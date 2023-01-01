Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 01, 2023
MPlan Format Sept2022.pptx

  1. 1. Name of Company / Product For: Sir Mohd Hisham Bin Hashim Team No: Date: (Presentation Date) Insert Company Logo or Product image here. (NO UniKL Logo Please) 1 Note – Company MUST be an SME, startup capital must be less than RM100k. It can either be online, retail outlet, reseller, dropship. No factory please. Assembly yes!
  2. 2. Agenda No Agenda Presenter 1.0 Executive Summary (name) 2.0 Situational Analysis 3.0 Market Planning 4.0 Financial Modelling For Marketing Strategy 5.0 Control 2
  3. 3. 1.0 Executive Summary 1.1 Company Background 1.2 Company Ownership (who are the owner of the company) 1.3 Area of Operation 1.4 Product / Service Offering 1.5 Company’s Value Proposition 1.6 Mission, Vision and Values 3
  4. 4. 1.1 Company Background Background of the company from beginning to current (highlight 3 unique historical background) 4
  5. 5. 1.2 Company Owners Indicate the percentage of ownership in the company Mirjam Nilsson COO Victoria Lindqvist COB Alexander Martensson CFO Angelica Astrom Head of Operations Mira Karlsson Head of Technical Flora Berggren Creative Director 5
  6. 6. 1.3 Area of Operation Which market the company is currently serving or intend to serve (example Setiawangsa) . Please put an image using Google Street of your company position. Use Google Map to show your address. 6
  7. 7. 1.4 Product / Service Offering Describe in detail what is your company product or service offering. (Please read Chapter 13 if you are not sure) 7
  8. 8. 1.5 Company’s Value Proposition Value is quality, price and service. What Value proposition (or benefits) you want to offer to your customer. 8
  9. 9. 1.6 Mission, Vision & Values 9
  10. 10. 2.0 Situational Analysis 2.1 Macro – Environment Analysis 2.2 Market Analysis 2.3 Consumer Analysis 2.4 Competitor Analysis 2.5 Internal Analysis 10
  11. 11. 2.1 Macro environment analysis 2.1.1 Macro-Environment Analysis (PESTEL) 2.1.2 Macro-Environment Analysis (Supply Chain) 2.1.3 Macro-Environment Analysis (Stakeholders & Evaluation of Relations)
  12. 12. 2.1.1 Macro-Environment Analysis (PESTEL)
  13. 13. 2.1.2 Macro-Environment Analysis (Supply Chain)
  14. 14. 2.1.3 Macro-Environment Analysis (Stakeholders & Evaluation of Relations)
  15. 15. 2.2 Market analysis 2.2.1 Market Definition 2.2.2 Five Forces Analysis 2.2.3 Market Structure 2.2.4 Market Size 2.2.5 Market Segmentation 2.2.6 Market Trend (Key Market Drivers) 2.2.7 Market Growth
  16. 16. 2.2.1 Market Definition
  17. 17. 2.2.2 Five Forces Analysis
  18. 18. 2.2.3 Market Structure
  19. 19. 2.2.4 Market Size
  20. 20. 2.2.5 Market Segmentation Demographic (use 2 best) – example Gender, Age, ethnic, income Behavioral (use 2 best) – example usage rate or user status or buyer readiness stage Geographic (use 2 best) – country, state, city, kampung 20
  21. 21. 2.2.6 Market Trend (Key Market Drivers)
  22. 22. 2.2.7 Market Growth
  23. 23. 2.3 Consumer analysis 2.3.1 Buyer Decision Process 2.3.2 Buyer’s Journey 2.3.3 Understanding Customer Needs 2.3.4 Target Group 2.3.5 Customer Segmentation 2.3.6 Customer Satisfaction
  24. 24. 2.3.1 Buyer Decision Process
  25. 25. 2.3.2 Buyer’s Journey
  26. 26. 2.3.3 Understanding Customer Needs 26
  27. 27. 2.3.4 Target Group 27
  28. 28. 2.3.5 Customer Segmentation 28
  29. 29. 2.3.6 Customer Satisfaction 29
  30. 30. 2.4 Competitor Analysis 2.4.1 Market Competition Analysis 2.4.2 Competitor Market Attractiveness & Market Share
  31. 31. 2.4.1 Market Competition Analysis Competitive Analysis (Spider Web) – please use the excel file Competitor Analysis SpiderWeb.xlsx Explain your company position against the competitor 31
  32. 32. 2.4.2 Competitor Market Attractiveness & Market Share 32
  33. 33. 2.5 Internal analysis 2.5.1 Corporate Culture 2.5.2 Corporate Structure 2.5.3 Key Performance Indicators 2.5.4 Resources Analysis 2.5.5 Potential Analysis 2.5.6 Capacity Analysis 2.5.7 Competitive Advantages 2.5.8 Development Competence 2.5.9 SWOT Analysis 2.5.10 SWOT Analysis Escalation
  34. 34. 2.5.1 Corporate Culture
  35. 35. Corporate Structure Ahmad Amirun Fitri Bin Abu Zaimah CEO, Owner of the company Muhd Iqbal Bin Mat Rapi Head of marketing, staff Mohd Hafizuddin Bin Mohd Hanafiah Head of research & development, staff Nazrulhafiz Bin Zahudin Head of human resource, staff Mohd Shahidi Nasri Bin Mohd Soffi Head of financial, staff 35
  36. 36. 2.5.3 Key Performance Indicators 36
  37. 37. 2.5.4 Resources Analysis 37
  38. 38. 2.5.5 Potential Analysis 38
  39. 39. 2.5.6 Capacity Analysis 39
  40. 40. 2.5.6 Capacity Analysis (cont.) 40
  41. 41. 2.5.7 Competitive Advantages 41
  42. 42. 2.5.8 Development Competence 42
  43. 43. 2.5.9 SWOT Analysis Strength internal capabilities that may help a company reach it objectives Weakness Internal limitations that may interfere with a company ability it achieve obj Opportunity external factors that the company may able to exploit to its advantage Threat Current and emerging external factors that may challenge the company performance 43
  44. 44. 2.5.9 SWOT Analysis EXAMPLE 44
  45. 45. 2.5.10 SWOT Analysis Escalation SWOT Analysis Escalation using: 2.5.10.1 External Factor Evaluation (EFE) Matrix 2.5.10.2 Internal Factor Evaluation (IFE) Matrix 45
  46. 46. 2.5.10.1 External Factor Evaluation (EFE) Matrix Factor Key External Factor Weight Rating Weighted Score Comments Opportunities O1 0.1 3 0.3 O2 0.2 2 0.4 O3 0.3 2 0.6 Threats T1 0.1 2 0.2 T2 0.3 3 0.9 Total Score 1.00 2.4 External Factor Evaluation (EFE) Matrix The company weighted score is 2.4 out of maximum of 4.00. The score 2.4 is slightly above average and there are alot of room for improvements (A) Weightage: Range from 0.0 (not important) to 1.0 (very important). (B) Rating: Effective response factor 4=Response Is Superior, 3=Response is Above Average, 2=Response Is Average & 1=Response Is Poor Total must be 1.00 (Jumlah sini MESTI 1.00) 46
  47. 47. Factor Key Internal Factors Weight Rating Weighted Score Comments Strengths S1 0.20 3 0.6 S2 0.02 3 0.06 S3 0.02 2 0.03 S4 0.01 3 0.03 S5 0.10 3 0.3 S6 0.02 3 0.06 S7 0.20 2 0.4 S8 0.20 3 0.6 Weakness W1 0.10 3 0.3 W2 0.10 2 0.2 W3 0.01 2 0.02 W4 0.01 2 0.02 W5 0.02 2 0.03 Total Score 1.00 2.65 Internal Factor Evaluation (IFE) Matrix The company weighted score is 2.65 out of maximum of 4.00. The score 2.65 is slightly above average. 2.5.10.2 Internal Factor Evaluation (IFE) Matrix (A) Weightage: Range from 0.0 (not important) to 1.0 (very important). (B) Rating: Effective response factor 4=Response Is Superior, 3=Response is Above Average, 2=Response Is Average & 1=Response Is Poor Total must be 1.00 (Jumlah sini MESTI 1.00) 47
  48. 48. 3.0 Market Planning 3.1 Corporate Goals & Objectives 3.2 Market Research 3.3 Market Strategy 48
  49. 49. 3.1.1 Corporate Goal 49
  50. 50. 3.1.2 Objectives 50
  51. 51. 3.2 Market research 3.2.1 Parameters 3.2.2 Action Plan
  52. 52. 3.2.1 Parameters 52
  53. 53. 3.2.2 Action Plan 53
  54. 54. 3.3 Market Strategy 3.3.1 Competition Strategy (Porter) 3.3.2 Growth Strategy (ANSOFF) 3.3.3 Marketing Mix (7P’s)
  55. 55. 3.3.1 Competition Strategy (Porter) 55
  56. 56. 3.3.2 Growth Strategy (ANSOFF) 56
  57. 57. 3.3.3 Marketing Mix (7P’s) 57
  58. 58. 3.4 Product / Service Strategy 3.4.1 Pricing Strategy (Chapter 16) 3.4.2 Product Strategy 3.4.3 Lead Generation Plan 3.4.4 Channel Strategy 3.4.5 Market Entry 58
  59. 59. 3.4.1.1 Price Policy Objectives 59
  60. 60. 3.4.1.2 Pricing Method Pricing Method (used by your Team – read chapter on pricing if you are not sure) o Mark up pricing o Target return pricing o Perceived value pricing 60
  61. 61. 3.4.1.3 Price Strategy 61
  62. 62. 3.4.1.4 Payment Methods 62
  63. 63. 3.4.2 Product Strategy (PLC) Where is you company product / service at the PLC stage? – Only ONE position. 63
  64. 64. 3.4.2.1 Product Life Cycle – Characteristics & Marketing Objectives (Please use only ONE (SATU), intro or growth or maturity or decline) Source: Philip Kotler and Kevin Lane Keller, Marketing Management, 14th ed. (Upper Saddle River, NJ: Prentice Hall, 2012), p. 317. © 2012. Printed and Electronically reproduced by permission of Pearson Education, Inc., Upper Saddle River, New Jersey. 64
  65. 65. 3.4.2.2 Product Life Cycle – Strategies (Please use only ONE (SATU), intro or growth or maturity of decline – same as the previous slide) Source: Philip Kotler and Kevin Lane Keller, Marketing Management, 14th ed. (Upper Saddle River, NJ: Prentice Hall, 2012), p. 317. © 2012. Printed and Electronically reproduced by permission of Pearson Education, Inc., Upper Saddle River, New Jersey. 65
  66. 66. 3.4.2.3 Differentiation Strategy (Chapter 13) o Form o Features o Performance o Quality 66
  67. 67. 3.4.2.4 Product Innovation Strategy What unique innovation that come along with your product / service. Note – Innovation can happen at (example) packaging, unique processing, distribution method, inventory systems. 67
  68. 68. 3.4.2.5 Packaging Strategy What unique packaging strategy used to create the appeal for your product / service 68
  69. 69. 3.4.3 Lead Generation Plan 3.4.3.1 Advertising & Promotion (Show one Advertising in One of the local Newspaper) 3.4.3.2 Social Media Tools o Blog o Social Networking ( Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApps) Show at least ONE social media application of your company & products) 3.4.3.3 Internet / Website 69 PLEASE SHOW YOUR WEBSITE OR FACEBAOOK ACCOUNT
  70. 70. 70 3.4.3.2 Social Media Estimates
  71. 71. 71 3.4.3.3 Internet / Website Estimate
  72. 72. 3.4.4 Channel Strategy (Chapter 17) 72 Which channel use by your Company in Channel Strategy Estimate
  73. 73. 73
  74. 74. 3.4.5 Market Entry (choose 1) 74
  75. 75. 4.0 Financial Strategy 4.1 Financial Objectives 4.2 Funding Category 4.3 Key Components of Financial Forecast 75
  76. 76. 4.1 Financial Objectives Example – To reduce cost, to increase margins ect ect. 76 Don’t forget to explain customer payment system, i.e. how customer make their payment to your company after purchasing
  77. 77. 4.2 Funding Category Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Fund Category Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Fund Category $82,00 0 $32,00 0 $14,00 0 $12,00 0 Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Fund Category Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Fund Category 77
  78. 78. 4.3 Key Components of Financial Forecast 4.3.1 Key Input 4.3.2 R&C 12 Month 4.3.3 R&C 10 Years 4.3.4 CF Analysis 12 Months 4.3.5 CF Analysis 10 Years 4.3.6 P&L 12 Month 4.3.7 P&L 10 Years 4.3.8 BS 10 Years 4.3.9 Financial Performance – 10 years 4.3.10Financial Performance (Graph) 4.3.11Breakeven Analysis 78
  79. 79. 4.3.1 Key Input 79
  80. 80. 4.3.2Revenue & Cost Forecast 12 months. 80
  81. 81. 4.3.3Revenue & Cost Forecast 10 years 81
  82. 82. 4.3.4 Cash Flow Analysis 12 months 82
  83. 83. 4.3.5 Cash Flow Analysis 10 years 83
  84. 84. 4.3.6 Profit & Loss 12 months. 84
  85. 85. 4.3.7 Profit & Loss 10 years 85
  86. 86. 4.3.8 Balance Sheet 10 years 86
  87. 87. 4.3.9 Financial Performance – 10 years Financial Ratio Analysis 87
  88. 88. 4.3.10 Financial Performance (Graph) 88
  89. 89. 4.3.11 Break Even Analysis 89 I want to see this !
  90. 90. 5.0 Control 5.1 Marketing Organization 5.2 Implementation Plan 5.3 Contingency Planning 90
  91. 91. 5.1.1 Overall Organization Overall Company (The Company Overall Organizational Chart) This include not only marketing. Production & operation, Finance & Acc, Logistics & Supply chain, Retail, North Division, South Division, East & West ect, ect. 91
  92. 92. 5.1.2 Marketing Department OC Just the Marketing Division, Section or Unit OC and explain the role of each sections and the functions of each of the employee. (example of sections) Promotion & Advertising Section Event Management Section Online back room operation Section Call center Distribution and online 92
  93. 93. 5.2 Implementation 5.2.1 Scenario analysis 5.2.2 Tactics used 5.2.3 Milestone 5.2.4 Critical Path 93
  94. 94. 5.2.1 Scenario Analysis 94
  95. 95. 5.2.2 Tactics 95
  96. 96. 5.2.3 Milestone 96
  97. 97. 5.2.4 Critical Path 97 All TASK in Critical MUST be the same task in Milestone
  98. 98. 5.3 Contingency planning 5.3.1 Best Case Scenario 5.3.2 Worst Case Scenario Please Use “Fishbone” Technique to explain both Scenario. The contingency plan must relate to the mile stone (Implementation Plan (5.2.4). Worst case scenario (if the plan did not happen, what bad things can happens to the company – minimum 3) Best case scenario (if everything go according to plan or well above planning – minimum 3) 98
  99. 99. 5.3.1 Best Case Senario (From Milestone Task) Effect 1 Effect 2 Effect 1 Effect 2 Effect 1 Effect 2 Effect 2 Effect 2 Effect 1 Effect 1 Task 1 Task 2 Task 3 Task 4 Task 5 99
  100. 100. 5.3.2 Worst Case Senario (From Milestone Task) Effect 1 Effect 2 Effect 1 Effect 2 Effect 1 Effect 2 Effect 2 Effect 2 Effect 1 Effect 1 Task 1 Task 2 Task 3 Task 4 Task 5 100
  101. 101. Q & A Thank You 101

×