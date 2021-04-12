Successfully reported this slideshow.
DEADLOCK HANDLING MOHANRAJ S 1
TOPIC • Deadlocks • Deadlock Prevention • Deadlock Detection • Deadlock Recovery • DEADLOCK PREVENTION • DEADLOCK PREVENTI...
DEADLOCK HANDLING What are Deadlocks? Deadlock is a state of a database system having two or more transactions, when each ...
DEADLOCK HANDLING • For example, in the following wait-for-graph, transaction T1 is waiting for data item X which is locke...
DEADLOCK HANDLING IN CENTRALIZED SYSTEMS There are three classical approaches for deadlock handling, namely – • Deadlock P...
DEADLOCK PREVENTION. Deadlock prevention protocols ensure that the system will never enter into a deadlock state. Some pre...
DEADLOCK PREVENTION STRATEGIES wait-die scheme — non-preemptive older transaction may wait for younger one to release dat...
DEADLOCK PREVENTION Both in wait-die and in wound-wait schemes, a rolled back transactions is restarted with its original...
DEADLOCK DETECTION Deadlocks can be described as a wait-for graph, which consists of a pair G = (V,E), V is a set of ver...
DEADLOCK DETECTION  Wait-for graph without a cycle Wait-for graph a cycle 10
Deadlock Recovery When deadlock is detected : Some transaction will have to rolled back (made a victim) to break deadlock....
• THANK YOU 12
Apr. 12, 2021

DEADLOCK HANDLING

DEADLOCK HANDLING

DEADLOCK HANDLING

