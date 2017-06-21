DIAGNÓSTICO DE LA INSTALACIÓN ELÉCTRICA EN OPERACIÓN La instalación eléctrica en general y sus componentes en particular, ...
- Cuando algún componente (o todos) ha perdido condición de seguridad, la sustitución puede ser parcial o total. ¿Cuándo s...
La revisión de la instalación eléctrica en operación y la emisión de su diagnóstico debe responder a un procedimiento que ...
Resumen ejecutivo: Diagnóstico de la Instalación Eléctrica en Operación, (ICA-Procobre, Jun. 2017)

Resumen ejecutivo de la presentación de ICA-Procobre, Jun. 2017: Diagnóstico de la Instalación Eléctrica en Operación

  1. 1. DIAGNÓSTICO DE LA INSTALACIÓN ELÉCTRICA EN OPERACIÓN La instalación eléctrica en general y sus componentes en particular, pierden condiciones de seguridad en su operación por variables como: • Intensidad de uso. • Condiciones atmosféricas. • Calidad de los materiales empleados. • Calidad de la mano de obra de instalación. • Accidentes eléctricos y mecánicos. • Mano de obra de mantenimiento. La instalación eléctrica con desviaciones de diseño, errores de construcción, mal mantenida, olvidada o con elementos deteriorados por tiempo o uso la convierten en una amenaza para sus usuarios, su contenido y el inmueble, es necesario: 1. Corregir desviaciones de diseño o construcción. 2. Restituir la condición original de seguridad: Sustituir elementos que han perdido seguridad o están dañados. Deseable: 3. Incrementar su seguridad: Actualizar por modificaciones normativas o nuevos desarrollos tecnológicos. La instalación o alguna sección puede representar un peligro, no ser eficiente, o cumplir su propósito inicial. Nuevos desarrollos tecnológicos y modificaciones a la normatividad sitúan a instalaciones antiguas a ser menos seguras, comparativamente, con otras de reciente construcción, se pueden realizar los siguientes cuestionamientos: ¿Cuánto dura la Instalación eléctrica, sus componentes? - Depende principalmente de la intensidad de su uso y las condiciones de operación, no todos los componentes tienen el mismo tiempo de vida. ¿Cómo sé que ya no es segura? - Es necesario realizar una inspección y emitir un diagnóstico. ¿Cuándo debo sustituirla? Pérdida de seguridad por mano de obra poco calificada Pérdida de seguridad por condición atmosférica
  2. 2. - Cuando algún componente (o todos) ha perdido condición de seguridad, la sustitución puede ser parcial o total. ¿Cuándo sé que ya no es útil? - Cuando ya no cumple la función inicial de su construcción. ¿Qué se debe hacer con los componentes retirados? - Destruirlos para que no puedan ser reutilizados, el reciclaje no significa ubicarlo en otra instalación. Revisión de la instalación eléctrica Es un proceso para determinar que la instalación es segura en su operación y cumple la función inicial de diseño. La revisión obliga a la emisión de un diagnóstico donde se indica el estado en que se encuentra la instalación en general y sus componentes en particular, para realizar acciones de mantenimiento o de actualización, siempre de acuerdo a un procedimiento establecido en una norma o reglamento, como pudieran ser: NOM-002-STPS1 , Condiciones de Seguridad y protección contra incendios en centros de trabajo, que establece:. Componentes mínimos a revisar: a) Tableros de distribución; b) Conductores; c) Canalizaciones; d) Cajas de conexiones; e) Contactos; f) Interruptores; g) Luminarias; h) Protecciones,…, y i) Puesta a tierra... 7.5.1 Este programa deberá ser elaborado y aplicado por personal previamente capacitado y autorizado… 7.5.3 Si se encontrara… daño o deterioro en las instalaciones eléctricas, se someterán al mantenimiento correspondiente por personal capacitado para tal fin, de conformidad con lo dispuesto por la NOM-029-STPS-2011... NOM-029-STPS-20112 , Mantenimiento a las instalaciones eléctricas en los centros de trabajo – Condiciones de seguridad 1. Objetivo Establecer las condiciones de seguridad para la realización de actividades de mantenimiento…, a fin de evitar accidentes al personal responsable de llevarlas a cabo y a personas ajenas a dichas actividades que pudieran estar expuestas. 1 Norma de observancia obligatoria en México, relacionada a Centros de Trabajo, puede ser referente para edificaciones de vivienda y rurales 2 Norma de observancia obligatoria en México, esta relacionada a Centros de Trabajo, puede ser referente para edificaciones de vivienda y rurales Foto: Electricistas de los buenos Las acciones de mantenimiento deben ser procesos que puedan ser repetidos, supervisados e inspeccionados
  3. 3. La revisión de la instalación eléctrica en operación y la emisión de su diagnóstico debe responder a un procedimiento que pueda ser seguido como guía en sus acciones como lo establecido en la norma: NMX-J-ANCE-604-2016, Métodos de diagnóstico y reacondicionamiento de instalaciones eléctricas en operación. Establece requisitos para los métodos de diagnóstico, evaluación y reacondicionamiento de una instalación eléctrica en operación y establece las especificaciones para la evaluación de los materiales y el equipo que la constituyen para identificar condiciones peligrosas, de deterioro físico, mala utilización y en general aquellas que ponen en riesgo la vida de las personas y los bienes. Proporciona características para la revisión y emisión del diagnóstico, los métodos de medición y la evaluación de la instalación. CONCLUSIÓN La instalación eléctrica está sometida a factores internos y externos que la degradan y que pueden someter a su usuario a riesgos innecesarios. Las revisiones y acciones de verificación de su estado debe ser por un procedimiento que pueda ser repetitivo y supervisado. “Diseño del sistema pararrayos”, fue elaborada por Soluciones Integrales en Alta Tecnología en colaboración con Procobre Centro Mexicano de Promoción del cobre A.C., con el propósito de difundir y diseminar diferentes aspectos relacionados con ventajas y beneficios para quienes adopten o implementen las recomendaciones aquí expuestas. Ha sido preparado y revisado por personas conocedoras del tema, sin embargo, el Centro Mexicano de Promoción del Cobre y otros organismos participantes no se responsabilizan de su aplicación ni de la profundidad en relación al contenido aquí expuesto, ni por cualquier daño directo, incidental o consecuencial que pueda derivarse del uso de la información o de los datos aquí contenidos.

