Lesson 3 ethical issues

ETHICAL ISSUESALAN S.ABERILLA
"Doing the right thing is the right thing to do.” --Stephen Sandherr, Chief Executive Officer, Associated General Contract...
When we are young our parents used to teach us the right behavior and etiquette. Even in schools and classes, there are ce...
1. ACADEMIC HONESTY AND RESEARCH ETHICS In the Connected Age, it's easy to go online and download multimedia (illegally or...
2. ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATIONS Electronic communication between teachers and students can be helpful, but the line can becom...
Prevent cyberbullying by discussing it, addressing it, and reporting it. Students interact with one another via social net...
4. SOCIAL MEDIA Social Networks can also bring up ethical issues for teachers who are ''friends'' with their students. Tea...
5. CONFIDENTIALITY Between utilizing online forums, social media, and other online applications, schools are collecting a ...
Unauthorized Access and Use of Hardware, software, Network, and Computer Files. There are many cases when we want somethin...
7. EXPLORE APPROPRIATE AND SAFE SITES FOR LEARNING AND RESEARCH The Internet is an immense storehouse of knowledge and sho...
8. ETHICS FOR COMPUTER USER  Use the computer to help people and not to do harm  Use your own assigned computer unit and...
9. HARDWARE THEFT AND VANDALISM Hardware Theft and Vandalism are some of the security challenges encountered by school adm...
12. INFORMATION THEFT Information theft is a computer crime when one deliberately steals information for purposes of study...
 Phishing may also be called as carding or spoofing  Spam message can be reduce if not prevented by adjusting the settin...
 Deleting unwanted messages or old data from computers and servers  Enforcing appropriate used and reporting misuse or s...
 Harassing an individual using the internet  Plagiarizing  Transmitting material that violates any local or countries r...
ACTIVITY 2 (Truth or Dare) Make a brochure on the different malicious acts in software considering the following: 1. Use s...
GOOD LUCK KEEP SAFE GOD BLESS / Sir A
