  1. 1. MOUNT LIBRARY TUTORIALS Finding Books at the Mount Library
  2. 2. Outline How to search for books using Novanet How to understand and locate your search results How to request books from other university libraries through Document Delivery How to access eBooks
  3. 3. Start The link to the Library is located at the top of all Mount webpages.
  4. 4. Searching Then click search. Using the search field, you can search for a specific title like “To Kill a Mockingbird”, or a topic such as “Adult Learning Strategies”.
  5. 5. Search Results Under the “Resource Type” heading, select “Books”. This will eliminate all other formats from the results. Your search results will be a mix of articles, books, videos and so on. To limit your results to just books, look to the left- hand side of the screen, under “Tweak my results”.
  6. 6. Resource Type: Books Click on a book’s title to see its details. Your results are now a mix of print books and ebooks available through Novanet Libraries (including the Mount).
  7. 7. Book Details Looking at a book’s subjects and description, if available, can tell you if it is relevant to your topic.
  8. 8. Print books The call number of the book is its location on the library’s shelves. If you are uncertain how to navigate the shelves to find the book, the Mount Library staff will be happy to help you. If the item is a print book, its call number, location, and availability will be shown beneath the title. The example book is available at the Mount Library. Certain print books may also be available at the Mount’s Curriculum Resource Centre (Seton Building, Room 408).
  9. 9. Document Delivery If the book is currently unavailable, or the Mount does not have a copy… …We may be able to request it from another university library through Document Delivery. Follow the “Click here for More Options” link to be led to the Document Delivery page.
  10. 10. Document Delivery Login Following the Document Delivery links will bring you to a login page. Your login barcode is the 14-digit number found near the bottom of your Mount ID. The password is usually the last 4 digits of your phone number. Please contact the library if you have difficulty logging in (902-457-6250, or library@msvu.ca)
  11. 11. Document Delivery Form Simply click the checkbox at the at the bottom of the form and click “submit”. Once you are logged in, the form should automatically fill with the necessary information to request the book. The delivery service is free, and we usually receive the book within a few days. You will receive a notification email when it is available to pick up from the Mount Library Circulation Desk.
  12. 12. eBooks If the book is available as an ebook, you can click on the Online Access link. You can read eBooks with Full Text Access for MSVU users, or Novanet members. We do not have access to ebooks that belong specifically to other universities.
  13. 13. eBooks LoginIf you are off campus, you may need to login to access the ebook. Your login is the same as your Moodle or MyMount login. If you need assistance, please contact the Mount Library (902-457-6250 or library@msvu.ca)
  14. 14. Summary This has been a quick introduction to finding books at the Mount Library. For further assistance, please contact the Mount Library. We will be happy to help! • Start from the Mount Library homepage • Using the search field, you can search for a specific title or author, or a general topic. • Selecting 'Books' as your resource type will limit your results to just books. • Print books will have a call number that gives you the location of the book on the shelf. Print books that are unavailable at the Mount may be able to be requested from other universities. • "Online Access" means that the book exists as an ebook. Only ebooks with Full Text Access for MSVU users are available to you; we have no access to other universities' ebooks.
  15. 15. Thank you! The Mount Library www.msvu.ca/library library@msvu.ca 902-457-6250

