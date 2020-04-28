Rolesdelteletutorcomomediadorentrabajoscolaborativos 200426230543

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ROLES DEL TELETUTOR TRABAJOS COLABORATIVOS

  2. 2. ROLES DEL TELE-TUTOR COMO MEDIADOR EN TRABAJOS COLABORATIVOS  Especificar los objetivos de la actividad  No solo los objetivos académicos sino los objetivos relacionados con la s actividades sociales  El estudiante debe saber el qué y el cómo si quiere lograr el aprendizaje
  3. 3. ROLES DEL TELE-TUTOR COMO MEDIADOR EN TRABAJOS COLABORATIVOS  Poner en marcha la actividad colaborativa, proporcionando espacios para que los estudiantes trabajen colaborativamente y el docente pueda hacer observaciones y sintetizando información para poder retroalimentar a todos los grupos.
  4. 4. ROLES DEL TELE-TUTOR COMO MEDIADOR EN TRABAJOS COLABORATIVOS  Controlar la efectividad de los grupos de aprendizaje e intervenir cuando sea necesario  Saber intervenir cuando hacerlo y no hacerlo  Evaluar logros de los alumnos cantidad y calidad  Que LIMITACIONES tuvieron
