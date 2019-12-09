Torneado Mecanico

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TORNEADO Proceso de maquinado en el que una herramienta de una sola punta remueve material de la superficie de una pieza d...
CARACTERISTICAS DEL PROCESO DE TORNEADO
CARACTERISTICAS DEL PROCESO DE TORNEADO
Torno paralelo Es una de las máquinas más utilizadas, debido a su gran versatilidad. Su funcionamiento es manual, controlá...
Torno Vertical
Torno Revolver El contrapunta es sustituida por otra torre porta herramientas. Facilitan aquellas tareas en donde se neces...
TORNO AUTOMATICO
Torno CNC
Partes de un torno paralelo
Partes de un torno
Parametros de un torno paralelo
Especificación de un Torno Paralelo
Accesorios de los tornos Mandril de 3 garras, mandril de 4 garras, pinza elástica, plato de arrastre, portaherramientas, l...
Sujeción de piezas Mandril autocentrante Pinzas elásticas Plato de arrastrePerro de arrastre Mandril de muelas independien...
Montaje de Piezas para Tornear Entre puntos Con mandril y voladizo Con mandril y contrapunto
Montaje de piezas largas
Portaherramientas
HERRAMIENTAS DE TORNEADO
Valores de Ángulos según Material a mecanizar: P1
Diapositiva 23 P1 Comentar que en algunos casos se utiliza ángulo negativo para proteger el filo principal de la herramien...
Operaciones de torneado
OPERACIONES EN EL PROCESO DE TORNEADO 29
Operaciones en el Torno Cilindrado No se acepta: Conicidad, concavida convexidad Ovalidad, faceteado Falta de concentricid...
Como evitar los defectos Evitar en lo posible no utilizar los mandriles para sujetar las piezas y maquinar con un montaje ...
TIPOS DE PROCESO EN EL TORNEADO
Regímenes de Corte para el Torneado Velocidades de Corte con herramientas de acero rápido (Valores Promedio) Material a Tr...
1.- Piezas con grandes aumentos de material, procedentes de forjado o fundición. Desbaste con grandes pasadas con tornos d...
TORNEADO DE CONOS El torneado de conos puede hacerse de varias maneras: a) Con inclinación del carro orientable, b) Entre ...
Torneado de conos por inclinación del carro orientable:
Torneado de conos entre puntos con desplazamiento del contrapunto: Recomendado para series de conos largos de poca conicid...
Especificación de conicidades
S = Cálculo de decentramiento Conicidades métricas DIN 228 – MORSE – BROWN AND SHARPE
Roscado en el torno
Para realizar en roscado en un torno paralelo se utiliza la Caja Norton. Para efectuar el roscado hay que realizar previam...
PROCEDIMIENTODE ROSCADO
La elección debe basarse en el paso de rosca, y el número de piezas a fabricar. Para roscados de 55º y 60º pueden utilizar...
La plaquita de perfil parcial puede usarse para diferentes pasos, por lo que resulta adecuada para mecanizados unitarios; ...
Existen cuatro modos de penetración en la pieza y alcanzar así la profundidad de corte deseada: Penetración radial : es el...
Penetración incremental o alternativa: Este método alimenta el inserto de una manera alternada a lo largo de los dos flanc...
Penetración en oblicuo : Este método, la dirección de avance es paralela a uno de los flancos de la rosca. La viruta es si...
Penetración en oblicuo modificado: Este método es similar a la profundización de flanco, excepto que el ángulo de avance e...
 Inclinar el carro porta herramientas cuya inclinación será igual a la mitad de los grados de la rosca más 1ºa 3º.  Cent...
 Afile la herramienta según el ángulo de rosca a fabricar, utilice la galga de roscas  Monte la herramienta centrándola ...
PARAMETRO DE CORTE EN EL TORNEADO Se relaciona con la velocidad de rotación del husillo y de la pieza. También tiene un ef...
Es la distancia que la herramienta se mueve por la pieza por revolución. FACTORES QUE AFECTAN LA ELECCIÓN DE AVANCE: 1. Po...
Acabado Superficial El radio de punta de la plaquita y el avance son los factores que más influyen en el acabado superfici...
Profundidad de pasada Representa el espesor de material que se retira de la pieza. FACTORES QUE AFECTAN: 1. Cantidad de ma...
Angulo de desprendimiento Influye en la resistencia al corte, potencia de corte, la evacuación de las virutas, la temperat...
Angulo de incidencia Influye en el rozamiento entre la cara de incidencia y la superficie mecanizada de la pieza.
Angulo de posición principal Influye en la entrada y salida de la herramienta se realice de forma gradual, modifica las di...
Angulo de posición secundario Evita el rozamiento entre la cara de incidencia secundaria con la superficies de la pieza tr...
Consideraciones de diseño y lineamientos para operaciones de torneado El maquinado en general (a) requiere tiempo consider...
Selección de tornos (máquinas)
ELECCION DEL TIPO DE TORNO
Punto de equilobrio Selección de máquinas Una pieza de acero C 1117 puede construirse en un torno revolver tipo ariete. Si...
Torneado Mecanico
Torneado Mecanico
Torneado Mecanico
Torneado Mecanico
Torneado Mecanico
Torneado Mecanico
Torneado Mecanico
Torneado Mecanico
Torneado Mecanico
Torneado Mecanico
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Torneado Mecanico

57 views

Published on

Torneado

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Torneado Mecanico

  1. 1. TORNEADO Proceso de maquinado en el que una herramienta de una sola punta remueve material de la superficie de una pieza de trabajo cilíndrica en rotación; la herramienta avanza linealmente y en una dirección paralela al eje de rotación, se lleva a cabo en una máquina-herramienta llamada torno.
  2. 2. CARACTERISTICAS DEL PROCESO DE TORNEADO
  3. 3. CARACTERISTICAS DEL PROCESO DE TORNEADO
  4. 4. Torno paralelo Es una de las máquinas más utilizadas, debido a su gran versatilidad. Su funcionamiento es manual, controlándose los movimientos mediante volantes y palancas.
  5. 5. Torno Vertical
  6. 6. Torno Revolver El contrapunta es sustituida por otra torre porta herramientas. Facilitan aquellas tareas en donde se necesitan gran cantidad de operaciones de mecanizado por pieza. Tienen seis posiciones para herramientas en el contrapunto.
  7. 7. TORNO AUTOMATICO
  8. 8. Torno CNC
  9. 9. Partes de un torno paralelo
  10. 10. Partes de un torno
  11. 11. Parametros de un torno paralelo
  12. 12. Especificación de un Torno Paralelo
  13. 13. Accesorios de los tornos Mandril de 3 garras, mandril de 4 garras, pinza elástica, plato de arrastre, portaherramientas, luneta fija y móvil, portaherramientas, sistema de refrigeración
  14. 14. Sujeción de piezas Mandril autocentrante Pinzas elásticas Plato de arrastrePerro de arrastre Mandril de muelas independientes
  15. 15. Montaje de Piezas para Tornear Entre puntos Con mandril y voladizo Con mandril y contrapunto
  16. 16. Montaje de piezas largas
  17. 17. Portaherramientas
  18. 18. HERRAMIENTAS DE TORNEADO
  19. 19. Valores de Ángulos según Material a mecanizar: P1
  20. 20. Diapositiva 23 P1 Comentar que en algunos casos se utiliza ángulo negativo para proteger el filo principal de la herramienta PabloBravo, 11/08/2014
  21. 21. Operaciones de torneado
  22. 22. OPERACIONES EN EL PROCESO DE TORNEADO 29
  23. 23. Operaciones en el Torno Cilindrado No se acepta: Conicidad, concavida convexidad Ovalidad, faceteado Falta de concentricidad
  24. 24. Como evitar los defectos Evitar en lo posible no utilizar los mandriles para sujetar las piezas y maquinar con un montaje entre puntos, como se muestra en la figura siguiente Proveer a la pieza de una rigidez adecuada. En el caso de utilizar mandriles para sujetar la piezas se consigue utilizando ya sea el contrapunto y/o las lunetas, con los siguientes criterios: • Si D/L > 5 se debe trabajar con contrapunto • Si D/L > 10 se debe utilizar contrapunto y luneta La herramienta debe colocarse con su punta cortante ubicada exactamente en el eje geométrico de la pieza a cortar (aunque a veces se prefiere colocarla un poco sobre este eje, pero nunca debajo). Además debe presentar gran rigidez en la sujeción de forma que se tenga poca vibración L <= 1,5 H
  25. 25. TIPOS DE PROCESO EN EL TORNEADO
  26. 26. Regímenes de Corte para el Torneado Velocidades de Corte con herramientas de acero rápido (Valores Promedio) Material a Trabajar Velocidad de Corte (m/min) Desbaste Acabado 1.- Acero de bajo carbono (hasta 450 Mpa) 30 45 2.- Acero de medio carbono (450 - 650 Mpa) 25 40 3.- Acero de alto carbono (650 - 850 Mpa) 20 30 4.- Acero fundido (hasta 700 Mpa) Acero (850 - 1000 Mpa) 15 20 5.- Acero inoxidable (hasta 700 Mpa) Acero fundido (700 - 1000 Mpa) Acero tratados térmicamente (1000 - 1400 Mpa) 10 15 6.- Acero inoxidable (más de 700 Mpa) Aceros templados (más de 1400 Mpa) 5 8 7.- Fundiciones (Dureza hasta 180 Brinell) 22 30 8.- Fundiciones (Dureza mayor a 180 Brinell) 14 22 9.- Cobre, Latón blando 50 80 10.- Bronce, Latón duro 22 40 11.- Aluminio, Aleaciones ligeras blandas 200 250 12.- Aleaciones ligeras duras 100 150
  27. 27. 1.- Piezas con grandes aumentos de material, procedentes de forjado o fundición. Desbaste con grandes pasadas con tornos de suficiente potencia 1 - 1,5 2.- Piezas con aumentos prudenciales de material Desbaste con pasada corriente 0.6 - 0.8 3.- Piezas que después de torneadas son terminadas en la rectificadora Superficies sin acabado posterior, con pasada única 0,4 - 0,6 4.- Piezas Pequeñas, desbaste con pasadas ligeras 0,25 - 04 5.- Pasadas de acabado 0,05 - 0,1 0,15 - 0,2 1.- Desbaste de hierro y acero 8 x avance 2.- Desbaste de metales y fundiciones de hierro 5 x avance 3.- Acabado 0,25 mm Nota.- La velocidad de corte puede ser aumentada hasta en tres veces si la herramienta a utilizar es de carburo cementado. Avances (En mm/rev). Profundidad de corte (mm)
  28. 28. TORNEADO DE CONOS El torneado de conos puede hacerse de varias maneras: a) Con inclinación del carro orientable, b) Entre puntos con desplazamiento del contrapunto. El método utilizado para maquinar cualquier cono depende de la longitud de la pieza, la longitud del cono, el ángulo del cono y la cantidad de piezas que se va a maquinar.
  29. 29. Torneado de conos por inclinación del carro orientable:
  30. 30. Torneado de conos entre puntos con desplazamiento del contrapunto: Recomendado para series de conos largos de poca conicidad, ya que el desplazamiento de la contrapunta es limitado.
  31. 31. Especificación de conicidades
  32. 32. S = Cálculo de decentramiento Conicidades métricas DIN 228 – MORSE – BROWN AND SHARPE
  33. 33. Roscado en el torno
  34. 34. Para realizar en roscado en un torno paralelo se utiliza la Caja Norton. Para efectuar el roscado hay que realizar previamente las siguientes tareas: • Tornear previamente al diámetro que tenga la rosca. • Preparar la herramienta de acuerdo con los ángulos del filete de la rosca, la forma de la rosca es generada por la forma de la punta de la herramienta. • Establecer la profundidad de pasada que tenga que tener la rosca hasta conseguir el perfil adecuado. Numero de pasadas = 3,5 • Una Vc alta hace difícil la evacuación del calor. • Nunca deben usarse Vc inferiores a 40 m/min. trabajando con metal duro. PROCEDIMIENTODE ROSCADOENEL TORNO
  35. 35. PROCEDIMIENTODE ROSCADO
  36. 36. La elección debe basarse en el paso de rosca, y el número de piezas a fabricar. Para roscados de 55º y 60º pueden utilizarse plaquitas de perfil parcial o plaquitas de perfil completo.
  37. 37. La plaquita de perfil parcial puede usarse para diferentes pasos, por lo que resulta adecuada para mecanizados unitarios; el radio de punta corresponde al paso más pequeño que puede realizar, lo que hace necesario aumentar la profundidad del filete al mecanizar roscas de paso mayor. La desventaja radica en que el radio R no se ejecuta según norma. La plaquita de perfil completo genera perfiles de rosca normalizados, además de dejar el filete sin rebabas gracias a que la propia plaquita puede mecanizar una sobremedida del diámetro exterior (0,3 mm. máximo, en diámetro). Al usar el radio de punta correcto y no inferior, se reduce el número de pasadas y aumenta la duración de la herramienta, por lo que resulta el tipo de plaquita más aconsejable para la fabricación en serie. La desventaja radica simplemente en el hecho de que se precisa una referencia para cada perfil y paso de rosca.
  38. 38. Existen cuatro modos de penetración en la pieza y alcanzar así la profundidad de corte deseada: Penetración radial : es el método más común de producir roscas, también es el menos recomendado. El metal es removido de ambos lados de los flancos de la rosca, obteniéndose una viruta en forma de V. Esta forma de viruta es difícil de romper. Como ambos lados de la nariz del inserto están sujetos a alto calor y presión, la vida de la herramienta generalmente es más corta con este método que con otros métodos de profundización.
  39. 39. Penetración incremental o alternativa: Este método alimenta el inserto de una manera alternada a lo largo de los dos flancos de la rosca. Este método le proporciona una mayor vida a la herramienta por utilizar los dos lados del inserto. Sin embargo, en éste método presenta problemas con el flujo de virutas, que afectan el acabado superficial y la vida de la herramienta. Este método es generalmente utilizado sólo para grandes pasos y para algunas formas de rosca como las Acme y las trapezoidales.
  40. 40. Penetración en oblicuo : Este método, la dirección de avance es paralela a uno de los flancos de la rosca. La viruta es similar a la que se produce en el torneado convencional. Comparado con el avance radial, aquí la viruta se forma más fácilmente y es guiada hacia fuera del borde de corte, proporcionando una mejor disipación del calor. Sin embargo, con este avance el borde posterior del inserto roza a lo largo del flanco dando como resultado un acabado pobre.
  41. 41. Penetración en oblicuo modificado: Este método es similar a la profundización de flanco, excepto que el ángulo de avance es menor que el ángulo de la rosca. Este método mantiene las ventajas del método de profundización de flanco a la vez que elimina los problemas del borde posterior del inserto.
  42. 42.  Inclinar el carro porta herramientas cuya inclinación será igual a la mitad de los grados de la rosca más 1ºa 3º.  Centrar la cuchilla utilizando la galga de roscas previamente afilada con el ángulo de la rosca a elaborar.  Al roscar se debe retirar la herramienta por medio del carro transversal, la profundidad de corte se dará con el carro porta herramientas.  El retorno se realizará invirtiendo el sentido de giro de la máquina.
  43. 43.  Afile la herramienta según el ángulo de rosca a fabricar, utilice la galga de roscas  Monte la herramienta centrándola con el contrapunto y la galga de roscas.  Realice una pequeña cavidad como salida de la herramienta al final de la rosca.  Acérquese levemente a la superficie cilíndrica y coloque en cero el nonio del carro transversal.  Ingrese al carro longitudinal una profundidad prudente y realice la pasada .  Al terminar retire el carro transversal rápidamente y apague la máquina.  Invierta el giro de la máquina para regresar al punto inicial.  Repita la pasada cuantas veces crea conveniente.  Compare la altura del filete con la galga de roscas con una tuerca o perno según sea el caso.
  44. 44. PARAMETRO DE CORTE EN EL TORNEADO Se relaciona con la velocidad de rotación del husillo y de la pieza. También tiene un efecto en la vida de la herramienta. Aumentándola se incrementa la temperatura y se acorta la vida de la herramienta, la velocidad varia dependiendo de la dureza de la pieza Los factores que determinan la elección de la velocidad de corte son: 1. Dureza de la pieza 2. Condición de la pieza 3. Condición de la máquina, velocidades disponibles, potencia disponible 4. Vida satisfactoria de la herramienta 5. Dureza en caliente de la herramienta
  45. 45. Es la distancia que la herramienta se mueve por la pieza por revolución. FACTORES QUE AFECTAN LA ELECCIÓN DE AVANCE: 1. Potencia disponible 2. Acabado superficial 3. Radio de nariz de la herramienta 4. Rigidez de la sujeción y de la máquina
  46. 46. Acabado Superficial El radio de punta de la plaquita y el avance son los factores que más influyen en el acabado superficial. El aumento del radio de punta o la reducción del avance mejoran el acabado superficial.
  47. 47. Profundidad de pasada Representa el espesor de material que se retira de la pieza. FACTORES QUE AFECTAN: 1. Cantidad de material a eliminar 2. Rigidez de la sujeción y de la máquina 3. Potencia disponible
  48. 48. Angulo de desprendimiento Influye en la resistencia al corte, potencia de corte, la evacuación de las virutas, la temperatura de corte y la vida de la herramienta.
  49. 49. Angulo de incidencia Influye en el rozamiento entre la cara de incidencia y la superficie mecanizada de la pieza.
  50. 50. Angulo de posición principal Influye en la entrada y salida de la herramienta se realice de forma gradual, modifica las dimensiones de la viruta y modifica la fuerza de corte.
  51. 51. Angulo de posición secundario Evita el rozamiento entre la cara de incidencia secundaria con la superficies de la pieza trabajada. Generalmente entre 5° - 15° Angulo de resistencia o de punta Influye en la tenacidad y la accesibilidad de la herramienta
  52. 52. Consideraciones de diseño y lineamientos para operaciones de torneado El maquinado en general (a) requiere tiempo considerable (alto costo de producción); (b) desperdicia material, y (c) Es menos productivo el formado o moldeado de partes, debe evitarse hasta donde sea posible. Cuando sean necesarias las operaciones de torneado, deben considerarse: 1. Las partes se deben diseñar de modo que puedan fijarse y sujetarse con facilidad. Es difícil soportar de manera apropiada las piezas de trabajo delgadas y esbeltas para que puedan tolerar las fuerzas de sujeción y de corte. 2. La precisión dimensional y el acabado superficial especificados deben ser tan amplios como se permita para que la parte siga funcionando adecuadamente. 3. Se deben evitar esquinas filosas, conicidades, escalones y variaciones dimensionales importantes en la parte. 4. Las piezas en bruto a maquinar se deben aproximar tanto como sea posible (como por formado de forma casi neta), de modo que se reduzca el tiempo del ciclo de producción. 5. Las partes se deben diseñar de manera que las herramientas de corte puedan avanzar a través de la pieza de trabajo sin obstrucciones. 6. Las características de diseño deben facilitar el uso de herramientas estándar de corte, insertos y portaherramientas, disponibles comercialmente. 7. Los materiales de la pieza de trabajo deben seleccionarse en función de su maquinabilidad hasta donde sea posible.
  53. 53. Selección de tornos (máquinas)
  54. 54. ELECCION DEL TIPO DE TORNO
  55. 55. Punto de equilobrio Selección de máquinas Una pieza de acero C 1117 puede construirse en un torno revolver tipo ariete. Si se lo realiza con herramientas estándar, el tiempo de preparación de la máquina es de 85 minuto, el tiempo de maquinado por pieza es 7 minutos, El torno cuesta $35000, valor que se deprecia en 15 años a razón 2000 horas por año, las herramientas cuestan $5000 y se deprecian en tres años. Si se aplican al trabajo $ 4000 en herramientas especiales (las que sólo se pueden utilizar en el presente trabajo) el costo de las herramientas estándar disminuye a $2500, el tiempo de preparación se disminuye a 35 minutos y el tiempo de maquinado se disminuye a 5 minutos, el costo de la mano de obra es de $10 por hora. Determinar • El punto de equilibrio • El costo de producción de cada pieza, por ambos métodos, si se requieren producir 15000 piezas.

×