11 Proven Ways to Promote NFTs for Bigger Profits

Jan. 30, 2022
Non-Fungible Tokens are taking the world by storm. They are a new way for artists and content creators to sell their items in the digital world. Just creating an NFT collection on a platform like OpenSea is not enough. You need to do more to promote your NFTs especially when you are just starting out. In this special report, we will show you 11 proven ways to promote your NFTs to give you the maximum chance of selling them at the price that you want.

  1. 1. LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER TO LEARN HOW TO PROMOTE YOUR NFTS FOR BIGGER PROFITS AND MAKE MONEY– DOWNLOAD THE FULL TRAINING BELOW! Click Here to Download the Full Training!
  2. 2. Non-Fungible Tokens are taking the world by storm. They are a new way for artists and content creators to sell their items in the digital world. NFT marketplaces like OpenSea get nearly 40 million visitors each month and they allow for the creation and listing of NFTs on their platform. Just creating an NFT collection on a platform like OpenSea is not enough. You need to do more to promote your NFTs especially when you are just starting out. In this special report we will show you 11 proven ways to promote your NFTs to give you the maximum chance of selling them at the price that you want. There are both free and paid ways to promote your NFTs and we recommend that you use a mixture of both methods. It is never usually a matter of “build it and they will come”. Yes, you may get some traction on a large marketplace like OpenSea, but by spreading the word further you can generate more interest and sell your NFTs for higher prices.
  3. 3. People buy NFTs based on emotion just as they do any other product or service. So, you need to tell potential buyers what is special about your NFTs and why they should invest in them. A lot of NFT creators fail to do this and then wonder why they are unable to sell their tokens. You can create a teaser for your NFT project. The aim here is to create intrigue and attract attention. If you add your teaser to some platforms, you are likely to attract any number of NFT collectors. Use your taser to provide initial details about your forthcoming NFT project so that potential buyers will be eager to learn more. A video is a good form of NFT teaser. Be sure to add this to sites like YouTube and social channels and to other websites where you know NFT collectors hang out. The bottom line here is that you need to provide potential buyers with a very good reason to purchase your NFTs.
  4. 4. This one is probably obvious but you need to do it nevertheless. People that are interested in collecting NFTs are likely to use certain social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. You need to be using the right social platforms and telling your audience about your latest NFT projects. It is not necessary to have a social profile for every platform. Nor is it necessary to have a large following on the platform initially. All social media platforms have a visual element these days and you must use this. Nobody is going to be interested in an NFT that they cannot see. Instagram is one of the most obvious social platforms for promoting NFTs because it is primarily a visual platform. The problem with Instagram is that you cannot have links to your NFTs in your posts if you do not have at least 10,000 followers. You can create a link in your bio. We recommend that you create a website showcasing your NFTs and link to this. Twitter is a good platform for NFT promotion. There are a number of NFT collectors already on Twitter and you can add links directly to your NFT listings in your tweets. You can add images of your NFTs in tweets now which is a real plus. Facebook has more users than all of the other social platforms so you are bound to find your target audience there. You can create a Facebook Page for your NFTs and regularly post about your new projects. With both Facebook and Instagram, you can create ads for your NFTs. This can work really well to increase your following and increase your reach on these social platforms. You can target specific people with your ads on these platforms to ensure that only the right users will see your ads. At the moment, social media ads are still relatively inexpensive.
  5. 5. NFTCalendar.io is a growing website that currently has around 250,000 monthly visitors. It is the first calendar that shows the best NFT drops from a number of different marketplaces. More and more NFT collectors are using NFTCalendar.io to discover exciting new NFT releases. It saves them having to hop from one NFT marketplace to another. You can join NFTCalendar.io for free and it will not take you long to add your NFT drop. There is a form that you will need to complete to provide details of your forthcoming drop. The following information is required:  Your NFT collection title  Details about you; the NFT creator  A description of your NFT project  An enticing visual for your NFT drop  The date and time of your NFT drop  The marketplace you are using for your NFT drop  The external link to your NFT drop Once you have provided your details a review team will look at it and if everything is OK then your NFT drop is added to the calendar. There is a growing community on this website and you can also use the site for NFT drops on Twitter and Instagram.
  6. 6. Some of the NFT marketplaces have a “featured drops” section where you can showcase your projects. There will be a fee to appear in this section but it can grab a lot of attention from the right people so it is well worth considering. You will need to do your homework here to see what NFT marketplaces off the featured drops service and which is best suited for your project. Each week there is a featured drop page on KnownOrigin and there are around 5 featured NFT projects together with a countdown to their release. With the MakersPlace marketplace they have a page where you can add your teaser video, images, descriptions and a countdown to release. Nifty Gateway has a schedule for upcoming featured drops each week and they also post this on their Twitter profile. Having a marketplace that will feature your NFT drop on their website and social media is ideal.
  7. 7. These days, it is easier than ever to create a website. If you do not currently have a website for your NFT projects then we strongly recommend that you create one. You will need your own domain name which you can obtain through a registrar such as Namecheap.com for around $10 a year. Use your name in the domain name or think of a good name such as bestnfts.com etc. There are many web hosting companies that will provide the necessary web space for your files for $5 to $15 a month. Choose a web host that offers unlimited bandwidth and storage space and also has a once-click WordPress installation app. You do not want your website to be hacked so choose a host that provides malware detection and removal as part of the deal. We recommend that you use the free WordPress blogging platform as the foundation for your website. There are many free and premium themes available to make your site look great. It is really easy to add new content to a WordPress website and you definitely need to create an “About” page that tells your back story. It is also a good idea to create new pages or posts for your planned NFT projects. Be sure to use enticing images, teaser videos and persuasive wording to create a buzz around your NFT drops. Create separate pages for each of your drops letting potential buyers know when and where and provide links to the marketplace from here.
  8. 8. There are a number of different NFT marketplaces around now and more and more will emerge in the near future. We recommend that you choose a single NFT niche so that you can become an expert and an authority in that niche. You need to get to know about the main NFT marketplaces. OpenSea is the largest and it is self-service and anything goes. Each month, OpenSea gets around 40 million visitors and this is growing. This all sounds very tempting, but OpenSea may not be the best place for your NFT drops. There is not much exclusivity with OpenSea. There are millions of NFTs available on this marketplace and they range in price from a few dollars to thousands of dollars. The key to knowing which marketplace to use is to really know your target audience. You need to know which NFT marketplaces that they spend most of their time on. If you are in a niche NFT market such as in-game assets or trading cards then there are niche marketplaces which are probably a better option than OpenSea. Several NFT marketplaces for specific games exist for example, and if the NBA is your thing, then there is a niche marketplace for this as well. When you are evaluating an NFT marketplace, take note of their market volume and their liquidity. NFT marketplaces charge listing fees and you need to be aware of these as well. You can expect to pay listing fees anywhere from 2.5% to 15%. It is important that you have an idea about the value of your NFTs so that you can calculate your profitability. Check the actual experience of each NFT marketplace that you are considering. Put yourself in the shoes of a buyer or collector and see if the platform provides the features that will be attractive to them. Also, check out the functionality of the platform for you as a creator and seller of NFTs.
  9. 9. When you are new to the NFT game, hosting a giveaway can be a great way to build awareness of who you are and the NFTs you create as well as driving engagement and growing your followers. You might be shocked at the prospect of giving away your NFTs for free, but this can be a very sound long-term strategy. Other NFT creators have used giveaways to good effect and use a number of their cheaper NFTs to build interest in their more expensive works. Social platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are ideal for NFT giveaways. To get the most from an NFT giveaway you need to plan everything. What is your aim with the NFT giveaway? Do you want to create a buzz or increase your followers (or both)? Be sure to include all of the necessary tools in your giveaway for maximum exposure such as sharing, tagging friends, adding comments and other engagement tactics. You need to launch your NFT giveaway around a week before you launch your drop so that you can create the necessary buzz and build anticipation for your launch. It is essential that you give your target audience sufficient time to understand your NFT project and spread the word. Make sure that you tag your NFT marketplace well in all of your giveaways. Your audience needs to know where they can buy your NFTs. Some NFT marketplaces will allow you to share your content on there as well.
  10. 10. You need to do everything that you can to get the word out about your NFT projects to your target audience. There are a number of community platforms where you can share information about your NFT projects such as Discord, Clubhouse, Reddit, Quora and some social platforms such as Twitter. Make it your business to identify the various channels available for your NFT niche and get busy joining and communicating with your target audience. One of the benefits of joining these communities is that they will be more than happy to share their opinion about your NFT projects. People would not be members of these communities of they were not NFT fans already. It is in your interest to join these communities (sometimes you will need an invitation from a community member) and demonstrate your passion for NFTs. With NFT forums you can start a thread to introduce yourself to the community. Do not use these channels just to blatantly promote your NFTs as you will not get the desired response. Share your back story with the community and explain why you are so passionate about your NFT niche. You need to earn the trust of an NFT community. A good way to do this is to ask their opinion about an NFT project that you have in mind. It is likely that the community will ask you questions and you need to respond to these quickly and in a professional manner. Engagement is key here and so is patience. It is possible to create new audiences for your NFT projects over time.
  11. 11. The major benefit of collaborating with influencers in the NFT world is that they usually have huge followings. Not only that, they can sway their followers to come around to their way of thinking. Influencers in NFT communities come in all shapes and sizes, so make it your business to identify them and weigh up the opportunities that collaborating with them would bring. Often, NFT creators can be significant influencers. This provides you with the opportunity to cross promote your NFT projects. You will tap into their following to begin with, and as your following grows you can influence them to check out the work of the artist that you are collaborating with. One collaboration idea that works well is to setup a themed series where each creator can leverage the existing followers of influencers to increase their followers. Bonding with NFT influencers should be a win-win situation and we recommend that you take advantage of this method to promote your NFTs.
  12. 12. Live events on platforms such as Facebook and Clubhouse can be a very effective way to engage and connect with potential buyers. It is easier to host a live event than you may think. If you have never done this before then it is natural to feel a little apprehensive about it, but the rewards can be amazing so always bear this in mind. Engagement is the secret to a successful live event. You audience wants to be able to interact with you and ask questions. Be sure to provide them with this opportunity with your live events. Come up with a good back story and be sure to share this on your live event. People like to know how you got started with NFTs and why you are so passionate about them. Like most things in life, you will get the best results from your live event if you plan them in advance. You need to come up with an enticing title for your event and let your target audience know where and when you will host it. A good tactic is to ask your audience to submit their questions prior to the event to ensure that you cover them. Start off with around 15 questions that your audience have submitted and provide the best answers that you can to demonstrate your authority and expertise. Thank all of your audience members that provided the questions in advance. You do not want your live events to go on too long as this will be boring for your audience. There are no fixed rules here. Aim for a live event that will last between 30 and 45 minutes as a good guide. Always include a question-and-answer session with your live events. It is essential that your audience has the opportunity to ask you questions during the live event. Taking questions on the fly is not usually the best way to do this. To increase the number of people that attend your live events, you could offer an incentive such as giving away some of your NFTs. Live events are a great way for you to really build a community and a following for your NFT niche.
  13. 13. If you are not creating videos for your NFT projects then you are missing out on some serious traffic. People like to watch videos a lot and it is the reason why YouTube is the second largest website on the planet. YouTube is also the second largest search engine as well. Of course, YouTube is not the only game in town but it certainly a platform that you need to use. Videos are popular on platforms like Facebook as well. You can create a YouTube channel to communicate your ideas to your target audience. Add videos about your upcoming NFT projects and also create some videos with “behind the scenes” footage that shows you at work creating your NFTs. Podcasts for NFTs are becoming increasingly popular. You can approach podcast owners and request that you be included in them as a guest speaker. Interviews with NFT creators are really popular and it is a great way to showcase your work. You can also create your own podcast about NFTs. Invite experts to speak on your podcasts and provide valuable information to your target audience. Make sure that you use a quality microphone for your podcasts and use a high-quality camera and editing tools for your videos as well. It will take time to create videos and podcasts so you need to think long-term here. Both of these are great ways to connect with new audiences and attract more collectors to your NFT projects. They will also add to your credibility in the market. People are always attracted by experts and you can use both videos and podcasts to demonstrate your expertise.
  14. 14. We have provided you with 11 proven ways to promote your NFT projects. It is simply not enough to just list your NFTs and hope for the best. Over time you can use all of these methods to make a name for yourself in the NFT market. By spreading the word about who you are and why you are passionate about NFTs, you will increase your following in the market and make more sales at higher prices. So, start implementing these proven promotional tactics today. NB: Don’t forget to pick up the limited special offer to help you learn how to promote your NFTs for Bigger Profits and Make real money with them. Here’s what you can expect to learn inside: What are Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)? How NFTs Work The Benefits of NFTs How to create NFTs How to Choose an NFT Marketplace Proven Tips for Selling your NFTs NFT Mistakes that you Must Avoid Investing in NFTs and Flipping for Profit

