
temperature of 180º F for 10 seconds. In small hotels, dishwashing is done manually, but the process is the same.
Ideally, separate workers should be provided for handling dirty and clean dishes. To ensure effective dishwashing
water temperatures must be maintained, detergent concentration should be effective and correct handling
procedures followed.
35.
CATERING EQUIPMENT
Holding Cabinets
Keep foods at proper temperatures while transporting and
waiting for mealtime. Heating cabinets are extremely
versatile and are available in a multitude of sizes and styles.
From undercounter, uninsulated units to full size, insulated
units that do not need to be plugged in to continue heating
the cabinet.
Chafing dishes
Chafing dishes are the centerpiece of a hot food buffet or
catering event. Chafers utilize a water pan and a chafer fuel
candle or electric source to keep food at proper
temperatures while serving guests. Chafers are available in a
variety of shapes and sizes to accommodate every kind of
catering event.
36.
Food pan carriers
• Food pan carriers are another great option for transporting and delivering food
at proper temperatures, whether hot or cold foods. Carriers are available in a
variety of sizes and styles.
Hot food tables and accessories
• Hot food tables provide a way for operators to serve hot foods and are great
for catering locations where the meal is served in the operator’s facilities.
Many models offer a cutting board on the operator side to cut and serve foods
on the spot. Styles, configurations, and features vary greatly by model.
Catering carts
• Catering carts add versatility to your catering business, giving the option to
rearrange set up while also quickly and smoothly serving guests. The carts are
available in a wide range of materials and colors to fit the décor style of every
operation
37.
CATERING SUPPLIES
Catering service trays
Utilize catering service trays to organize food on buffet tables
or for wait staff to serve appetizers. Catering service trays are
available in a variety of construction materials, colors, and
styles to meet the needs of every operation.
Ice beverage bins
Keep drinks cold and easily accessible at catered events with
ice beverage bins. From tabletop to self-standing, plastic to
metal, ice beverage bins are available in a wide variety of
options.
38.
Insulated beverage carriers
Attractively offer cold or hot beverages with durable, insulated
beverage carriers. The carriers are offered in several different colors
and sizes.
Punch bowls
Offering a fun punch for the event? Punch bowls allow operators to
cleanly and beautifully display the drink with a wide bowl rim to easily
serve to guests.
Tabletop and buffet displays
The quickest way to create an attractive buffet with height and
dimensions with by using a variety of tabletop and buffet displays. Use
multiple styles and materials that complement each other create the
perfect display layout.
39.
Food and drink fountains
• Need a conversation starter and centerpiece for your
display? A food and drink fountain is the way to go. From
chocolate and cheese to champagne, these fountains will be
a crowd favorite.
Ice sculpture molds
• No need for the chisel – an ice sculpture mold makes it quick
and easy to create beautiful centerpieces for events. With
options including a swan, eagle, dolphin, and more, ice
sculpture molds will take your display to a whole new level.
40.
OFF PREMIS
SAFETY
41.
Written Food Safety Management System
• Proprietors of food businesses are required to identify food safety hazards and risks relevant to their
business, and to put in place procedures to prevent problems.
• It is also general requirement that Food vehicles and stalls must be designed, constructed and
maintained in a condition that avoids risk of contamination to food and other safety hazards. Internal
surfaces must be easy to keep clean and free from condensation and mould growth.
Washing Facilities
• Sufficient sinks must be provided for the cleaning and, where necessary, disinfection of equipment used
on the vehicle/stall. An adequate supply of hot and cold water must be provided. Detergent and
sanitisers should be used to clean surfaces, utensils and equipment which come into contact with food.
Water Containers
• You should bring plenty of clean water containers with you and ensure these are filled before you begin
trading. Plastic containers which are inadequately cleaned can contaminate water and you should ensure
your containers are thoroughly cleaned
Refuse
• You should provide refuse bins or bags and ensure that refuse is regularly removed.
42.
Food Handling Practices
• Poor temperature control and cross contamination of bacteria from raw to
cooked or ready-to-eat foods are the most common causes of food poisoning.
• Food must be stored and displayed in a way that avoids the risk of
contamination. Open food should be covered or screened. Food should not be
stored on the floor.
Personal Hygiene
• It is very important that all food handlers wash their hands regularly, and always
after visiting the toilet, after smoking or eating, after handling raw meat and
poultry, or dirty vegetables, before preparing food and frequently during food
handling and service.
First Aid
• You should have a first aid kit available containing plenty of waterproof dressings
(blue if possible).
43.
STORAGE OF
EQUIPEMENTS
44.
CATERING SUPPLIES THAT CAN BE STORED IN A
STORAGE UNIT
• EXTRA TABLES & CHAIRS: During the holiday season, you may have more chairs set up to
make room for parties. If there’s a special event, you may have to clear out a few tables
and chairs to make room for entertainment. A storage unit rental allows you to be flexible
with seating.
• DECORATIONS OR LINENS: Since seasonal events ,these items aren’t up year round, it’s
important to have a location to store them during the off-season or other decorative can
still be used in the future.
• Inventory: During the busy season, you may need more dinnerware, glasses, napkins and
more than you need when it’s not the busy season.
45.
FOR THE GOOD OR FOODS SUPPLIES
1. Dry storage
• Foods normally stored in dry storage include rice, dhal, flour, sugar, spices and canned
foods. Normal room temperature for dry storage area should range from 100 to 210C.
Care should be taken to see that there is enough air circulation with ade-quate
ventilation and desired humidity.
2. Refrigerated storage
• A refrigerated storage is a storage space planned and maintained at a temperature
between 0oC and 40C. Refrigerator storage is used for storing raw and cooked food. Care
should be taken that there are no leakages from the contain-ers in which these items are
placed.
3. Frozen storage
• The most perishable foods like milk and milk products, cakes, meat and fish are placed
under frozen storage