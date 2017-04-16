Cluster of industries for development

City clusters can offer shared access to common infrastructure, geospatial proximity for supply chains and networks, and concentrations of human resources and skills, and thus help to lower production and transaction costs. Industry clusters are significant drivers of local economic development. Asian megacities have swallowed up surrounding villages and small towns, and linked with other cities to become city clusters or city regions. Dhaka has been extended toward all direction and township of Tongi, Gazipur, Savar, Narayanganj and Narsingdi.



