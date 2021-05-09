Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
NAMA : MOHAMMAD ALI BIN LATANSI NO MATRIK : A168130 PENSYARAH : PROF. DATO’ IR. DR. RIZA ATIQ BIN O.K. RAHMAT AMALAN TERBA...
PENGENALAN KESEJAHTERAAN SOSIAL • Matlamat yang ingin dicapai oleh semua individu, keluarga dan komuniti. Ianya merupakan ...
SEDEKAH Sedekah atau sadaqah berasal dari perkataan Arab (‫صدقة‬ ) yang bermaksud benar. Dari segi syarak pula, sedekah ad...
KELEBIHAN SEDEKAH Allah SWT memuliakan orang yang bersedekah Sedekah dapat menghapuskan dosa Harta orang yang suka bersede...
CARA SEDEKAH TIDAK SIA-SIA Sesuatu yang disedekahkan ialah yang halal, bukan haram atau subahat Sunat bagi pemberi sedekah...
ZAKAT Dari segi bahasa, zakat merupakan kata terbitan dari kalimah ‫َى‬‫ك‬َ‫ز‬ ( ) bermaksud suci dan subur, termasuklah b...
KELEBIHAN ZAKAT Membuang sifat kedekut dan unsur-unsur bakhil. Hakikat ini dapat dirasai oleh pengeluar zakat dan dia juga...
KESIMPULAN Zakat dan sedekah merupakan salah satu rahsia Allah SWT disebalik penciptaan makhluk- Nya. Bagi setiap orang mu...
TERIMA KASIH
Amalan terbaik kesejahteraan sosial
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Government & Nonprofit
34 views
May. 09, 2021

Amalan terbaik kesejahteraan sosial

Amalan Terbaik ialah satu program yang dijalankan dan telah diakui dan dijadikan contoh. Biasanya amalan ini telah didokumenkan oleh badan-badan yang berwibawa

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Amalan terbaik kesejahteraan sosial

  1. 1. NAMA : MOHAMMAD ALI BIN LATANSI NO MATRIK : A168130 PENSYARAH : PROF. DATO’ IR. DR. RIZA ATIQ BIN O.K. RAHMAT AMALAN TERBAIK KESEJAHTERAAN SOSIAL
  2. 2. PENGENALAN KESEJAHTERAAN SOSIAL • Matlamat yang ingin dicapai oleh semua individu, keluarga dan komuniti. Ianya merupakan elemen utama dalam menentukan tahap pembangunan sesebuah komuniti. • Konsep kesejahteraan sosial menjelaskan strategi merubah sesebuah komuniti berdasarkan pendekatan yang berkaitan dengan aspek pengurusan masalah sosial, pemenuhan keperluan hidup dan penyediaan peluang mobiliti sosial dalam komuniti.
  3. 3. SEDEKAH Sedekah atau sadaqah berasal dari perkataan Arab (‫صدقة‬ ) yang bermaksud benar. Dari segi syarak pula, sedekah adalah pemberian sesuatu kepada orang yang memerlukan secara sukarela dan ikhlas tanpa dibatasi oleh waktu dan jumlah tertentu dengan tujuan mahu mendekatkan diri kepada Allah. Secara mudahnya, ia boleh didefinisikan sebagai pemberian oleh seseorang kepada orang lain yang memerlukan dengan tujuan untuk mendekatkan diri kepada Allah S.W.T. sama ada pemberian itu ditujukan kepada fakir miskin, sanak-saudara, mahupun untuk kepentingan fi sabilillah.
  4. 4. KELEBIHAN SEDEKAH Allah SWT memuliakan orang yang bersedekah Sedekah dapat menghapuskan dosa Harta orang yang suka bersedekah tidak akan berkurang. Hadis daripada Abu Hurairah r.a. bahawa Rasulullah SAW bersabda: Yang bermaksud: “Tangan yang di atas lebih baik dari tangan yang di bawah.” (Riwayat al-Bukhari) 01 Hadis daripada Muaz bin Jabal r.a. bahawa Rasulullah SAW bersabda: Yang bermaksud: “Sedekah dapat menghapus dosa sebagaimana air memadamkan api.” (Riwayat al- Tirmizi) 02 03 Dalam sebuah hadis yang diriwayatkan oleh Abu Hurairah r.a. bahawa Rasulullah SAW bersabda berkenaan 7 golongan manusia yang akan mendapat naungan di hari akhirirat salah satunya adalah: Yang bermaksud: “Seorang yang bersedekah dengan tangan kanannya,ia menyembunyikan amalnya itu sehingga tangan kirinya tidak mengetahui apa yang disedekahkan oleh tangan kanannya.” (Riwayat al-Bukhari) Orang yang bersedekah akan mendapatkan naungan di hari akhirat 04 Hadis daripada Abu Hurairah r.a. bahawa Rasulullah SAW bersabda: Yang bermaksud: “Jika dari golongan yang gemar bersedekah akan dipanggil dari pintu sedekah.” (Riwayat al- Bukhari) Terdapat pintu syurga yang hanya akan dapat dimasuki oleh orang yang bersedekah. 05 Hadis daripada Abu Hurairah r.a. bahawa Rasulullah SAW bersabda yang bermaksud: “Tidak akan berkurang harta dengan sedekah. Dan seorang hamba yang pemaaf pasti akan Allah tambahkan kemuliaan baginya.” (Riwayat Muslim)
  5. 5. CARA SEDEKAH TIDAK SIA-SIA Sesuatu yang disedekahkan ialah yang halal, bukan haram atau subahat Sunat bagi pemberi sedekah dan menderma daripada benda yang disukai dan disayangi tidak kira sama ada sedikit atau banyak Sedekahlah dengan barang yang disenangi penerima. Allah melarang bersedekah dengan benda yang tidak baik. Bersedekah dengan disertai dengan keikhlasan bukan mengungkit, merungut, membidas dan menyakiti hati orang yang menerima sedekah.
  6. 6. ZAKAT Dari segi bahasa, zakat merupakan kata terbitan dari kalimah ‫َى‬‫ك‬َ‫ز‬ ( ) bermaksud suci dan subur, termasuklah bersih, berkat, berkembang, dan baik kepada harta zakat, pembayar zakat, dan penerima zakat. Dari segi syarak, zakat adalah mengeluarkan harta tertentu dengan kadar tertentu mengikut syarat-syarat tertentu untuk diagihkan kepada golongan tertentu
  7. 7. KELEBIHAN ZAKAT Membuang sifat kedekut dan unsur-unsur bakhil. Hakikat ini dapat dirasai oleh pengeluar zakat dan dia juga menyedari bahawa zakat itu lebih ketara kepada penambahan harta daripada menguranginya. Membersihkan hati daripada sifat-sifat keji Apabila zakat dilaksanakan, masyarakat akan saling tolong- menolong antara satu sama lain. Menguatkan hubungan persaudaraan Apabila kesedaran ini wujud dalam masyarakat, setiap orang Islam mampu menunaikan kewajipan mengeluarkan zakat kepada pihak yang berhak menerimanya. Membantu orang miskin Membolehkan mereka menjalankan perusahaan yang dirancang sesuai dengan kemahiran dan kelayakan yang ada pada mereka.
  8. 8. KESIMPULAN Zakat dan sedekah merupakan salah satu rahsia Allah SWT disebalik penciptaan makhluk- Nya. Bagi setiap orang mukmin hendaklah berusaha melakukan sebab-sebab dan yakin terhadap kekuasan Allah SWT. Zakat dan sedekah yang diertikan sebagai kaedah memberi pertolongan dalam aspek harta benda juga merupakan wadah bagi jalinan baik antara individu dan masyarakat. Jalinan ini pasti dapat menghasilkan suasana harmoni dalam kehidupan masyarakat seharian Kesejahteraan sosial mampu direalisasikan dengan amalan sedekah dan zakat dalam membangunkan negara yang mapan
  9. 9. TERIMA KASIH

×