First aid in fracture in HINDI

FRACTURE फ्रै क्चर एक टूटी हुई हड्डी के लिए चचककत्सा शब्द है। यह हड्डी के ऊतकों की निरंतरता में एक बाधा के रूप में पररभाषि...
CAUSES OF FRACTURE….. अस्थि भंग के तीि सामान्य कारण हैं: आघात हड्डी का रोग हड्डी का अनत प्रयोग
आघात : .इसमें प्रत्यक्ष बि जैसे कक चगरिा, मुड़िे की चोट, खेि की चोट, कार दुघघटिा या यहां तक ​​कक झगड़े शालमि हैं। परोक्ष ब...
हड्डी का रोग इसमें ऑस्थटयोपोरोलसस, संक्रमण, ऑथटोजेिेलसस अपूणघता, पुरािी थटेरॉयड उपयोग या हड्डडयों में होिे वािे ट्यूमर शा...
हड्डी का अनत प्रयोग आम तौर पर एििीटों में देखा जाता है, तिाव फ्रै क्चर (हड्डी में गैर-षवथिाषपत हेयरिाइि दरारें) दोहराए गए...
फ्रै क्चर के प्रकार (वगीकरण) फ्रै क्चर के 7 प्रकार हैं 1. साधारण फ्रै क्चर / बंद फ्रै क्चर 2. यौचगक फ्रै क्चर / खुिा फ्रै ...
साधारण फ्रै क्चर / बंद फ्रै क्चर जब हड्डी फ्रै क्चर हो जाती है, िेककि हड्डी के आस-पास के ऊतकों को कोई क्षनत या चोट िहीं हो...
यौचगक फ्रै क्चर / खुिा फ्रै क्चर जब अस्थिभंग त्वचा के टूटिे या घाव के गठि से जुड़ा होता है जो संक्रमण का कारण बि सकता है, ...
जटटि फ्रै क्चर जब फ्रै क्चर , मस्थतष्क चोट, रीढ़ की हड्डी, फे फड़े, यकृ त, प्िीहा और गुदे आटद महत्वपूणघ अंग जैसे चोट से जु...
षवखस्डडत अस्थिभंग जब अस्थि के कई टुकड़ों में फ्रै क्चर होता है, तो इसे comminuted/षवखस्डडत अस्थिभंग के रूप में जािा जाता ह...
बबगड़ा हुआ फ्रै क्चर जब हड्डडयों के टूटे हुए टहथसों को बि की वजह से अंदर की ओर खींचा जाता है तो इसे impacted फ्रै क्चर के ...
ग्रीिस्थटक फ्रै क्चर जब अस्थिभंग के वि हड्डी के एक तरफ होता है, जबकक दूसरा पक्ष बरकरार रहता है, तो इसे ग्रीिस्थटक फ्रै क्च...
दबा हुआ फ्रै क्चर जब ब्रोके ि हड्डी का एक टहथसा अंदर की ओर जाता है, तो इसे दबा हुआ फ्रै क्चर के रूप में जािा जाता है। आम त...
हड्डी के ककसी भाग पर सूजि प्रभाषवत टहथसे पर दबाव डाििे पर बेचैिी महसूस होती है। एक हाि या पैर की षवकृ नत कु छ मामिों म...
फ्रै क्चर में प्रािलमक उपचार रोगी को अिावश्यक रूप से थिािांतररत ि करें: रोगी को उस थिाि से िहीं हटाया जािा चाटहए जब तक कक...
फ्रै क्चर में प्रािलमक उपचार घायि क्षेत्र को स्थिर करें: यटद आपको संदेह है कक रोगी की हड्डी टूट गई है, तो उन्हें अभी भी य...
Splinting-
फ्रै क्चर में प्रािलमक उपचार क्षेत्र पर ठंडा िागू करें: एक बफघ के टुकड़े या बफघ के टुकड़े के बैग को कपड़े के टुकड़े में ि...
फ्रै क्चर में प्रािलमक उपचार षवशेि मामिे में प्रािलमक चचककत्सा: यटद खोपड़ी खंडडत है ग्राहक को थिािांतररत िहीं ककया जािा च...
  By – SURESH KUMAR ( Nursing Tutor ) IN HINDI FIRST AID IN FRACTURS
  2. 2. FRACTURE फ्रै क्चर एक टूटी हुई हड्डी के लिए चचककत्सा शब्द है। यह हड्डी के ऊतकों की निरंतरता में एक बाधा के रूप में पररभाषित ककया गया है।
  3. 3. CAUSES OF FRACTURE….. अस्थि भंग के तीि सामान्य कारण हैं: आघात हड्डी का रोग हड्डी का अनत प्रयोग
  4. 4. आघात : .इसमें प्रत्यक्ष बि जैसे कक चगरिा, मुड़िे की चोट, खेि की चोट, कार दुघघटिा या यहां तक ​​कक झगड़े शालमि हैं। परोक्ष बि जैसे कक हाि पर चगरिे के बाद हंसिी का फ्रै क्चर। या कभी-कभी मजबूत पेशी कारघवाई के कारण
  5. 5. हड्डी का रोग इसमें ऑस्थटयोपोरोलसस, संक्रमण, ऑथटोजेिेलसस अपूणघता, पुरािी थटेरॉयड उपयोग या हड्डडयों में होिे वािे ट्यूमर शालमि हैं। इि षवकारों के कारण हड्डी कमजोर हो सकती है और हड्डी आसािी से टूट सकती है।
  6. 6. हड्डी का अनत प्रयोग आम तौर पर एििीटों में देखा जाता है, तिाव फ्रै क्चर (हड्डी में गैर-षवथिाषपत हेयरिाइि दरारें) दोहराए गए गनतयों और हड्डी पर बार-बार होिे वािे तिाव के पररणामथवरूप होता है।
  7. 7. फ्रै क्चर के प्रकार (वगीकरण) फ्रै क्चर के 7 प्रकार हैं 1. साधारण फ्रै क्चर / बंद फ्रै क्चर 2. यौचगक फ्रै क्चर / खुिा फ्रै क्चर 3. जटटि फ्रै क्चर 4. षवखस्डडत अस्थिभंग 5. बबगड़ा हुआ फ्रै क्चर 6. ग्रीिस्थटक फ्रै क्चर 7. दबा हुआ फ्रै क्चर
  8. 8. साधारण फ्रै क्चर / बंद फ्रै क्चर जब हड्डी फ्रै क्चर हो जाती है, िेककि हड्डी के आस-पास के ऊतकों को कोई क्षनत या चोट िहीं होती है और त्वचा इस प्रकार के फ्रै क्चर से बरकरार रहती है, तो इस तरह के फ्रै क्चर को सरि या क्िोज्ड फ्रै क्चर के रूप में जािा जाता है। यह अिुप्रथि सषपघि या षवदर हो सकता है।
  9. 9. यौचगक फ्रै क्चर / खुिा फ्रै क्चर जब अस्थिभंग त्वचा के टूटिे या घाव के गठि से जुड़ा होता है जो संक्रमण का कारण बि सकता है, तो इसे इस रूप में जािा जाता है यौचगक या खुिा फ्रै क्चर।
  10. 10. जटटि फ्रै क्चर जब फ्रै क्चर , मस्थतष्क चोट, रीढ़ की हड्डी, फे फड़े, यकृ त, प्िीहा और गुदे आटद महत्वपूणघ अंग जैसे चोट से जुड़ा होता है और फ्रै क्चर साइट के ऊपर जोड़ का खखसकिा होता है, तो इसे जटटि फ्रै क्चर के रूप में जािा जाता है।
  11. 11. षवखस्डडत अस्थिभंग जब अस्थि के कई टुकड़ों में फ्रै क्चर होता है, तो इसे comminuted/षवखस्डडत अस्थिभंग के रूप में जािा जाता है।
  12. 12. बबगड़ा हुआ फ्रै क्चर जब हड्डडयों के टूटे हुए टहथसों को बि की वजह से अंदर की ओर खींचा जाता है तो इसे impacted फ्रै क्चर के रूप में जािा जाता है.
  13. 13. ग्रीिस्थटक फ्रै क्चर जब अस्थिभंग के वि हड्डी के एक तरफ होता है, जबकक दूसरा पक्ष बरकरार रहता है, तो इसे ग्रीिस्थटक फ्रै क्चर के रूप में जािा जाता है। यह सामान्य रूप से 12 विघ से कम उम्र के बच्चों में होता है।
  14. 14. दबा हुआ फ्रै क्चर जब ब्रोके ि हड्डी का एक टहथसा अंदर की ओर जाता है, तो इसे दबा हुआ फ्रै क्चर के रूप में जािा जाता है। आम तौर पर यह खोपड़ी के फ्रै क्चर में देखा जाता है।
  15. 15. हड्डी के ककसी भाग पर सूजि प्रभाषवत टहथसे पर दबाव डाििे पर बेचैिी महसूस होती है। एक हाि या पैर की षवकृ नत कु छ मामिों में क्रे षपटस महसूस ककया जा सकता है। प्रभाषवत पैर, टखिे, या पैर पर भार सहि करिे में असमिघता  शरीर के घायि टहथसे में गनतषवचध का िुकसाि खुिे फ्रै क्चर में, त्वचा से हड्डी उभरी हुई होती है फ्रै क्चर के िक्षण
  16. 16. फ्रै क्चर में प्रािलमक उपचार रोगी को अिावश्यक रूप से थिािांतररत ि करें: रोगी को उस थिाि से िहीं हटाया जािा चाटहए जब तक कक खंडडत टहथसा स्थिर ि हो जाए या जब तक कक जीवि तत्काि खतरे में ि हो या चचककत्सा सहायता ि पहुंचे। ककसी भी रक्तस्राव को रोकें : यटद एक पट्टी, एक साफ कपड़े, या एक साफ कपड़े का उपयोग करके घाव पर रक्तस्राव, उत्िाि और दबाव डािते हैं।
  17. 17. फ्रै क्चर में प्रािलमक उपचार घायि क्षेत्र को स्थिर करें: यटद आपको संदेह है कक रोगी की हड्डी टूट गई है, तो उन्हें अभी भी यिासंभव ज्यों का त्यों रहिे में मदद करें। यटद आपको संदेह है कक रोगी की हाि या पैर की हड्डी टूट गई है, तो एक स्थप्िंट या स्थिंग का उपयोग करके क्षेत्र को स्थिर करें। स्थप्िंट िगाते समय हमें ध्याि रखिा चाटहए कक फ्रै क्चर के ऊपर और िीचे के जोड़ को स्थिर करिे के लिए स्थप्िंट काफी िंबा होिा चाटहए और पयाघप्त रूप से दृढ़ और चौड़ा होिा चाटहए। यह अच्छी तरह से गद्देदार होिा चाटहए ताकक त्वचा की चोट को रोका जा सके । यटद उचचत स्थप्िंट उपिब्ध िहीं है, तो हम ककसी भी उपिब्ध सामग्री जैसे कक छाता, वॉककं ग स्थटक, िकड़ी के टुकड़े या काडघबोडघ का उपयोग कर सकते हैं।
  18. 18. Splinting-
  19. 19. फ्रै क्चर में प्रािलमक उपचार क्षेत्र पर ठंडा िागू करें: एक बफघ के टुकड़े या बफघ के टुकड़े के बैग को कपड़े के टुकड़े में िपेटें और इसे एक बार में 10 लमिट के लिए घायि क्षेत्र पर िागू करें। उन्हें सदमे के लिए समझो: उन्हें एक आरामदायक स्थिनत में िािे में मदद करें, उन्हें आराम करिे के लिए प्रोत्साटहत करें, और उन्हें आश्वथत करें। उन्हें गमघ रखिे के लिए कं बि या कपड़ों से ढंक दें। पेशेवर मदद िें: 112 पर कॉि करें या पेशेवर देखभाि के लिए आपातकािीि षवभाग में जािे में मदद करें। क्िाइंट को स्जतिी जल्दी हो सके अथपताि में थिािांतररत ककया जािा चाटहए
  20. 20. फ्रै क्चर में प्रािलमक उपचार षवशेि मामिे में प्रािलमक चचककत्सा: यटद खोपड़ी खंडडत है ग्राहक को थिािांतररत िहीं ककया जािा चाटहए क्योंकक यह मस्थतष्क को िुकसाि पहुंचा सकता है। पररवहि करते समय खािे या पीिे के लिए कु छ भी ि दें और उसी स्थिनत को बिाए रखें।  ग्रीवा कशेरुकाओं के फ्रै क्चर में प्रािलमक चचककत्सा प्रदाि करते समय यह लसद्धांत भी िागू ककया जाता है।  यटद रीढ़ की हड्डी में फ्रै क्चर का संदेह है, तो ग्राहक को सपाट कठोर सतह की स्थिनत में रखा जािा चाटहए। और स्जतिी जल्दी हो सके अथपताि पहुंचाया जाए।
  By – SURESH KUMAR ( Nursing Tutor )

