Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EDEN BUILDING TO STOCK EXCHANGE Published: 12:01 AM, 05 April 2020 https://dailyasianage.com/news/225390/benefits-of-proac...
Disclosure of information about government actions and spending puts government and public officials under the constant wa...
In Canada, for example, proactive disclosure of public registers and civil servants' private earnings and expenses is writ...
instructions to be followed by the authority for publishing, publicizing and obtaining information and all the authority s...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Benefits of proactive disclosure

31 views

Published on

Disclosure of information about government actions and spending puts government and public officials under the constant watch of the public, allowing them to track what resources are spent, who contracts are awarded to and so on.

When designing proactive disclosure systems or voluntary disclosure has five principles governments should follow. Information needs to be: available, findable, comprehensible, low cost or free, up-to-date and relevant.

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Benefits of proactive disclosure

  1. 1. EDEN BUILDING TO STOCK EXCHANGE Published: 12:01 AM, 05 April 2020 https://dailyasianage.com/news/225390/benefits-of-proactive-disclosure Benefits of proactive disclosure M S Siddiqui The implementation of the Right to Information (RTI) law is a significant tool to ensure transparency, accountability, good governance, democracy, participation and the like.Disclosing information about decision making process, decision, action forces governments to be more accountable and less corrupt. The disclosure may be re-active (upon request) and proactive (voluntary) disclosure. Proactive disclosure makes information available to the public rather than the few applicants. Citizens need to be informed about the services that its government is providing. The RTI law make mandatory for proactive and reactive action to deliver necessary information to the general people. This not only benefits the individual who needs access to these services, but is also a way for government to display the tangible steps it is taking for its citizens. Proactive disclosure is also important to foster citizen participation in the decision-making process across all levels of government. People are less informed of services and benefits that government provides to people. Those are usually shared by some fortunate closed to governments. By giving the public the information they need to take part in these processes, decisions and policies are more likely to benefit them and less likely to be hi-jacked by the associates of politicians and bureaucrats. Proactive disclosure is also a more efficient means of disclosing information than processing individual information requests both in terms of the number of people it reaches and the public administration burden. Information about policy, decision and action will encourage the people's participation in all government actions. Winning the hearts of the citizens by meeting with them regularly and ultimately gaining their trust and friendship may be the only way that regulating authorities can promote new policies in communities where anti-government sentiment runs high. With citizen participation, formulated policies might be more realistically grounded in citizen preferences, the public might become more sympathetic evaluators of the tough decisions that government administrators have to make. There are several benefits to governments disclosing their information proactively. Proactive disclosure plays a significant and practical role in the rule of law. It ensures that the public knows and understands the laws and policies that it must abide by.
  2. 2. Disclosure of information about government actions and spending puts government and public officials under the constant watch of the public, allowing them to track what resources are spent, who contracts are awarded to and so on. When designing proactive disclosure systems or voluntary disclosure has five principles governments should follow. Information needs to be: available, findable, comprehensible, low cost or free, up-to-date and relevant. To make information available, governments can and should publish information in multiple formats. Information can be published via both print and broadcast media, notice boards, leaflets, public meetings, on websites and via mobile phones. The user needs to be able to find information easily. This should influence how information is disseminated, such as whether it should be displayed on a central web-portal or by department or sector. Information should be comprehensible and presented clearly in all official, national languages. It should also be accessible for a range of disabilities. In countries where literacy levels are low, alternative ways of displaying information should be considered, such as audio-visual methods. All electronic information should be free. Hard copy formats of core classes of information should also be free. And any other information in hard copy format should at least be reasonably priced. Information often has an expiry date so it needs to be timely and correct otherwise it has limited value. Information, in electronic or hard-copy format, needs to be dated so that the public know how current that information is. Digital platforms need to be designed so that information can be systematically and regularly up-dated. The classes of information should have value to the end user and need to be presented to them in a meaningful way: information should be relevant. In this sense, governments need to consider the multiplicity of potential users. This is why consultation with civil society, businesses, educational and other institutions is important. Many governments in developed and developed countries have examples of proactive disclosure and benefits of those in transparent and efficient governance. Publishing information around procurement also increases efficiency in spending because openness around contracts and prices can generate competition. This is being done in Chile where transparency is considered an important factor in driving economic growth in the country post Pinochet regime. The Chilean government established an electronic public procurement system, Chile Compra in 2003, to increase the transparency of state spending. In 2006, all public bodies were required to disclose information on contracts - amongst other information such as public spending and recruitment of officers and employees etc. In France, the Legi France is an in depth resource for French, European and International laws, norms and regulations. It also publishes news up-dates on relevant legislation and online versions of France's Official Journal. The South African government has established a network of 165 Thusong Centers with the explicit aim to bring government information and services closer to the people to promote access to opportunities as a basis for improved livelihoods. The centers are distributed across the country including in more remote, rural areas. In a country where only 12.3 per cent of the populations have access to the Internet, Thusong centers are an innovative means getting information on government services, decisions and policies out to the public in both urban and rural areas. 20 per cent of the centers do not have internet connectivity themselves65 because of a lack of infrastructure, and this emphasizes the importance of the centres and the need to disclose information using more traditional formats. Thudong centers are identical to Union Porishad Centre in Bangladesh.
  3. 3. In Canada, for example, proactive disclosure of public registers and civil servants' private earnings and expenses is written in law. In 2003, senior government officials were required to publish all travel and hospitality expenses. Publication of all contracts over CA$10,000 and grants and contributions over CA$25,000 is also required. This information can be accessed via the Treasury Board of the Canada Secretariat. In Croatia, civil society groups created a citizen, user-friendly version of the state budget. Croatia's Ministry of Finance have now adopted this version and altered the way in which they present their information. The right mechanisms also need to be in place to enforce public disclosure obligations and to monitor levels of proactive disclosure. Information officers or information commissions are used several countries including Mexico and India and they have oversight of provisions on proactive disclosure. These bodies should have the power to undertake independent investigations, to deal with complaints, to monitor levels of disclosure and to order appropriate action to ensure compliance. Finally, proactively publishing information gives a greater understanding of the society that it seeks to inform. It allows other actors - such as academic institutions or other civil society institutions - to re-use information, build on it and to generate more information. Open data initiatives, which are explored in more detail in the next section, are a key way of re-using and interpreting it in ways that are relevant to the public. This information in turn can be used by public bodies to inform decisions and policies and has significant political value in any democracy where votes are gained through measurable progress and policies that react to citizens' needs. The relevant authorities in Bangladesh has legal obligation of proactive disclosure of certain information for the citizens. The Right To Information law of Bangladesh Sec .6(1) stated that every authority shall publish and publicize all information pertaining to any decision taken, proceeding or activity executed or proposed by indexing them in such a manner as may easily be accessible to the citizen; (2) In publishing and publicizing information under sub-section (1) no authority shall conceal any information or limit it's access; (3) Every authority shall publish a report every year which shall contain the following information- (a) particulars of its organizational structure, activities, responsibility of the officers and employees, and description and process of decision making; (b) lists of all the laws, acts, ordinances, rules, regulations, notifications, directives, manuals of and classification of all information lying with the authority; (c) description of the terms and conditions under which a citizen may get service from the authorities in obtaining any license, permit, grant, consent, approval or other benefits and of such conditions that require the authority to make transactions or enter into agreements with him; (d) particulars of facilities ensuring right to information and the full name and designation, address, and in cases where applicable, fax number and e-mail address of the assigned officer; (4) if the authority frames any policies or takes any decisions important, it shall publish all such polices and decisions and if necessary explain the reasons and causes in support of such policies and decisions; (5) The report prepared by authority under this section shall, free of charge be made available for public information and its copies shall be shocked for the sale at nominal price; (6) All publications made by the authority shall be made easily available to public at a reasonable price; (7) The authority shall publish and publicize the matters of public interest through press note or through any other means. (8) The Information Commission shall, by regulations, frame
  4. 4. instructions to be followed by the authority for publishing, publicizing and obtaining information and all the authority shall follow them. The writer is legal economist. Email: mssiddiqui2035@gmail.com

×