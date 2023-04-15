Requisition format.docx

1.
Requirements for signing bills/ advance to project/ vendors
1. Total budget approved with document :
2. Total paid Amount :
3. Current requisition Amount :
Total amount (ser 2+ser 3) :
4. Total work done in % signed by authentic user :
5. Total paid + current requisition % of total budget :
Requirements for signing bills/ advance to project/ vendors
16. Total budget approved with document :
17. Total paid Amount :
18. Current requisition Amount :
Total amount (ser 2+ser 3) :
19. Total work done in % signed by authentic user :
20. Total paid + current requisition % of total budget :
Requirements for signing bills/ advance to project/ vendors
11. Total budget approved with document :
12. Total paid Amount :
13. Current requisition Amount :
Total amount (ser 2+ser 3) :
14. Total work done in % signed by authentic user :
15. Total paid + current requisition % of total budget :
Requirements for signing bills/ advance to project/ vendors
6. Total budget approved with document :
7. Total paid Amount :
8. Current requisition Amount :
Total amount (ser 2+ser 3) :
9. Total work done in % signed by authentic user :
10. Total paid + current requisition % of total budget :