MPlan Format Sept2022.pptx

A competitive landscape is a business analysis method that identifies direct or indirect competitors to help comprehend their mission, vision, core values, niche market, strengths, and weaknesses. Based on the volatile nature of the business world, where companies represent competition to others, this analysis helps to establish a new mindset that facilitates the creation of strategic competitiveness.



Having the right information about the target market, competitors and potential customers are extremely important to the company's continuity and strength which increases its chances of success. For startups, in particular, it is essential to meet the needs of the fast-paced market.



Whether your company is a startup or you have a lot of work experience, gaining a comprehensive view of the current market and understanding competitors and what they are doing is crucial to your company's long-term success. Conducting a competitive landscape analysis gives you an opportunity to look at your competitors critically of their marketing efforts and will provide you with some ideas that can be used to make your startup's marketing strategy effective.