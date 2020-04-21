Pella edessa vergina

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PELLA ❖Greek: Πέλλα←Ancient greek:πέλλα(English:stone) ❖Regional unit,central Macedonia region
  2. 2. ANCIENT PELLA ❖ Historical capital of the ancient kingdom of Macedon ❖ Birthplace of Philip II and of Alexander the Great ❖ Hosted the painter Zeuxis, the greatest painter of his time, the poet Timotheus of Miletus and the Athenian playwright Euripides who finished his days there writing and producing Archelaus. ❖ The largest Macedonian city in the beginning of the 4th century BC according to Xenophon. ❖ Pillaged by the Romans, and its treasury transported to Rome
  3. 3. PELLA IN BYZANTIUM AND OTTOMAN EMPIRE ❖ Named “ Holy Aposles”(Greek:Άγιοι Απόστολοι) or Postol ❖ 70 families served the Turkish Agha ❖ There was a Jew with italian origins SAUL MODIANO ❖ Pella Palace ❖ Houses of Helen and Dionysus ❖ Archaeological Museum of Pella ❖ Pella curse tablet PELLA TODAY
  4. 4. EDESSA ❖ It’s located in northern Greece and it’s capital of Pella regional unit, central Macedonia region
  5. 5. HISTORY ❖ Caranus established the city of Edessa And made it the first capital of ancient Macedon. ❖ Under Byzantine empire Edessa became a center of medieval greece culture known for its strong walls and fortifications. ❖ In 1944 Edessa was burned by Nazis and thousands of people were left homeless.
  6. 6. WATERFALLS ❖ The Edessa Waterfalls are located in the heart of Edessa. The falls are a natural phenomenon that arose after a strong earthquake that struck the surrounding area in the 14th century. Since then, many changes have taken place in their morphology due to earthquakes of smaller scale.
  7. 7. MUNICIPALITY ❖ At 2011 the city had 28.814 residents ❖ Edessa covers an area of 605 km2 ❖ Municipality of Edessa won two awards of the best city
  8. 8. VERGINA ❖Geographical Apartment: Macedonia ❖Population: 2000 people
  9. 9. HISTORY ❖ Capital City of Ancient Macedonia, known as Aeges ❖ The contemporary town was created in 1922 ❖ Was named after queen Vergina
  10. 10. ARCHAEOLOGICAL ENQUIRIES ❖ Draws attention around 1850 ❖ Manolis Andronikos discovers tombs after a six week excavation in 1977 ❖ Phillip II and the royal family are believed to be buried here
  11. 11. VERGINA‘S SUN ❖ A sixteen-ray star ❖ Symbol of Macedonia
  12. 12. THEORIES AND ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS ❖ In 2019 Helen Glykatzi Arveler supports that the tomb belongs to Alexander the Great ❖ In 1996 Vergina is included in the World Heritage Monument list by UNESCO

