Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Catering Service Supplies and Equipment (1).pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 2 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
1 of 51
1 of 51

Catering Service Supplies and Equipment (1).pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 2 views

Download to read offline

Food

catering

catering

Food

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family Trisha Yearwood
Free
Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue Adrian Miller
Free
Antoni: Let's Do Dinner Antoni Porowski
Free
Joy of Cooking: 2019 Edition Fully Revised and Updated Irma S. Rombauer
Free
Rage Baking: The Transformative Power of Flour, Fury, and Women's Voices: A Cookbook Katherine Alford
Free
Antoni in the Kitchen Antoni Porowski
Free
Animal, Vegetable, Junk: A History of Food, from Sustainable to Suicidal Mark Bittman
Free
Amboy: Recipes from the Filipino-American Dream Alvin Cailan
Free
Fix-It and Forget-It Best 5-Ingredient Comfort Food Recipes: 75 Quick & Easy Slow Cooker Meals Hope Comerford
Free
Taste of Home Mediterranean Made Easy: 325 light & lively dishes that bring color, flavor and flair to your table Editors at Taste of Home
Free
The Book on Pie: Everything You Need to Know to Bake Perfect Pies Erin Jeanne McDowell
Free
Jacques Pépin Quick & Simple Jacques Pépin
Free
The Primal Gourmet Cookbook: Whole30 Endorsed: It's Not a Diet If It's Delicious Ronny Joseph Lvovski
Free
Procrastibaking: 100 Recipes for Getting Nothing Done in the Most Delicious Way Possible Erin Gardner
Free
Chasing Flavor: Techniques and Recipes to Cook Fearlessly Dan Kluger
Free
Everyone Can Bake: Simple Recipes to Master and Mix Dominique Ansel
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Book of Difficult Fruit: Arguments for the Tart, Tender, and Unruly (with recipes) Kate Lebo
Free
The Secret History of Food: Strange but True Stories About the Origins of Everything We Eat Matt Siegel
Free
The July/August/September Audiozine Issue Clean Eating
Free
The Wok: Recipes and Techniques J. Kenji López-Alt
Free
Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci
Free
Koshersoul: The Faith and Food Journey of an African American Jew Michael W. Twitty
Free
Girly Drinks: A World History of Women and Alcohol Mallory O'Meara
Free
Cook, Eat, Repeat: Ingredients, Recipes, and Stories Nigella Lawson
Free
Wine Girl: The Obstacles, Humiliations, and Triumphs of America's Youngest Sommelier Victoria James
Free
Unvarnished: A Gimlet-eyed Look at Life Behind the Bar Eric Alperin
Free
Drive-Thru Dreams: A Journey Through the Heart of America's Fast-Food Kingdom Adam Chandler
Free
French Kids Eat Everything: How Our Family Moved to France, Cured Picky Eating, Banned Snacking, and Discovered 10 Simple Rules for Raising Happy, Healthy Eaters Karen Le Billon
Free
The Drunken Botanist: The Plants That Create the World's Great Drinks Amy Stewart
Free
Pretty Fun: Creating and Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition Kate Hudson
Free
The Food of a Younger Land: A Portrait of American Food---Before the National Highway System, Before Chain Restaurants, and Before Frozen Food, When the Nation's Food Was Seasonal, Regional, and Traditional---from the Lost WPA Files Mark Kurlansky
Free
Tasting Beer: An Insider's Guide to the World's Greatest Drink Randy Mosher
Free

Catering Service Supplies and Equipment (1).pptx

  1. 1. CATERING SERVICE SUPPLIES & EQUIPMENT
  2. 2. FRONT OF THE HOUSE SUPPLIES & EQUIPMENTS
  3. 3. ON THE TABLE: • Flatware – This includes knives, forks and spoons. These should be polished and set out identically for every customer. • Glassware – Wine glasses and water glasses are a standard in most restaurants, with the exception of some steakhouses and fast-food-style establishments. They should be polished and there should always be spares, in case of breakages or extra guests arriving. • Napkins – Whether you’re a fine-dining restaurant or a high-volume city center eatery, your customers still need to have napkins to hand, even if they are the throwaway kind. • Tablecloths – This depends on the type of establishment you are running, but they certainly add a touch of class to any restaurant. • Salt and peppershakers – These are an essential item for tables, and you should choose the type of shakers that suit your establishment. Make sure you have plenty of spares, as these are known to go walkabout.
  4. 4. AT SERVICE STATION • Different types of cutlery – Including soupspoons, dessert knives, salad forks and steak knives. The use of these will often depend on what the customer orders from the menu, and will be switched before service. • Side plates – Restaurants that serve bread to their guests will often have side plates on the tables. These should be kept at your service station so you can re-set tables quickly and store them when you clear tables. • Order pads and pens – If you are not using mobile POS systems, having a good supply of pads and pens at your station is important. It looks extremely unprofessional to go to take a table’s order and then realize you don’t have a pad or pen. • Cleaning materials – For a quicker turnaround, servers should have cleaning products and materials to hand so that tables can be cleared and cleaned quickly and the next set of customers can be seated quickly. That said, cleaning materials should be kept out of the view of customers wherever possible. • Trays and stands – For restaurants with large tables, trays and stands are essential tools for which to serve customers quickly. Smaller trays can be used to deliver drinks to tables, and to use when changing cutlery and taking items from your customer’s tables.
  5. 5. BACK OF THE HOUSE SUPPLIES & EQUIPMENT
  6. 6. BACK OF THE HOUSE SUPPLIES AND EQUIPMENT Cooking Equipment Storage Equipment Food Prep Equipment Janitorial Equipment
  7. 7. COOKING EQUIPMETNS & TOOLS • Induction Cookers • Portable Grills • Outdoor Burners • Pots and Pans
  8. 8. • Microwave • Knifes, Chopping Boards and Woodens Spoons
  9. 9. STORAGE EQUIPMENT >Walk in Refrigerator >Rolling Refrigerator >Reach In Refrigerator >FREEZER
  10. 10. DRY STORAGE • SPEED RACK • SHELVING UNIT
  11. 11. FOOD & PREP EQUIPMENTS • Glass Racks • Insulated Food Pan Carriers • Food Storage lugs and totes • Outdoor Cooler
  12. 12. JANITORIAL EQUIPMENTS • Garbage Cans • Hand Sanitizer • Cleaning Towels • Disposable Gloves
  13. 13. • HANDWASHING STATION
  14. 14. RENTAL SUPPLIES & EQUIPEMENTS
  15. 15. RENTAL SUPPLIES & EQUIPMENT • Canopies/ Tents – some caterers prefer to rent tents done buying because of the storage spa • Chairs- The style and size of seats will differ based on the type of catering event. Benches will work better in some locations while folding chairs might be just fine for a corporate picnic. Since seating is a variable decision, rent it instead of buying • Banquet Tables- owning 3 to 4 tables will be useful for small events but for large catering events some caterers want to rent instead of buying. • Sound / Visual Equipment- sound system or Dj, but it is mostly handled by the event planner.
  16. 16. MANAGING THE CATERING EQUIPMENTS This Photo by Unknown author is licensed under CC BY-SA.
  17. 17. BACK OF THE HOUSE & STORAGE EQUIPMENTS Daily kitchen checklist: • Sweep and mop the floors or Clean the Outdoor area. • Take out the trash and recycling • Disinfect surfaces where food is prepped • Clean the grill, range, and fryer • Wash tools such as the meat slicer, can opener, and others. Weekly kitchen checklist: • Wash and sanitize the walk-in freezers and refrigerators • Clean the oven racks, doors, and walls • Boil out the deep fryer
  18. 18. FRONT OF THE HOUSE & RENTED EQUIPMENTS • Sanitize the tables • Inspect and wipe down the condiments and salt and pepper shakers • Wipe down all the counters • Clean the seats and benches • Run cloth napkins, tablecloths, linens and wait staff aprons is complete and secure in one bag to be wash later. • Take out the trash and recycling • Clean the interior and exterior of all the trash and recycling bins • Sweep and mop the floors • Stock up all the chairs and tables used
  19. 19. PROPERLY STORING OF SUPPLIES & EQUIPEMENTS • Only store clean and dry items: If the serving dishes, dinnerware, chairs or tables aren’t clean and dry, don’t store them in a storage unit. Storing an item that’s either dirty or not entirely dry can result in a mold or mildew outbreak in your storage unit. • Utilize climate controlled storage: When storing decorations, wooden furniture and more, it’s essential to utilize a climate controlled storage unit. A climate controlled storage unit will help to protect your belongings from any temperature fluctuations. • Keep commonly used items towards the front: To minimize the amount of time you have to spend digging through your storage
  20. 20. FACTORS TO CONSIDER IN BUYING SUPPLIES & EQUIPEMENTS
  21. 21. The equipment needs to be versatile and strong because they should be durable apart from being efficient because you cannot afford to replace them after a short while and run a successful business. catering business there is a need of proper and good quality catering equipment. There are various factors that need to be considered while choosing equipment : • Space:  It is important to know exactly how much space do you have in your commercial facility because the design and versatility of the kitchen depends a lot on the size of the place. The decision of owning a single door or double door or even a triple one depends not only on the size of the business but also on the size of the place. The units with one and two doors are more useful if you are planning on catering equipment small groups and it can also be rolled on casters to the two different prep areas that are separate
  22. 22. • Shelves:  While planning on running a business make sure that the shelving of your choice is able to hold at least 60 kg/1322.2 lbs. and they should be easily moveable. With commercial units there are usually two options which are shelf clips and sliders. Sliders are more recommendable because they are easier to work with. • Warranty:  Choose the refrigeration units commercially make sure to choose the ones with the best warranties. Never compromise on this matter because if the equipment encounters any problem at the really early stages then you will not have thrown your money down the drain and will be able to salvage it by having a good warranty deal.
  23. 23. • Cost:  Considering not only the initial cost of the equipment but also the running cost of the unit while selecting a infrico catering unit Saving money is very essential to run a good profitable business so always look for the units which are Energy star rated and energy efficient and they may costs more at start but its running cost is much more less and affordable. • Digital:  It is a huge benefit to have an external programmable digital displays as they are very good at keeping an eye on the temperature of the unit without opening the refrigeration unit. You can also change the temperature without opening the unit. Keeping the doors closed has a lot of impact on the energy consumption of unit. • Food safety:  Make sure it easy to clean and maintain because it is important for food safety.
  24. 24. EQUIPEMENTS DESIGN CONSIDERATION
  25. 25. EQUIPMENT AND DESIGN ACCORDING TO THE SERVICE TYPE French Service English Service Silver Service Guerdon Service American Service
  26. 26. FRENCH SERVICE
  27. 27. ENGLISH SERVICE
  28. 28. SILVER SERVICE
  29. 29. GUERDOON SERVICE
  30. 30. AMERICAN SERVICE
  31. 31. WORKSTATION DESIGN CONSIDERATION • Seating Arrangement: A smart seating style sets the tone for your event and helps guests feel comfortable and relaxed. Here’s our quick guide to the most popular seating arrangements, so you can make a confident choice next time you’re planning something special. • Food Preparation Area: an area for storing and preparing food in an individual’s apartment. This area must include, as a minimum, six (6) square feet of clear countertop, a small refrigerator, bar-type sink, a cabinet for food storage and either two stovetop burners or a microwave oven • Safety and security : The term safety is broadly used to refer to the protection of individuals, organizations, and assets against external threats and criminal activities that can be directed to such entities hence rendering them inactive.
  32. 32. • Simplicity : Kitchens are prone to clutter, and clutter leads to confusion and poor sanitation that negatively affect a foodservice operation. To maximize space and effectiveness, consider designing a kitchen with simplicity in mind. Locating server stations near the kitchen, for example, limits trips through the dining room, while modular or drop-in equipment eliminates some corners and edges and unnecessary shelving. Further, selecting the proper equipment with only necessary accessories will save you space and money. • Flow of Materials and Personnel : A kitchen is a busy place, but it doesn't have to be chaotic. A kitchen designed around the flow of materials and personnel will have a logical layout in which no employees or materials backtrack through the space. In other words, the kitchen will operate in some type of circular pattern. • Space Efficiency : Most restaurants have minimal room for their equipment, so you'll need to figure out how to get all of the necessary equipment in your limited kitchen space. When designing a small kitchen for food trucks or concession stands, countertop equipment and other small products are necessary.
  33. 33. • Wash-up area: Dishwashing has a high rate of importance because of its significance in sanitation and hygiene. The wash-up area consists of three parts, manned by the kitchen steward. a)Loading – dirty equipment is pre-washed and loaded on baskets/trays for machine or hand washing. b)Washing – consists of cleaning, rinsing and sanitizing. c)Unloading – The clean equipment is kept on racks, picked by waiters or delivered by stewards. - Pre-rinsing calls for a water of warm temperature. 120º F will melt fat but not cook foods firmly onto the surfaces. - The washing temperature must be 140º F hot enough for effective cleaning action. Sanitizing calls for a temperature of 180º F for 10 seconds. In small hotels, dishwashing is done manually, but the process is the same. Ideally, separate workers should be provided for handling dirty and clean dishes. To ensure effective dishwashing water temperatures must be maintained, detergent concentration should be effective and correct handling procedures followed.
  34. 34. OBTAINING EQUIPMENT
  35. 35. CATERING EQUIPMENT Holding Cabinets  Keep foods at proper temperatures while transporting and waiting for mealtime. Heating cabinets are extremely versatile and are available in a multitude of sizes and styles. From undercounter, uninsulated units to full size, insulated units that do not need to be plugged in to continue heating the cabinet. Chafing dishes  Chafing dishes are the centerpiece of a hot food buffet or catering event. Chafers utilize a water pan and a chafer fuel candle or electric source to keep food at proper temperatures while serving guests. Chafers are available in a variety of shapes and sizes to accommodate every kind of catering event.
  36. 36. Food pan carriers • Food pan carriers are another great option for transporting and delivering food at proper temperatures, whether hot or cold foods. Carriers are available in a variety of sizes and styles. Hot food tables and accessories • Hot food tables provide a way for operators to serve hot foods and are great for catering locations where the meal is served in the operator’s facilities. Many models offer a cutting board on the operator side to cut and serve foods on the spot. Styles, configurations, and features vary greatly by model. Catering carts • Catering carts add versatility to your catering business, giving the option to rearrange set up while also quickly and smoothly serving guests. The carts are available in a wide range of materials and colors to fit the décor style of every operation
  37. 37. CATERING SUPPLIES Catering service trays  Utilize catering service trays to organize food on buffet tables or for wait staff to serve appetizers. Catering service trays are available in a variety of construction materials, colors, and styles to meet the needs of every operation. Ice beverage bins  Keep drinks cold and easily accessible at catered events with ice beverage bins. From tabletop to self-standing, plastic to metal, ice beverage bins are available in a wide variety of options.
  38. 38. Insulated beverage carriers  Attractively offer cold or hot beverages with durable, insulated beverage carriers. The carriers are offered in several different colors and sizes. Punch bowls  Offering a fun punch for the event? Punch bowls allow operators to cleanly and beautifully display the drink with a wide bowl rim to easily serve to guests. Tabletop and buffet displays  The quickest way to create an attractive buffet with height and dimensions with by using a variety of tabletop and buffet displays. Use multiple styles and materials that complement each other create the perfect display layout.
  39. 39. Food and drink fountains • Need a conversation starter and centerpiece for your display? A food and drink fountain is the way to go. From chocolate and cheese to champagne, these fountains will be a crowd favorite. Ice sculpture molds • No need for the chisel – an ice sculpture mold makes it quick and easy to create beautiful centerpieces for events. With options including a swan, eagle, dolphin, and more, ice sculpture molds will take your display to a whole new level.
  40. 40. OFF PREMIS SAFETY This Photo by Unknown author is licensed under CC BY-ND.
  41. 41. Written Food Safety Management System • Proprietors of food businesses are required to identify food safety hazards and risks relevant to their business, and to put in place procedures to prevent problems. • It is also general requirement that Food vehicles and stalls must be designed, constructed and maintained in a condition that avoids risk of contamination to food and other safety hazards. Internal surfaces must be easy to keep clean and free from condensation and mould growth. Washing Facilities • Sufficient sinks must be provided for the cleaning and, where necessary, disinfection of equipment used on the vehicle/stall. An adequate supply of hot and cold water must be provided. Detergent and sanitisers should be used to clean surfaces, utensils and equipment which come into contact with food. Water Containers • You should bring plenty of clean water containers with you and ensure these are filled before you begin trading. Plastic containers which are inadequately cleaned can contaminate water and you should ensure your containers are thoroughly cleaned Refuse • You should provide refuse bins or bags and ensure that refuse is regularly removed.
  42. 42. Food Handling Practices • Poor temperature control and cross contamination of bacteria from raw to cooked or ready-to-eat foods are the most common causes of food poisoning. • Food must be stored and displayed in a way that avoids the risk of contamination. Open food should be covered or screened. Food should not be stored on the floor. Personal Hygiene • It is very important that all food handlers wash their hands regularly, and always after visiting the toilet, after smoking or eating, after handling raw meat and poultry, or dirty vegetables, before preparing food and frequently during food handling and service. First Aid • You should have a first aid kit available containing plenty of waterproof dressings (blue if possible).
  43. 43. STORAGE OF EQUIPEMENTS This Photo by Unknown author is licensed under CC BY-SA-NC.
  44. 44. CATERING SUPPLIES THAT CAN BE STORED IN A STORAGE UNIT • EXTRA TABLES & CHAIRS: During the holiday season, you may have more chairs set up to make room for parties. If there’s a special event, you may have to clear out a few tables and chairs to make room for entertainment. A storage unit rental allows you to be flexible with seating. • DECORATIONS OR LINENS: Since seasonal events ,these items aren’t up year round, it’s important to have a location to store them during the off-season or other decorative can still be used in the future. • Inventory: During the busy season, you may need more dinnerware, glasses, napkins and more than you need when it’s not the busy season.
  45. 45. FOR THE GOOD OR FOODS SUPPLIES 1. Dry storage • Foods normally stored in dry storage include rice, dhal, flour, sugar, spices and canned foods. Normal room temperature for dry storage area should range from 100 to 210C. Care should be taken to see that there is enough air circulation with ade-quate ventilation and desired humidity. 2. Refrigerated storage • A refrigerated storage is a storage space planned and maintained at a temperature between 0oC and 40C. Refrigerator storage is used for storing raw and cooked food. Care should be taken that there are no leakages from the contain-ers in which these items are placed. 3. Frozen storage • The most perishable foods like milk and milk products, cakes, meat and fish are placed under frozen storage
  46. 46. DRY STORAGE • SPEED RACK • SHELVING UNIT
  47. 47. REFRIGERATOR STORAGE >Walk in Refrigerator >Reach In Refrigerator >Rolling Refrigerator
  48. 48. FROZEN STORAGE • FREEZER
  49. 49. THANK YOU :)

×