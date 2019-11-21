Transformers cover a very diverse subject area that encompasses both, small and very large components. Transformers can be segmented on the basis of type as distribution transformer, power transformer and others, which includes instrument transformer. Transformer systems have been governing the renewable and non-renewable energy markets in recent years owing to its ability to transmit & distribute the energy in the form of electricity through reducing the current ampere and increasing the voltage and vice versa, to supply power according to end-user needs.