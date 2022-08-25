Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

2022 - UC Analisis de Costos Unitarios Evaluacion Grupal (2).pdf

Aug. 25, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Upcoming SlideShare
TS2eL2_U9_LC_Langsum.pdf
TS2eL2_U9_LC_Langsum.pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
1 of 7
1 of 7

2022 - UC Analisis de Costos Unitarios Evaluacion Grupal (2).pdf

Aug. 25, 2022
0 likes 3 views

Download to read offline

Design

analisis de precios unitarios

analisis de precios unitarios

Design

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Gunn's Golden Rules: Life's Little Lessons for Making It Work Tim Gunn
Free
My Mother's Wedding Dress: The Life and Afterlife of Clothes Justine Picardie
Free
Dreaming of Dior: Every Dress Tells a Story Charlotte Smith
Free
Empress of Fashion: A Life of Diana Vreeland Amanda Mackenzie Stuart
Free
The Style Strategy: A Less-Is-More Approach to Staying Chic and Shopping Smart Nina Garcia
Free
The Essence of Style: How the French Invented High Fashion, Fine Food, Chic Cafes, Style, Sophistication, and Glamour Joan DeJean
Free
The Little Black Book of Style Nina Garcia
Free
Lessons from Madame Chic: 20 Stylish Secrets I Learned While Living in Paris Jennifer L. Scott
Free
Women From the Ankle Down: The Story of Shoes and How They Define Us Rachelle Bergstein
Free
The Towering World of Jimmy Choo: A Glamorous Story of Power, Profits, and the Pursuit of the Perfect Shoe Lauren Goldstein Crowe
Free
Diane: A Signature Life Diane Von Furstenberg
Free
The Secret of Chanel No. 5: The Intimate History of the World's Most Famous Perfume Tilar J. Mazzeo
Free
The Power of Glamour: Longing and the Art of Visual Persuasion Virginia Postrel
Free
A Gentleman Gets Dressed Up Revised and Expanded: What to Wear, When to Wear It, How to Wear It John Bridges
Free
Diane von Furstenberg: A Life Unwrapped Suzi Harvey
Free
Before You Put That On: 365 Daily Style Tips for Her Lloyd Boston
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Enchanted Objects: Design, Human Desire, and the Internet of Things David Rose
Free
The Golden Thread: How Fabric Changed History Kassia St. Clair
Free
The 99% Invisible City: A Field Guide to the Hidden World of Everyday Design Roman Mars
Free
Shikake: The Japanese Art of Shaping Behavior Through Design Naohiro Matsumura
Free
Stoned: Jewelry, Obsession, and How Desire Shapes the World Aja Raden
Free
House of Versace: The Untold Story of Genius, Murder, and Survival Deborah Ball
Free
Brilliance and Fire: A Biography of Diamonds Rachelle Bergstein
Free
Two-Dimensional Man Paul Sahre
Free
Creating Things That Matter: The Art and Science of Innovations That Last David Edwards
Free
Hijacking the Runway: How Celebrities Are Stealing the Spotlight from Fashion Designers Teri Agins
Free
Design Thinking For Dummies: A Wiley Brand Christian Muller-Roterberg
Free
Move Your Stuff, Change Your Life: How to Use Feng Shui to Get Love, Money, Respect, and Happiness Karen Rauch Carter
Free
Mademoiselle: Coco Chanel and the Pulse of History Rhonda Garelick
Free
Love the Home You Have: Simple Ways to…Embrace Your Style *Get Organized *Delight in Where You Are Melissa Michaels
Free
Sacred Space: Clearing and Enhancing the Energy of Your Home Denise Linn
Free
Product-Led Growth: How to Build a Product That Sells Itself Wes Bush
Free

2022 - UC Analisis de Costos Unitarios Evaluacion Grupal (2).pdf

  1. 1. Página : S10 1 1103001 Presupuesto CERCO PERIMETRICO - EVALUACION DE LABORATORIO Análisis de precios unitarios Fecha presupuesto 28/11/2017 001 Subpresupuesto CERCO PERIMETRICO - EVALUACION DE LABORATORIO Partida 01.01 LIMPIEZA DEL TERRENO MANUAL m2/DIA 40.0000 Rendimiento Costo unitario directo por : m2 2.49 40.0000 EQ. MO. Unidad Cuadrilla Cantidad Precio S/. Código Descripción Recurso Parcial S/. Mano de Obra hh 0101010003 0.1000 0.0200 0.27 13.50 OPERARIO hh 0101010005 1.0000 0.2000 2.10 10.50 PEON 2.37 Equipos %mo 0301010006 5.0000 0.12 2.37 HERRAMIENTAS MANUALES 0.12 Partida 01.02 TRAZO Y REPLANTEO INICIAL m2/DIA 200.0000 Rendimiento Costo unitario directo por : m2 3.43 200.0000 EQ. MO. Unidad Cuadrilla Cantidad Precio S/. Código Descripción Recurso Parcial S/. Mano de Obra hh 0101010005 3.0000 0.1200 1.26 10.50 PEON hh 01010300000005 1.0000 0.0400 0.54 13.50 OPERARIO TOPOGRAFO 1.80 Materiales m3 0207030001 0.0062 0.28 45.00 HORMIGON bol 0213010001 0.0180 0.37 20.50 CEMENTO PORTLAND TIPO I (42.5 kg) und 02130400010001 0.0200 0.10 5.00 TIZA BOLSA DE 40 kg kg 02130600010001 0.0100 0.02 2.00 OCRE ROJO gal 0240020001 0.0050 0.16 32.00 PINTURA ESMALTE 0.93 Equipos día 0301000002 1.0000 0.0050 0.20 40.00 NIVEL TOPOGRAFICO día 03010000110001 1.0000 0.0050 0.40 80.00 TEODOLITO %mo 0301010006 5.0000 0.09 1.80 HERRAMIENTAS MANUALES rll 03014900010001 0.0015 0.01 8.00 CORDEL 0.70 Partida 02.01 EXCAVACION MANUAL DE ZANJAS PARA ZAPATAS m3/DIA 4.0000 Rendimiento Costo unitario directo por : m3 21.63 4.0000 EQ. MO. Unidad Cuadrilla Cantidad Precio S/. Código Descripción Recurso Parcial S/. Mano de Obra hh 0101010005 1.0000 2.0000 21.00 10.50 PEON 21.00 Equipos %mo 0301010006 3.0000 0.63 21.00 HERRAMIENTAS MANUALES 0.63 Partida 02.02 EXCAVACION MANUAL DE ZANJAS PARA CIMIENTOS m3/DIA 4.0000 Rendimiento Costo unitario directo por : m3 21.63 4.0000 EQ. MO. Unidad Cuadrilla Cantidad Precio S/. Código Descripción Recurso Parcial S/. Mano de Obra hh 0101010005 1.0000 2.0000 21.00 10.50 PEON 21.00 Equipos %mo 0301010006 3.0000 0.63 21.00 HERRAMIENTAS MANUALES 0.63 Partida 02.03 RELLENO COMPACTADO CON MATERIAL PROPIO m3/DIA 18.0000 Rendimiento Costo unitario directo por : m3 49.29 18.0000 EQ. MO.
  2. 2. Página : S10 1 1103001 Presupuesto CERCO PERIMETRICO - EVALUACION DE LABORATORIO Análisis de precios unitarios Fecha presupuesto 28/11/2017 001 Subpresupuesto CERCO PERIMETRICO - EVALUACION DE LABORATORIO Unidad Cuadrilla Cantidad Precio S/. Código Descripción Recurso Parcial S/. Mano de Obra hh 0101010004 1.0000 0.4444 5.42 12.20 OFICIAL hh 0101010005 8.0000 3.5556 37.33 10.50 PEON 42.75 Materiales gal 0201030001 0.1500 1.28 8.50 GASOLINA m3 0207070001 0.0800 0.64 8.00 AGUA PUESTA EN OBRA 1.92 Equipos %mo 0301010006 3.0000 1.28 42.75 HERRAMIENTAS MANUALES día 0301100003 1.0000 0.0556 3.34 60.00 COMPACTADORA DE PLANCHA 4.62 Partida 02.04 ACARREO DE INTERNO DE MATERIAL EXCAVADO PARA SU ELIMINACION (MANUAL) m3/DIA 5.0000 Rendimiento Costo unitario directo por : m3 17.64 5.0000 EQ. MO. Unidad Cuadrilla Cantidad Precio S/. Código Descripción Recurso Parcial S/. Mano de Obra hh 0101010005 1.0000 1.6000 16.80 10.50 PEON 16.80 Equipos %mo 0301010006 5.0000 0.84 16.80 HERRAMIENTAS MANUALES 0.84 Partida 02.05 ELIMINACION DE MATERIAL EXCEDENTE DM=1 km m3/DIA 625.0000 Rendimiento Costo unitario directo por : m3 4.23 625.0000 EQ. MO. Unidad Cuadrilla Cantidad Precio S/. Código Descripción Recurso Parcial S/. Equipos hm 03011600010002 1.0000 0.0128 2.37 185.50 CARGADOR FRONTAL CAT-930 hm 0301220004 1.0000 0.0128 1.86 145.00 CAMION VOLQUETE 4.23 Partida 03.01 CONCRETO CIMIENTOS CORRIDOS MEZCLA 1:10 CEMENTO-HORMIGON 30% PIEDRA m3/DIA 25.0000 Rendimiento Costo unitario directo por : m3 180.49 25.0000 EQ. MO. Unidad Cuadrilla Cantidad Precio S/. Código Descripción Recurso Parcial S/. Mano de Obra hh 0101010003 2.0000 0.6400 8.64 13.50 OPERARIO hh 0101010004 1.0000 0.3200 3.90 12.20 OFICIAL hh 0101010005 8.0000 2.5600 26.88 10.50 PEON hh 01010100060002 1.0000 0.3200 4.32 13.50 OPERADOR DE EQUIPO LIVIANO 43.74 Materiales m3 0207010006 0.5000 29.00 58.00 PIEDRA GRANDE DE 8" m3 0207030001 0.8700 39.15 45.00 HORMIGON m3 0207070001 0.1800 1.44 8.00 AGUA PUESTA EN OBRA bol 0213010001 2.9000 59.45 20.50 CEMENTO PORTLAND TIPO I (42.5 kg) 129.04 Equipos %mo 0301010006 3.0000 1.31 43.74 HERRAMIENTAS MANUALES hm 03012900030001 1.0000 0.3200 6.40 20.00 MEZCLADORA DE CONCRETO 11 P3 (23 HP) 7.71 Partida 03.02 SOLADO PARA ZAPATAS e=4" MEZCLA 1:12 m2/DIA 80.0000 Rendimiento Costo unitario directo por : m2 27.44 80.0000 EQ. MO.
  3. 3. Página : S10 1 1103001 Presupuesto CERCO PERIMETRICO - EVALUACION DE LABORATORIO Análisis de precios unitarios Fecha presupuesto 28/11/2017 001 Subpresupuesto CERCO PERIMETRICO - EVALUACION DE LABORATORIO Unidad Cuadrilla Cantidad Precio S/. Código Descripción Recurso Parcial S/. Mano de Obra hh 0101010003 1.0000 0.1000 1.35 13.50 OPERARIO hh 0101010004 3.0000 0.3000 3.66 12.20 OFICIAL hh 0101010005 6.0000 0.6000 6.30 10.50 PEON 11.31 Materiales m3 0207030001 0.1000 4.50 45.00 HORMIGON m3 0207070001 0.0300 0.24 8.00 AGUA PUESTA EN OBRA bol 0213010001 0.4300 8.82 20.50 CEMENTO PORTLAND TIPO I (42.5 kg) 13.56 Equipos %mo 0301010006 5.0000 0.57 11.31 HERRAMIENTAS MANUALES hm 03012900030001 1.0000 0.1000 2.00 20.00 MEZCLADORA DE CONCRETO 11 P3 (23 HP) 2.57 Partida 04.01.01 CONCRETO ZAPATAS f'c=210 kg/cm2 m3/DIA 22.0000 Rendimiento Costo unitario directo por : m3 337.91 22.0000 EQ. MO. Unidad Cuadrilla Cantidad Precio S/. Código Descripción Recurso Parcial S/. Mano de Obra hh 0101010003 1.0000 0.3636 4.91 13.50 OPERARIO hh 0101010004 1.0000 0.3636 4.44 12.20 OFICIAL hh 0101010005 6.0000 2.1818 22.91 10.50 PEON hh 01010100060002 2.0000 0.7273 9.82 13.50 OPERADOR DE EQUIPO LIVIANO 42.08 Materiales m3 02070100010002 0.8500 55.25 65.00 PIEDRA CHANCADA 1/2" m3 02070200010002 0.4200 27.30 65.00 ARENA GRUESA m3 0207070001 0.1800 1.44 8.00 AGUA PUESTA EN OBRA bol 0213010001 9.7400 199.67 20.50 CEMENTO PORTLAND TIPO I (42.5 kg) 283.66 Equipos %mo 0301010006 3.0000 1.26 42.08 HERRAMIENTAS MANUALES hm 03012900010002 1.0000 0.3636 3.64 10.00 VIBRADOR DE CONCRETO 4 HP 1.25" hm 03012900030001 1.0000 0.3636 7.27 20.00 MEZCLADORA DE CONCRETO 11 P3 (23 HP) 12.17 Partida 04.02.01 CONCRETO SOBRECIMIENTOS f'c=175 kg/cm2 + 25% P.M. m3/DIA 14.0000 Rendimiento Costo unitario directo por : m3 262.73 14.0000 EQ. MO. Unidad Cuadrilla Cantidad Precio S/. Código Descripción Recurso Parcial S/. Mano de Obra hh 0101010003 1.0000 0.5714 7.71 13.50 OPERARIO hh 0101010004 1.0000 0.5714 6.97 12.20 OFICIAL hh 0101010005 9.0000 5.1429 54.00 10.50 PEON 68.68 Materiales gal 0201030001 0.4000 3.40 8.50 GASOLINA m3 0207030001 1.1500 51.75 45.00 HORMIGON m3 0207070001 0.1300 1.04 8.00 AGUA PUESTA EN OBRA bol 0213010001 6.0000 123.00 20.50 CEMENTO PORTLAND TIPO I (42.5 kg) 179.19 Equipos %mo 0301010006 5.0000 3.43 68.68 HERRAMIENTAS MANUALES hm 03012900030001 1.0000 0.5714 11.43 20.00 MEZCLADORA DE CONCRETO 11 P3 (23 HP) 14.86 Partida 04.02.02 ENCOFRADO DE SOBRECIMIENTO h=0.60 m
  4. 4. Página : S10 1 1103001 Presupuesto CERCO PERIMETRICO - EVALUACION DE LABORATORIO Análisis de precios unitarios Fecha presupuesto 28/11/2017 001 Subpresupuesto CERCO PERIMETRICO - EVALUACION DE LABORATORIO m2/DIA 14.4000 Rendimiento Costo unitario directo por : m2 31.34 14.4000 EQ. MO. Unidad Cuadrilla Cantidad Precio S/. Código Descripción Recurso Parcial S/. Mano de Obra hh 0101010003 1.0000 0.5556 7.50 13.50 OPERARIO hh 0101010004 1.0000 0.5556 6.78 12.20 OFICIAL hh 0101010005 0.5000 0.2778 2.92 10.50 PEON 17.20 Materiales gal 0201040001 0.0500 0.53 10.50 PETROLEO D-2 kg 02040100010001 0.1220 0.43 3.50 ALAMBRE NEGRO RECOCIDO N° 8 kg 0204030001 0.1280 0.50 3.90 ACERO CORRUGADO fy = 4200 kg/cm2 GRADO 60 kg 02041200010005 0.1000 0.35 3.50 CLAVOS PARA MADERA CON CABEZA DE 3" kg 02041200010007 0.1000 0.35 3.50 CLAVOS PARA MADERA CON CABEZA DE 4" p2 0231010001 2.9250 11.12 3.80 MADERA TORNILLO 13.28 Equipos %mo 0301010006 5.0000 0.86 17.20 HERRAMIENTAS MANUALES 0.86 Partida 04.02.03 ACERO CORRUGADO FY= 4200 kg/cm2 GRADO 60 kg/DIA 260.0000 Rendimiento Costo unitario directo por : kg 4.99 260.0000 EQ. MO. Unidad Cuadrilla Cantidad Precio S/. Código Descripción Recurso Parcial S/. Mano de Obra hh 0101010003 1.0000 0.0308 0.42 13.50 OPERARIO hh 0101010004 1.0000 0.0308 0.38 12.20 OFICIAL 0.80 Materiales kg 02040100020001 0.0250 0.09 3.50 ALAMBRE NEGRO N° 16 kg 0204030001 1.0400 4.06 3.90 ACERO CORRUGADO fy = 4200 kg/cm2 GRADO 60 4.15 Equipos %mo 0301010006 5.0000 0.04 0.80 HERRAMIENTAS MANUALES 0.04 Partida 04.03.01 CONCRETO COLUMNAS f'c=210 kg/cm2 m3/DIA 12.0000 Rendimiento Costo unitario directo por : m3 395.90 12.0000 EQ. MO. Unidad Cuadrilla Cantidad Precio S/. Código Descripción Recurso Parcial S/. Mano de Obra hh 0101010003 1.0000 0.6667 9.00 13.50 OPERARIO hh 0101010004 1.0000 0.6667 8.13 12.20 OFICIAL hh 0101010005 8.0000 5.3333 56.00 10.50 PEON hh 01010100060002 3.0000 2.0000 27.00 13.50 OPERADOR DE EQUIPO LIVIANO 100.13 Materiales m3 02070100010002 0.9000 58.50 65.00 PIEDRA CHANCADA 1/2" m3 02070200010002 0.4000 26.00 65.00 ARENA GRUESA m3 0207070001 0.1800 1.44 8.00 AGUA PUESTA EN OBRA bol 0213010001 9.0000 184.50 20.50 CEMENTO PORTLAND TIPO I (42.5 kg) p2 0231010001 0.0833 0.32 3.80 MADERA TORNILLO 270.76 Equipos %mo 0301010006 5.0000 5.01 100.13 HERRAMIENTAS MANUALES hm 03012900010002 1.0000 0.6667 6.67 10.00 VIBRADOR DE CONCRETO 4 HP 1.25" hm 03012900030001 1.0000 0.6667 13.33 20.00 MEZCLADORA DE CONCRETO 11 P3 (23 HP) 25.01 Partida 04.03.02 ENCOFRADO COLUMNAS 0.25x0.25x3.00 m.AISLADA CON ALAMBRE # 8 CADA 3 HILADAS DE COL. A COL.
  5. 5. Página : S10 1 1103001 Presupuesto CERCO PERIMETRICO - EVALUACION DE LABORATORIO Análisis de precios unitarios Fecha presupuesto 28/11/2017 001 Subpresupuesto CERCO PERIMETRICO - EVALUACION DE LABORATORIO m2/DIA 12.0000 Rendimiento Costo unitario directo por : m2 30.30 12.0000 EQ. MO. Unidad Cuadrilla Cantidad Precio S/. Código Descripción Recurso Parcial S/. Mano de Obra hh 0101010003 1.0000 0.6667 9.00 13.50 OPERARIO hh 0101010005 1.0000 0.6667 7.00 10.50 PEON 16.00 Materiales gal 0201040001 0.0500 0.53 10.50 PETROLEO D-2 kg 02040100010001 1.5000 5.25 3.50 ALAMBRE NEGRO RECOCIDO N° 8 kg 02041200010005 0.1200 0.42 3.50 CLAVOS PARA MADERA CON CABEZA DE 3" kg 02041200010007 0.1000 0.35 3.50 CLAVOS PARA MADERA CON CABEZA DE 4" p2 0231010001 1.8300 6.95 3.80 MADERA TORNILLO 13.50 Equipos %mo 0301010006 5.0000 0.80 16.00 HERRAMIENTAS MANUALES 0.80 Partida 04.03.03 ACERO CORRUGADO FY= 4200 kg/cm2 GRADO 60 kg/DIA 260.0000 Rendimiento Costo unitario directo por : kg 4.99 260.0000 EQ. MO. Unidad Cuadrilla Cantidad Precio S/. Código Descripción Recurso Parcial S/. Mano de Obra hh 0101010003 1.0000 0.0308 0.42 13.50 OPERARIO hh 0101010004 1.0000 0.0308 0.38 12.20 OFICIAL 0.80 Materiales kg 02040100020001 0.0250 0.09 3.50 ALAMBRE NEGRO N° 16 kg 0204030001 1.0400 4.06 3.90 ACERO CORRUGADO fy = 4200 kg/cm2 GRADO 60 4.15 Equipos %mo 0301010006 5.0000 0.04 0.80 HERRAMIENTAS MANUALES 0.04 Partida 04.04.01 CONCRETO VIGAS f'c=210 kg/cm2 m3/DIA 22.0000 Rendimiento Costo unitario directo por : m3 318.69 22.0000 EQ. MO. Unidad Cuadrilla Cantidad Precio S/. Código Descripción Recurso Parcial S/. Mano de Obra hh 0101010003 1.0000 0.3636 4.91 13.50 OPERARIO hh 0101010004 1.0000 0.3636 4.44 12.20 OFICIAL hh 0101010005 6.0000 2.1818 22.91 10.50 PEON hh 01010100060002 1.0000 0.3636 4.91 13.50 OPERADOR DE EQUIPO LIVIANO 37.17 Materiales gal 0201030001 0.0300 0.26 8.50 GASOLINA m3 02070100010002 0.8500 55.25 65.00 PIEDRA CHANCADA 1/2" m3 02070200010002 0.4200 27.30 65.00 ARENA GRUESA m3 0207070001 0.1800 1.44 8.00 AGUA PUESTA EN OBRA bol 0213010001 9.0000 184.50 20.50 CEMENTO PORTLAND TIPO I (42.5 kg) 268.75 Equipos %mo 0301010006 5.0000 1.86 37.17 HERRAMIENTAS MANUALES hm 03012900010002 1.0000 0.3636 3.64 10.00 VIBRADOR DE CONCRETO 4 HP 1.25" hm 03012900030001 1.0000 0.3636 7.27 20.00 MEZCLADORA DE CONCRETO 11 P3 (23 HP) 12.77 Partida 04.04.02 ENCOFRADO VIGAS DE AMARRE
  6. 6. Página : S10 1 1103001 Presupuesto CERCO PERIMETRICO - EVALUACION DE LABORATORIO Análisis de precios unitarios Fecha presupuesto 28/11/2017 001 Subpresupuesto CERCO PERIMETRICO - EVALUACION DE LABORATORIO m2/DIA 8.0000 Rendimiento Costo unitario directo por : m2 84.08 8.0000 EQ. MO. Unidad Cuadrilla Cantidad Precio S/. Código Descripción Recurso Parcial S/. Mano de Obra hh 0101010003 1.0000 1.0000 13.50 13.50 OPERARIO hh 0101010005 1.0000 1.0000 10.50 10.50 PEON 24.00 Materiales gal 0201040001 0.0500 0.53 10.50 PETROLEO D-2 kg 02040100010001 0.2200 0.77 3.50 ALAMBRE NEGRO RECOCIDO N° 8 kg 02041200010005 0.1200 0.42 3.50 CLAVOS PARA MADERA CON CABEZA DE 3" kg 02041200010007 0.1000 0.35 3.50 CLAVOS PARA MADERA CON CABEZA DE 4" kg 02221400010003 0.4000 48.00 120.00 SIKA FORM (DESMOLDANTE) p2 0231010001 2.3195 8.81 3.80 MADERA TORNILLO 58.88 Equipos %mo 0301010006 5.0000 1.20 24.00 HERRAMIENTAS MANUALES 1.20 Partida 04.04.03 ACERO CORRUGADO FY= 4200 kg/cm2 GRADO 60 kg/DIA 260.0000 Rendimiento Costo unitario directo por : kg 4.99 260.0000 EQ. MO. Unidad Cuadrilla Cantidad Precio S/. Código Descripción Recurso Parcial S/. Mano de Obra hh 0101010003 1.0000 0.0308 0.42 13.50 OPERARIO hh 0101010004 1.0000 0.0308 0.38 12.20 OFICIAL 0.80 Materiales kg 02040100020001 0.0250 0.09 3.50 ALAMBRE NEGRO N° 16 kg 0204030001 1.0400 4.06 3.90 ACERO CORRUGADO fy = 4200 kg/cm2 GRADO 60 4.15 Equipos %mo 0301010006 5.0000 0.04 0.80 HERRAMIENTAS MANUALES 0.04 Partida 05.01 MURO LADRILLO K.K.DE ARCILLA 18 H ( 0.09x0.13x0.24) AMARRE DE SOGA JUNTA 1.5 cm. MORTERO 1:1:5 m2/DIA 7.5000 Rendimiento Costo unitario directo por : m2 35.12 7.5000 EQ. MO. Unidad Cuadrilla Cantidad Precio S/. Código Descripción Recurso Parcial S/. Mano de Obra hh 0101010003 1.0000 1.0667 14.40 13.50 OPERARIO hh 0101010005 1.0000 1.0667 11.20 10.50 PEON 25.60 Materiales m3 02070200010002 0.0319 2.07 65.00 ARENA GRUESA m3 0207070001 0.0096 0.08 8.00 AGUA PUESTA EN OBRA bol 0213010001 0.1932 3.96 20.50 CEMENTO PORTLAND TIPO I (42.5 kg) bol 02130200020004 0.1320 1.06 8.00 CAL HIDRATADA BOLSA 30 kg mll 02160100010001 0.0400 0.04 0.90 LADRILLO KK 18 HUECOS 9X13X24 cm p2 0231010001 0.2721 1.03 3.80 MADERA TORNILLO 8.24 Equipos %mo 0301010006 5.0000 1.28 25.60 HERRAMIENTAS MANUALES 1.28 Partida 05.02 TARRAJEO DE SOBRECIMIENTOS m2/DIA 14.0000 Rendimiento Costo unitario directo por : m2 18.33 14.0000 EQ. MO. Unidad Cuadrilla Cantidad Precio S/. Código Descripción Recurso Parcial S/. Mano de Obra
  7. 7. Página : S10 1 1103001 Presupuesto CERCO PERIMETRICO - EVALUACION DE LABORATORIO Análisis de precios unitarios Fecha presupuesto 28/11/2017 001 Subpresupuesto CERCO PERIMETRICO - EVALUACION DE LABORATORIO hh 0101010003 1.0000 0.5714 7.71 13.50 OPERARIO hh 0101010005 0.5000 0.2857 3.00 10.50 PEON 10.71 Materiales m3 0207020001 0.0236 1.89 80.00 ARENA m3 0207070001 0.0060 0.05 8.00 AGUA PUESTA EN OBRA bol 0213010001 0.1665 3.41 20.50 CEMENTO PORTLAND TIPO I (42.5 kg) p2 0231010001 0.4340 1.65 3.80 MADERA TORNILLO 7.00 Equipos %mo 0301010006 5.0000 0.54 10.71 HERRAMIENTAS MANUALES und 03010600020001 0.0020 0.08 40.00 REGLA DE ALUMINIO 1" X 4" X 8" 0.62 Partida 05.03 TARRAJEO DE COLUMNAS m2/DIA 6.0000 Rendimiento Costo unitario directo por : m2 32.70 6.0000 EQ. MO. Unidad Cuadrilla Cantidad Precio S/. Código Descripción Recurso Parcial S/. Mano de Obra hh 0101010003 1.0000 1.3333 18.00 13.50 OPERARIO hh 0101010005 0.5000 0.6667 7.00 10.50 PEON 25.00 Materiales m3 0207020001 0.0280 2.24 80.00 ARENA m3 0207070001 0.0060 0.05 8.00 AGUA PUESTA EN OBRA bol 0213010001 0.1750 3.59 20.50 CEMENTO PORTLAND TIPO I (42.5 kg) p2 0231010001 0.1300 0.49 3.80 MADERA TORNILLO 6.37 Equipos %mo 0301010006 5.0000 1.25 25.00 HERRAMIENTAS MANUALES und 03010600020001 0.0020 0.08 40.00 REGLA DE ALUMINIO 1" X 4" X 8" 1.33 Partida 05.04 TARRAJEO DE VIGAS m2/DIA 6.0000 Rendimiento Costo unitario directo por : m2 32.70 6.0000 EQ. MO. Unidad Cuadrilla Cantidad Precio S/. Código Descripción Recurso Parcial S/. Mano de Obra hh 0101010003 1.0000 1.3333 18.00 13.50 OPERARIO hh 0101010005 0.5000 0.6667 7.00 10.50 PEON 25.00 Materiales m3 0207020001 0.0280 2.24 80.00 ARENA m3 0207070001 0.0060 0.05 8.00 AGUA PUESTA EN OBRA bol 0213010001 0.1750 3.59 20.50 CEMENTO PORTLAND TIPO I (42.5 kg) p2 0231010001 0.1300 0.49 3.80 MADERA TORNILLO 6.37 Equipos %mo 0301010006 5.0000 1.25 25.00 HERRAMIENTAS MANUALES und 03010600020001 0.0020 0.08 40.00 REGLA DE ALUMINIO 1" X 4" X 8" 1.33

×