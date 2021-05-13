Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Here is where your presentation begins Visión general del miembro superior
  2. 2. El miembro superior se caracteriza por su movilidad y su capacidad para agarrar, golpear y llevar a cabo acciones motoras finas (manipulación). Las articulaciones del miembro superior interaccionan de forma sincronizada para coordinar los segmentos participantes en la realización de movimientos suaves. La eficiencia de la función de la mano se debe a la capacidad de situarla en la posición adecuada mediante movimientos de articulaciones de la cintura escapular, hombro, codo ,radioulnares y del carpo Visión general del miembro superior
  3. 3. Hombro: segmento proximal del miembro en el cual se superponen partes del tronco (tórax y dorso) Comprende las regiones pectoral, escapular y deltoidea del miembro superior, y la parte lateral (fosa supraclavicular mayor) de la región cervical lateral. Recubre la mitad de la cintura escapular. Brazo: primer segmento del miembro superior libre (parte más móvil del miembro superior independiente del tronco) y porción más larga del miembro. Se extiende entre el hombro y el codo conectando ambas articulaciones, define regiones anterior y posterior del brazo.
  4. 4. Antebrazo: segundo segmento más largo del miembro. Se extiende entre el codo y el carpo conectando ambas articulaciones y comprende las regiones anterior y posterior del antebrazo, que recubren el radio y la ulna. Mano: parte del miembro superior distal al antebrazo que se estructura alrededor del carpo, el metacarpo y las falanges. Comprende el carpo, la palma y el dorso de la mano, y los dedos , y está ricamente inervada con numerosas terminaciones sensibles al tacto, el dolor y la temperatura.
  5. 5. Comparación entre miembros superior e inferior Formados de modo similares, el miembro superior y el inferior comparten numerosas características Los miembros superiores e inferiores están conectados al esqueleto axial mediante las cinturas óseas (escapular y pélvica). Ambas cintura se están dotadas de un gran hueso plano localizado posteriormente el cual se insertan los músculos proximales y se conectan con la pareja contralateral mediante unos pequeños refuerzos óseos anteriores (las ramas de pubis y las clavículas).
  6. 6. Comparación entre miembros superior e inferior Ambos miembros el hueso largo del segmento más proximal es el de mayor tamaño e impar, y descendiendo a su parte más distal es cada vez menor el tamaño de los huesos. El segundo segmento más próxima a los miembros inferiores y superiores, contienen dos huesos paralelos, aunque sólo en el antebrazo se articulan ambos con el hueso del segmento proximal y sólo en la pierna se articulan los dos directamente en segmento distal. Éstos huesos emparejados en el antebrazo participan en la flexión y la extensión, sólo los de los miembros superiores pueden moverse el uno en relación al otro pronación y supinación. El carpo y el tarso poseen un número similar de los huesos cortos (8 y 7) y finalizan distancialmente en varios grupos de huesos largos.
  7. 7. La cintura escapular y los huesos de la porción libre del miembro superior forman el esqueleto apendicular superior. El esqueleto apendiculares superior se articula el esqueleto axial mediante la articulación esternoclavicular (otorga movimiento) , las funciones de sostén, estabilización y movimiento de la cintura escapular los lleva a cabo los músculos axioapendiculares. Huesos del miembro superior
  8. 8. Clavícula El cuerpo de la clavícula tiene una doble curvatura en el plano horizontal. Su mitad medial es convexa anteriormente y su extremidad esternal, de mayor tamaño , se articula con el manubrio del esternón y con dando consigo la articulación esternoclavicular. Se articula lateralmente en su parte cóncava con el acromion de la escapula , en la unión en la articulación acromioclavicular. Sus dos tercios mediales anteriormente tienen una forma convexa, mientras que el tercio lateral es plano y cóncavo interiormente.
  9. 9. Clavícula -Actúa como puntal (soporte rígido) móvil, similar a una grúa, del que se encuentran suspendidas la escápula y la parte libre del miembro. Este puntal permite que la escápula se desplace por la pared torácica mediante la «unión escapulotorácica» .La fijación del puntal en posición, especialmente tras su elevación, facilita la ascensión de las costillas para una inspiración profunda. -Forma uno de los límites óseos del conducto cervicoaxilar (vía de paso entre el cuello y el brazo), de modo que proporciona protección al paquete vasculonervioso que irriga, drena e inerva al miembro superior. -Transmite los golpes del miembro superior al esqueleto axial.
  10. 10. Clavícula: Detalles óseos La cara superior de la clavícula situada justo por debajo de la piel y el músculo platisma en el tejido subcutáneo. La cara inferior de la clavícula es rugosa por unos fuertes ligamentos para unirla la 1ª costilla cerca de su extremidad esternal y otros suspenden la escápula en su extremidad acromial. Tubérculo conoideo: cerca del extremidad acromial, aquí se inserta el ligamento conoideo (forma parte del ligamento caracoclavicular, permite la suspensión pasiva del miembro superior) Línea trapezoidea : Aquí se inserta el ligamento trapezoide, parte lateral de ligamento caracoclavicular. Surco del subclavio: tercio medial del cuerpo de la clavícula , es el sitio de inserción del músculo subclavio. Impresión de ligamento costoclavicular: área ovalada rugosa y con frecuencia deprimida donde se inserta el ligamento que une a la 1ª costilla de la clavícula.
  11. 11. Escapula Hueso triangular plano, se encuentra en la cara posterolateral del tórax y descansa sobre las costillas 2ª a 7ª.
  12. 12. Escapula: Detalles óseos Espina de la clavícula: divide de forma asimétrica la cara posterior de la clavícula convexa en una fosa supraespinosa y una fosa infraespinosa. Cara costal cóncava- fosa subescapular. Cara: triangular, delgada y traslúcida superior e inferiormente a la espina de la escápula. Acromion (punto más elevado) :Forma el punto subcutáneo más elevado del hombro y se articula con la extremidad acromial de la clavícula. Tubérculo deltoideo: prominencia que marca el punto medial de incisión del deltoides.
  13. 13. Cavidad glenoidea: fosa poco profunda cóncava y ovalada, se orienta anterolateralmente y en sentido ligeramente ascendente articula con la cabeza del húmero en la articulación del hombro. Proceso (apófisis) coracoides: Semejante a un pico, se sitúa en posición superior a la cavidad glenoidea y se proyecta anterolateralmente. Fosa subescapular: Inserción para gruesos músculos. Escapula: Detalles óseos
  14. 14. Escapula: Detalles óseos Borde medial: También llamado borde vertebral. Borde lateral: se dirige hacia el vértice de la axila (borde axilar).Ángulo lateral: Contiene el ensanchamiento formado por la cabeza de la escápula Incisura de la escápula: Se sitúa donde el borde superior se encuentra con la base del proceso coracoides
  15. 15. Húmero Es el hueso más grande del miembro superiorse articula con la escápula en la articulación del hombro y con el radio y la ulna en la articulación del codo.
  16. 16. Detalles óseos extremo proximal : Húmero Cabeza: se articula con la escápula en la cavidad glenoidea. Cuello anatómico: formado por el surco que circunscribe la cabeza y la separa de los tubérculos mayor y menor e indica la línea donde se inserta la cápsula de la articulación del hombro Cuello quirúrgico: Frecuente lugar de fracturas, parte estrecha situada distalmente a la cabeza y los tubérculos. Tubérculo mayor: Margen lateral del húmero. Tubérculo menor: Se proyecta anteriormente desde el hueso. Surco intertubercular (bicipital): separa los dos tubérculos y proporciona sitio de paso para el tendón de la cabeza larga del bíceps braquial.
  17. 17. Cuerpo del Húmero Tuberosidad deltoidea: en la cual se inserta el músculo deltoides. Surco del nervio radial (surco espiral): discurre el nervio radial y la arteria braquial profunda.
  18. 18. Detalles óseos (extremo distal) Húmero Crestas supracondíleas: se forman a medida que se ensancha el cuerpo inferior del húmero. Epicóndilos medial y lateral: terminación de las crestas supracondíleas medial y lateral. Proporcionan inserción a músculos. Cóndilo del húmero {Tróclea, capítulo (cóndilo) y las fosas olecraneana, coroidea y radial. Capítulo: se articula con la cabeza del rádio. Tróclea: se articula con el extremo proximal (incisura troclear) de la ulna. Fosa coronoidea: recibe al proceso coronoides de la ulnadurante la flexión. Fosa olecraneana: acomoda el olécranon de la ulna en la extensión completa. Fosa radial: Acomoda la cabeza del radio cuando el antebrazo está completamente flexionado.
  19. 19. Forman la segunda mitad de un puntal móvil articulado, con una base móvil integrada por el hombro, que posiciona la mano Huesos del antebrazo
  20. 20. Ulna (cúbito) Es el hueso estabilizador del antebrazo y de los huesos del antebrazo es el más largo y medial.
  21. 21. Articulación con el húmero Ulna (cúbito) 1) Olécranon: Se proyecta proximalmente desde su cara posterior, formando el punto mas saliente del codo. Actúa como palanca para la extensión del codo. 1) Proceso coronoides: Se proyecta anteriormente e paredes de la incisura troclear: formada por el olécranon y el proceso coronoides. (se articula con la tróclea del humero)
  22. 22. Ulna (cúbito) Incisura troclear: Se articula con la tróclea del húmero. Olécranon: Actúa como palanca para la extensión del codo. Tuberosidad: se inserta el músculo braquial Incisura radial: Contacta con la periferia ensanchada de la cabeza del radio Cresta del supinador y fosa del supinador: se inserta la parte mas profunda del músculo supinador Cuerpo: Grueso y cilíndrico proximalmente, diámetro disminuye distalmente. Cabeza: pequeño abultamiento con forma de disco que tiene el proceso estiloides de la ulna.
  23. 23. Radio Cabeza: Cóncava para articularse con el capítulo (cóndilo) del húmero durante flexión y extensión del codo.*También se articula con la incisura radial de la ulna, está recubierta de cartílago articular. Cuello: Constricción distal a la cabeza. Tuberosidad: Distal a la parte medial del cuello, marca el límite entre extremo proximal y cuerpo del radio. Cuerpo: Se ensancha de manera progresiva a medida que avanza en dirección distal.
  24. 24. Radio Extremo distal Incisura ulnar: Se acomoda la cabeza de la ulna Proceso estiloides: Cresta cada vez más acusada Tubérculo dorsal: se sitúa entre dos surcos poco profundos - pasan tendones de los músculos posteriores del antebrazo.
  25. 25. Radio Sección transversal Borde interóseo del radio (vértice afilado): Se conecta con la membrana interósea del antebrazo. Membrana interósea del antebrazo: -Fibras oblicuas- Disposición permite transmitir a la ulna y luego al húmero las fuerzas procedentes de las manos que recibe el radio.
  26. 26. El carpo, o muñeca, está compuesto por ocho huesos carpianos dispuestos en dos filas de cuatro, una proximal y una distal. Localizados en la unión del antebrazo y la mano, estos pequeños huesos brindan flexibilidad al carpo. El carpo es marcadamente convexo de lado a lado en su cara posterior y cóncavo en la anterior. I. Escafoides (del griego skaphé, esquife, barca): tiene forma de barca, se articula proximalmente con el radio y está dotado del prominente tubérculo del escafoides. Es el más grande de la fila proximal de huesos carpianos. II. Semilunar: con forma de media luna y situado entre el escafoides y el piramidal. Se articula proximalmente con el radio y es más ancho en su cara anterior que en la posterior. III. Piramidal: con forma de pirámide y situado en la cara medial del carpo. Se articula proximalmente con el disco articular de la articulación radioulnar distal. IV. Pisiforme (del latín pisum, guisante): pequeño y con forma de guisante. Se localiza en la cara palmar del piramidal. Huesos de las manos
  27. 27. De lateral a medial, los cuatro huesos de la fila distal del carpo son: 1. Trapecio (del griego trapeze, tabla): con cuatro lados y situado en la parte lateral del carpo. Se articula con los dos primeros metacarpianos, el escafoides y el trapezoide. 2. Trapezoide: con forma de cuña y similar al trapecio. Se articula con el 2.º metacarpiano, el trapecio, el hueso grande y el escafoides. 3. Capitado o grande (del latín caput, cabeza): con forma de cabeza y un extremo redondeado. Es el hueso más grande del carpo. Se articula con el 3. er metacarpiano distalmente y con el trapezoide, el escafoides, el semilunar y el ganchoso. 4. Ganchoso: con forma de cuña y situado en la parte medial de la mano. Se articula con el 4. o y el 5. o metacarpianos, el hueso grande y el piramidal. Se caracteriza por su proceso ganchoso, el gancho del ganchoso, que se extiende anteriormente.
  28. 28. METACARPO El metacarpo es una de las 3 partes de las que se componen los huesos de la mano y está formado por los 5 huesos metacarpianos • Cada metacarpiano consta de una base, un cuerpo y una cabeza. • Las bases de los metacarpianos, proximales, se articulan con los huesos del carpo, y las cabezas de los metacarpianos, distales, lo hacen con las falanges proximales. • El 1. er metacarpiano (del pulgar) es el más grueso y corto de estos huesos. • El 3. er metacarpiano se distingue por estar dotado de un proceso estiloides, que se localiza en la cara lateral de su base
  29. 29. FALANGES Las falanges de la mano son huesos largos pues predomina la longitud sobre el grosor y la anchura, en número de 3 para cada dedo (excepto el pulgar, que tiene 2), denominados, comenzando a contar desde el metacarpo o el metatarso: 1ª, 2ª y 3ª o proximal, media y distal. Cada una de las falanges está formada por una base proximal, un cuerpo y una cabeza distal Los cuerpos de las falanges se estrechan distalmente. Las falanges distales son aplanadas y se expanden en sus extremos distales para formar la base de los lechos ungueales.
  30. 30. Con frecuencia se utilizan radiografías del carpo y de la mano para determinar la edad esquelética. Cuando se lleva a cabo estudios clínicos, la radiografía se comparan con una serie de patrones de un atlas radiográfico del desarrollo esquelético y ello permite determinar la edad esquelética. Los centros de osificación suelen ser visibles durante el primer año de vida, aunque puede parecer antes del nacimiento. En general ,cada hueso del carpo se osifica a partir de un único centro después del nacimiento. Los centros osificación del hueso grande y ganchoso son los primeros en aparecer. Durante la vida fetal empiezan a osificarse los cuerpos de todos los metacarpianos y después del nacimiento aparecen centros de osificación en las cabezas de los cuatro metacarpianos mediales y la base del primer metacarpiano. A los 11 años de edad ya son visibles los centros de osificación de todos los huesos carpianos. Osificación de los huesos de la mano
  31. 31. Anatomía de superficie de los huesos del miembro superior Clavícula: La clavícula es subcutánea y puede palparse fácilmente en toda su longitud •Su extremidad external se proyecta superiormente al manubrio •Su extremidad acromial sobresale por encima del acromion y forma una elevación palpable Escápula •El acromion de la Escápula es fácilmente palpable y con frecuencia visible , especialmente cuando el deltoides se contrae contra resistencia •La cara superior del acromion es subcutánea y se le puede reseguir mediante la articulación acromioclavicular •La cresta de la espina de la escápula es subcutánea en todo su recorrido y puede palparse fácilmente
  32. 32. Anatomía de superficie de los huesos del miembro superior •La cabeza del humero esta rodeada por músculos excepto interiormente ; en consecuencia , solo puede palparse si se introducen los dedos bien arriba de la fosa axilar. •El tubérculo mayor del humero puede notarse si se deja que el brazo del sujeto cuelgue lateralmente , y se palpa a profundidad a través del musculo deltoides •El tubérculo menor del humero puede notarse , aunque con dificultad , mediante palpacion profunda a traves del deltoides en la cara anterior del brazo. Humero
  33. 33. Anatomía de superficie de los huesos del miembro superior Ulna (cúbito) El olécranon de la ulna puede palparse con facilidadando la articulación del codo está extendida • El borde posterior de la ulna es palpable a lo largo de todo el antebazo. • La cabeza de la ulna forma una gran prominencia subcutanea redondeada fácilmente visible y palpable en la cara dorsal del carpo Radio El proceso estiloides del radio, de mayor tamaño y 1 cm distal de la ulna puede palparse fácilmente podemos localizar fácilmente con el pulgar en abducción • El tubérculo dorsal del radio es fácil de notar ,aproximadamente , en medio de la cara dorsal del extremo distal del radio
  34. 34. Anatomía de superficie de los huesos del miembro superior Huesos de la mano • Los metacarpianos pueden palparse por el dorso de la mano , las cabezas de estos huesos forman los nudillos del puño. • Las caras dorsales de las falanges también son fáciles de palpar
  35. 35. SWOT Strengths Despite being red, Mars is actually a very cold place. It’s full of iron oxide dust Weaknesses Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun and the smallest one in the Solar System Opportunities Jupiter is a gas giant and the biggest planet in the Solar System Threats Saturn is a gas giant, composed mostly of hydrogen and helium
  36. 36. Our services Planning Venus is the second planet from the Sun Photography Saturn is a gas giant and has several rings
