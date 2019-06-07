GeenX Green Express Paper & PLastic-less Courier

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DHAKA: House 34, Road 2, Block L, Banani, Dhaka 1213, Bangladesh. Tel: 8802 55040687 & 88 Green ExpressGreenX Paper & Plas...
OUR UNIQUE DIFFERENCES: Same day pick up and departure. Same day customs clearance and delivery. Where our competitors als...
WE WANT TO MAKE COURIER SERVICE AVAILABLE AND AFFORDABLE: We want to make courier service available everywhere and afforda...
MAKING COURIER AVAILABLE AND AFFORDABLE IN BANGLADESH: Bangladesh is a highly populated country with buying power of peopl...
DEPARTURE ON SAME DAY OF PICK UP FROM HKG & DAC: Pick up from Hong Kong or Dhaka + Export Customs Clearance at Hong Kong o...
WE SHARE PROFIT WITH ALL INVOLVED WITH US: We share profit with our employee, customers, software developers, customers br...
WE OFFER INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY TO ALL: We offer investment opportunity to all involved with us like our employee, custome...
WE CARE ENVIRONMENT: We don’t use paper, wherever possible, as our activities are automated. By saving paper, with are sav...
WE ARE REAL TIME TRACKABLE: Our developer team continuously researching to make us Real Time trackable. Customer book pick...
WE ARE DEVELOPING ECO-SYSTEM FOR COURIER: Our developer team continuously researching to create eco- system for courier sy...
OUR DEVELOPER TEAM DEVELOP SOFTWARE FOR CUSTOMERS: Our developer team is continuously researching to make us more trackabl...
Same Day Specialized Handling  We handle specialized shipment like shipment with dry ice, temperature controlled shipment...
1 Hour Customs Processing  For specialized time sensitive shipment, like shipment with dry ice, we can offer 1 hour custo...
About M Yakub Chowdhury Founder, Green Express  Has 30 years of delivery experience, started with FedEx, Co- founded AYZ/...
Team Members  All team members are experienced who all handled special handling shipment, like temperature controlled shi...
Money Guarantee  We believe in performance not in talk.  We request customers to give us a trial.  We tell customers, i...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

GeenX Green Express Paper & PLastic-less Courier

22 views

Published on

GeenX Green Express Paper & PLastic-less Courier

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

GeenX Green Express Paper & PLastic-less Courier

  1. 1. DHAKA: House 34, Road 2, Block L, Banani, Dhaka 1213, Bangladesh. Tel: 8802 55040687 & 88 Green ExpressGreenX Paper & Plastic-less Same Day Courier HONG KONG: Hollywood Guest House, B Block, 8/Floor, B-1, Chung King Mansion, 36-44 Nathan Road, T.S.T. Kowloon, Hong Kong, Phone: + 852 6316 1642 info@greenexpress.info, www.greenexpress.info
  2. 2. OUR UNIQUE DIFFERENCES: Same day pick up and departure. Same day customs clearance and delivery. Where our competitors also offer same day, we minimize hour there, to be faster than them. Environment friendly less paper and plastic, bi-cyle, electric bike, etc. We offer profit share and investment opportunity to all involved with us, to offer them financial freedom. We want to make courier service available everywhere and affordable to all. We handle specialized handling and packaging shipments GreenX Paper & Plastic-less Courier
  3. 3. WE WANT TO MAKE COURIER SERVICE AVAILABLE AND AFFORDABLE: We want to make courier service available everywhere and affordable to all. It’s a huge project. To make courier service available everywhere, we will create our presence everywhere in Bangladesh first and then Hong Kong, China and other country. In Bangladesh, people uses mobile phone in villages also. We will make courier or e-commerce available to them. Again to make courier service affordable, we will have to handle huge volume. We are already sharing profit with customers that finally make the cost affordable to them. GreenX Paper & Plastic-less Courier
  4. 4. MAKING COURIER AVAILABLE AND AFFORDABLE IN BANGLADESH: Bangladesh is a highly populated country with buying power of people. Bangladesh governments development slogan is Digital Bangladesh. Even in villages people use smart phones, internet. They are interested to buy by e-commerce. But there is no good delivery service available at fordable cost. May be in some places rarely available but service is not good or rate is very high. We want to make courier available to them at affordable cost. GreenX Paper & Plastic-less Courier
  5. 5. DEPARTURE ON SAME DAY OF PICK UP FROM HKG & DAC: Pick up from Hong Kong or Dhaka + Export Customs Clearance at Hong Kong or Dhaka + Flight Departure from Hong Kong or Dhaka DELIVERY ON SAME DAY OF ARRIVAL IN HKG & DAC: Import Customs Clearance at Hong Kong or Dhaka + Delivery in Hong Kong or Dhaka GreenX Paper & Plastic-less Courier
  6. 6. WE SHARE PROFIT WITH ALL INVOLVED WITH US: We share profit with our employee, customers, software developers, customers brokers, freight forwarders, all who are involved with us. We share profit with all, so all can take us as their own business and do their best for their own business. Our software calculates profit and profit share everyday and shows in all’s account, that they can see in their own log in control panel. They can take the profit share every month or they can invest it, so they can get additional profit share for investment. We want financial freedom of all involved with us, so they can work without worrying for their expenses. GreenX Paper & Plastic-less Courier
  7. 7. WE OFFER INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY TO ALL: We offer investment opportunity to all involved with us like our employee, customers, software developers, customs brokers, freight forwarders, etc. They can invest any amount they want for any period they want and can get profit share for that amount and time. We want to make courier service available and affordable to everybody. We want to create our presence in every area of the world. We are working for huge project and we need huge investment. However we want to give investment opportunity to small investors. So there is no minimum amount of investment. Any amount can be invested and our software calculate every fraction of profit and its share. GreenX Paper & Plastic-less Courier
  8. 8. WE CARE ENVIRONMENT: We don’t use paper, wherever possible, as our activities are automated. By saving paper, with are saving tree and environment. Courier companies usually use a lot of unnecessary documents, like there are many pages in air waybill set, some of them are not used at all. We walk with trolley, use bi-cycles, electric bike, electric train to pick up and delivery. We use environment friendly packaging materials. Courier companies usually use a lot of plastic bags and damage the environment. We re-use packaging materials GreenX Paper & Plastic-less Courier
  9. 9. WE ARE REAL TIME TRACKABLE: Our developer team continuously researching to make us Real Time trackable. Customer book pick up in our website or mobile app. One of our pick up person is assigned automatically considering area of pick up, availability of pick up person The shipments tracking starts with pick up request received. Customer can track where is his pick up person Once pick up is done barcode sticker is pasted on the parcel and it is scanned in every point of its journey until delivered. GreenX Paper & Plastic-less Courier
  10. 10. WE ARE DEVELOPING ECO-SYSTEM FOR COURIER: Our developer team continuously researching to create eco- system for courier system - one with other. Any courier company software system can be connected with us, so that: The shipment remains trackable when switching its journey from one to other system’s service area. A shipment can complete its journey in two agents place with a single document GreenX Paper & Plastic-less Courier
  11. 11. OUR DEVELOPER TEAM DEVELOP SOFTWARE FOR CUSTOMERS: Our developer team is continuously researching to make us more trackable and paperless. To be more trackable and to keep safe our customers data, we have big software developer team. We already work with our customers data and we understand them better than others. So if any customers want our software team develop software for them. We guarantee Cheapest Price and Highest quality. We also request trial without payment. GreenX Paper & Plastic-less Courier
  12. 12. Same Day Specialized Handling  We handle specialized shipment like shipment with dry ice, temperature controlled shipments, shipment of specialized packaging, dangerous goods shipment, again, same day  However, advance booking and documents are required for specialized shipments GreenX Paper & Plastic-less Courier
  13. 13. 1 Hour Customs Processing  For specialized time sensitive shipment, like shipment with dry ice, we can offer 1 hour customs clearance for import  Similarly 1 hour customs forwarding for export, if necessary GreenX Paper & Plastic-less Courier
  14. 14. About M Yakub Chowdhury Founder, Green Express  Has 30 years of delivery experience, started with FedEx, Co- founded AYZ/Fardar and developed the biggest courier volume for China/Hong Kong to Dhaka  Handled special handling temperature controlled shipment with Marken when CEO of AYZ/Marken  Handled special handling shipment with dry ice with Marken when CEO of CUX  Trained by DGM in Spain as Dangerous Goods Instructor, while he was Chief Training Officer in DGM Bangladesh. GreenX Paper & Plastic-less Courier
  15. 15. Team Members  All team members are experienced who all handled special handling shipment, like temperature controlled shipments, shipment with dry ice, shipments in conditioned gel pack box, when they were in Marken/AYZ.  All team members are trained for 1 hour customs clearance + delivery and 1 hour pick-up + customs + departure, for time sensitive shipments with dry ice, shipment in conditioned gel pack box.  All team members are trained for special packaging for sensitive shipments GreenX Paper & Plastic-less Courier
  16. 16. Money Guarantee  We believe in performance not in talk.  We request customers to give us a trial.  We tell customers, if we can perform, pay us after delivery.  We are confident on our service therefore we tell customers that If we cant perform, don’t pay. Even if customers ask for money guarantee in advance we are ready to follow, as we are confident on our ability. GreenX Paper & Plastic-less Courier

×