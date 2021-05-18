Successfully reported this slideshow.
LMCP2502 PENGANGKUTAN BANDAR SESI 2020/2021 SEM 2 TUGASAN 9 MUHAMMAD ZUHAIR BIN AZMAN A169618
JALAN TUN RAZAK, KUALA LUMPUR • JALAN TUN RAZAK, KUALA LUMPUR sangat terkenal dengan kesesakan lalu lintas yang disebabkan...
KES SINAR HARIAN ONLINE (22 JANUARI 2019) • Sebanyak 10 laluan utama di ibu negara dikenal pasti sebagai lokasi ‘hot spot’...
LANGKAH PENYELESAIAN Menyediakan lorong atau laluan khas kepada pemandu motosikal di Jalan Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur. • Hal ...
Membina jambatan bertingkat • Pembinaan jalan secara jambatan bertingkat terutamanya di jalan yang mempunyai bilangan kend...
Meningkatkan pengeluaran saman • Badan atau pihak berkuasa bolehlah memperbanyakkan pengeluaran saman kepada pengguna jala...
Menggalakkan penggunaan pengangkutan awam • Pihak berkuasa disarankan untuk menggalakkan dan memperbanyakkan hebahan kepad...
TERIMA KASIH
  1. 1. LMCP2502 PENGANGKUTAN BANDAR SESI 2020/2021 SEM 2 TUGASAN 9 MUHAMMAD ZUHAIR BIN AZMAN A169618
  2. 2. JALAN TUN RAZAK, KUALA LUMPUR • JALAN TUN RAZAK, KUALA LUMPUR sangat terkenal dengan kesesakan lalu lintas yang disebabkan oleh bilangan kenderaan yang terlalu banyak. • Ia juga merupakan jalan utama untuk menuju ke kawasan perindustiran dan sector pekerjaan yang besar di Malaysia. • Jalan ini tidak lekang daripada padat terutamanya pada waktu kemuncak iaitu pagi dan juga petang ketika masuk dan balik daripada kerja. • Kepadatan kereta yang banyak pada waktu puncak telah menyebabkan berlakunya kemalangan. • Ditambah lagi dengan cuaca hujan yang menyebabkan lantai basah dan licin memudahkan berlakunya kemalangan jalan raya. • Sambutan perayaan juga merupakan salah satu faktor yang meningkatkan kadar kemalangan jalan raya di kawasan ini.
  3. 3. KES SINAR HARIAN ONLINE (22 JANUARI 2019) • Sebanyak 10 laluan utama di ibu negara dikenal pasti sebagai lokasi ‘hot spot’ yang kerap berlaku kemalangan. Ia terdiri daripada Jalan Kepong, Jalan Cheras, Jalan Ipoh, Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Kuching, Jalan Ampang, Jalan Klang Lama, Jalan Duta dan Jalan Sungai Besi. • Ketua Polis Kuala Lumpur, Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim, berkata, lokasi itu berdasarkan statistik dan kajian terhadap kes kemalangan yang direkodkan sepanjang Ops Selamat tahun lalu. • Menurutnya, susulan itu tumpuan akan diberikan pada jalan-jalan berkenaan dalam usaha memastikan kemalangan dapat dikurangkan. • “Jalan-jalan ini merupakan antara jalan yang mempunyai jumlah kenderaan yang banyak seperti Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Kuching, Jalan Sungai Besi dan Jalan Klang Lama. Jadi kadar kemalangan yang berlaku adalah tinggi.
  4. 4. LANGKAH PENYELESAIAN Menyediakan lorong atau laluan khas kepada pemandu motosikal di Jalan Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur. • Hal ini demikian kerana, keadaan yang sesak membuatkan banyak pemandu motosikal menggunakan jalan pintas untuk dengan memotong laluan di celah-celah kenderaan (kereta) untuk mempercepatkan perjalanan. • Senario inilah yang menyebabkan berlakunya peningkatan terhadap kemalangan jalan raya melibatkan pengguna motosikal.
  5. 5. Membina jambatan bertingkat • Pembinaan jalan secara jambatan bertingkat terutamanya di jalan yang mempunyai bilangan kenderaan yang banyak akan mengurangkan masalah kesesakan jalan raya yang kebanyakan membawa kepada kemalangan jalan raya. • Jambatan bertingkat bertujuan atau berfungsi sebagai jalan alternative bagi mengelakkan daripada berlakunya kesesakan jalan raya.
  6. 6. Meningkatkan pengeluaran saman • Badan atau pihak berkuasa bolehlah memperbanyakkan pengeluaran saman kepada pengguna jalan raya yang tidak mematuhi undang- undang jalan raya yang boleh mencetuskan kemalangan daripada berlaku. • Ia akan memberi tumpuan kepada kesalahan trafik melibatkan kesalahan pandu laju, penggunaan telefon bimbit, penyalahgunaan lorong kecemasan, memotong barisan dan melanggar lampu isyarat. • Hal ini bertujuan untuk memberi kesedaran kepada masyarakat supaya dapat mematuhi undang-undang jalan raya untuk mengekang daripada terjadinya kemalangan.
  7. 7. Menggalakkan penggunaan pengangkutan awam • Pihak berkuasa disarankan untuk menggalakkan dan memperbanyakkan hebahan kepada masyarakat terhadap penggunaan pengangkutan awam yang memberi kemudahan kepada penduduk setempat serta mengelakkan daripada berlakunya kesesakan jalan raya yang mampu membawa kepada kemalangan. • Pengangkutan awam seperti bas, MRT, kereta api dan banyak lagi ini juga perlu diperbanyakkan lagi di kawasan-kawasan seperti ini supaya rakyat sejagat lebih mudah dan cakna tentang keselamatan jalan raya.
  8. 8. TERIMA KASIH

