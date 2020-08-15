Book regeneration 2020 luisetto m et al extended version

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BOOK TITLE : regeneration abilities of vertebrates and INV...
heart re-generation, dedifferentiation, re-expression embryonic markers, stem cells, diabetes mellitus CHAPTHER 1 Abstra...
regenerative property of some tissue and cells in omeostatic environment an but also relationship whit some diet habits:...
adequate water supply occurs continuously and regularly. Similar positive changes should be expected in the cells of the t...
In general, artificial- oxidized water(not of quality- or polluted ) will enter the tissues, which will not allow the ...
chronic intermittent hypoxia, or Alzheimer's disease” In the case when a person uses water on time and regularly, but it i...
1. Regeneration processes in the cells of animal and human tissues are as successful as the quantity and quality of the wa...
adequate effect is expected, should be satisfied directly at its sources, in pump rooms and sanatoriums. 5. Only in thi...
immunologic system and other relevant physiological functions are deeply influenced by a primitive structure and to deeply...
Fig. n 1 phylogeic tree vertebrates in vertebrates like man, the skeleton ie., bone cells (oesteocytes) are active in cell...
Any animal that has huge number of totipotent cell can regenerate lost parts of its body as lizard and retiöes. Animals an...
Fig. 3 Hydra They have the so-called toti-potent cells. These cells do not only regenerate a wound but also they are progr...
animals vary widely in their capacity to regenerate particular tissues. IN-VERTEBRATES such as planarians and hydra, which...
allow them to repair their hearts so effectively. We briefly discuss certain non-cardiac influences on cardio-myocyte prol...
and mitogenic factors ( promote mitosis). Already the muscle is often classified as permanent, being unable to regenerate...
Hydra is a genus of living water polyp, belonging to the Cnidaria group, which has a high capacity for re-generation, beca...
stem cell, tissue re-generation and degenerative disorders. Annelids Re-generation in annelids is quite diverse across the...
regurgitated and "abandoned" and subsequently regenerated. The that limb loss and re-generation is part of the asexual rep...
re-generation is already quite limited, as it is in mammals. What is observed is that in amniotes the re-generation of lim...
and tissues, although the regenerative capacity varies depending on the species, organ, or developmental stage. Why are so...
30dayz respectively. All this mechanism of re-generation in Zebra fish follows the fundamental mechanism of proliferation ...
indicated in green (ability to regenerate), orange (incomplete capacity ) or red (incapacity ). In each case, the approach...
frogs have a 360 degree visual field and have binocular- projection of the naso-superior field onto the optic lobe. This a...
Fig. n.7 human retina According THE REPRESENTATION OF THE RETINA ON THE OPTIC TECTUM OF THE FROG. CORRELATION BETWEEN RETI...
Fig. n 8 iris Phyllomedusa bicolor , amphibian eye pupill 20 October 2017 Rcophth Eponymous Lecture The evolution of eye...
The assumption of a terrestrial- lifestyle required many adaptations not only for the eye but also in the management of re...
Fig. n 9 retina adult newst from ye regeneration at the molecular age Developmental Dynamics 226(2):211-24 CHAPTHER 3 M...
From literature : Baiping Cui et al : “For years, cardio-myocytes of postnatal mammals and humans were considered to be "t...
Cell lineage tracing techniques have shown that cardio-myocyte migration is essential in heart- re-generation. The chemica...
that both limit tissue damage in response to injury and initiate coordinated regenerative- responses. Fig. n 10 Lizard ...
Fig. n 11 newts
Fig. n 12 Toad Neotenic salamanders, which never fully develop and retain non-ossified, cartilaginous skeletons into adu...
Fig. n13 amniotes
Fig. n 14 amniotes Both salamanders and lizards regenerate tails, and regenerated tail skeletons are almost completely car...
generation over bone. This is particularly interesting given that cartilage is a tissue that most mammals, and humans, are...
Wound epidermis thickens and stratifies as it forms the structure known as the apical cap. In turn, the apical cap produce...
never develops into the thickened apical caps observed in early lizard-tail regenerates. Removal of the lizard apical- cap...
14 Fig. n 14 wound healing Scars participate in re-forming the barrier with the external environment and restoring home...
events . While many of the key mechanisms involved in wound healing including re-epithelialization , cell proliferation, a...
human children can also spontaneously regenerate amputated digit- tips. Several species of African spiny mice are able to ...
Although excitatory and inhibitory neurotransmission is dysfunctional following re-generation, and vision is not spontaneo...
mechanisms, genes involved in wound response, hormonal- regulation, Musculo-skeletal development, and the Wnt and MAPK/FGF...
other models of re-generation, ( salamander , zebrafish). A deep examination of the genetic regulation of re-generation in...
It was identified that genes in path-ways involved in developmental processes, myogenesis, chondrogenesis, and neurogenesi...
among the amniotes, the lizard retains genetic pathways associated with thyroid hormone regulation of meta-morphosis in am...
Other tissues are formed from A distributed growth of distinct cell types, as development of the eye from neural crest,...
in muscle growth and re-generation in mammals and other vertebrates . re-generation of skeletal muscle in the axolotl limb...
burning, freezing, mechanical injury, and chemical injury . Most researcher agree that this work and sub-sequent experimen...
captured in plants and eventually incorporated in humans through the food chain. The genomic 14C concentration was quantif...
This resilience is a feat in itself, and is likely to reflect a lesser reliance than mammalian species on vigorous circula...
Over the next month, a series of events occurs in response to ventricular resection. In the infarcted mammalian -ventricle...
detected throughout the ventricle. By 30 days after the injury, the ventricle was filled with new muscle and displayed lit...
observed in the resection model. Whereas the amount of cauterized ventricular tissue is similar to that removed in the res...
levels even higher than normally seen in growing hearts. By contrast, resection injuries performed at 7 days after birth l...
age-related changes in fibroblast characters might modify cardiac regenerative capacity. the hearts of lower vertebrates s...
have long-term growth potential in culture . Clonally derived cCFUFs were shown to give rise to multiple mesodermal linea...
immune-compromised mice after MI. Previous genetic fate-mapping works revealed that all cell types of the small intestinal...
but do not fully lose the cardio-myocyte phenotype, as they participate in re-generation. A similar reduction in the expre...
the current thinking in the field is that dedifferentiation of existing cardio- myocytes is the dominant source mechanism ...
unidentified signal(s) released from the transplanted cells, a signal that can enable de novo cardio-myocyte creation from...
tissue . Using elegant tissue transplantation experiments, Tanaka and colleagues demonstrated that while dermal cells migh...
While data indicate that epicardial cells lack natural myogenic potential under most contexts , a recent study suggests th...
Similarly, embryonic epicardial markers tbx18 and raldh2 are induced in adult epicardial cells as early as 1 day after inj...
During mammalian liver re-generation, partial hepatectomy is known to affect tissue distant from trauma and activates comp...
genetic fate-mapping of epicardial cells using the marker tcf21 identified contributions to perivascular cell types , epic...
As mentioned earlier, cardio-myocyte de-differentiation is typically characterized by reduction of sarcomere structures an...
  1. 1. BOOK TITLE : regeneration abilities of vertebrates and INVERTEBRATES and relationship with pharmacological research: HYPOTESIS OF WORK - GENETIC EVOLUTION -MICROENVIROMENT INHIBITION ROLE Authors 1) Luisetto M applied pharmacologist, IMA academy Natural science branch Italy 29121 2) Naseer Almukthar, Professor, Department of Physiology /College of Medicine, University of Babylon, Iraq 3) Gamal Abdul Hamid Professor Hematology Oncology, University of Aden, Aden, Yemen 4) Ibrahim G ,Department of Zoology, Alexandria University, Egypt 5) Behzad Nili Ahmadabadi , Innovative Pharmaceutical product development specialist, USA 6) Ahmed Yesvi Rafa , Founder and President, Yugen Research Organization; Undergraduate Student, Western Michigan University, MI, USA 49008 7) Ghulam Rasool Mashori Department of Medical & Health Sciences for Woman, Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women,Pakistan 8) Tuweh Prince GADAMA the great, Professor,Cypress University Malawi 9) Oleg Yurievich Latyshev IMA academy president Keywords: reparative re-generation,IN-VERTEBRATES, vertebrates , pathology,
  2. 2. heart re-generation, dedifferentiation, re-expression embryonic markers, stem cells, diabetes mellitus CHAPTHER 1 Abstract Wound healing is a fundamental evolutionary adaptation with 2 possible ways : scar formation or reparative- re-generation. Scars participate in re-forming the barrier with the external environment and restoring homeostasis to injured tissues, but are well understood to represent dysfunctional replacements. In contrast, reparative re- generation is a tissue-specific program that near-perfectly replicates that which was lost or damaged. Aim of this work is to verify similarity and difference between this process un a evolutionary approach.The same verify the evolution of some factors involved in cancer development . In all this process ,genetically conserved or not , there are determinate kind of program ( finalistic or afinalistic ) whit a start messages but also a stop when the scope is achieved ( regeneration). It is clear that regeneration abilities in adult form is reduced in some superior vertebrates like humans and the same it seem related to an Introduction of adaptative immunity . Also the introduction of rigid structure like bone skeleton seem require less regenerative abilities in this more advanced metazoan organism ( inibithor factor ). Evidence show that evolutionary pattern modify the regeneration ability . This work is also useful to better clear some phenomena that can influence drug testing using the various animals in preclinical studies. CHAPTHER 2 Introduction Related the topic of this work before to start it is interesting to read this Next brief letter ( narration ) related human body physiology and
  3. 3. regenerative property of some tissue and cells in omeostatic environment an but also relationship whit some diet habits: environment or food polluted can be responsible in many condition whit reduced cell surviving ( in example neurodegeneration, apoptosis ). Life is a condition of many omeostatic balances and also little modify can produce irreversible effect. It is only one first aspect but that can produce relevant effect in human health : REGENERATION OF CELLS OF ANIMAL AND HUMAN TISSUES THROUGH THE PROPER USE OF WATER Prof. O. Latyshev, President of IMA. papa888@list.ru We believe that there is an actual need to better study the phenomenon of tissue regeneration in multicellular animals in order to present a new strategy for the treatment of some disabling diseases such as stroke, retinal degeneration, dementia, Parkinson's disease, as well as for a better study of the pathology of cancer. We understand that the regeneration of animal tissues is impossible without proper water metabolism, from which energy-informational metabolism and metabolism automatically follow. As soon as the animal finds a proper source of water, the healing moisture it has drunk is rapidly directed into the tissue cells, brings there in sufficient quantities all the necessary nutrients and builds the cell in many respects anew. Waste materials from each cell are also transported outside by water naturally through the pores of the skin and the excretory organs. Thus, they practically do not have anything obsolete, old, and unnecessary. The process of cell regeneration under conditions of
  4. 4. adequate water supply occurs continuously and regularly. Similar positive changes should be expected in the cells of the tissues of the human body if he consumes only pure water on an empty stomach. (Whitout toxins or poisons or pollutants) . Also the time of drunk can be relevant: If a person wishes to take water or other liquid after a meal, as a dessert or as a third course, by doing so he will render a disservice to various tissues of his body. Water drunk at the wrong time will interfere with the timely digestion of food, and the hope for the complete extraction of nutrients from the food consumed by a person will be almost completely lost. As a result, not a single tissue of his body will receive the appropriate nutrition in full. Thus, tissue cells will not have enough nutrients not only to organize regeneration processes, but even to maintain the intracellular energy balance. If the habit of drinking water improperly in a person takes root, then the cells of his nervous tissue will not receive enough nutrition, and over time,in example Parkinson's disease or other neurodegenerative disease can develop. ( see the example of Well water and associated PD ). If a person drank water, it would seem, on time - on an empty stomach, but instead of pure water preferred artificial mineral water, packed in a bottle or flask at the factory, he deceived the expectations of his body, in this case - at the cellular and tissue level: it must be verified the quality of this to avoid intake of dangerous substantie . SC Bondy - 21 dic 2017 - Epidemiological evidence reveals that aluminum levels in drinking water are related to the incidence of Alzheimer's disease (AD) Such water does not bring anything except original taste sensations and a short-term uplift of mood.
  5. 5. In general, artificial- oxidized water(not of quality- or polluted ) will enter the tissues, which will not allow the cells to restore their original structure, to rejuvenate the tissues of the human body as a whole. If the habit of drinking just this water takes root, at any time, it will ultimately lead to defective cell regeneration, i.e. to the appearance of immature cells capable of creating only cancer tissue. The need to drink is saving life : If a person does not drink water an hour and a half after eating, and after eating meat dishes - after two hours, then water starvation occurs at the cellular level. Forgetfulness and unwillingness to drink water on time can lead a person to many health problems and also stroke in example , since the vessels of his circulatory system will pump mainly blood cells. And constantly be in the risk zone of thrombosis of the vascular lumen. According : article Nutr Rev. water, Hydration and Health Barry M. Popkin et al :”Good hydration is associated with a reduction in urinary tract infections, hypertension, fatal coronary heart disease, venous thromboembolism, and cerebral infarct but all these effects need to be confirmed by clinical trials.” And in Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2018 The Effects of Hydration Status on Cognitive Performances among Young Adults in Hebei, China: A Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT) Jianfen Zhang et al :“Dehydration may affect cognitive performances as water accounts for 75% of brain mass” In article published in J Cereb Blood Flow Metab. 2014 Water deprivation induces neurovascular and cognitive dysfunction through vasopressin-induced oxidative stress Giuseppe Faraco et al :* “Oxidative stress is responsible for cerebrovascular dysfunction in a number of disease models, including ANGII-induced hypertension,
  6. 6. chronic intermittent hypoxia, or Alzheimer's disease” In the case when a person uses water on time and regularly, but it is not a dislike for water and a reluctance to drink a lot, then such other widespread disease of our time (as dementia) can be related . ( see in example Brain wasting system activity ). The cells of the nervous tissue of the human body, which are responsible for the transmission of nerve impulses, also do not receive enough water to recreate the proper acting volume. Therefore, the quantity and quality of nerve impulses transmitted inside tissue with poor trophies also becomes inappropriate. As a result, it becomes increasingly difficult to use the arrays of human memory day after day in work. Some people prefer coffee, tea, energy drinks, cola, etc. to clean water. At the same time, they should place a minimum of minimum hopes on a healthy retina. Its principle of action is akin to the work of nervous tissue in all parts of the human body. All processes taking place in the retina have a finer organization. This delicate nervous tissue, which is responsible for supplying a person with a significant amount of information essential for life, is polluted by drinks, with which a person decided to replace clean drinking water.( also sugar drinks ?) Instead of clean water being able to promptly and fully remove waste substances from the retinal cells and saturate the retinal tissue with full- value nutrients, an increasing amount of toxins obtained from beverages polluting the body are deposited on it, as in a kind of depot. This gradually leads to progressive deterioration of vision. And then - and to its complete loss due to atrophy of the retina, which has not received proper nutrition. In addition - unexpectedly abundantly contaminated. The above prompts us to draw the following conclusions:
  7. 7. 1. Regeneration processes in the cells of animal and human tissues are as successful as the quantity and quality of the water supplying them corresponds to this. 2. Drinking pure water on an empty stomach help to frees the body from significant risks - getting cancer, stroke, retinal atrophy, dementia or Parkinson's disease. In article Arctic Med Res. 1991.Hypothermia and cellular physiology K E Zachariassen was written : “Temperature has pronounced and complex effects on cellular physiology. Rates of enzymatic processes display an exponential change with temperature, as expressed by the Q10 relationship. The basis of these effects may be temperature induced phase transitions in membrane lipids and protein associated water, effects on bulk water and effects on the relationship between water and inorganic solutes. Hypothermia may be lead to a collapse in ionic regulation, leading to an uncontrollable and lethal calcium influx. Subfreezing temperatures may cause injury due to cellular freezing with subsequent excessive osmotic swelling, lyotropic effects or excessive osmotic shrinking due to extracellular freezing. Cells may protect themselves by freeze avoidance accomplished by removal of ice nucleators, production of proteinaceous antifreeze agents and accumulation of polyols. Alternatively they may secure extracellular freezing by production of extracellular ice nucleating agents, and counteract lyotropic effects and osmotic shrinking by accumulation of polyols which reduce ice content in a colligative manner.” 1. Hypotermia- glacier water helps the cells of the tissues of his body to be in a state of constant self-renewal. This allows him to regularly rejuvenate his body. 2. The presence of tea, coffee, cola and bottled mineral water in a person's diet does not replace the need to drink clean water. 3. All of the above products for the most part pollute the human body and destabilize its work. 4. Finally :The desire to drink mineral water, from which an
  8. 8. adequate effect is expected, should be satisfied directly at its sources, in pump rooms and sanatoriums. 5. Only in this case, the accepted mineral water will really contribute to the gradual rejuvenation of the human body. This is an determinate approach to the best condition to permit to the cells to mantein itself in a most possible balanced environment and any Modify of this by iatrogenic substantia or uncorrect water intake contribute to cellular toxicity or reduced renovation. But more other factor are involved in homeostatic regenerative response and in the best microenviromental condition to favour this ( inhibitor substantie but also endogenous molecules as result of codified genetic pattern as we can see next : it is useful to observe metazoan evolution and genetic factor involved in some phenomena like wound repair, regeneration of tissue and organs and also cancer . Finalistic or afinalistic process,gene evolution , inibithoty factors. Conserved genes , not conserved genes , inhibition factors , phenotipic expression, environmental pressure factors , immune response , body complexity , movement necessity end many other : In article Endogenous Archeological Sciences: Anatomy, Physiology, Neuroscience, Biochemistry, Immunology, Pharmacology, Oncology, Genetics as Instrument for A New Field of Investigation? Modern Global Aspects for A New Discipline 2018 was written: “”Today is interesting to submit to the scientific world a new field of investigation more structured that We can denominate Endogenous archeology. A new field in which collect different research works from different discipline in order to correctly classify. Endogenous process and structure of a sort of archeological provenience but today inside us.. Archeology science not to be consider only related human product and manufacts but also an inside disciple to verify archeological process related to mind- set kinetics and to other system or organs. Brain, mind,
  9. 9. immunologic system and other relevant physiological functions are deeply influenced by a primitive structure and to deeply understand the meaning of this complex system inside us make possible to better explain today Human behavior and physiology and other process.” But it it also interesting to observe some physiological- pathological phenomena using an evolutionary approach : this make possible to verify conserved or not conserved genes to better explain metazoan organism. In this work many tissue and organ are investigated under regenerative properties and related molecular genetic pathway.
  10. 10. Fig. n 1 phylogeic tree vertebrates in vertebrates like man, the skeleton ie., bone cells (oesteocytes) are active in cell division and re-generation by mitosis till adolescence, After this age all cells of skeleton do not multiply and enter G0. They can heal if a bone breaks only.But IN-VERTEBRATES do not have bones. They have an outer exoskeleton consists of cuticle. When they grow, they molt.
  11. 11. Any animal that has huge number of totipotent cell can regenerate lost parts of its body as lizard and retiöes. Animals and man that has little number of these cells have a limited ability of re-generation. What controls re-generation in any animal is the amount of these cells. Some IN-VERTEBRATES as Planaria, Hydra and starfish have a high ability of re-generation. Fig. n 2 classification of animal world
  12. 12. Fig. 3 Hydra They have the so-called toti-potent cells. These cells do not only regenerate a wound but also they are programmed to form new system or new organ or new arm, typically similar to the lost one. These toti-potent cells are very few or almost absent in humans. That is why we can not regenerate an organ or a complete part in our body. Scientists try to use stem- cells that act as totipotent cells but these inserted stem cells are not programmed so they can not form a complete organ or lost part. Only they can heal injury as in the nervous- system. According Building and re-building the heart by cardio-myocyte proliferation Matthew J. Foglia et al : 2016 “Regenerative capacity: an evolutionary perspective Far from a rare talent, the re-generation of injured body parts is a common ability of adult organisms ranging from tiny planarians to the large mammals. In humans, hepatocytes increase cell size or divide to replace lost liver mass after surgical resection, and tissues like hair follicles and intestinal epithelium are continually renewed by local stem- cell populations.
  13. 13. animals vary widely in their capacity to regenerate particular tissues. IN-VERTEBRATES such as planarians and hydra, which can form whole animals from small -segments, exhibit the greatest regenerative aptitude . Mammals, by contrast, fail to regenerate crucial structures, including limbs, spinal- cord and cardiac muscle. Certain vertebrates,including urodeles ( salamanders) and teleost fish ( zebrafish),retain the ability to regenerate these and other organs. Fig. n 4 fish ancient and teleost It is interesting to understand the degree to which fundamental aspects of these organisms’ biology, rather than or to cardiac specific factors,
  14. 14. allow them to repair their hearts so effectively. We briefly discuss certain non-cardiac influences on cardio-myocyte proliferation in this Review, we refer interested readers to other, more thorough reviews of the comparative biology of re-generation and its mechanisms.” Re-generation abilities seem related inverse to the more complexity of vertebrates The same inmmune -systems in evolutive pattern was different in more primitive IN-VERTEBRATES ( innate immunity vs adaptative evolution ): why ? It seem that if evolute -organ there is a lost of regenerative abilities . Relationship with repordutcitve patter? Re-generation is the ability of tissues, organs or even organisms to renew themselves or to recover after considerable physical damage. It is due to the ability of un-affected cells to multiply and, as needed, to differentiate in order to restore the injured part. Tissue re-generation capacity depends on the type of cell, tissue or organ affected by the injury and on the cell's ability to multiply and whether the cells involved are able to regenerate, but at different levels of capacity. Peripheral- nervous tissue has low re-generation power, but can recover in the face of some aggressions, whereas in central nervous tissue neurons cannot be regenerated. Some animals are well known for the regenerative capacity of their tissues, organs or even systems. The planarians, the axolotes (salamander) and the starfish are examples. The re-generation of the gecko tails is also an example of re-generation, in this case of a complete organ. The epithelium (skin) regenerates quickly and easily when destroyed. Liver cells (liver) and bone tissue also have high- regenerative power. Smooth muscle cells are able to regenerate in response to chemotactic
  15. 15. and mitogenic factors ( promote mitosis). Already the muscle is often classified as permanent, being unable to regenerate. Connective tissue are also unable to undergo re-generation. a failure in the mechanism that limits and controls the capacity and rate of re-generation in specific tissues generally leads to tumor -formation. The new cell types can come from different sources, such as: stem- cells present in the body; from de-differentiation, which is nothing more than the loss of specification of a given cell type (it loses its "specificity" or its differentiated state), which leads to the production of cells that will divide and act as progenitors in the cell. Repair of that damaged tissue; the organism's already differentiated cells themselves can undergo numerous divisions in order to repair the tissue formed by them; the new cells that will act in the re-generation process may arise from trans- differentiation, that is, a specific cell type is differentiated and then re- differentiated into a new cell with a different function and type than anterior, that is, it alters its state of differentiation (an epithelial cell, it can be transdifferentiated into a muscle cell and can then act on the re- generation of muscle -tissue that has been damaged and needs repair). The trans-differentiation mechanism, specifically, can occur without necessarily cell division, and can occur via a parent cell that was obtained from a de-differentiation process. In the case of porifers, in vitro tests showed that the placement of aggregated cells from the animal allowed the formation of a new animal, with complete and functional body. The re-generation process in this case then generates a new, complete animal :its cells have a high regenerative capacity. This is also shown when cutting the animal into several pieces, as each of them gives rise to a new animal after a while.
  16. 16. Hydra is a genus of living water polyp, belonging to the Cnidaria group, which has a high capacity for re-generation, because it occurs throughout the body, forming a new individual. In vitro tests have shown that by allowing cells taken from the hydra to form clusters, tentacles, other parts of the body and even the whole animal can be formed again, showing that the cells of this animal have, as in Porifera, an high regenerative capacity. When you cut the animal into several pieces, one observes that, after a certain period of time, each of the pieces gave rise to a whole new - animal, which is why hydra is one of the greatest examples when thinking about re-generation. Much of this is due to the ability of hydra cells to organize themselves, which is due to a constant production of cells and also signaling factors in adults. The re-generation of the animal occurs either on the feet (“tentacles”) or on the head part of the animal. Tissues in the gastric region of the hydra contain polarity so that it is possible for the cells to distinguish whether re-generation should occur at the apical part of the head or at the bottom of the foot so that the new animal contains all parts. Head re-generation is more complex than that of the foot and requires more elaborate gene- mechanisms. Hydra re-generation is defined as “morphallaxis” because re-generation results from a rearrangement of the animal's cellular and tissue content without cell proliferation. Flatworms Among the flatworms, the animal most popularly known for its great regenerative capacity are the planarians. These animals are able to completely regenerate their body after being cut into several pieces. After cutting off its body, the neoblasts (pluripotent stem cells) begin to proliferate, traversing the entire body (part of it) of the animal, "completing it" and subsequently forming a new complete animal. Due to their regenerative characteristics, planarians are widely studied. This animal has mechanisms of cellular differentiation throughout its life - cycle. Research contributes to works in the biomedical field related to
  17. 17. stem cell, tissue re-generation and degenerative disorders. Annelids Re-generation in annelids is quite diverse across the groups that form this clade. Some animals are able to regenerate both anterior and posterior, others regenerate only one of the 2 while others do not regenerate at any time. The regenerative process in the animals that present it occurs from the evolution of the blastema (similar to the flatworms, the blastema is the name given to the animal's stem cell set) that proliferates and evolves throughout the body, regenerating the lost part. In polychaetes, re-generation takes place from cellular de-differentiation and re-differentiation of cells into those that will make up the lost tissue being regenerated. Arthropods each group belonging to this clade has a different form of re-generation, but this is much simpler and almost never involves the complete formation of several limbs, not involving the formation of a new- animal,. This re-generation mechanism is almost always regulated by some hormones released by arthropods when they lose a limb, either due to predation or autotomy. In this clade, re-generation also occurs from the blastema, as in flatworms and annelids. arachnids, especially spiders and scorpions, are able to regenerate their venom, whose content and final volumes are different from the originals, because the proteins contained therein are different. Echinoderms example of re-generation is the re-generation of the starfish's arms. Many demonstrations are done where the arm of this animal is cut and in a relatively short time, it regenerates itself. It is very common, when collecting animals like the starfish, to find animals that have two or more members in re-generation, each of which is at a stage of this process. In addition to this re-generation of structures (limbs) the echinoderms, especially sea cucumbers, have the ability to regenerate visceral structures, which, in some types of defense mechanisms, are
  18. 18. regurgitated and "abandoned" and subsequently regenerated. The that limb loss and re-generation is part of the asexual reproduction of this group, because after specific fission mechanisms present in these animals. Ophiuroides and and oloturoides also present this reproductive mechanism, with division of the body in some parts, which, individually, from regenerative mechanisms, each form a new individual. This form of reproduction is most commonly found in smaller animals and also depends on the age of the animal. Usually larger animals tend to reproduce sexually. Amphibians the salamander and newt are the most popular animals when thinking about re-generation, as they are capable of regenerating a lost limb altogether. Although limb re-generation is the most common example when it comes to the regenerative process, retinal re-generation is a very interesting aspect of amphibians, with the merman case being the most interesting since it apparently retains this ability. retinal re-generation throughout its adult life (an organ of the eye that often cannot regenerate when lost or damaged when thinking of adult individuals). Other amphibians, such as adult frogs, re-generation is quite limited, and in adult Xenopus, after the loss of a limb, only a cartilaginous structure with no digits is formed. It is believed that the full regenerative capacity of the anuran limb is lost after the metamorphosis- process. The re-generation of limbs in salamanders and newts happens in different stages, being a very complex process. First, the wound closes, that is, the place where the limb was previously lost is closed. The cells then undergo a process of de-differentiation and intense proliferation and migration to where the limb should be regenerated. there is a constant growth of the regenerating limb and the re-differentiation of these cells, to form again a complete limb, with structure of bones and cartilage, as well as musculature and vessels for blood circulation in the region. all of this has fine gene control. Reptiles
  19. 19. re-generation is already quite limited, as it is in mammals. What is observed is that in amniotes the re-generation of limbs is no longer possible, which is quite curious, after all the limbs of amniotes and amphibians have very similar embryonic formation and internal structures. Little is known about these details yet. In this group, the greatest example of regenerative process is the lizard- tail. In the case of these animals, the regenerated structure is quite similar to the original, both structurally and morphologically. Lizards are the representatives of this group that have the highest regenerative capacity, and this is due to the migration and proliferation of blastema, mentioned in other previous animal groups. This stem cell proliferation and subsequent differentiation allow the formation of a new functional tail in these animals. Mammals are a very diverse animal group, but compared to previous animal groups they have a smaller and more limited regenerative capacity. They are not able, to regenerate complete and functional limbs, but perform cellular re-generation almost constantly. Skin and blood cells (especially red blood cells) are always renewed, so dead cells are “discarded” and new cells are formed. In addition to these cells, mammalian hair / hair also conforms Animals that Regenerate Lizards who lose all or part of their tails can grow new ones. ... Planarians are flat worms. ... Sea cucumbers have bodies that can grow to be three feet long. ... Sharks continually replace lost teeth. ... Spiders can regrow missing legs or parts of legs. Sponges can be divided For the aim of this work some questions are fundamental : Most metazoans have at least some ability to regenerate damaged- cells
  20. 20. and tissues, although the regenerative capacity varies depending on the species, organ, or developmental stage. Why are some tissues,structures and species able to regenerate, whereas others cannot? Why in human can regenerate heart only in fetal life and not in adult? Re-generation is a capacity of cells to re-synthesize in a sequential manner to synthesize a tissue or an organ again. Many organisms have the capacity to regenerate their lost parts but the extent of re-generation capacity varies greatly among kingdoms and phyla. IN-VERTEBRATES regenerate most of their parts as well as organs whereas the vertebrates have limited -ability to regenerate. Whereas in higher vertebrates only a few organs can regenerate and this process also varies among different age groups of same organism. A best example is vertebrate mammalians ( human beings), they possess re-generation capacity in few organ cells such as hepatocytes o and epithelial cells of skin e. few organs in humans can regenerate only in fetal life but as the age progresses they lose the ability of re-generation such as in heart cells myocardial cells. The mechanism behind this loss of ability is not yet clear and also it gives rise to a new horizon of research study that whether it is possible to reactivate this lost ability in cells or not. It could be a beneficial gate way to treat various diseases linked with cellular destruction of such organs such as myocardial infarction. A number of works have been conducted to check out the mechanism and progression of re-generation. In a study Zebra fish has been targeted to myocytic injury by four different approaches : surgical resection of cardiac apex, cryoinjury- induced myocardial ablation model, non-surgical, destruction of cardio myocytes using a genetic ablation model and induction of hypoxia– reoxygenation injury, where the re-generation output was revealed as considerable extent of re-generation in 60 days, 180 days, 30 days and
  21. 21. 30dayz respectively. All this mechanism of re-generation in Zebra fish follows the fundamental mechanism of proliferation in existing normal- cells that then undergoes de differentiation and again entering the cell cycle then finally recruiting the site of injury. In case of human beings the initial concept that myocytes under goes a permanent phase of restricted proliferation after the birth of fetus, has changed under the influence of research carried out later and revealed that human heart cells can be stimulated to re-generation up to an age of twenty but it had been refused by reducing the age limit to infancy that is 1 year after birth. in contrast to the limited regenerative capacity of the adult human heart, several case works suggest that cardiac re-generation may occur in children and infants . Fig. 5 form reference n 2 Heart regenerative capacity in warm- or cold- blooded animals. For each species, cardiac regenerative ability is
  22. 22. indicated in green (ability to regenerate), orange (incomplete capacity ) or red (incapacity ). In each case, the approach used to induce cardiac damage and the references associated are indicated. In warm-blooded species, cardiac re-generation appears to be restricted to a defined early-developmental period during embryonic and early- neonatal life. In cold-blooded animals, 6 out of 9 species have the ability to regenerate their heart during adult life, whereas three out of nine species show an incomplete capacity or incapacity to undergo heart re- generation. From website http://archives.evergreen.edu/webpages/curricular/2011- 2012/m2o1112/web/amphibians.html: “Amphibians have impressive regenerative- properties and amazing plasticity in the neuronal connections throughout their body. Not only do they have the ability to regenerate whole limbs (bone, skeletal muscle, and other tissue) they also have the ability to regenerate neuronal- connections. Many species of animals have been known to regenerate nerves in damaged tissue of the body, but amphibians have been found to regenerate neurons in the brain, spinal -cord, and large nerve fibers, as the optic -nerve. the connections between the eye and optic tectum have been greatly studied in many various amphibia. Orderly mapping by the axons of ganglion cells in the retina, and the spatial arrangement of the retina onto the tectum have been shown to depend upon development and specificities that exist between retinal and tectal - neurons. Both vision and topographic relations between retina and optic - lobe is restored, and connections reform, when the optic nerve is cut and allowed to regenerate. In contrast to certain amphibians, loss of neurons or interruptions of connective- pathways in mammalian visual systems lead to permanent damage and loss of vision. Amphibians can also regenerate the neural- retina and lens of their eye as they do their other tissues. Regeneration of these tissues are possible by de-differentiation (loss of phenotype specific structure) of differentiated stem- cells at the site where injury occured. These cells then re- differentiate in response to signals from neighboring -cells (the damaged cells) telling them to differentiate into the cells required for the regeneration of lost tissue. Another example of plasticity in amphibian vision is their ability to adapt to permanent injuries, in order to correct their eye sight and visual field.
  23. 23. frogs have a 360 degree visual field and have binocular- projection of the naso-superior field onto the optic lobe. This allows each visual location (from both eyes) to evoke responses on the same spot of the tectum through either eye. An experiment was performed in which, early in development, the eye of a frog was rotated or inverted in the orbit of it's eye. After metamorphasis, the ipsilateral projection from the normal eye onto the same optic lobe was mapped electrophysiologically, and it was found to have rotated as well, conforming to the distorted contralateral projection. Commissural -neurons form several connections with tectal neurons, from temporal conjunctions with the direct visual projection from the opposite eye, establishing precise binocular correspondence of retinal- points. This makes it possible for the animal to discriminate distance and depth by central nervous recognition of image disparity.” Fig. 6 Africa claved frog eye
  24. 24. Fig. n.7 human retina According THE REPRESENTATION OF THE RETINA ON THE OPTIC TECTUM OF THE FROG. CORRELATION BETWEEN RETINOTECTAL MAGNIFICATION FACTOR AND RETINAL GANGLION CELL COUNT. By M. JACOBSON. From the Physiology Department, University of Edinburgh. 1962: “The area centralis of the frog's retina is a vaguely defined horizontal band [Chievitz, 1889 and 1891; Slonaker, 1897], whose superiority in resolving power over the rest of the retina is considered to be slig”
  25. 25. Fig. n 8 iris Phyllomedusa bicolor , amphibian eye pupill 20 October 2017 Rcophth Eponymous Lecture The evolution of eyes: major steps. The Keeler lecture 2017: centenary of Keeler Ltd I R Schwab “ EYE “Most fish have a completely crossed chiasm, but most mammals have a partially decussated chiasm to achieve stereopsis. Where would this change occur? The answer is to be found in the early amphibious- tetrapods, if frogs are to be our model. As tadpoles, frogs have a completely crossed chiasm, just like fish. During metamorphosis, the retinal growth cones head toward the chiasm are divided there and directed to go to one or the one or the other optic tract in about equal numbers. Phylogenetically, this represented the first partially decussated- chiasm.
  26. 26. The assumption of a terrestrial- lifestyle required many adaptations not only for the eye but also in the management of reproduction. Extant amphibians can not move far from water, because they are required to lay their eggs in water. The cleidoic egg changed that. A cleidoic -egg (or amniotic egg) is one with a leathery or hard shell that limits evaporation and does not require constant contact with water. For some animals such as placental- mammals, the amniotic egg is internal and thus does not need the outer and impervious shell. This permitted newly terrestrial animals to move away from water- sources. Sauropsids diverged into 2 distinct lineages: Lepidosaurs, including lizards, the tuatara, and eventually snakes and Archosaurs, including turtles, crocodiles, and eventually birds. This was a major step for the terrestrial eye because the crystalline lens slimmed to the shape of a lentil and accommodation was accomplished by lens deformation instead of lens- movement. This key step using striated musculature in most sauropsids and was faster, more accurate and produced a brighter image than lens movementll lineages of sauropsids and synapsids are believed to have developed accommodation by lens- deformation. Snakes are an exception. Snakes radiated from the lizard lineage and lost this ability during their fossorial sojourn, only to revert to lens movement for accommodation when they emerged from underground. they had lost the ability for accommodation of any kind. evolution found a different manner of accommodation using lens- movement analogous to that of fish. This rather clumsy method of accommodation by lens movement consists of squeezing the vitreous to push the lens forward and backward is analogous to, but not homologous to accommodation in fish.” So it is possible to say that more superios vertebrates need less regenerative abilities then amphibian? And this due by the eye characteristic? And what role in evolution played the different need of accommodation in eyes to focalize light in retina? An retina regeneration in zone out of light incidence is not usefull.? And so evolutive Suppressed?
  27. 27. Fig. n 9 retina adult newst from ye regeneration at the molecular age Developmental Dynamics 226(2):211-24 CHAPTHER 3 Materials and methods With an observational approach some relevant scientific literature is analyzed -reviwed to produce a global conclusion related the regenerative abilities of IN-VERTEBRATES and vertebrates useful in searching new therapeutic strategy . Many tissue organ s and apparatus are observed in different animal species and related their first fases of life ( near birth) and next fases ( adult or during ageing ). The same some similarity or difference of regeneration versus other process like neoplasy or wound scare process are analyzed. Then finally is verified the inibithory effect played by some tissue To control and stop the regeneration program to produce a physiologic functionally and anatomic replaces of a lost part or damaged . Also the role played by iintroduction I evolution of the adaptative immunity vs innate in regeneration abilities. All literature was founded using PUBMED or other relevant biomedical database. CHAPTHER 4 Results :
  28. 28. From literature : Baiping Cui et al : “For years, cardio-myocytes of postnatal mammals and humans were considered to be "terminally- differentiated" and to be restrained in the G0 phase of the cell cycle throughout life. This assumption was changed several years ago by Bergmann, who applied 14C dating and proved the occurrence of cardio-myocyte renewal in the human -heart, with a yearly rate gradually decreasing with age from 1% at 20 years of age to 0.4% at 75 years of age. Approximately 45% of cardio-myocytes undergo re-generation throughout the life. the limited capacity of re-generation and proliferation of adult- hearts still cannot compensate for the massive loss of cardio-myocytes in a single attack of MI. With the activation of repair-associated pathways following cardiac injury, the original injured sites of cardiac tissue are gradually occupied by fibrotic- scars. Myocardial re-generation replenishes lost myo-cardium In lineage tracing experiments, new zebrafish cardio-myocytes have been found to be derived from de-differentiation of pre-existing cardio- myocytes to form an electrically coupled contractile- syncytium. After resection, the pre-existing cardio-myocytes re-entered the cell cycle, with sarcomeres disorderly arranged and exhibiting profound deoxyribonucleic acid synthesis. Kikuchi et al. used zebrafish with reporter genes to re-express the cardiogenic transcription factor Gata4 after heart damage and found that the expression of Gata4 could activate epicardial -cells. Gata4-positive cardio-myocytes proliferated and migrated to the site of injury, indicating that cardio-myocyte migration played an important role in cardiac- re-generation.
  29. 29. Cell lineage tracing techniques have shown that cardio-myocyte migration is essential in heart- re-generation. The chemical signaling pathway Cxcl12a/Cxcr4b has also been shown to be essential in this kind of process. the transcription factor hand2 has been shown to expressed in heart- re- generation in zebrafish, and its over-expression has been shown to promote cardio-myocyte proliferation. The hearts of neonatal -mice can regenerate after ventricular resection, Neuregulin 1 (Nrg1) has been shown to play an important role in the cardiac- re-generation of zebrafish and neonatal mice. After cardiac injury, the perivascular cells of zebrafish have been shown to highly express Nrg1,21 and blocking the Nrg1 receptor Erbb2 with AG1478 inhibited cardiac- re-generation in zebrafish. Adult zebrafish cardio-myocytes are mainly mononuclear cells, while adult mammalian cardio-myocytes are mainly bi-nuclear and multi- nuclear cells. Similar to zebrafish, neonatal mouse cardio-myocytes are mainly mononuclear. Nrg1 can stimulate the proliferation of neonatal- mouse cardio-myocytes.” (3) Thomas P. Lozito et al : “ humans, like most mammals, suffer from very minimal natural- regenerative capabilities. As the closest relatives of mammals that exhibit enhanced regenerative- abilities as adults, lizards potentially represent the most relevant model for direct- comparison and subsequent improvement of mammalian healing. Lizards are able to regenerate amputated tails, and exhibit adaptations
  30. 30. that both limit tissue damage in response to injury and initiate coordinated regenerative- responses. Fig. n 10 Lizard Reptiles and amphibians spontaneously regenerate cartilaginous- skeletons in response to skeletal injury The ability to regenerate whole appendages ( limbs and tails) is a rarity among adult- vertebrates. The most impressive examples of appendage- re-generation are exhibited by the amphibians, including the urodeles (salamanders and newts) and anurans (frogs and toads). Salamanders and frogs are able to regenerate the limbs .
  31. 31. Fig. n 11 newts
  32. 32. Fig. n 12 Toad Neotenic salamanders, which never fully develop and retain non-ossified, cartilaginous skeletons into adulthood, are able to regenerate fully formed limbs , with all the original cartilaginous- skeletal elements of the originals . Regenerated salamander limbs also recreate the musculature of the amputated arms/legs. Frogs, which do fully develop and exhibit ossified skeleton as adults, regenerate cartilage spikes rather than limbs following amputation . Cartilage spikes are continuous with the radio-ulna bone of the original limb, and no other skeletal elements are formed, and very little muscle is regenerated . (This inverse relationship between skeletal development/maturity and re-generation fidelity, as well as the preference for producing cartilage, are also observed in tail re-generation.) Lizards are the only group of amniotes capable of tail re-generation as adults, and, unlike the anamniotic salamanders, adult lizard axial- skeletons are fully ossified.
  33. 33. Fig. n13 amniotes
  34. 34. Fig. n 14 amniotes Both salamanders and lizards regenerate tails, and regenerated tail skeletons are almost completely cartilaginous . Salamanders regenerate cartilage rods ventral to regenerated spinal cords , while lizards regenerate cartilage- tubes that enclose regenerated spinal- cords . Regenerated tails of the less skeletally developed salamander segment and develop neural and hemal arches, and mature regenerated salamander tails are almost perfect copies of originals . The more skeletally- matured lizards, on the other hand, regrow imperfect regenerated tails, and lizard- cartilage tubes never segment and are easily distinguishable from original tail- skeletons . Non-mammalian vertebrate skeletal re-generation favors cartilage re-
  35. 35. generation over bone. This is particularly interesting given that cartilage is a tissue that most mammals, and humans, are completely unable to heal, let alone regenerate. Among the regenerative vertebrates, only lizards are grouped with mammals as amniotes, and that many of the regenerative properties and processes exemplified in lizards is shared with amphibians, the bulk of this review will focus on the lizard in its discussion of enhanced wound healing capabilities. Lizard-tail re-generation follows waves of process of de-generation, proliferation, and differentiation. Regardless of whether the lizard-tail is amputated or autotomized, the first stage of re-generation is actually characterized by tail stump tissue de-generation and breakdown. Within days of tail loss, macrophages and osteoclasts home to stump tissues, where they proliferate and secrete proteases such as matrix metallo-peptidase 9 (MMP-9) These proteases breakdown stump tissues, including the terminal tail- vertebra, which is effectively cut in half by osteoclasts . The exception to this tissue de-generation is the epidermis, which proliferates around the wound surface and migrates through the break in the terminal tail vertebra created by the osteoclasts . Several days later, when the most distal portion of the tail stump is shed, a process known as ablation, the stump is completely covered by new epidermal- tissues, which is referred to as wound -epidermis . Macrophages, osteoclasts, and wound epidermis secrete proteases that degenerate stump -bone, muscle, and connective tissue, releasing a variety of cell types directly under the wound- epidermis . Cells- derived from degenerated stump tissues secrete signals, such as IGF-2 , which have been shown to potentiate wound epidermis development in other models of re-generation .
  36. 36. Wound epidermis thickens and stratifies as it forms the structure known as the apical cap. In turn, the apical cap produces another set of signals, including Wnt5a and FGF-2. FGF-2 signals induce proliferation and chemo-taxis in tail stump ependymal cells, which line the central canal of the spinal- cord . As they proliferate and migrate towards the apical cap, ependymal cells self-organize into a structure known as the ependymal tube, which forms the bulk of the regenerated spinal- cord. Implantation of FGF-soaked beads attracts ependymal cells toward implantation sites, resulting in ependymal- tube branching . implantation of beads soaked in the drug SU5402, a specific inhibitor of FGF receptors, blocks ependymal- tube extension . As the ependymal tube infiltrates the mass of cells released from degenerated stump tissues, stump cell populations proliferate and swell beneath the apical cap, forming the lizard- tail blastema . This ends the de-generation phase of tail re-generation, also known as the latent period due to the lack of tail elongation. Blastema cell proliferation now drives rapid tail growth , which can reach 4–5 mm per day in some animal species . blastema -cells begins differentiating into regenerated tissues, including muscle and skeletal tissues . Lizard-tail re-generation is dependent upon the spinal- cord. One questions that arises when studying re-generation in reptiles and in amphibians is “Why can these organisms regenerate, while mammals can not?”. Comparisons between non-regenerative and regenerative organisms have identified 2 tissues/structures both unique to regenerative- species and required for re-generation: the apical cap and the tail spinal cord , Wound epidermis that forms over the stumps of amputate mouse tails
  37. 37. never develops into the thickened apical caps observed in early lizard-tail regenerates. Removal of the lizard apical- cap, or replacement of the apical cap with mature skin grafts, inhibits tail- re-generation . Perhaps the most important tissue to re-generation is the tail spinal -cord, specifically spinal -cord ependymal. Organisms that are not capable of tail- re-generation, such as mice, do not possess tail spinal cords as adults , while both lizards and salamanders retain tail spinal- cords into adult stages. We and others have observed that destruction of spinal- cords/ependyma at lizard-tail amputation sites results in re-generation failure . Spinal cord/ependyma autograft implants produce small but normally structured ectopic -tails at implantation sites . it seems that interactions between the apical cap and tail spinal cord is as important to re-generation as the presence of these 2 tissues. The interactions are blocked by dermal tissue- implants, and interposition of dermal tissue between tail spinal cords and apical- caps inhibits re- generation . Spinal cord re-generation and extension is confined to the tail and is dependent on interactions with the apical cap. Spinal- cord transection in the thoracic regions results in effectively no re-generation of the ependymal and nerves “(4) According Kathy Jacynia et al : “Wound- healing is a fundamental evolutionary adaptation with 2 possible outcomes: scar formation or reparative- re-generation.
  38. 38. 14 Fig. n 14 wound healing Scars participate in re-forming the barrier with the external environment and restoring homeostasis to injured tissues, but are well understood to represent dysfunctional replacements. Reparative re-generation is a tissue-specific program that near-perfectly replicates that which was lost or damaged. Although re-generation is best known from salamanders ( newts and axolotls) and zebrafish, it is un-expectedly wide-spread among vertebrates. Mice and humans can replace their digit tips, while many lizards can spontaneously regenerate almost their entire -tail. Not only are the lizards able to regrow cartilage and the spinal- cord following tail loss, some species can also regenerate tissues after full- thickness skin wounds to the body, tran-sections of the optic- nerve and even lesions to parts of thebrain. Wound- healing is an essential biological process involving the synchronized orchestration of numerous cellular and molecular-
  39. 39. events . While many of the key mechanisms involved in wound healing including re-epithelialization , cell proliferation, angiogenesis, and extra-cellular matrix deposition and remodeling] are widely conserved, the fidelity of repair often varies . In humans and most other mammals, non-lethal injuries typically result in the replacement of damaged tissues with a fibrous substitute known as scar . Although scars participate in re-establishing homeostasis and barrier functions, they lack the organization, tensile strength and specialized functions of theoriginal tissues. In contrast, other kind of vertebrates – including various species of bony- fish (teleosts), salamanders and lizards – are capable of wound- healing without scar- formation. Instead of replacing damaged tissue with a fibrous infill, these species undergo a tissue-specific program to restore tissue- architecture and function. Although vertebrates lack the capacity for whole-body re-generation, a broad range of organs can be partially replaced, including portions of the skin (epidermis , dermis), heart (ventricle), forebrain (tel-encephalon), spinal cord and even multi-tissue appendages, such as limbs and the tail. Although it may be tempting to summarize scar-forming versus scar-free wound healing responses simply along phylogenetic lines ( mammals scar, salamanders and lizards do not), the reality is far more complex. Fetal- mammals can heal cutaneous wounds scar-free prior to the early- to mid-gestation period , while postnatal mice, rats, rhesus -monkeys and
  40. 40. human children can also spontaneously regenerate amputated digit- tips. Several species of African spiny mice are able to perfectly heal holes created in their ears, and even lose and then regenerate large portions of skin (∼60% of the total dorsal body surface area;) the mechanisms involved in scar-free wound healing and re-generation are taxonomically wide-spread, which leads to the riddle: why are some tissues,structures and species able to regenerate, whereas others can not do this ? We begin by considering the benefits of the lizard model, followed by a discussion of select examples of the wound healing and regenerative responses of lizards to injury. Another region of the CNS demonstrating variable responses to injury is the optic- nerve. In mammals and birds, damage to these axons can result in vision- loss, as retinal ganglion cells degenerate and undergo cell- death Cellular de-generation and the inability to restore the visual pathway in these species appears to be the result of a complex inhibitory micro- environment, related to the formation of a glial- scar (rich in proteoglycans and glial cells) and various axon impeding proteins such as Nogo-A. As might be expected, species capable of restoring vision after injury to the optic- nerve ( zebrafish) are characterized by retinal - ganglion cell survival , and the absence of axon inhibitory proteins such as Nogo and a glial scar . The optic nerve of some lizard species can regenerate, even though they express Nogo-A and form a glial scar . Optic nerve re-generation is particularly efficient in Ctenophorus ornatus ( ornate dragon lizard), with the crushed optic nerve outgrowing to re-contact the optic tectum within 1 month.
  41. 41. Although excitatory and inhibitory neurotransmission is dysfunctional following re-generation, and vision is not spontaneously returned, lizards can regain sight with training . in vitro experiments show that retinal ganglion cells of lizards are insensitive to the inhibitory signals that otherwise obstruct mammalian axon- outgrowth. Using an explant strategy, mammalian (rat) dorsal root ganglia and lizard retina were cultured on each of mammalian and lizard glial- cells. Whereas both these environments inhibited regrowth of mammalian axons, neither inhibited the regrowth of lizard -axons . These data reveal a surprising diversity across vertebrates in how the optic- nerve responds to injury, with lizards uniquely interposed between full functional restoration and regenerative- failure. Many mechanisms and cellular participants involved in wound healing and re-generation in lizards are conserved with those of salamanders and teleosts ( even some mammals). how do lizards prevent (or limit) microbial invasion following tail or skin- loss? Early evidence showed the production of anti-microbial peptides (such as beta-defensins) as an important adaptation with obvious biomedical -implications. Although genomic - transcriptomic data are now available for several tail- regenerating species, it is instructive to compare these findings with those of closely related but re-generation-incompetent lizards. .“(5) Elizabeth D. Hutchins ET al : “Lizards, amniote vertebrates like humans, are able to lose and regenerate a functional tail. Understanding the molecular -basis of this process would advance regenerative approaches in amniotes, including humans. We have carried out transcriptomic analysis of tail re-generation in a lizard, the green anole Anolis carolinensis, which revealed 326 differentially expressed genes activating multiple developmental and repair -
  42. 42. mechanisms, genes involved in wound response, hormonal- regulation, Musculo-skeletal development, and the Wnt and MAPK/FGF pathways were differentially expressed along the re-generating tail axis. We identified 2 micro-RNA precursor families, 22 unclassified non-coding RNAs, and 3 novel protein-coding genes significantly enriched in the regenerating tail. high levels of progenitor/stem cell markers were not observed in any region of the regenerating -tail. We observed multiple tissue-type specific clusters of proliferating cells along the regenerating -tail, not localized to the tail tip. These findings predict a different- mechanism of re-generation in the lizard than the blastema model described in the salamander and the zebrafish, which are anamniote- vertebrates”. “ lizard-tail regrowth involves the activation of conserved developmental and wound- response pathways, which are potential targets for regenerative medical therapies. Re-generation of appendages in the adult is observed in various vertebrates, including in the lizard-tail, the salamander limb , tail, and the zebrafish caudal fin . Molecular- cellular analyses in these model organisms are beginning to reveal conserved versus divergent mechanisms for tissue re-generation.. Re-generation in newts is associated with proteins specific to urodele amphibians, casting doubt on the conservation of these re-generative pathways with other vertebrates . muscle formation during limb re-generation differs between newts and the axolotl . Mammals possess some neonatal regenerative- capabilities, including mouse and human digit tip re-generation and heart re-generation in the mouse, but these kind of processes are limited in the adult -organism . Lizards are capable of re-growing appendages, and as amniote vertebrates, are evolutionarily more closely related to humans than
  43. 43. other models of re-generation, ( salamander , zebrafish). A deep examination of the genetic regulation of re-generation in an amniote model will advance our understanding of the conserved processes of re-generation in vertebrates. In response to threats, lizards have evolved their ability to autotomize, or self-amputate, their tails and regenerate a replacement . The patterning and final structure of the lizard- tail is quite distinct between embryonic -development and the process of re-generation . Whereas the original tail skeleton and the muscular groups are segmentally- organized, reflecting embryonic -patterning, the re- generated tail consists of a single un-segmented cartilaginous tube surrounded by un-segmented muscular bundles . the segmental organization of the spinal cord and dorsal root ganglia in the original tail are absent in the replacement, with regenerated axons extending along the length of the endo-skeleton . De-differentiation has been proposed to be a major source of proliferating cells in the an-amniote salamander blastema model . No clear evidence of de-differentiation has been identified in tail re- generation in the lizard, an amniote vertebrate . A temporal-spatial gradient of tissue patterning and differentiation along the re-generating tail axis has been showed . While transcriptomic analysis has been carried out in anamniote regenerative models, including the zebrafish tail, the newt limb, and the axolotl limb , the genetic profile of pathways activated in re-generation of amniote appendages has not been well described. Through transcriptomic- analysis of lizard- tail re-generation,
  44. 44. It was identified that genes in path-ways involved in developmental processes, myogenesis, chondrogenesis, and neurogenesis, adult processes, as wound and immune -responses, and are differentially expressed along the regenerating tail- axis. The Wnt pathway was significantly enriched along the regenerating lizard- tail axis, and the activation of this path-way has also been verified in the salamander tail- tip and mouse digit tip re-generation . The activation of Wnt signaling in 2 amniote lineages, mammals and squamate reptilesm and urodele- amphibians supports a role for this path-way in re-generation that is conserved among tetrapod vertebrates. Transcriptomic analysis also showed that genes involved in thyroid hormone generation were differentially expressed, suggesting a regulatory connection between re-generation of the lizard -tail and Musculo-skeletal transformations during amphibian- metamorphosis. The lizard dio2 gene is the ortholog of deiodinase, iodothyronine, type I,which in mammals converts thyroxine pro-hormone (T4) to bioactive 3,3’,5-triiodo-thyronine (T3) . In Xenopus -laevis, T3 is the key signal for the process of metamorphosis from tadpole to adult frog . Many of the changes associated with meta-morphosis are also observed in remodeling of the tail- stump and outgrowth of the lizard- tail. The lizard cga -gene is the ortholog of chorionic gonadotropin, alpha chain, which encodes the alpha chain of TSH and other crucial hormones. During tadpole meta-morphosis, thyroid hormone (TH) and TSH rise, despite the normal expectation that TH would down-regulate TSH . Changes in TH regulation of TSH may also be altered in re-generation.
  45. 45. among the amniotes, the lizard retains genetic pathways associated with thyroid hormone regulation of meta-morphosis in amphibian vertebrates. Fig . 15 amniota we previously identified conserved features in Notch pathway regulation of lizard and amphibian development, a gradient of hes6 expression in the pre-somitic mesoderm that was not observed in other amniote vertebrates and probably losted . tran-scriptomic analysis has schowed activation of multiple genetic pathways, sharing genes that have been identified as regulating development or wound -response processes in other vertebrate model. Some tissues are formed from patterning from a localized region of a single multipotent cell type, like the axial elongation of the trunk through production of somites from the pre-somitic mesoderm .
  46. 46. Other tissues are formed from A distributed growth of distinct cell types, as development of the eye from neural crest, mesenchymal, and placodal ecto-dermal tissue . The re-generation of the amphibian -limb involves a region of highly proliferative cells adjacent to the wound epithelium, the blastema, with tissues differentiating as they grow more distant from the blastema. re-generation of the lizard- tail seem to follow a more distributed model. Stem cell markers and PCNA and MCM2 positive cells are not highly elevated in any particular region of the regenerating tail, suggesting multiple foci of regenerative growth. This contrasts with PNCA and MCM2 immunostaining of developmental and regenerative growth zone models such as skin appendage formation , liver development , neuronal re-generation in the newt , and the regenerative blastema , which all contain localized regions of proliferative growth. Skeletal muscle and cartilage differentiation occurs along the length of the regenerating tail during outgrowth; it is not limited to the most proximal regions. the distal tip region of the regenerating tail is highly vascular, unlike a blastema, which is avascular . This suggest that the blastema model of anamniote limb re-generation does not reflect the regenerative process in tail re-generation of the lizard, an amniote vertebrate. Re-generation requires a cellular source for tissue growth. Satellite- cells, which reside along mature myo-fibers in adult skeletal muscle, have been studied extensively for their involvement
  47. 47. in muscle growth and re-generation in mammals and other vertebrates . re-generation of skeletal muscle in the axolotl limb involves recruitment of satellite cells from muscle . Mammalian satellite -cells in vivo are limited to muscle, but in vitro with the addition of exogenous BMPs, they can be induced to differentiate into cartilage as well . we have identified a coordinated- program of re-generation in the green anole lizard that involves both recapitulation of multiple developmental - processes and activation of latent wound- repair mechanisms conserved among vertebrates. the process of tail re-generation in the lizard does not match the de-differentiation and blastema-based model as described in the salamander and in zebrafish, but matches a model involving tissue-specific re-generation through stem- progenitor populations. The pattern of cell -proliferation and tissue formation in the lizard identifies a uniquely amniote vertebrate combination of multiple developmental and repair- mechanisms. “(6) There are difference between amniote and anamniote regenerative abilities ? related to the different kind of environment in which eggs are placed : water or solid phases , need of internal resource of water , different kind of exchange with environment and more rigid place. Kazu Kikuchi et al : “CARDIAC REGENERATIVE CAPACITY IN VERTEBRATES Mammalian hearts In experimental settings , adult mammals were probed for the capacity to regenerate cardiac- muscle after several models of injury, including MI,
  48. 48. burning, freezing, mechanical injury, and chemical injury . Most researcher agree that this work and sub-sequent experiments to date involving modern capabilities to detect bona fide re-generation, generated little evidence to conclude that there is significant myocardial re-generation after cardiac injury. Most also agree that the key limitation to cardiac muscle re-generation is likely to be the poor ability of adult mammalian cardio-myocytes to enter the cell cycle and undergo division . Cardio-myocytes in the fetal mammalian heart are mononucleated and proliferative; but shortly after birth the vast majority of cardio-myocyte DNA replication occurs without cytokinesis or karyokinesis. most cardio-myocytes are binucleated with diploid nuclei in the adult mouse heart, and mononucleated with polyploid nuclei in the adult human heart . After this postnatal- switch, it is rare for cardio-myocytes to enter the cell cycle . observations suggest that injury may influence the propensity for adult mammalian cardio-myocyte proliferation. In injured rodent- ventricles, histological examination of 3Hthymidine incorporation identified detectable DNA replication in nuclei of myofibers bordering necrotic tissue . better resolution using transgenic mice in which cardio-myocytes were labeled by a nuclear-localized lacZ reporter protein , although no distinction between karyokinesis and cytokinesis was provided. These labeled cardio-myocytes were detected near the border zone of myocardial damage at exceptionally low levels (~0.0083%). Frisen et al overcame this hurdle by taking advantage of the high levels of the radiocarbon 14C released from nuclear bomb tests during the Cold- War . In the atmosphere, 14C reacts with oxygen to form 14CO2, which is then
  49. 49. captured in plants and eventually incorporated in humans through the food chain. The genomic 14C concentration was quantified in cardio-myocyte nuclei purified by flow- cytometry, facilitating retrospective dating of cardio- myocytes from recently deceased people of various ages. Mathematical -modeling of the radiocarbon data suggested that human cardio-myocytes renew throughout life with a capacity that gradually decreases from ~1% annual turnover at the age of 25 to 0.45% at the age of 75. inferred from these data is that nearly 50% of cardio-myocytes are replenished during a normal life span . Anversa et al used human tissue- samples collected from cancer- patients who had received infusion of iodo-deoxyuridine, a thymidine analog used as radio-sensitizer for therapy: 22% of cardio- myocytes in the human heart are renewed every year . And that about 13% of endothelial -cells and 20% of fibroblasts under-go turnover each year in the heart, suggesting that cardio-myocytes have the highest renewal capacity among cardiac- cell types examined in the study. these results suggest that the mammalian heart possesses a measurable capacity for renewal. It is not yet clear if cardio-myocytes are renewed through differentiation from a stem population or through cell division ( existing cardio-myocytes.) The possibility of natural cardiac re-generation in amphibians has been examined first by Soviet- scientists in the 1960’s . Salamanders present great re-generation among vertebrates, renew removed or injured body parts like lens, retina, spinal- cord, jaws, portions of intestine, brain tissue, and major -appendages. Amphibians survive massive mechanical injury to the ventricle, including removal of as much as ¼ of the chamber.
  50. 50. This resilience is a feat in itself, and is likely to reflect a lesser reliance than mammalian species on vigorous circulation. Resection injury penetrates the ventricular lumen, releasing a large amount of blood. In the newt heart, the formation of connective scar -tissue seems to be a dominant response after resection of the ventricular apex, and there is only minor replacement of cardiac- muscle . when the resected myocardium was minced and grafted back to the wound area, the tissue graft could assemble into a contiguous, contractile mass . resection injuries at the base of the newt heart were reported to regenerate with much less scarring . the outcome of re-generation could be influenced by the level and type of tissue damage, a warning of sorts that heart re-generation should be assessed in multiple injury contexts. there is definitive evidence for proliferative activity in newt and axolotl cardio-myocytes. These include the presence of mitotic figures in cardio-myocyte nuclei as visualized by standard histology and transmission electron microscopy, and multiple indicators of DNA synthesis . Teleost hearts The zebrafish is highly amenable to genetic approaches, and has become a popular model system for understanding vertebrate embryonic development. adult zebrafish effectively regenerate multiple structures that mammals fail to regenerate, including retinae, brain tissues, spinal cord, and the major appendages . An study examined the effects of removing ~20% of the ventricle by surgical resection . As with the mechanically injured amphibian- heart, the injury seals by a quick clotting mechanism and the organ sustains sufficient contractile force to continue to drive circulation.
  51. 51. Over the next month, a series of events occurs in response to ventricular resection. In the infarcted mammalian -ventricle, fibrin deposition attracts the fibroblasts and inflammatory- cells, and is a precursor to scarring. The fibrin clot is typically not replaced by scar tissue during cardiac repair in zebrafish; little or no collagen is retained by 1–2 months after resection injury. the clot is supplanted by cardiac -muscle, restoring a contiguous wall of vascularized cardiac -muscle. Elevated indices of cardio-myocyte proliferation were detectable at the end of the first -week after injury, and observable for weeks after this . As for amphibian, it is possible that different injury types introduce distinct outcomes of myocardial re-generation. Wang et al produced a transgenic system to facilitate cell type-specific ablation in zebrafish . This system employs 2 transgenes: 1) a 4-hydroxytamoxifen (4-HT)-inducible Cre recombinase (CreER) restricted to cardio-myocytes by the regulatory sequences of cardiac myosin light chain 2 (cmlc2); 2) a cytotoxic DTA (diphtheria toxin A chain) gene that can be inducibly targeted to CreER-expressing cells. In these transgenic fish, referred to as Z-CAT (zebrafish cardio-myocyte ablation transgenes), a single injection of 4-HT could eliminate more than 60% of cardio myocytes throughout the heart. While such massive loss of myo-cardium did not normally affect survival, it caused lethargy, a gasping phenotype, and reduced exercise capacity, classic indicators of heart -failure that are not seen after resection -injury. these signs of heart- failure reversed within several days, a recovery that correlated with massive cardio-myocyte proliferation
  52. 52. detected throughout the ventricle. By 30 days after the injury, the ventricle was filled with new muscle and displayed little or no scar- tissue. It is important to test if re-generated cardio-myocytes incorporate functionally with existing cardiac muscle and do not generate arrhythmias. This was studied using optical- voltage mapping of surface myocardium at various stages of re-generation. At 7 days after injury, when cardio-myocytes begin to proliferate, muscle at the re-generating apex was uncoupled. A week later, coupling was evident, and by 30 dpa, electrical conduction through the apex occurred at normal velocities . Loss and recovery of conduction velocities was also evident after genetic ablation, and then re-generation, of cardio-myocytes in the Z-CAT model . These indicated that the newly created Cardio-myocytes show evidence of functional integration in the regenerated zebrafish heart. MI is caused by ischemic injury, and coronary artery occlusion is routinely used as an injury model in small and large mammalian model systems. the zebrafish- ventricle is diminutive (~1 mm3), and the coronary vascular network perfuses a relatively small proportion of ventricular- muscle, making this type of injury a difficult task. Cryo-cauterization has been used as an alternative model to coronary artery ligation in mouse . this injury model was applied to zebrafish . In the initial report of this injury model, collagen deposits formed during the 3 weeks following injury, yet were subsequently replaced with new cardiac muscle by 130 days post-injury . Although cardiac muscle and coronary vasculature were recovered at the cryo-injured area, perfect ventricular shape was not restored, as also
  53. 53. observed in the resection model. Whereas the amount of cauterized ventricular tissue is similar to that removed in the resection model,dynamics of cardiac re-generation differed with injury type. This delay likely reflects the need to remove necrotic tissue after cryoinjury for re-generation in the damaged area to take place. A recent study has shown the capacity of heart re-generation after an analogous necrotic injury in the giant danio, a teleost fish closely related to zebrafish . These 3 quite different injury models each stimulate robust myocardial re- generation in zebrafish, although at different rat What limits the regenerative capacity of the mammalian heart? Explaining these clear differences in cardiac regenerative capacity among vertebrate species is a central pursuit of the field. One possible reason for this may be intrinsic differences in cardio-myocytes. Lower vertebrate cardio-myocytes tend to be mononucleated, smaller in size, and containing fewer myofibrils, as compared to those of adult mammals. In fact, these characters are typical of cardio-myocytes in young mammals, and might facilitate cell cycle reentry after injury . Sadek and colleagues have applied a resection injury model to the neonatal mouse heart . approximately 15% of the muscle was removed from the left ventricular apex of one day-old mice. At this age, mice are in the process of major growth, as are their cardiac chambers. Similar to the zebrafish and salamander models, a large blood clot quickly sealed the wound after injury. After surgery and sutures, pups were cared for by mothers until weaning. Strikingly, during this 3-week period, the ventricles fully healed without major scarring. Cardio-myocyte proliferation indices were boosted both near to and away from the resection plane to
  54. 54. levels even higher than normally seen in growing hearts. By contrast, resection injuries performed at 7 days after birth led to the formation of a fibrotic scar. the capacity of myocardial re-generation is transiently present in the neonatal mouse heart, but is quickly lost by 7 days after birth. Postnatal switches in cardio-myocyte proliferation and regenerative capacity coincide with changes of the expression of cell cycle regulator genes ,and a recent study suggested the role of microRNAs (miRNAs) in this regulation . In this work, microarray analysis was carried out to identify subsets of miRNAs of which expression is changed in murine cardiac ventricles between 1 and 10 days after birth. The analysis identified miR-195, a member of the miR-15 family that is reported to regulate B cell proliferation and contribute to leukemogenesis, as being highly upregulated during the postnatal period. Checkpoint kinase 1 (Check1) was shown to be directly regulated through a binding site in its 3′UTR. While cardio-myocyte characteristics would appear to have a primary role in regenerative capacity, another basis for the poor regenerative potential of the mammalian heart may be the activity of non-myocardial cardiac cells in response to injury. For instance, fibroblasts make up a high percentage of adult mammalian cardiac cells, and a much lower percentage of fetal mammalian or adult non-mammalian vertebrate hearts. These fibroblasts not only have the capacity to form scar tissue, but also appear to impact the proliferative capacity of Cardiom-yocytes. To this point, a recent study found that adult cardiac fibroblasts co- cultured with neonatal cardio-myocytes inhibited their proliferation, while embryonic cardiac fibroblasts had no such effect .
  55. 55. age-related changes in fibroblast characters might modify cardiac regenerative capacity. the hearts of lower vertebrates such as zebrafish have long, exaggerated trabeculae that protrude into the ventricular lumen. These trabeculae are lined by a large total surface area of endocardial cells. The mammalian cardiac chambers briefly display similar anatomy in their fetal form. During maturation, mammalian ventricles then acquire a thick, vascularized wall with limited trabeculation and low relative endocardial surface area. the zebrafish endo-cardium quickly responds to injury and induces a signal(s) that is required for myocardial proliferation, while the endo- cardium of the adult mouse heart does not appear to mount an analogous response . CELLULAR SOURCES OF CARDIAC MUSCLE RE-GENERATION Identification of endogenous cardiac stem and progenitor cells in the postnatal mammalian heart adult mammalian cardio-myocytes have low proliferative character, and it makes good sense for biologists to search for undifferentiated progenitor cells that have the potential to mature into contractile cells. Several cell types with the potential to create Cardio-myocytes postnatally have been described, expressing either the pan-stem cell marker c-Kit , the transcription factor Islet1 , or the cell surface marker stem cell antigen 1 (Sca-1). Other candidate cardiac progenitor cells include “side population” cells that possess physiological properties to efflux fluorescent dye , or to form multicellular clusters, referred to as cardiospheres, in culture . Harvey and colleagues reported colony-forming cells (cardiac resident colony forming units - fibroblasts, cCFU-Fs) in the adult mouse heart that
  56. 56. have long-term growth potential in culture . Clonally derived cCFUFs were shown to give rise to multiple mesodermal lineages in vitro including cardio-myocytes, endothelial cells, smooth muscles, adipocytes, cartilage and bone. Injection of GFP-tagged cCFU-Fs into the infarcted heart demonstrated that those cells have the capacity to create cardio-myocytes, endothelial cells, and smooth muscle cells in vivo. differentiation of endodermal and ectodermal cell types, such as hepatocytes, neurons, and oligo-dendrocytes, was also detected in vitro, suggesting trans-germ layer plasticity of this population. Gene expression profiles and marker expression, as well as perivascular localization of cCFU-Fs, were analogous to those of mesenchymal stem cells derived from bone marrow. transplantation assays and Cre-based genetic fate mapping indicated that cCFU-Fs are likely to derive from the epicardium, a finding of interest given other findings that suggest epicardial trans-differentiation capacity . Marbán and colleagues reported findings from a randomized phase 1 trial with cardio-sphere-derived stem cells . cardiospheres were grown from explant culture biopsies of MI patients suffering from left ventricular dysfunction. Autologous cardiosphere-derived cells (CDCs) were then infused into the artery associated with the infarct. Functional examinations of CDC-treated hearts showed that although there were some beneficial effects, overall ejection fraction of left ventricle was not significantly recovered. MRI examinations revealed that mean scar mass was significantly reduced in CDC groups, suggesting recovery of myocardium. This change was likely induced by indirect mechanisms, as human CDCs exert beneficial effects through paracrine mechanisms when injected into
  57. 57. immune-compromised mice after MI. Previous genetic fate-mapping works revealed that all cell types of the small intestinal epithelium are generated by at least 2 distinct intestinal stem cell populations: Lgr5+ cells at the crypt base and Bmi1+ cells at the +4 position relative to the cryptbase . evidence is accumulating that the mammalian heart possesses stem or progenitor cell populations that differentiate into cardio-myocytes in vitro or in vivo after transplantation. The mystery, of course, is why the damaged mammalian heart fails to efficiently harness the potential of progenitor cells to create a significant amount of new cardiac muscle after injury. Contributions of cardio-myocytes to regenerated myocardium Zebrafish provide a model to d assess the cellular source(s) of naturally regenerated heart muscle. Early works performed prior to the introduction of Cre-based genetic fate mapping tools to this animal suggested a model in which un-differentiated progenitor cells are a major source of proliferating cardio-myocytes. assessment of fast- (EGFP) and slow-folding (nuclear DsRed2) reporter proteins in transgenic expression cassettes driven by regulatory sequences of the contractile gene cmlc2. In this developmental timing assay, many EGFP+nucDsRed2− cardio- myocytes were detected at apical edge of the wound in the regenerating adult ventricle . This expression phenotype is identical to that observed in de novo cardio-myocytes differentiating from heart fields in early zebrafish embryos , and suggested fresh maturation of Cmlc2− progenitor cells into proliferative cardio-myocytes . regenerates contained EGFP+DsRed2+ myocytes with each reporter fluorescing at lower intensities than in nonregenerating muscle . the most likely interpretation of the developmental timing assays is that cardio-myocytes reduce contractile gene expression,
  58. 58. but do not fully lose the cardio-myocyte phenotype, as they participate in re-generation. A similar reduction in the expression of contractile protein was also reported in the newt ventricle upon injury. This non-implication of resident progenitor cells during instances of natural heart re-generation is supported by 2 recent works, each of which directly assessed the contribution of cardio-myocytes to zebrafish heart re-generation by inducible genetic fate mapping techniques. transgenic lines were generated with CreER driven by the regulatory sequences of cmlc2, as well as an indicator line that would permit visualization of cardio-myocyte EGFP fluorescence after excision of loxP-flanked stop sequences. In these experiments, 4-HT was used to pre-label cardio-myocytes with EGFP fluorescence prior to tests of re-generation. There was no significant difference in the proportion of EGFP cardio-myocytes in regenerated tissue compared to uninjured ventricles, indicating that the vast majority of new cardio-myocytes derive from cells expressing cmlc2 before injury . most regenerating myocytes were found to activate regulatory sequences of the transcription factor gata4, a gene required for embryonic heart development . Regenerating cardio-myocytes maintained this signature throughout the process, suggesting that the tissue had activated an embryonic program. This is consistent with results of transmission electron microscopy and sarcomere stains, which indicated that regenerating cardio-myocytes acquire a les. Earlier supporting data included detection of increased expression of other embryonic cardiogenesis genes during zebrafish heart re-generation . The most likely model to synthesize all results is that existing differentiated cardio-myocytes reduce their contractile state to acquire a more embryonic form, in which cell division is facilitated.
  59. 59. the current thinking in the field is that dedifferentiation of existing cardio- myocytes is the dominant source mechanism for heart re-generation in zebrafish. in the context of neonatal heart re-generation in mice, employing the cardio-myocyte-specific α-myosin heavy chain (αMHC or Myh6) promoter to drive a tamoxifen-inducible Cre recombinase in combination with a loxP-based reporter strain . the primary source for re-generation of functional myocardium in robust systems appears to be resident cardio-myocytes. a similar experiment using adult mice, with intriguing results that keep stem cells on the radar. a high percentage of cardio-myocytes were pre-labeled with the reagents described above, and then assessed for cardiomyocyte labeling during normal aging, or after an MI injury . This approach detected no changes in the percentage of labeled cardio- myocytes during aging, suggesting that a non-muscle cell could not be responsible for new cardio-myocyte addition during cardiac homeostasis. in mice subjected to MI, percentages of labeled cardio-myocytes were reduced in the peri-infarct zone, suggesting the contribution of undifferentiated progenitor cells . In a study the investigators examined effects of injecting bone marrow- derived c-Kit+ cells into the infarcted heart . Upon cell injection, the percentage of labeled cardio-myocytes was further decreased compared to sham or injections with bone marrow- derived mesenchymal stem cells. These results suggest that c-Kit+ cells somehow stimulate some degree of cardio-myocyte re-generation from an endogenous progenitor or unlabeled cardio-myocyte source. the results point to paracrine effects by a still
  60. 60. unidentified signal(s) released from the transplanted cells, a signal that can enable de novo cardio-myocyte creation from a still unidentified source. Fate-mapping experiments described above do not address the possibility that cardio-myocytes are a heterogeneous population with respect to their regenerative capacity, containing certain muscle cells that may be better suited for division after injury. That is,myocardial re-generation might depend on such “elite cardio- myocytes”, perhaps even identifiable by a specific gene expression signature. This seems logical, given that the heart is initially contributed by 2 recognized cardiac fields , and that various cardio-myocytes have different physiologic and/or functional properties . re-generation of the zebrafish ventricular apex involves activation of gata4 regulatory sequences in a sub-population of cardio-myocytes within the wall near the injury. newt cardio-myocytes isolated from the adult ventricle showed heterogenous proliferation in cell culture. Only one-third of these cells progressed through mitosis and underwent successive cell divisions . In adult mammals, a recent study by Bersell and colleagues reported that Neuregulin1(NRG1) promotes proliferation of differentiated adult mouse cardio-myocytes in cell cultureand when introduced in vivo . These treatments appeared topredominantly affect a sub-population of mono-nucleated (versus bi-nucleated) cardio-myocytes, a finding consistent with the idea that some cardio-myocytes are more receptive to re-generation signals. Trans-differentiation is a regenerative phenomenon in which one cell type converts to another, sometimes using an undifferentiated intermediate. A classic example of trans-differentiation occurs after removal of the lens from an adult next. a new lens emerges from the dorsal, but not the ventral, pigmented iris
  61. 61. tissue . Using elegant tissue transplantation experiments, Tanaka and colleagues demonstrated that while dermal cells might show multi-potency, most cells in the limb stump are restricted to contributing their own tissue type during re-generation . Bone marrow-derived cells like hematopoietic stem cells and mesenchymal stem cells were thought to differentiate to cardiac muscle and contribute to functional recovery after MI. results from subsequent works indicate that these cell types may contribute to cardiac muscle survival/repair by indirect paracrine mechanisms, as opposed todirect differentiation into myocardium. it seems a rare and difficult task for differentiated cells to switch a determined lineage under natural conditions. cumulative evidence demonstrates that experimental manipulations can overcome this hurdle. Recent findings indicate that forced expression of fate-determining transcription factors can eventually wrest control of the developmental program of a cell type that has previously been committed to a specific lineage. Notable examples are the derivation of induced pluripotent stem cells from adult somatic cells, the direct reprogramming of pancreatic β-cells from exocrine cells , and the conversion of fibroblasts into neurons. Relevant to cardiac cells, direct differentiation of non-cardiogenic mesoderm into beating cardio-myocytes and direct reprogramming of cardiac or dermal fibroblasts to cardiac muscle cells have been demonstrated. In the infarcted adult mouse heart, lineage tracing experiments indicated that the epicardium does not differentiate into cardiac muscle; instead, epicardial cells contribute to the canonical epicardial lineage (epicardium,fibroblasts, smooth muscle, perivascular cells) .
  62. 62. While data indicate that epicardial cells lack natural myogenic potential under most contexts , a recent study suggests that this restriction can be modulated. Thymosin β4 (Tβ4) is a peptide that has been shown to enhance vascular potential to adult epicardial- derived cells (EPDCs) and improve responses to MI When Tβ4 was injected into mice prior to infarction, epicardial cells induced the expression of the embryonic epicardial gene Wt1 and cardiac progenitor markers. Genetic fate-mapping analysis combined with transplantation assays with purified epicardial cells provided evidence that EPDCs near the infarcted area turn into functional cardio-myocytes at low frequency . Although the low re-programming efficiency and the preconditioning with Tβ4 injections may not be realistic for therapy, this study provided rationale for considering the adult epicardium as a source for creating new myocardium. A hallmark of zebrafish heart re-generation is the presence of injury responses that occur not only near trauma, but also in an organ-wide manner. Works thus far have found that all major cardiac tissues - epicardium, endo-cardium and myocardium - employ this strategy in response to injury . The endo-cardium stands out among these tissues, as it shows the earliest responses yet seen after cardiac injury. Within an hour of local injury, endocardial cells throughout the heart take on a rounded morphology and show detachment from underlying myofibers. Concomitant with these morphological changes, endocardial cells induce the expression of developmental marker genes, raldh2 and heg, in an organ-wide manner by 3 hours postinjury . - this activation does not occur in the vascular endothelium, suggesting a distinct role of the endocardial endothelium in this response.
  63. 63. Similarly, embryonic epicardial markers tbx18 and raldh2 are induced in adult epicardial cells as early as 1 day after injury, and become detectable around the periphery of the entire heart by 3 days post trauma . In the myocardium gata4 regulatory sequences are activated in ventricular cardio myocytes located in the subepicardial compact layer of the entire ventricle by 7 days post-injury, before this signature localizes to regenerating cardio-myocytes . At different time courses depending on the cell type, these injury- activated expression signatures disappear globally and localize to the injury site, where they aid or indicate cardiac muscle re-generation, as described later. The organ-wide response is not unique to the adult zebrafish heart. When neonatal mouse ventricles are injured by resection, cardio-myocyte mitoses and sarcomere disassembly are increased not only near the injury but also in areas distant from the injury . Like the zebrafish, the neonatal mouse activates this organ-wide response quickly; indices are boosted a day after injury and peak at 7 days after apical resection of the ventricle. local injury can induce global cardio-myocyte morphology changes and proliferation in the neonatal mouse heart. Results from various injury models suggest that the activation process in zebrafish does not require tissue removal or direct injury to the endo- cardium and epicardial tissue, and is not maintained by circulating systemic factors. when zebrafish are intraperitoneally injected with Lipopolysaccharide (LPS), an agent that can induce systemic inflammation, the expression of the retinoic acid (RA) synthesizing enzyme raldh2 is induced in the entire endo-cardium and epicardium of the uninjured heart.
  64. 64. During mammalian liver re-generation, partial hepatectomy is known to affect tissue distant from trauma and activates compensatory hepatocyte proliferation in spare lobes, partly through inflammatory factors such as interleukin-6 and TNFα . factors released during cardiac inflammation may help to trigger organ- wide injury responses during heart re-generation. It seems natural to imagine that in tissues that are competent for re- generation, local signals provoked by injury target regenerative events. cumulative examples of natural heart re-generation indicate that, instead, injury responses are initially activated throughout the entire chamber or organ, a property that might be key to regenerative success. Regulation by non-myocardial cells The epicardium and the endo-cardium appear to play important signaling and structural roles during heart re-generation in zebrafish. morphological changes in endocardial cells start organ-wide but become localized to the wound area by around 1 dpa. By 7–14 dpa, epicardial cells that have amplified in response to injury accumulate in the wound site . endocardial cells near the injury site and epicardial cells integrated into the wound maintain high expression of raldh2 while re-generation continues . Recent transgenic experiments involving overexpression of a dominant- negative form of RA receptor alpha, or an RA-degrading enzyme, Cyp26a1, indicated that RA produced by activated endocardial and epicardial cells is essential to maintain myocardial proliferation at the injury site. Establishing new vasculature is critical for tissue re-generation. as during embryonic heart development in higher vertebrates the creation of new vascular components appears to be facilitated by epicardial cells.
  65. 65. genetic fate-mapping of epicardial cells using the marker tcf21 identified contributions to perivascular cell types , epicardial cells are ostensibly recruited into the regenerate to facilitate growth . Members of the Fgf signaling pathway are upregulated after resection injury and may serve this purpose. Expression of the ligand fgf17b is activated in injured myocardium, corresponding with upregulation of the receptors fgfr2 and fgfr4 in epicardial cells within the regenerate. Inhibition of Fgf signaling by transgenic overexpression of a dominant- negative Fgfr inhibits epicardial cell integration into the wound area, and also blocks neovascularization of regenerating myocardium. This manipulation arrested muscle re-generation and caused scar formation. Platelet-derived growth factor (Pdgf) may have similar roles as Fgfs during re-generation. Lien and colleagues performed a microarray to compare gene- expression after resection injury in zebrafish and identified 2 ligand members with increased- expression. Initially,Pdgf was implicated in directly activating cardio-myocyte proliferation. Follow-up works found that expression of a receptor for Pdgf, pdgfrβ, is induced during heart re-generation, pharmacological inhibition of Pdgf receptors inhibits proliferation in epicardial cells and coronary vasculature -formation during re-generation. both Fgf and Pdgf signaling both appear to reactivate vascular development during myocardial re-generation. Cardio-myocyte dedifferentiation Proliferation by resident cardio- myocytes is the primary source mechanism for re-generation of the adult- zebrafish or neonatal mouse heart.
  66. 66. As mentioned earlier, cardio-myocyte de-differentiation is typically characterized by reduction of sarcomere structures and expression of fetal gene markers, and appears to be a shared mechanism associated with cardiac muscle re-generation. Braun and colleagues recently investigated heart- tissue samples from chronic dilated cardio-myopathy (DCM)patients, in an effort to discover factors that cause de-differentiated phenotypes in human cardio-myocytes. By using proteomics and biochemical approaches, Oncostatin M (OSM) was found to be highly expressed in DCM hearts but not healthy hearts. OSM is a cytokine that has pleiotropic- functions and transduces signals through a heterodimeric receptor composed of gp130, a co-receptor shared with many other cytokines, and OSM receptor (Oβ) or LIF - receptor. The authors found that OSM induced loss of sarcomeric structures and re-expression of embryonic markers in rat adult cardio-myocytes in vitro and in vivo, through signals mediated by Oβ. It could also enhance cell-cycle entry in neonatal cardio-myocytes in vitro, and Oβ was required for dedifferentiation phenotypes in cardio- myocytes at the border zone in mouse MI- models.” (7) Jensen B et al : “Birds and mammals both developed high performance- hearts from a heart that must have been reptile-like and the hearts of extant reptiles have an unmatched variability in design. We studied the growth of cardiac- compartments and changes in morphology principally in the model organism corn snake ,but also in the genotyped anole and the Philippine sailfin lizard . In the corn snake, we found that the ventricle and atria grow exponentially, whereas the myocardial- volumes of the atrio-ventricular canal and the muscular outflow tract are stable.

×