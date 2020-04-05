Benefits of proactive disclosure

-
Disclosure of information about government actions and spending puts government and public officials under the constant watch of the public, allowing them to track what resources are spent, who contracts are awarded to and so on.
When designing proactive disclosure systems or voluntary disclosure has five principles governments should follow. Information needs to be: available, findable, comprehensible, low cost or free, up-to-date and relevant.
