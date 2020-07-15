Lp class-ix higher-math_2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Teacher: M. Shafiul Haque Lesson No.: 1 Subject: Higher Mathematics Time : 40 Mins Class : Nine Section : Portia Topic : Set, Universal Set,Subset, Complementary Set, Power Set : Chapter-1 Items Activities Time Introduction  Welcome Greetings  A concise discussion on the introduction of the syllabus of Higher Mathematics for class nine  Declaration of the topic 8 Mins Discussion /Practice  Power Set  Subset  Complementary Set  Universal Set  Examples  Mathematical Problems 22 Mins Assesment & H.W  Assessment by written or oral questions  H.W: Activity (Pg no: 4 & 5) 10 Mins
  2. 2. Teacher: M. Shafiul Haque Lesson No.: 2 Subject: Higher Mathematics Time : 40 Mins Class : Nine Section : Portia Topic : Union, intersection and difference of sets : Chapter-1 Items Activities Time Introduction  Welcome Greetings  A concise discussion on the previous class  Declaration of the topic 8 Mins Discussion /Practice  Union of Sets  Intersection of Sets  Difference of Sets  Examples  Mathematical Problems 22 Mins Assesment & H.W  Assessment by written or oral questions  H.W: Q. No. 16 (Ex-1.1) (Pg no: 21) 10 Mins
  3. 3. Teacher: M. Shafiul Haque Lesson No.: 3 Subject: Higher Mathematics Time : 40 Mins Class : Nine Section : Portia Topic : Properties of set operations: Chapter-1 Items Activities Time Introduction  Welcome Greetings  A concise discussion on the previous class  Declaration of the topic 8 Mins Discussion /Practice  Commutative Law  Associative Law  Distributive Law  De Morgan’s Law  Mathematical Problems 22 Mins Assesment & H.W  Assessment by written or oral questions  H.W: Activity (Pg no: 9) 10 Mins
  4. 4. Teacher: M. Shafiul Haque Lesson No.: 4 Subject: Higher Mathematics Time : 40 Mins Class : Nine Section : Portia Topic : Disjoint sets, Cartesian Product Set & Interval: Chapter-1 Items Activities Time Introduction  Welcome Greetings  A concise discussion on the previous class  Declaration of the topic 8 Mins Discussion /Practice  Disjoint Set  Cartesian Product Set  Interval  Examples  Mathematical Problems 22 Mins Assesment & H.W  Assessment by written or oral questions  H.W: Q. No. 10 & 11 (Ex-1.1) (Pg no: 21) 10 Mins
  5. 5. Teacher: M. Shafiul Haque Lesson No.: 5 Subject: Higher Mathematics Time : 40 Mins Class : Nine Section : Portia Topic : Equivalent sets, finite & infinite set: Chapter-1 Items Activities Time Introduction  Welcome Greetings  A concise discussion on the previous class  Declaration of the topic 8 Mins Discussion /Practice  Equivalent Set  Finite and Infinite Sets  Examples  Mathematical Problems 22 Mins Assesment & H.W  Assessment by written or oral questions  H.W: Q. No. 12 & 13 (Ex-1.1) (Pg no: 21) 10 Mins
  6. 6. Teacher: M. Shafiul Haque Lesson No.: 6 Subject: Higher Mathematics Time : 40 Mins Class : Nine Section : Portia Topic : Power set of union of sets: Chapter-1 Items Activities Time Introduction  Welcome Greetings  A concise discussion on the previous class  Declaration of the topic 8 Mins Discussion /Practice  Proposition: If A and B disjoint finite set to each other, then n(AUB) = n(A) + n(B)  Proposition: For any finite set A and B, n(AUB) = n(A) + n(B) - n(A∩B)  Mathematical Problems 22 Mins Assesment & H.W  Assessment by written or oral questions  H.W: Q. No. 15& 19 (Ex-1.1) (Pg no: 21& 22) 10 Mins
  7. 7. Teacher: M. Shafiul Haque Lesson No.: 7 Subject: Higher Mathematics Time : 40 Mins Class : Nine Section : Portia Topic : Set in Solving Real-Life Problems: Chapter-1 Items Activities Time Introduction  Welcome Greetings  A concise discussion on the previous class  Declaration of the topic 8 Mins Discussion /Practice  Examples  Mathematical Problems 22 Mins Assesment & H.W  Assessment by written or oral questions  H.W: Q. No. 25 & 27 (Ex-1.1) (Pg no: 23 & 24) 10 Mins
  8. 8. Teacher: M. Shafiul Haque Lesson No.: 8 Subject: Higher Mathematics Time : 40 Mins Class : Nine Section : Portia Topic : Relation and function: Chapter-1 Items Activities Time Introduction  Welcome Greetings  A concise discussion on the previous class  Declaration of the topic 8 Mins Discussion /Practice  Relation  Function  Examples  Mathematical Problems 22 Mins Assesment & H.W  Assessment by written or oral questions  H.W: Q. No. 8(ii) (Ex-1.2) (Pg no: 38) 10 Mins
  9. 9. Teacher: M. Shafiul Haque Lesson No.: 9 Subject: Higher Mathematics Time : 40 Mins Class : Nine Section : Portia Topic : Domain and range of functions: Chapter-1 Items Activities Time Introduction  Welcome Greetings  A concise discussion on the previous class  Declaration of the topic 8 Mins Discussion /Practice  Domain  Codomain  Range  Examples  Mathematical Problems 22 Mins Assesment & H.W  Assessment by written or oral questions  H.W: Q. No. 8(i) (Ex-1.2) (Pg no: 38) 10 Mins
  10. 10. Teacher: M. Shafiul Haque Lesson No.: 10 Subject: Higher Mathematics Time : 40 Mins Class : Nine Section : Portia Topic : One-one function & onto function: Chapter-1 Items Activities Time Introduction  Welcome Greetings  A concise discussion on the previous class  Declaration of the topic 8 Mins Discussion /Practice  One-One Function  Onto Function  Examples  Mathematical Problems 22 Mins Assesment & H.W  Assessment by written or oral questions  H.W: Q. No. 11 (Ex-1.2) (Pg no: 39) 10 Mins
  11. 11. Teacher: M. Shafiul Haque Lesson No.: 11 Subject: Higher Mathematics Time : 40 Mins Class : Nine Section : Portia Topic : Inverse function: Chapter-1 Items Activities Time Introduction  Welcome Greetings  A concise discussion on the previous class  Declaration of the topic 8 Mins Discussion /Practice  One-One Function  Onto Function  Inverse Function  Examples  Mathematical Problems 22 Mins Assesment & H.W  Assessment by written or oral questions  H.W: Q. No. 12 & 16 (Ex-1.2) (Pg no: 39& 40) 10 Mins
  12. 12. Teacher: M. Shafiul Haque Lesson No.: 12 Subject: Higher Mathematics Time : 40 Mins Class : Nine Section : Portia Topic : Graphs of relations and functions: Chapter-1 Items Activities Time Introduction  Welcome Greetings  A concise discussion on the previous class  Declaration of the topic 8 Mins Discussion /Practice  Graphs of Functions  Graph of a Circle  Examples  Mathematical Problems 22 Mins Assesment & H.W  Assessment by written or oral questions  H.W: Q. No. 2(2,4)-Activity (Pg no: 35) 10 Mins
  13. 13. Teacher: M. Shafiul Haque Lesson No.: 13 Subject: Higher Mathematics Time : 40 Mins Class : Nine Section : Portia Topic : Graphs of relations and functions: Chapter-1 Items Activities Time Introduction  Welcome Greetings  A concise discussion on the previous class  Declaration of the topic 8 Mins Discussion /Practice  Vertical line test  Examples  Mathematical Problems 22 Mins Assesment & H.W  Assessment by written or oral questions  H.W: Q. No. 13 (Ex-1.2) (Pg no: 39) 10 Mins
  14. 14. Teacher: M. Shafiul Haque Lesson No.: 14 Subject: Higher Mathematics Time : 40 Mins Class : Nine Section : Portia Topic : Polynomial: Chapter-2 Items Activities Time Introduction  Welcome Greetings  A concise discussion on the previous class  Declaration of the topic 8 Mins Discussion /Practice  Polynomial  Examples  Mathematical Problems 22 Mins Assesment & H.W  Assessment by written or oral questions  H.W: Q. No. 1(7-12)-Activity (Pg no: 43) 10 Mins
  15. 15. Teacher: M. Shafiul Haque Lesson No.: 15 Subject: Higher Mathematics Time : 40 Mins Class : Nine Section : Portia Topic : Polynomial of one variable and more variables: Chapter-2 Items Activities Time Introduction  Welcome Greetings  A concise discussion on the previous class  Declaration of the topic 8 Mins Discussion /Practice  Polynomial  Degree of the polynomial  Leading term  Leading coefficient  Examples  Mathematical Problems 22 Mins Assesment & H.W  Assessment by written or oral questions  H.W: Q. No. 2(4-6)& 3(2,4,5)-Activity (Pg no: 43 & 44) 10 Mins
  16. 16. Teacher: M. Shafiul Haque Lesson No.: 16 Subject: Higher Mathematics Time : 40 Mins Class : Nine Section : Portia Topic : Multiplication and Division of Polynomial: Chapter-2 Items Activities Time Introduction  Welcome Greetings  A concise discussion on the previous class  Declaration of the topic 8 Mins Discussion /Practice  Rules of multiplication of polynomials  Rules of division of polynomials  Examples  Mathematical Problems 22 Mins Assesment & H.W  Assessment by written or oral questions  H.W: Practise today’s lesson at home. 10 Mins
  17. 17. Teacher: M. Shafiul Haque Lesson No.: 17 Subject: Higher Mathematics Time : 40 Mins Class : Nine Section : Portia Topic : The remainder theorem and the factor theorem: Chapter-2 Items Activities Time Introduction  Welcome Greetings  A concise discussion on the previous class  Declaration of the topic 8 Mins Discussion /Practice  Remainder Theorem  Factor Theorem  Converse of Factor Theorem  Examples  Mathematical Problems 22 Mins Assesment & H.W  Assessment by written or oral questions  H.W: Q. No. (2-6)-Activity (Pag no: 51) 10 Mins
  18. 18. Teacher: M. Shafiul Haque Lesson No.: 18 Subject: Higher Mathematics Time : 40 Mins Class : Nine Section : Portia Topic : Factorization of polynomials: Chapter-2 Items Activities Time Introduction  Welcome Greetings  A concise discussion on the previous class  Declaration of the topic 8 Mins Discussion /Practice  Remainder Theorem  Factor Theorem  Converse of Factor Theorem  Factorization of polynomials  Examples  Mathematical Problems 22 Mins Assesment & H.W  Assessment by written or oral questions  H.W: Q. No. 7 & 8 –Activity (Pg no: 51& 52) 10 Mins
  19. 19. Teacher: M. Shafiul Haque Lesson No.: 19 Subject: Higher Mathematics Time : 40 Mins Class : Nine Section : Portia Topic : Homogeneous polynomial, Symmetric and Cyclic expressions: Chapter-2 Items Activities Time Introduction  Welcome Greetings  A concise discussion on the previous class  Declaration of the topic 8 Mins Discussion /Practice  Homogeneous Polynomial  Symmetric Expression  Cyclic Expression  Examples  Mathematical Problems 22 Mins Assesment & H.W  Assessment by written or oral questions  H.W: Practise today’s lesson at home. 10 Mins
  20. 20. Teacher: M. Shafiul Haque Lesson No.: 20 Subject: Higher Mathematics Time : 40 Mins Class : Nine Section : Portia Topic : Factorization of cyclic polynomials: Chapter-2 Items Activities Time Introduction  Welcome Greetings  A concise discussion on the previous class  Declaration of the topic 8 Mins Discussion /Practice  Cyclic polynomials  Factorization of cyclic polynomials.  Examples  Mathematical Problems 22 Mins Assesment & H.W  Assessment by written or oral questions  H.W: Q. No. 1(1-4)-Activity (Pg no: 57) 10 Mins
  21. 21. Teacher: M. Shafiul Haque Lesson No.: 21 Subject: Higher Mathematics Time : 40 Mins Class : Nine Section : Portia Topic : Factorization of cyclic polynomials: Chapter-2 Items Activities Time Introduction  Welcome Greetings  A concise discussion on the previous class  Declaration of the topic 8 Mins Discussion /Practice  Important Algebraic Formula  Corollary- 1, 2 & 3  Examples  Mathematical Problems 22 Mins Assesment & H.W  Assessment by written or oral questions  H.W: Q. No. 1(5-8), 2 & 3-Activity (Pg no: 57) 10 Mins

