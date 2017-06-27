Literatura 2

La literatura en español, sus orígenes se remontan al siglo X con las Glosas Emilianenses y al siglo siguiente con las Jar...
MANUEL GUTIERREZ NAJERA Nació en México, hijo de una familia acomodada que lo educo con esmero. Ávido lector , critico y p...
RUBEN DARIO
  1. 1. La literatura en español, sus orígenes se remontan al siglo X con las Glosas Emilianenses y al siglo siguiente con las Jarchas, un conjunto de breves composiciones líricas de carácter amoroso. La literatura tiene sus antecedentes en literatura de la edad media española. Esta surgió con la necesidad de conocer el nuevo mundo e informarle a los reyes lo que pasaba en las nuevas tierras. La primera literatura fue la literatura escrita por los españoles. Las primeras manifestaciones de literatura ,fue en el siglo xii con la aparición en la península del mester de junglaría , un movimiento al que se deben los primeros poemas épicos que se han conservado. Así como también en siglo xiii apareció otro movimiento, el mester de clerecía se caracterizo por su prosa científica y doctrinal, su fin era educar. Fue así, como la literatura empezó a tener varias etapas o movimientos en los que se desarrollo diferentes tipos de literatura y cada uno posee características distintas.
  2. 2. MANUEL GUTIERREZ NAJERA Nació en México, hijo de una familia acomodada que lo educo con esmero. Ávido lector , critico y político, se entrego con pasión al periodismo donde sobresalió por sus crónicas ingeniosas y llenas de connotación como el duelo nacional y plato del día. Fundo la revista azul. sus obras en verso, muestra la felación modernista. En prosa publico cuentos frágiles y cuentos color de humo. Bebio las enseñanzas de los parnasianos y los simbolistas. Su estilo era ágil, sutil y elegante. ¿POR QUE LO CONSIDERO EL MAS IMPORTANTE? Lo considero el mas importante por que es el precursor del modernismo en México, por que a sus versos los doto de musicalidad y sutilezas espirituales que heredo de Bécquer y Musset. Así como también se caracterizo por sus grandes obras que fueron desde versos de índole religioso hasta asuntos filosóficos. Tuvo una amplia variedad de obras que fueron muy reconocidas y de gran interés.
