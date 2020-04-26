Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Exercises: MAT G05 Q4- Direct Proportion 22Apr2020 Name: Zyron Dae B. Laiz Score: ____________________ Grade: 5 Date: Apri...
Exercises: MAT G05 Q4- Direct Proportion 22Apr2020
Exercises: MAT G05 Q4- Direct Proportion 22Apr2020 4) A recipe for pastry requires 160g of sugar to make 320g of pastry. H...
Exercises: MAT G05 Q4- Direct Proportion 22Apr2020 They won 21.6 game in a 54 game season
Exercises: MAT G05 Q4- Direct Proportion 22Apr2020 8) If Jesse walks 6 miles in 91 minutes, how many miles will he walk in...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Activity 3 mat g05 q4 w14 direct proportion

43 views

Published on

lesson

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Activity 3 mat g05 q4 w14 direct proportion

  1. 1. Exercises: MAT G05 Q4- Direct Proportion 22Apr2020 Name: Zyron Dae B. Laiz Score: ____________________ Grade: 5 Date: April 22,2020 I. Directions: Solve the problems, show your solution on a different sheet of paper. 1) A recipe requires 3 eggs to make 7 cookies. How many eggs will be needed to make 14 cookies? Solution: 14 x 3 = 42 42 � 7 = 6 You need 6 eggs to make 14 cookies 2) A recipe requires 4 cups of sugar to make 8 cookies. How many cups of sugar will be needed to make 24 cookies? Solution: 4 x 24 = 96 96 � 8 = 12 You need 12 cups of sugar to make 24 cookies 3) A recipe for pastry requires 180g of sugar to make 540g of pastry. How many grams of sugar will be needed to make 5400g of pastry? Solution: 180 x 5,400 = 972,000 972,000 � 540 = 1800 You need 1,800 grams of sugar to make 5400g of pastry
  2. 2. Exercises: MAT G05 Q4- Direct Proportion 22Apr2020
  3. 3. Exercises: MAT G05 Q4- Direct Proportion 22Apr2020 4) A recipe for pastry requires 160g of sugar to make 320g of pastry. How many grams of sugar will be needed to make 40g of pastry? Solution: 160 x 40 = 6400 6400 � 320 = 20 You need 20 grams of sugar to make 40g of pastry 5) A bottling machine makes 60 bottles in 11 hours. How many bottles will it make in 16 hours? Solution: 60 x 16 = 960 960 � 11 = 87.272 The machine will make 87.272 bottles in 16 hours 6) A bottling machine makes 60 bottles in 5 hours. How many bottles will it make in 3 hours? Solution: 60 x 3 = 180 180 � 5 = 36 The machine will make 36 bottles in 3 hours 7) After 35 games of a football season, Manchester United won 14 games and lost 21 games. At this rate, how many games will they win in a 54 game season? Solution: 54 x 14 = 756 756 � 35 = 21.6
  4. 4. Exercises: MAT G05 Q4- Direct Proportion 22Apr2020 They won 21.6 game in a 54 game season
  5. 5. Exercises: MAT G05 Q4- Direct Proportion 22Apr2020 8) If Jesse walks 6 miles in 91 minutes, how many miles will he walk in 110 minutes? Solution: 6 x 110 = 660 660 � 91 = 7.252 Jesse will walk 7.252 miles in 110 minutes

×