A165127 projek akhir asas pengangutan bandar

PEKAN, PAHANG
Masalah pengangkutan Kemalangan jalan raya Kekurangan pengangkutan awam
Polisi pengangkutan • Menaiktaraf jalan raya • Menyediakan tempat kemudahan pengangkutan awam - KTM, LRT, MRT • Meningkatk...
Perancangan jangka pendek (3 tahun) • Menaiktaraf jalan-jalan utama di sekitar bandar Pekan, Pahang • Menambah jumlah peng...
Perancangan jangka panjang (30 tahun) • Mewujudkan komuter sebagai pengangkutan awam untuk ke bandar-bandar utama di sekit...
Pautan Video Perbentangan • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fhS4f-EF2Ag
  1. 1. LMCP 2505 ASAS PENGANGKUTAN BANDAR NAMA: MOHAMAD NAFRI BIN RAMZI NOMBOR MATRIK: A165127 PENSYARAH: PROF. DATO’ IR DR RIZA ATIQ ABDULLAH BIN O.K RAHMAT TUGASAN AKHIR: PERANCANGAN PENGANGKUTAN BANDAR PEKAN, PAHANG
  2. 2. PEKAN, PAHANG
  3. 3. Masalah pengangkutan Kemalangan jalan raya Kekurangan pengangkutan awam
  4. 4. Polisi pengangkutan • Menaiktaraf jalan raya • Menyediakan tempat kemudahan pengangkutan awam - KTM, LRT, MRT • Meningkatkan servis kemudahan awam untuk pejalan kaki dan berbasikal • Perhidmatan pengangkutan awam yang baik dan berpatutan.
  5. 5. Perancangan jangka pendek (3 tahun) • Menaiktaraf jalan-jalan utama di sekitar bandar Pekan, Pahang • Menambah jumlah pengangkutan awam yang sedia ada (MRT, KTM,LRT)
  6. 6. Perancangan jangka panjang (30 tahun) • Mewujudkan komuter sebagai pengangkutan awam untuk ke bandar-bandar utama di sekitar Pekan, Pahang. • Menaiktaraf jalan raya di seluruh bandar Pekan, Pahang serta sistem parkir di seluruh kawasan • Mambangunkan sistem pengangkutan pintar (ITS)
  7. 7. Pautan Video Perbentangan • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fhS4f-EF2Ag

