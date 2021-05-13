Successfully reported this slideshow.
Anatomía del miembro inferior
Los miembros (extremidades) inferiores son extensiones del tronco que están especializadas en el sostén del peso corporal,...
Es la región de transición entre el tronco y el miembro inferior libre; comprende dos partes: -Región posterior: prominent...
Es la región del miembro inferior próximamente situada entre las regiones glútea, abdominal y perineal, y distalmente , en...
Contiene los cóndilos de la porción distal del fémur y la porción proximal de la tibia, la cabeza de la fíbula (peroné) y ...
Se encuentra entre la rodilla y la porción distal, estrecha, de la pierna, y contiene la mayor parte de la tibia (hueso de...
Incluye los salientes o prominencias medial y lateral (maléolos) que flanquean la articulación talocrural (del tobillo). E...
Desarrollo del miembro inferior • Durante la 5.ª semana de gestación aparecen esbozos de los miembros inferiores en la car...
Desarrollo del miembro inferior La rotación medial y la pronación permanente del miembro inferior explican cómo:  La rodi...
Disposición de los huesos del miembro inferior El peso corporal se transfiere desde la columna vertebral, a través de las ...
Huesos del miembro inferior El esqueleto del miembro inferior puede dividirse en dos componentes funcionales: Los huesos d...
Hueso coxal Hueso grande y plano de la pelvis que está formado por la fusión de tres huesos primarios (ilion, isquion y pu...
Ilion •El cuerpo de ilion se une al pubis y al isquion para formar el acetábulo. -Anteriormente está las EIAS y Espinas il...
La cara lateral del ilion presenta tres líneas curvas, las líneas glúteas posterior, anterior e inferior, señalando tres i...
Forma la parte posterior inferior del hueso coxal, uniéndose al pubis en su porción superior y al Ilion, formando la cara ...
Pubis El pubis forma la parte anteromedial del hueso coxal, contribuyendo a la parte anterior del acetábulo, y proporciona...
Pubis  Medialmente, la cara sinfisaria del cuerpo del pubis se articula con la cara correspondiente del cuerpo de su homó...
Foramen obturado El foramen obturado es una gran abertura, oval o irregularmente triangular, en el hueso coxal, que está l...
ACETÁBULO 19 C a v i d a d e n f o r m a d e c o p a q u e s e e n c u e n t r a s o b r e l a c a r a l a t e r a l d e l...
Las caras, bordes y relaciones del hueso coxal se describen suponiendo que el cuerpo se encuentra en posición anatómica. P...
Fémur El fémur es el hueso más largo y pesado del cuerpo , y transmite el peso corporal desde el hueso coxal hacia la tibi...
Fémur El pequeño ángulo agudo entre los ejes del cuello y cóndilos del fémur se denomina ángulo de torsión (o antetorsión)...
Fémur El lugar donde se une el cuerpo + cuello del fémur = línea intertrocantérea, una cresta rugosa donde se deposita el ...
Fémur Los cóndilos medial y lateral, forman casi todo el extremo distal del fémur. Los cóndilos femorales se articulan con...
Anatomía de superficie de la cintura pélvica y el fémur Cuando colocamos las manos sobre las caderas, descansan sobre las ...
Anatomía de superficie de la cintura pélvica y el fémur 22 La tuberosidad isquiática se palpa fácilmente en la parte infer...
Patela (rotula) Se forma en el tendón del músculo cuádriceps femoral después del nacimiento. Se localiza anterior a la s...
Tibia Localizada en el lado anteromedial de la pierna, casi paralela a la fíbula, la tibia es el segundo hueso de mayor ta...
Tibia El cóndilo lateral también presenta una cara articular fibular posterolateralmente, en su parte inferior, para la ca...
Tibia En la cara posterior de la porción proximal del cuerpo de la tibia existe una cresta rugosa y diagonal, denominada l...
Fíbula La delgada fíbula se sitúa posterolateral a la tibia, a la cual está firmemente unido por la sindesmosis tibiofibul...
Fibula -El extremo proximal de la fíbula consta de una cabeza aumentada de tamaño, superior a un cuello pequeño. La cabeza...
Los huesos del pie son el tarso, el metatarso y las falanges. -Hay 7 huesos tarsianos, 5 metatarsianos y 14 falanges. Hues...
Tarso Constando de siete huesos, el talus, el calcáneo, el cuboides, el navicular y tres cuneiformes Talus - El talus, úni...
El calcáneo es el hueso más grande y fuerte de todos del pie. Sus dos tercios anteriores de la cara superior se articula c...
El navicular es un hueso aplanado, con forma de barco, localizado posteriormente entre la cabeza del talus y anteriormente...
El cuboides, forma aproximadamente cubica, es el hueso más lateral de la fila distal del tarso •En sus caras lateral e inf...
Metatarso
Falanges
Anatomía de superficie de los huesos del pie La cabeza del talus se palpa anteromedial a la parte proximal del maléolo lat...
Anatomía de superficie de los huesos del pie El sustentáculo Tali es la única parte de la cara medial del calcáneo que pue...
Anatomía de superficie de los huesos del pie La tuberosidad del 5.º metatarsiano forma un relieve de referencia en la cara...
  1. 1. Anatomía del miembro inferior
  2. 2. Los miembros (extremidades) inferiores son extensiones del tronco que están especializadas en el sostén del peso corporal, en la locomoción (capacidad de desplazarse de un sitio a otro) y en el mantenimiento del equilibrio Visión General
  3. 3. Es la región de transición entre el tronco y el miembro inferior libre; comprende dos partes: -Región posterior: prominente y redondeada, la nalga, -Región lateral, habitualmente menos prominente, o región de la cadera, que se encuentra alrededor de la articulación coxal y el trocánter mayor del fémur. La «anchura o amplitud de las caderas», en terminología común, es una referencia a las dimensiones transversas a nivel de los trocánteres mayores. Limitada -Superiormente por la cresta ilíaca, -Medialmente por la hendidura interglútea (hendidura natal) -Inferiormente por el surco glúteo. Los músculos glúteos, que cubren la cintura pélvica, conforman la masa de esta región. Región glútea
  4. 4. Es la región del miembro inferior próximamente situada entre las regiones glútea, abdominal y perineal, y distalmente , en la región de la rodilla. Contiene el fémur. Transición desde el tronco al miembro inferior se produce bruscamente en la región inguinal o ingle, donde el límite entre las regiones abdominal y perineal y la región femoral está señalado por el ligamento inguinal, anteriormente. -Medialmente la rama isquiopubiana del hueso coxal (parte de la cintura pélvica o esqueleto de la pelvis), -Posteriormente, el surco glúteo separa las regiones glútea y femoral Región femoral (muslo),
  5. 5. Contiene los cóndilos de la porción distal del fémur y la porción proximal de la tibia, la cabeza de la fíbula (peroné) y la patela (que se encuentra anterior al extremo distal del fémur), así como las articulaciones entre estas estructuras óseas. La región posterior de la rodilla presenta un hueco bien definido, lleno de tejido adiposo, por donde pasan estructuras vasculonerviosas, que se denomina fosa poplítea. Región de la rodilla:
  6. 6. Se encuentra entre la rodilla y la porción distal, estrecha, de la pierna, y contiene la mayor parte de la tibia (hueso de la espinilla) y la fíbula. La pierna conecta la rodilla y el pie. Es frecuente la alusión incorrecta a todo el miembro inferior como «la pierna». Región de la pierna
  7. 7. Incluye los salientes o prominencias medial y lateral (maléolos) que flanquean la articulación talocrural (del tobillo). El tobillo o región talocrural Es la porción distal del miembro inferior y contiene el tarso, el metatarso y las falanges (huesos de los dedos del pie). El dedo gordo del pie, al igual que el dedo pulgar, tiene sólo dos falanges (huesos de los dedos); el resto de los dedos tiene tres. El pie o región del pie
  8. 8. Desarrollo del miembro inferior • Durante la 5.ª semana de gestación aparecen esbozos de los miembros inferiores en la cara lateral de los segmentos L2-S2 del tronco • Ambos miembros se extienden inicialmente desde el tronco dirigiendo hacia arriba los pulgares y los dedos gordos de los pies en desarrollo, mientras que las palmas y las plantas se dirigen hacia delante.
  9. 9. Desarrollo del miembro inferior La rotación medial y la pronación permanente del miembro inferior explican cómo:  La rodilla, a diferencia de las articulaciones situadas por encima de ella, se extiende anteriormente y sufre una flexión posterior  El pie adopta una orientación en la cual el dedo gordo está en el lado medial  Se desarrolla el patrón «en palo de barbería» de inervación segmentaria de la piel (dermatomas)
  10. 10. Disposición de los huesos del miembro inferior El peso corporal se transfiere desde la columna vertebral, a través de las articulaciones sacroilíacas, hacia la cintura pélvica, y desde esta, a través de cada articulación coxal, hacia el fémur Para soportar mejor la postura erguida los fémures se disponen oblicuamente en el interior de los muslos En el tobillo, el peso soportado por la tibia se transfiere al talus
  11. 11. Huesos del miembro inferior El esqueleto del miembro inferior puede dividirse en dos componentes funcionales: Los huesos del miembro inferior libre La cintura pélvica
  12. 12. Hueso coxal Hueso grande y plano de la pelvis que está formado por la fusión de tres huesos primarios (ilion, isquion y pubis)
  13. 13. Ilion •El cuerpo de ilion se une al pubis y al isquion para formar el acetábulo. -Anteriormente está las EIAS y Espinas iliacas anterior inferior, donde se insertan ligamentos y tendones del músculo del miembro inferior. • La cresta iliaca inicia en la espina iliaca anterosuperior y termina en la espina iliaca posterior superior, actuando como parachoques y aquí es donde se insertan los músculos del abdomen. -Detrás de la espina iliaca anterior superior está el tubérculo iliaco. Parte de mayor tamaño del hueso coxal. Contiene columnas porciones gruesas mediales que soportan el peso y porciones posterolaterales delgadas, denominadas alas del Ilion, para inserciones carnosas musculares.
  14. 14. La cara lateral del ilion presenta tres líneas curvas, las líneas glúteas posterior, anterior e inferior, señalando tres inserciones proximales de los músculos glúteos. La cara medial de Ilion presenta una depresión en sus alas, llamada fosa iliaca, donde se inserta el músculo iliaco proximalmente. La cara medial posteriormente presente una área articular en forma de oreja, llamada cara articular y una tuberosidad iliaca, superior a la cara articular, para la articulación sinovial y sindesmótica en las superficies recíprocas del sacro. Ilion
  15. 15. Forma la parte posterior inferior del hueso coxal, uniéndose al pubis en su porción superior y al Ilion, formando la cara posteroinferior del acetábulo.  La rama isquiopubiana es la unión entre la rama del isquión y la rama inferior del pubis, siendo el límite inferomedial del foramen obturado. -El borde posterior forma el margen inferior de la incisura isquiática mayor. -La espina isquiática grande y triangular es un punto de inserción ligamentosa: • Separa la incisura isquiática mayor en su indentación más pequeña denominada incisura isquiática menor. -Actúa de modo de tróclea para un músculo que emerge de la pelvis ósea. La proyección ósea rugosa en la unión del cuerpo del isquión y su rama es la gran tuberosidad isquiatica. El peso del cuerpo descansa ahí al estar sentado ese lugar de inserción tendinosa proximal a la región de los músculos posteroinferior del muslo. Isquion
  16. 16. Pubis El pubis forma la parte anteromedial del hueso coxal, contribuyendo a la parte anterior del acetábulo, y proporciona inserción proximal a músculos de la región medial del muslo. -Se divide en un cuerpo, aplanado y de localización medial, y en ramas superior e inferior, que se proyectan lateralmente desde el cuerpo.
  17. 17. Pubis  Medialmente, la cara sinfisaria del cuerpo del pubis se articula con la cara correspondiente del cuerpo de su homólogo contralateral, a través de la sínfisis del pubis. • El borde anterosuperior de ambos cuerpos unidos y la sínfisis forman la cresta del pubis, donde se insertan músculos abdominales. • Los tubérculos del pubis, pequeñas proyecciones en los extremos laterales de esta cresta, son importantes relieves óseos de las regiones inguinales. En el tubérculo se inserta la porción principal del ligamento inguinal y, por lo tanto, es un punto de inserción muscular indirecta. • El borde posterior de la rama superior del pubis presenta un reborde elevado y agudo, el pecten del pubis, que forma parte de la abertura superior de la pelvis.
  18. 18. Foramen obturado El foramen obturado es una gran abertura, oval o irregularmente triangular, en el hueso coxal, que está limitada por el pubis, el isquion y sus ramas. Salvo por una pequeña vía de paso para el nervio y los vasos obturadores (el conducto obturador), el foramen obturado está cerrado por una membrana delgada y resistente, la membrana obturatriz. La presencia del foramen minimiza la masa ósea (peso), mientras que su cierre por la membrana obturatriz sigue proporcionando una amplia superficie a ambos lados para la inserción muscular.
  19. 19. ACETÁBULO 19 C a v i d a d e n f o r m a d e c o p a q u e s e e n c u e n t r a s o b r e l a c a r a l a t e r a l d e l h u e s o c o x a l S e a r t i c u l a c o n l a c a b e z a d e l f é m u r p a r a f o r m a r l a a r t i c u l a c i ó n c o x o f e m o r a l
  20. 20. acetábulo C a v i d a d e n f o r m a d e c o p a q u e s e e n c u e n t r a s o b r e l a c a r a l a t e r a l d e l h u e s o c o x a l S e a r t i c u l a c o n l a c a b e z a d e l f é m u r p a r a f o r m a r l a a r t i c u l a c i ó n c o x o f e m o r a l
  21. 21. Las caras, bordes y relaciones del hueso coxal se describen suponiendo que el cuerpo se encuentra en posición anatómica. Para situar al hueso coxal aislado o la pelvis ósea en esta posición, hay que orientarlo de modo que: • La EIAS y la cara anterosuperior del pubis se sitúan en el mismo plano vertical (coronal). • La cara sinfisaria del pubis está vertical, paralela al plano medio. En la posición anatómica: • El acetábulo se orienta inferolateralmente, con la incisura acetabular dirigida inferiormente. • El foramen obturado se sitúa inferomedial con respecto al acetábulo. • La cara interna del cuerpo del pubis se orienta casi directamente superior. Posición anatómica del hueso coxal
  22. 22. Fémur El fémur es el hueso más largo y pesado del cuerpo , y transmite el peso corporal desde el hueso coxal hacia la tibia. • Tiene un cuerpo (diáfisis) y 2 extremos proximal y distal (epífisis). • Longitud - cuarta parte de la altura • Extremo proximal: Constituye su cabeza, cuello, 2 trocánteres (mayor y menor) • Cabeza cubierta por cartílago articular, excepto su fosita de la cabeza del fémur. • Cuello en forma trapezoidal , extremo estrecho de la cabeza y base más ancha continua con el cuerpo. Diámetro aproximado de ¾ de la cabeza femoral. • La parte proximal del fémur esta doblada en forma de L de modo que la cabeza y cuello del fémur se proyecta posteriomedialmente en un ángulo oblicuo , respecto a su cuerpo.
  23. 23. Fémur El pequeño ángulo agudo entre los ejes del cuello y cóndilos del fémur se denomina ángulo de torsión (o antetorsión) femoral. Con un valor promedio de 7º en el hombre y 12º en la mujer. Donde el cuerpo del fémur se une al cuello, existen dos grandes elevaciones romas los trocánteres. Trocánter menor: cónico y con un vértice redondeado, se extiende medialmente desde la parte posteromedial de la unión del cuello y el cuerpo del fémur, y en él se inserta el tendón del principal músculo flexor del muslo, el iliopsoas. Trocánter mayor: es una masa ósea grande, situada en posición lateral, que se proyecta superior y posteriormente donde el cuello se une al cuerpo del fémur, proporcionando inserción y palanca a los abductores y rotadores del muslo. Sobresale de una depresion medialmente "Fosa trocanterea“ en vista superior e inferior.
  24. 24. Fémur El lugar donde se une el cuerpo + cuello del fémur = línea intertrocantérea, una cresta rugosa donde se deposita el ligamento iliofemoral Esta línea discurre desde el trocánter mayor y se enrolla alrededor del trocánter menor continuando con una cresta menos definida la línea espiral. La cresta intertrocantéra más prominente, lisa, une trocánteres posteriormente; su elevación redondeada es el tubérculo cuadrado. El cuerpo del fémur es ligeramente convexo anteriormente. La mayor parte del cuerpo es lisa y redondeada, y en él se originan los extensores de la rodilla, excepto en la línea áspera (ancha y rugosa) , es lugar de inserción aponeurótica de los aductores del muslo. Inferiormente, la línea áspera se divide en líneas supracondíleas medial y lateral, que conducen a los cóndilos medial y lateral del fémur.
  25. 25. Fémur Los cóndilos medial y lateral, forman casi todo el extremo distal del fémur. Los cóndilos femorales se articulan con los meniscos (láminas semilunares de cartílago) y los cóndilos de la tibia, para formar la articulación de la rodilla . Durante la flexión y la extensión, los meniscos y los cóndilos de la tibia se deslizan como una unidad a través de las caras inferior y posterior de los cóndilos femorales. La convexidad de la cara articular de los cóndilos aumenta a medida que desciende la cara anterior, cubriendo el extremo inferior, y luego asciende posteriormente. Los cóndilos están separados posterior e inferiormente por una fosa intercondílea, pero se fusionan anteriormente, formando una depresión superficial longitudinal, la cara patelar , que se articula con la patela. -La cara lateral del cóndilo lateral tiene una proyección central llamada epicóndilo lateral. -La cara medial del cóndilo medial presenta un epicóndilo medial, mayor y más prominente, por encima del cual se forma otra elevación, el tubérculo del aductor, relacionado con la inserción de un tendón. Los epicóndilos proporcionan inserción proximal a los ligamentos colaterales tibial y fibular de la articulación de la rodilla.
  26. 26. Anatomía de superficie de la cintura pélvica y el fémur Cuando colocamos las manos sobre las caderas, descansan sobre las crestas ilíacas 22 Los puntos de referencia óseos son útiles durante la exploración física y la cirugía, puesto que pueden utilizarse para evaluar el desarrollo normal, detectar y evaluar fracturas y luxaciones, y localizar estructuras como los nervios y los vasos sanguíneos. Inferior al ombligo pueden palparse los cuerpos y las ramas superiores de los huesos púbicos
  27. 27. Anatomía de superficie de la cintura pélvica y el fémur 22 La tuberosidad isquiática se palpa fácilmente en la parte inferior de la nalga cuando el muslo está flexionado El trocánter mayor forma una prominencia anterior al hueco de la cara lateral de la nalga. Mientras que el trocánter menor se palpa con dificultad por estar cercano al surco glúteo. Los cóndilos femorales son subcutáneos y fácilmente palpables cuando la rodilla está flexionada o extendida El cuerpo del humero es difícil preciarlo, por estar cubierto de músculos.
  28. 28. Patela (rotula) Se forma en el tendón del músculo cuádriceps femoral después del nacimiento. Se localiza anterior a la superficie patelar del fémur La superficie posterior es lisa y cubierta por una gruesa capa de cartílago articular La base (borde superior) es gruesa Hueso sesamoideo, el mayor del cuerpo
  29. 29. Tibia Localizada en el lado anteromedial de la pierna, casi paralela a la fíbula, la tibia es el segundo hueso de mayor tamaño del cuerpo. Se ensancha hacia fuera en ambos extremos, con el fin de dar una mayor superficie para la articulación y la transferencia del peso. El extremo proximal se ensancha para formar los cóndilos medial y lateral, que sobresalen por encima del cuerpo medial, lateral y posteriormente, formando una cara articular superior, o meseta tibial, relativamente plana. Esta meseta consta de dos caras articulares lisas (la medial, ligeramente cóncava, y la lateral, ligeramente convexa), que se articulan con los grandes cóndilos femorales. Las caras articulares están separadas por la eminencia intercondílea, formada por dos tubérculos intercondíleos (medial y lateral) flanqueados por áreas intercondíleas anterior y posterior, relativamente rugosas. Los tubérculos encajan en la fosa intercondílea entre los cóndilos del fémur. En las áreas y tubérculos intercondíleos se insertan los meniscos y los principales ligamentos de la rodilla, que mantienen juntos el fémur y la tibia, manteniendo el contacto entre sus caras articulares.
  30. 30. Tibia El cóndilo lateral también presenta una cara articular fibular posterolateralmente, en su parte inferior, para la cabeza de la fíbula. Tiene tres caras y bordes: medial, lateral/interóseo y posterior. Borde anterior de la tibia es el más sobresaliente. El borde y la cara medial adyacente son subcutáneos en toda su longitud, y constituyen lo que suele conocerse como «espinilla». Tuberosidad de la tibia: Extremo superior del borde anterior, ancha y apaisada, es el lugar para la inserción distal del ligamento patelar. que se extiende entre el borde inferior de la patela y la tuberosidad de la tibia. Cuerpo de la tibia es más delgado en la unión de sus tercios medio y distal. El extremo distal de la tibia es más pequeño que el proximal, ensanchándose sólo medialmente; la expansión medial se extiende inferior al resto del cuerpo, formando el maléolo medial. La cara inferior del cuerpo y la cara lateral del maléolo medial se articulan con el talus, y están cubiertas por cartílago articular . Borde interóseo de la tibia es agudo allí donde se inserta la membrana interósea, que une los dos huesos de la pierna. Inferiormente, el borde agudo se sustituye por un surco, la incisura fibular, que aloja y proporciona inserción fibrosa al extremo distal de la fíbula.
  31. 31. Tibia En la cara posterior de la porción proximal del cuerpo de la tibia existe una cresta rugosa y diagonal, denominada línea del sóleo, que discurre inferior y medialmente hasta el borde medial. La línea se forma en relación con el origen aponeurótico del músculo sóleo, aproximadamente a un tercio de su ruta descendente por el cuerpo del hueso. Inmediatamente distal a la línea del sóleo hay un surco vascular dirigido oblicuamente, que conduce a un gran foramen nutricio, por el cual pasa la principal arteria que irriga el extremo proximal del hueso y su médula.
  32. 32. Fíbula La delgada fíbula se sitúa posterolateral a la tibia, a la cual está firmemente unido por la sindesmosis tibiofibular, que incluye la membrana interósea . La fíbula no interviene en el soporte del peso corporal. Su función principal es servir de inserción muscular, proporcionando inserción distal a un músculo e inserción proximal a ocho. El extremo distal aumenta de tamaño y se prolonga lateralmente e inferiormente, formando el maléolo lateral. Los maléolos constituyen las paredes laterales de un encaje rectangular (mortaja), que es el componente superior de la articulación talocrural , y en ellos se insertan los ligamentos que estabilizan la articulación. El maléolo lateral sobresale más y es más posterior que el maléolo medial, y se extiende aproximadamente 1 cm más distalmente.
  33. 33. Fibula -El extremo proximal de la fíbula consta de una cabeza aumentada de tamaño, superior a un cuello pequeño. La cabeza tiene un vértice puntiagudo y se articula con la cara fibular de la parte inferior, posterolateral, del cóndilo lateral de la tibia. El cuerpo de la fíbula está retorcido y marcado por los lugares de inserción muscular. Al igual que el cuerpo de la tibia, tiene una sección transversal triangular y presenta tres bordes (anterior, interóseo y posterior) y tres caras (medial, posterior y lateral)
  34. 34. Los huesos del pie son el tarso, el metatarso y las falanges. -Hay 7 huesos tarsianos, 5 metatarsianos y 14 falanges. Huesos del pie
  35. 35. Tarso Constando de siete huesos, el talus, el calcáneo, el cuboides, el navicular y tres cuneiformes Talus - El talus, único que se articula con los huesos de la pierna, tiene un cuerpo, un cuello y una cabeza. - La tróclea del talus se articula con los dos maléolos de la fíbula y tibia - El cuerpo del talus descansa sobre el calcáneo - La cabeza del talus, dirigida anterolateralmente esta recibida por el ligamento calcaneonavicular plantar - Único hueso sin inserción muscular y tendinosa - Tiene un surco para el tendón del flexor largo del dedo gordo, flanqueado por un tubérculo lateral y uno medial en el cuerpo Parte posterior o proximal del pie (retropié + mediopie)
  36. 36. El calcáneo es el hueso más grande y fuerte de todos del pie. Sus dos tercios anteriores de la cara superior se articula con el talus, y su cara anterior al cuboides. -Su cara lateral tiene la tróclea fibular, entre los tendones de los músculos fibulares largo y corto -El sustentáculo tali, es un apoyo de la cabeza del talus, proyectado desde el borde superior de la cara medial del calcáneo -La tuberosidad del calcáneo con sus apófisis medial y lateral de la tuberosidad del calcáneo, están en la parte posterior del calcáneo
  37. 37. El navicular es un hueso aplanado, con forma de barco, localizado posteriormente entre la cabeza del talus y anteriormente con los huesos cuneiformes Su cara medial tiene una proyección hacia abajo llamada tuberosidad del navicular, importante inserción tendinosa, donde se forma el arco longitudinal del pie.
  38. 38. El cuboides, forma aproximadamente cubica, es el hueso más lateral de la fila distal del tarso •En sus caras lateral e inferior del hueso, anterior a la tuberosidad del cuboides, está el surco para tendón del musculo fibular largo
  39. 39. Metatarso
  40. 40. Falanges
  41. 41. Anatomía de superficie de los huesos del pie La cabeza del talus se palpa anteromedial a la parte proximal del maléolo lateral cuando el pie está invertido El proceso medial de la tuberosidad del calcáneo, que soporta el peso corporal, es ancho y grande en la cara plantar del pie, pero a menudo no se palpa debido a la piel y el tejido subcutáneo que la cubre.
  42. 42. Anatomía de superficie de los huesos del pie El sustentáculo Tali es la única parte de la cara medial del calcáneo que puede palparse La tróclea fibular, una pequeña extensión lateral del calcáneo, puede detectarse como un pequeño tubérculo en la cara lateral del calcáneo
  43. 43. Anatomía de superficie de los huesos del pie La tuberosidad del 5.º metatarsiano forma un relieve de referencia en la cara lateral del pie, que puede palparse fácilmente La tuberosidad del navicular se ve y se palpa fácilmente sobre la cara medial del pie
